EU agrees tougher rules for irregular migrants

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) and European Commission President Charles Michel hold a press conference at the end of an extraordinary meeting of a EU leaders Summit at The European Council Building in Brussels on February 10, 2023. (AFP)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) and European Commission President Charles Michel hold a press conference at the end of an extraordinary meeting of a EU leaders Summit at The European Council Building in Brussels on February 10, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 30 sec ago
AFP
Reuters

EU agrees tougher rules for irregular migrants

EU agrees tougher rules for irregular migrants
  • Pilot projects relying on the EU's border patrol, asylum and police cooperation agencies will look to instil fast and fair asylum procedures at the bloc's external borders
Updated 30 sec ago
AFP Reuters

BRUSSELS: EU leaders have agreed tougher rules aimed at making it easier to expel asylum-seekers whose refugee applications are denied, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.
The measures are a response to increasing European concern over rising irregular immigration that has become a hot-button issue in several member countries.
That problem is “a European challenge that requires a European response,” EU leaders said in a final document at the end of a 16-hour summit looking at that and other topics.
The low numbers of failed asylum-seekers being returned to their home countries is a central preoccupation for the EU.
The bloc is already hosting millions of refugees from conflicts in Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan, while facing asylum claims from citizens of safer countries such as Bangladesh,Turkiye and Tunisia, many of whom end up being deemed economic migrants ineligible for asylum.
Von der Leyen said “pilot projects” relying on the EU’s border patrol, asylum and police cooperation agencies would look to instil “fast and fair asylum procedures” at the bloc’s external borders.
The EU leaders called on the commission “to immediately mobilize substantial EU funds” to reinforce that external border with “protection capabilities and infrastructure, means of surveillance, including aerial surveillance, and equipment,” according to the summit document.
That decision came after some EU countries, notably Austria, had pushed the commission to pay for reinforced fences designed to keep irregular migrants crossing from neighboring non-EU nations such as Turkiye.
Von der Leyen has repeatedly said EU funds would not pay for fences.
But EU officials and diplomats pointed out that, if Brussels paid for cameras, watch towers and other infrastructure along the external border, that would free up countries to pour their national budgets into paying for fences.
The summit also reached agreement on a “principle” under which one EU country can use a court decision in another EU member state to return an irregular migrant to their home country.
That would try to prevent “asylum shopping” whereby migrants go to a different country to apply to stay after being turned down in an initial one.
The EU leaders also agreed “to increase the use of the safe-country concepts” that will open the way to the bloc formulating a common list, von der Leyen said.
Her remarks came as Britain and its former Mediterranean colony Malta signed a wide-ranging cooperation agreement covering areas including security and defense, migration, education, health and trade.
The agreement was signed during a short visit to the island by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who met Foreign Minister Ian Borg.
Britain and Malta have worked together on migration.
Malta is on the main migration route across the Mediterranean from Libya to Europe, with many migrants then attempting to carry on to the UK.
“We want to prevent people traffickers from harvesting money from some of the most desperate people in the world,” Cleverly said.

 

UK rail workers union rejects new pay offers in long-running dispute

UK rail workers union rejects new pay offers in long-running dispute
Updated 10 February 2023
Reuters

UK rail workers union rejects new pay offers in long-running dispute

UK rail workers union rejects new pay offers in long-running dispute
  • The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), said the decision was made after an "in-depth" consultation with its 40,000 rail staff members
• The RDG had described its offer as "best and final"
  • The RDG had described its offer as "best and final"
Updated 10 February 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s biggest railway workers’ union rejected the latest pay offers from train companies on Friday, signalling more pain for commuters who have been disrupted by sporadic strikes since last summer.
The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), said the decision was made after an “in-depth” consultation with its 40,000 rail staff members.
“The message we have received loud and clear (from our members) is to reject these dreadful offers,” RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said, adding they did not meet members’ expectations on pay, job security or working conditions.
Separately, the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA), which represents train drivers, said “thousands” of workers will be given a vote on offers from their employers, but it did not formally recommend that its members accept or reject the offers.
The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents train operators, said passengers and RMT members would be “deeply dismayed” that the union rejected its offer without a full members’ vote.
The RDG had described its offer as “best and final,” saying it would improve services in exchange for pay rises of 5 percent and 4 percent to cover 2022 and 2023, respectively. It said on Friday it remained “willing to engage” further.
Hundreds of thousands of workers, many from the public sector, have been going on strike
across Britain over the past year as they demand pay rises from employers that take into account the worst inflation in four decades.
“Our industrial campaign will continue for as long as it takes to get a negotiated settlement that meets our members reasonable expectations on jobs, pay and working conditions,” Lynch said.
The TSSA said the offers it received represented progress in some areas, but that it would continue to ballot for further industrial action and that the dispute remained ongoing.

Dutch to prosecute woman for Daesh membership, Yazidi enslavement

Dutch to prosecute woman for Daesh membership, Yazidi enslavement
Updated 10 February 2023
Reuters

Dutch to prosecute woman for Daesh membership, Yazidi enslavement

Dutch to prosecute woman for Daesh membership, Yazidi enslavement
  • The woman will also be tried for membership of a terrorist organisation along with 11 other women
  • It is the first time Dutch prosecutors have brought a case for crimes against humanity committed against Yazidis
Updated 10 February 2023
Reuters

THE HAGUE: Prosecutors in the Netherlands on Friday announced they plan to put a Dutch woman who joined Daesh on trial for crimes against humanity for enslaving a Yazidi woman in Syria in 2015.
The woman, identified by Dutch media as Hasna Aarab, will also be tried for membership of a terrorist organization along with 11 other women who were repatriated to the Netherlands in November last year from camps for Daesh members in Syria.
It is the first time Dutch prosecutors have brought a case for crimes against humanity committed against Yazidis, an ancient religious minority who combine Zoroastrian, Christian, Manichean, Jewish and Muslim beliefs, the prosecution service said in a news release.
In neighboring Germany, several former Daeshh members have already been convicted for crimes, including genocide, against Yazidis.
Daesh, which views the Yazidis as devil worshippers, have killed more than 3,000 of them, enslaved 7,000 Yazidi women and girls and displaced most of the 550,000-strong community from its ancestral home in northern Iraq.
Under Dutch universal jurisdiction laws, national courts can try suspects for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed on foreign soil as long as the accused reside in the Netherlands.
A trial date has not yet been set.

Olympics row deepens as 35 countries demand ban for Russia and Belarus

Olympics row deepens as 35 countries demand ban for Russia and Belarus
Updated 10 February 2023
Reuters

Olympics row deepens as 35 countries demand ban for Russia and Belarus

Olympics row deepens as 35 countries demand ban for Russia and Belarus
  • The move cranks up the pressure on IOC that is desperate to avoid the sporting event being torn asunder by the bloody conflict unfolding in Ukraine
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took part in the online meeting attended by 35 ministers to discuss the call for the ban
Updated 10 February 2023
Reuters

VILNIUS: A group of 35 countries, including the United States, Germany and Australia, will demand that Russian and Belarusian athletes are banned from the 2024 Olympics, the Lithuanian sports minister said on Friday, deepening the uncertainty over the Paris Games.
The move cranks up the pressure on an International Olympic Committee (IOC) that is desperate to avoid the sporting event being torn asunder by the bloody conflict unfolding in Ukraine.
“We are going in the direction that we would not need a boycott because all countries are unanimous,” Jurgita Siugzdiniene said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took part in the online meeting attended by 35 ministers to discuss the call for the ban, pointing out 228 Ukrainian athletes and coaches died as a result of the Russian aggression.
“If there’s an Olympics sport with killings and missile strikes, you know which national team would take the first place,” he told the ministers.
“Terror and Olympism are two opposites, they cannot be combined.”
British sports minister Lucy Frazer said on Twitter that the meeting was very productive.
“I made the UK’s position very clear: As long as Putin continues his barbaric war, Russia and Belarus must not be represented at the Olympics,” she wrote.
Lee Satterfield, Assistant Secretary of State who leads the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, also participated in the meeting.
“The Assistant Secretary outlined that the United States will continue to join a vast community of nations in our unwavering support for the people of Ukraine and hold the Russian Federation accountable for its brutal and barbaric war against Ukraine, as well as the complicit Lukashenka regime in Belarus,” a US Department of State spokesperson said.
“We will continue to consult with our independent National Olympic Committee — the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee — on next steps, and look forward to greater clarity by the IOC on their proposed policy toward Russia and Belarus.”
With war raging in Ukraine, the Baltic States, Nordic countries and Poland had called on international sports bodies to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in the Olympics.
Russia launched a wave of attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure in the cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia on Friday morning as Ukrainian officials said a long-awaited Russian offensive was under way in the east.
“We know that 70 percent of Russian athletes are soldiers. I consider it unacceptable that such people participate in the Olympic Games in the current situation, when fair play obviously means nothing to them,” Czech foreign minister Jan Lipavsky said after meeting the heads of the Czech IOC and the national sports agency.
BOYCOTT
Ukraine has threatened to boycott the games if Russian and Belarusian athletes compete and Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has said Russians will win “medals of blood, deaths and tears” if allowed to take part.
Such threats have revived memories of boycotts in the 1970s and 1980s during the Cold War era that still haunt the global Olympic body today, and it has called on Ukraine to drop them.
However, Polish Sports Minister Kamil Bortniczuk said that a boycott was not on the table for now.
“It’s not time to talk about a boycott yet,” he told a news conference, saying there were other ways of putting pressure on the IOC that could be explored first.
He said that most participants had been in favor of an absolute exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes.
“Most voices — with the exception of Greece, France, Japan — were exactly in this tone,” he said.
He said that creating a team of refugees that would include Russian and Belarusian dissidents could be a compromise solution.
The IOC has opened the door for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals. It has said a boycott will violate the Olympic Charter and that its inclusion of Russians and Belarusians is based on a UN resolution against discrimination within the Olympic movement.
Some 18 months before the competition is due to start, the IOC is desperate to calm the waters so as not to jeopardize the Games’ message of global peace and deliver a huge hit to income.
While Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of host city Paris, said Russian athletes should not take part, Paris 2024 organizers, who last week said they would abide by the IOC’s decision on who would take part in the Games, declined to comment.
The Russian sports ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment. An IOC spokesperson said they would not comment “on interpretations from individual participants of a meeting whose overall content is unknown.”

How Malaysia can help facilitate peace in Thailand’s restive Muslim south

How Malaysia can help facilitate peace in Thailand’s restive Muslim south
Updated 36 min 35 sec ago
VIJAYA KUMAR

How Malaysia can help facilitate peace in Thailand’s restive Muslim south

How Malaysia can help facilitate peace in Thailand’s restive Muslim south
  • Southern Thailand has been confronting a Muslim separatist movement for decades
  • Since 2004, thousands of people have died in fighting between Thai forces and insurgents
Updated 36 min 35 sec ago
VIJAYA KUMAR

KUALA LUMPUR: Peace talks in Thailand’s restive south are likely to gain momentum under Malaysia’s new leadership, experts said on Friday, after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim pledged to help solve the neighboring country’s decades-long insurgency.
Predominantly Buddhist Thailand for decades has been confronting a separatist movement from a Muslim and ethnic minority concentrated in its southern provinces. The mainly ethnic Malay communities continue to have a common sense of grievance that they were separated from their kin across the border in Malaysia after a treaty between British colonial powers and Siam, now the kingdom of Thailand, in the early 20th century.
Under the 1909 deal, the former Siamese tributary states of Terengganu, Kelantan, Kedah and Perlis were incorporated into British Malaya, while Pattani and Satun were acknowledged as territory of Siam. The fixed border established at that time is the current boundary between Thailand and Malaysia.
The first armed resistance to the division emerged on the Thai side in the 1920s and was suppressed by the government. However, the secessionist movement has not stopped and several separatist revivals have taken place throughout the decades.
In 2004, there was an unprecedented increase in insurgent violence, involving militants who received training during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. More than 7,300 people have been killed since then in fighting between Thai security forces and groups seeking independence, mainly in the provinces of Narathiwat, Yala, Pattani and parts of Songkhla.
Malaysia has been helping to facilitate peace negotiations between separatist groups and the Thai government since 2013, but the talks have been repeatedly disrupted.
During his first state visit to Bangkok on Thursday, Ibrahim pledged during a meeting with his Thai counterpart, Prayuth Chan-ocha, to “do whatever is required and necessary to facilitate the (peace) process.”
The Thai government issued a statement after the meeting saying that both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to “seek new cooperation for Thailand-Malaysia border area to become peaceful and prosperous.”


Anwar, one of the most prominent Muslim leaders in Southeast Asia who took office in November, is likely to bring “vigor” into the new negotiations, Sivamurugan Pandian, professor of political sociology at the Universiti Sains Malaysia, told Arab News.
“Although it might take some time, constructive engagement can be used as a mechanism to vow support and get a win-win solution,” he said.
“Anwar has a strong personality and is loved by Muslim countries and regionally as well. He can use his strong leadership to facilitate, negotiate and mediate for neighboring countries, such as Thailand.”
Pandian added that Malaysia has a track record of being a mediator in regional conflicts involving Muslim separatist groups in non-Muslim countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, including the Philippines.
“As the closest border and considering religious element as well, Malaysia understands better the Muslim world and ASEAN world as well,” he said.
It also has the ethnic and religious leverage other countries in the region lack.
“Malaysia seems to have a disproportionate suasion over the southern rebels, freedom fighters, guerrillas, separatists, and the bilateral working relations with the Thais are cordial and pragmatic,” Oh Ei Sun, senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, said.
“We have the competence to be the mediator if there is trust by both sides of the conflict. We also have a good reputation of settling our international disputes peacefully and in accordance with international law.”

Afghanistan withdrawal: ‘Nightmare far from over’ for thousands of contractors, according to report

Afghanistan withdrawal: ‘Nightmare far from over’ for thousands of contractors, according to report
Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News

Afghanistan withdrawal: ‘Nightmare far from over’ for thousands of contractors, according to report

Afghanistan withdrawal: ‘Nightmare far from over’ for thousands of contractors, according to report
  • MPs urge full inquiry into ‘dark chapter in UK military history’
  • Charity: ‘Disjointed’ approach to relocation has resulted in ‘anger and rage’ among ex-interpreters
Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News

London: The disastrous UK withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 was a “dark chapter” for Britain’s military history, a Ministry of Defence select committee report has said.

Led by MP Tobias Ellwood, the report has urged a full government inquiry into the chaotic withdrawal, warning that Afghanistan has since become a haven for terrorism under its Taliban rulers, the BBC reported.

The report also highlights the cases of thousands of Afghans who worked with British forces during the War in Afghanistan who “are at risk of harm” and for whom the “nightmare is far from over,” The Guardian reported.

The UK’s involvement in the coalition that ousted the Taliban more than 20 years ago resulted in 457 British personnel deaths and over $35 billion in costs.

But the withdrawal in 2021 resulted in the Taliban quickly retaking territory and assuming power in the capital, Kabul.

The 30-page report described the rapid collapse of the Afghan government as “a greater surprise to the military establishment than it might have been.”

As a result of the failings, the report urges an “open, honest and detailed review” of all British decisions made during the conflict, with a particular focus on the period leading up to the withdrawal.

A key focus of the findings concerns the fate of the thousands of Afghans formerly employed by British forces, including interpreters and contractors.

Though the report praised initial evacuation efforts in 2021 — which resulted in 15,000 people being transported to the UK — it warned that British authorities should have been better prepared.

The chaos led to “real and painful human consequences for those who reasonably expected to be evacuated but were not,” the report said.

The UK must expedite the relocation of remaining eligible Afghans under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy and Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme, it added.

“Poor communications with applicants causing stress to them and increasing correspondence to MPs and others” was a key issue in failing to relocate Afghans, the report said. 

It also highlighted “unclear and frequently changing eligibility criteria.”

Britain is “still letting down many who risked their lives and their families’ safety by working for the allies or the Afghan authorities,” the committee said.

The Sulha Alliance, a charity that campaigns for the rights of Afghan interpreters who worked for the British military, said: “The building of hope by one UK governmental department before a rejection by another has meant that the approach has been disjointed.

“It has resulted in some interpreters selling their homes and packing up their lives because they had believed that they were being evacuated; in others, it has resulted in a sense of anger and rage.”

The MP report said: “The processing and prioritization of potential evacuees … could and should have been much further advanced by the time that the need for the evacuation became urgent.

“It is concerning that according to the Ministry of Defence’s own estimates, several thousand eligible Afghans — whose safety is by definition at risk in Afghanistan — remain to be evacuated under the ARAP scheme well over a year after the end of (the withdrawal) operation.

“We recommend that the government set out in their response to this report what action they are taking to ensure safe passage to the UK for eligible Afghans who remain to be evacuated under the ARAP.”

Following the report’s release, Ellwood said: “The withdrawal from Afghanistan was a dark chapter in UK military history. For the Afghans who cooperated with the UK, and the British troops who served in the country, the nightmare is far from over.”

He added: “They are at risk of harm as a direct result of assisting the UK mission. 

“We can’t change the events that unfolded in August 2021, but we owe it to those Afghans, who placed their lives in danger to help us, to get them and their families to safety.”

He praised improved funding for veterans and the work of British troops who served in Afghanistan, adding: “The bravery of those on the ground was never in doubt.”

In response to the report’s findings, a government spokesperson said that authorities worked “tirelessly to safely evacuate as many people out of Afghanistan as possible.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to Afghan citizens who worked for, or with, the UK armed forces in Afghanistan and to date we have relocated over 12,100 individuals under the scheme.”

