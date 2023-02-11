You are here

Amid Man City financial row, Eddie Howe applauds prudent approach of Newcastle owners

Eddie Howe understands exactly why the Saudi Public Investment Fund and the club’s other, minority, owners decided to shun the Man City model. (AFP)
Updated 11 February 2023
Arab News

  • The head coach said Newcastle’s Saudi owners have been sensible about club finances since they took over in October 2021
  • ‘I’ve always said that Financial Fair Play is real for us … and I think it will continue to be there for us unless we can dramatically change our revenue streams,’ he added
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe believes Newcastle United’s Saudi owners have been proved correct in their decision to take a totally different approach to financing the club, compared with that of sanctions-threatened, Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City.

This week, the Premier League charged City with breaking its Financial Fair Play rules about 100 times over a nine-year period. The club is accused of breaching the regulations between 2009 and 2018, during which time it won the Premier League title three times. If found guilty, Man City face a fine, in the best-case scenario, or possible relegation from the top flight, in the worst.

The financial situation at Newcastle is totally different, however. While cash has been thrown at Man City hand over fist since it came under Emirati ownership in 2008, Newcastle’s new owners adopted a more conservative approach when they took over in October 2021. As such, it is unlikely the Magpies will be drawn into the FFP controversy.

While he would naturally like to see more investment in his team — what manager would not — Howe understands exactly why the Saudi Public Investment Fund and the club’s other, minority, owners decided to shun the Man City model and forge their own financial path.

“Yes, they have (been sensible),” Howe said of the club’s owners. “The conditions we face mean we have to be. Hopefully it does gives a greater understanding of our methods and what we are trying to do — and me in press conferences trying to explain it.

“It’s very difficult to explain it unless you’ve got all the numbers sitting in front of you. I can’t fully give you the explanation but the way we have reacted in the transfer market, hopefully it makes sense.

“I’ve always said that Financial Fair Play is real for us. I’m not there doing the figures and the numbers, and I don’t quite understand how it fully works — I’m obviously led by the people above me at the club to say what we can and can’t do.

“But certainly it’s been there and I think it will continue to be there for us unless we can dramatically change our revenue streams. That’s the way football is going.”

One major part of the club’s off-the-pitch redevelopment plans was revealed this week, with the news that the club has bought back land behind the Gallowgate Stand, known as Strawberry Place. Former owner Mike Ashley sold it to property developers before he exited the club, severely limiting the potential for expansion of the 52,000-capacity stadium.

However, after negotiations led by PCP Capital Partners’ Mehrdad Ghodoussi, the Magpies have reacquired the plot, reviving the prospect of stadium expansion at a time when demand for tickets is at an all-time high.

“I think I’ve said many times that St James’ Park is an unbelievable place to play football, and to be part of that experience every week is a brilliant thing,” said Howe.

“Anything we can do to enhance that for the supporters, I’m fully behind. If there is an opportunity to expand and make it bigger, I don’t think we’ll have an issue selling the tickets, currently, and make the atmosphere and opportunity for people even better to come and watch us.”

Howe takes his United side on a trip to former club Bournemouth on Saturday as they look to get back to winning ways after a frustrating run of draws. It is the first time he has taken a team to his old stomping ground, where he led the Cherries from the bottom tier to the Premier League.

“From the emotional side, it’s difficult to predict how I’ll feel walking out at a stadium I know so well and (where there are) so many people I know so well,” he said.

“But for the moment, we’re preparing as we would for any other Premier League game to make sure we get our players ready for what will be a really tough game. I know from the other side, preparing for a game as Bournemouth manager, it’s a special place to play football when it’s rocking. We need to be ready for that kind of atmosphere.”

On the selection front, Alexander Isak is expected to be fit and take a place on the bench for United at the Vitality Stadium.

Al-Hilal seeking history in FIFA Club World Cup final against mighty Real Madrid

Al-Hilal seeking history in FIFA Club World Cup final against mighty Real Madrid
John Duerden

  • A win in Morocco for the Asian and Saudi champions would be their greatest achievement yet
John Duerden

Al-Hilal have plenty of history and have won everything there is to win in club football except for what is on offer on Saturday.

Playing Real Madrid in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup? It just does not get any bigger or better. To go back to Riyadh and then take on Al-Feiha on Wednesday as world champions would be quite something.

For all that there is a huge prize on offer. There is also nothing to lose for the Saudi Arabian champions. Just getting to the final is success. This is the first time in the tournament’s history that Al-Hilal have reached the final and this is the first Asian team to do so on foreign soil (Kashima Antlers in 2016 and Al-Ain two years later both made the final and both lost to Real Madrid, but were only there as representatives of the host nations). It means that, whatever happens, the reputation of Al-Hilal and Saudi Arabian football is now at an all-time high.

There are other reasons not to be overawed by the occasion and the opposition. Al-Hilal have already been in the lion’s den. There they were last Saturday taking on the African champions Wydad AC on their home soil of Morocco in front of 50,000 loud — very loud — and passionate fans. Just as it looked as if the Blues were heading home, they dug deep, stayed in the game and held their nerve in the penalty shootout.

The reward was an even tougher test, against the South American champions Flamengo in the semifinal. It ended 3-2 to Al-Hilal but there was more to it than that. They took the lead, had the early goal canceled out and then everything changed on the stroke of half-time as a penalty was given that Salem Al-Dawsari converted and the Brazilians were reduced to 10 men. The impressive Luciano Vietto added a third and while Pedro reduced the arrears, Al-Hilal were ultimately comfortable winners.

While the man advantage helped, Al-Hilal deserved the victory and it did not come from desperate back to the walls defending but was the result of a mature, composed and intelligent performance. Ultimately, the 18-time Saudi Arabia champions managed the game and the Brazilian powerhouse in an impressive fashion.

“Flamengo were surprised by our quality and by how prepared we were, mentally and strategically,” Al-Hilal coach Ramon Diaz said. “Flamengo didn’t expect that we would change our formation from a 4-3-3 to a 4-4-1-1, with Luciano Vietto as an attacking midfielder.

“Vietto ghosted behind their holding midfielders, who we identified were not good on challenges. And he was brilliant, earning both penalties and scoring a great goal for us.”

Real Madrid are obviously at a different level. The 14-time European champions have also won this competition a record four times. If Al-Hilal are a winning machine then Los Blancos are a phenomenon. They met Egyptian powerhouse and 10-time African champions Al-Ahly in the semifinal and ended up winning 4-1 on North African soil. When you consider that the Red Giants thrashed Al-Hilal 4-0 last year (though the Saudi Arabians were reduced to nine men before there were 30 minutes on the clock) then the task on Saturday looks daunting.

Yet on Wednesday, while the scoreline was convincing, there are some positives for Al-Hilal to take. Two of the Real Madrid goals came in the final minutes of the game and for the most part, Al-Ahly were more than competitive and had excellent chances to score. They were caught out by defensive mistakes.

At the other end, there was plenty of space to work with and with the striking talent that Al-Hilal have, there are goals to be had, especially if the forward line can get into gear. Odion Ighalo has yet to score and the same is true for Moussa Marega and Michael. If such talent can find their scoring boots then the four-time Asian champions will carry a serious goal threat especially when there are the likes of Al-Dawsari, Andre Carrillo and Vietto coming from a little deeper.

“I have studied Real Madrid’s strengths and weaknesses,” said Diaz. “The key for us is not to make mistakes.”

The Argentine boss wants his team to have confidence.

“In life, if you set your mind to something, you can achieve it. Whatever. It’s 11 against 11. We have a unique opportunity in our first world final,” he added.

There are absences but with Yasser Al-Shahrani, Mohammed Al-Breik, Salman Al-Faraj and Abdullelah Al-Malki not even making the trip from Riyadh, the team are learning to manage without them. Midfielder Mohamed Kanno will also be available, and rested, after missing the semifinal through suspension.

Real Madrid are not at full-strength either and while it would be fascinating to see how the likes of Jang Hyun-soo and Ali Al-Bulaihi get on against Karim Benzema, the French striker may not be fit and Eder Militao is also struggling.

“They haven’t completely recovered. Karim is doing quite well and there are more doubts about Militao. They will train on Friday and then we will see,” said coach Carlo Ancelotti. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard are also out.

“We respect Al-Hilal,” added the Italian. “They played well against Flamengo, have some very good players and we know that we have to be at our best.”

Al-Hilal beating Real Madrid would certainly be no bigger a shock than Saudi Arabia beating Argentina at the World Cup. The Riyadh giants have a chance of being world champions on Saturday evening. It will not be easy against the biggest club on the planet but that is why the potential glory is so great.

Messi, Mbappe and Benzema battle for FIFA Best Player award

Messi, Mbappe and Benzema battle for FIFA Best Player award
AP

  • In the Best Women’s Player award, Beth Mead of England, Alex Morgan of the US and Spain’s Alexia Putellas were on the shortlist
AP

ZURICH: It’s Lionel Messi vs. Kylian Mbappe again, this time for the FIFA Best Men’s Player award for 2022.

Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain and France’s superstar forward head the three-player shortlist announced by FIFA on Friday, eight weeks after leading their teams in an epic final in Qatar.

Karim Benzema completed the top three in the voting by a global panel of national team captains and coaches plus selected journalist in each of FIFA’s 211 member countries, as well as fans voting online.

In the Best Women’s Player award, Beth Mead of England, Alex Morgan of the US and Spain’s Alexia Putellas were on the shortlist voted for by a separate global voting panel.

The winners will be announced at a Feb. 27 ceremony in Paris.

Messi edged Mbappe for the Golden Ball awarded by FIFA as the best player at the World Cup. Croatia captain Luka Modric placed third in that contest.

Another duel is expected for the Paris Saint-Germain teammates with Messi favored to get a seventh win in FIFA’s annual individual prize. Mbappe seeks his first.

Messi won his six previous awards when it was called the FIFA World Player of the Year (2009), the FIFA Ballon d’Or in each year from 2010-12 and again in 2015, then in the current title of Best FIFA Men’s Player for 2019

Mbappe makes the shortlist for the first time though he was fourth in voting for the 2018 award. The 24-year-old has been sixth, seventh and eighth in past three years.

Robert Lewandowski won the FIFA award for the past two years.

The more prestigious Ballon d’Or award organized by France Football magazine was won in October by Karim Benzema ahead of the World Cup. The France forward missed the tournament because of an injury. Messi was not on the long list of Ballon d’Or candidates announced in August.

The Best Women’s Player award for 2021 was won by Putellas and the Barcelona playmaker made the top three again despite being injured days before the European Championship and missing the tournament for Spain.

Mead led England to the Euro 2022 title as the tournament’s joint top scorer and was named its best player. She suffered a serious knee injury in November playing for Arsenal and could miss the Women’s World Cup that starts in July, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Morgan, who was second in the 2019 vote to teammate Megan Rapinoe, was player of the tournament when the US won the CONCACAF W Championship last year. She was also the joint top scorer.

Giroud to fore as Milan end 7-game winless run against Torino 

Giroud to fore as Milan end 7-game winless run against Torino 
AP

  • It was Milan’s first win since January 4. The Italian giants next host Tottenham in the Champions League on Feb. 14
AP

MILAN, Italy: AC Milan’s seven-game winless run across all competitions ended after Torino was beaten 1-0 by an Olivier Giroud goal in Serie A on Friday.

The visitors failed to close down Theo Hernandez on the wing and the French left back crossed for his compatriot Giroud to score with a glancing header inside the far post in the 62nd minute. Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic was powerless to stop it.

Hernandez should have made it 2-0 minutes later but scuffed his shot wide in front of an open goal.

Still, the defending league champions will be relieved to end their negative run after four straight defeats.

Torino created more chances in the first half but the home team stepped up a gear in the second and missed a couple of opportunities before Giroud scored.

Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic remained on the substitutes’ bench after returning to the team for the first time since his knee operation in May.

It was Milan’s first win since Jan. 4. The Italian giants next host Tottenham in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Virtuoso 4-goal show confirms Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Saudi football

Virtuoso 4-goal show confirms Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Saudi football
John Duerden

  • After a low-key start to life at Al-Nassr, the Portuguese legend has exploded into top form as the Riyadh club eye league title glory
John Duerden

There are usually a few nerves when a team goes into a big game missing their — and the league’s — top goalscorer. These, however, are not normal times in the Rohsn Saudi League, or for Al-Nassr.

Anderson Talisca may have been suspended, but up stepped Cristiano Ronaldo to give a virtuoso performance and announce he has well and truly arrived in Saudi football.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored all four goals on Thursday night in the win over Al-Wehda that did more than just put Al-Nassr back on top of the standings.

With two goals in each half, the forward, 38, reminded a sell-out crowd and those watching around Saudi Arabia and the rest of the world that he is not just a legend of the game — a big name to lift the profile of the club and league. The reason that he is all those things is because he is, first and foremost, a world-class talent.

There were no spectacular volleys or overhead kicks, though such strikes will surely come sooner or later, but the goals were expertly taken from a striker who knows perhaps better than anyone else how to put the ball in the net. At this rate, with five goals in three games, the former Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United star may end up catching Talisca and his current 13 goals.

Although Ronaldo now has over 500 league goals in his career, his hunger for more goals was striking. Whether his last goal was scored two games ago or two minutes, the desire remains. The frustration last weekend when he missed chances in a 2-2 draw at Al-Fateh was clear for all to see and it took a last-minute penalty to get him off the mark in Saudi Arabia. 

The fact that the spot-kick was his only goal for the five-time UEFA Champions League winner in the first two league games in Saudi Arabia makes this four-goal haul even better. Ronaldo knows, as does anyone who has watched football in the country for years or just a few weeks, that goals are not easy to come by. It does not matter who you are, what record you have or where you are from, only those with dedication and determination to go with talent end up successful. 

Had four goals come in the first game from those famous boots, there would have been international comments that the league was too easy even though this was a meeting between a title challenger and a newly-promoted team. In the past few weeks, it has become clear that there is a lot more to this league. 

If that is not proof enough, there is more to be found in Morocco as Al-Nassr’s bitter Riyadh rivals, Al-Hilal, are 90 minutes away from being crowned world champions. After defeating African champions Wydad AC and South American champions Flamengo, the Blues take on Real Madrid on Saturday. Whatever happens in Rabat, Al-Hilal have shown quality, composure and determination at the FIFA Club World Cup and deserve to be in the final. The reputation of the league is going from strength to strength.

On Sunday Al-Hilal will return home to resume domestic battles but will know that Al-Nassr are looking very dangerous indeed. Ronaldo has his eye in. His relief and then delight was there for all to see as he collected the match-ball from the referee and they then posed for a photograph together. Nobody has scored four goals in Saudi Arabia just three games after making their debut.

“I am pleased with my goals in today’s match,” Ronaldo said, “but my greatest happiness lies in helping my colleagues achieve victory. We are happy with the great victory, collecting points, and returning again to the top of the Saudi League.”

That is now where Al-Nassr plan to stay. It was an important win as Al-Shabab had won 4-2 earlier in the day to go top. If Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal win their games in hand then there will be just one point separating the top four. With the margins fine and the pressure high, that is when Cristiano Ronaldo and his goals, experience and mentality can make a difference.

Now he looks to be fully settled, fully firing and happy with his lot. Talisca is going to come back rested and hungry, Luiz Gustavo in midfield is going from strength to strength and the team is starting to play more fluently. There is still a long way to go but even if Al-Hilal return to Saudi Arabia as newly-crowned world champions to go straight into action against Al-Feiha, they will know that Al-Nassr are going to take some stopping.

Win or lose, Club World Cup final a sign of Saudi Arabia progress

Win or lose, Club World Cup final a sign of Saudi Arabia progress
AP

  • In 2016, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled Vision 2030, a project which aims to diversify an economy dependent on oil
  • Staging major events makes up another strand of the country’s strategy to develop its sporting industry
AP

SALE, Morocco: Regardless of whether Al-Hilal can beat Real Madrid in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday and become the first Asian team to win the title, these are jubilant times for sport in Saudi Arabia.

In 2016, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled Vision 2030, a project which aims to diversify an economy dependent on oil. Government figures have noted that sports and entertainment industries play a central role in the vision.

Al-Hilal beat South American champion Flamengo of Brazil 3-2 in the semifinals of the Club World Cup earlier this week in Morocco, already a famous victory for the team from Riyadh.

“Flamengo was surprised by the skill of our players,” Al-Hilal coach Ramon Diaz said. “They did not expect us to play in such an excellent way. We dominated the match, and we deserved to win and go to the final.”

Salem Al-Dawsari scored twice against the team from Brazil.

“We deserved to go to the final and we promise that we will try and bring the trophy to Saudi Arabia,” the winger said. “We did not come to Morocco just to participate. We came to play in our name and the name of Saudi Arabia.”

It was not the first time that Al-Dawsari has made international headlines. He scored the winning goal as Saudi Arabia rallied for a 2-1 comeback win over Argentina in the group stage of last year’s World Cup in Qatar, a victory that shocked the world and stunned the eventual champion.

Back in Riyadh on Thursday, Cristiano Ronaldo thrilled a sellout crowd by scoring four goals in Al-Nassr’s 4-0 win over Al-Wehda in the Saudi Professional League. The Portuguese star was released from his contract by Manchester United in November and signed a deal with Al-Nassr, reportedly worth up to $200 million a year, the following month.

The five-time Ballon D’Or winner has lifted the international profile of the Saudi Professional League, which has signed a deal with IMG to sell broadcasting rights of its games overseas. According to reports, deals have been agreed with 36 territories.

Staging major events makes up another strand of the country’s strategy to develop its sporting industry. On Feb. 1, Saudi Arabia was confirmed as host for the 2027 Asian Cup, the continent’s biggest soccer tournament that is held every four years.

“The Kingdom is transforming before our eyes and we are filled with excitement for what it will look like in 2027,” Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said.

There have been reports that Saudi Arabia will bid to co-host the 2030 World Cup.

The country stages other international sports such as Formula One and is behind high-profile golf and boxing promotions and there are also bigger events on the agenda. Last August, Al-Faisal expressed interest in the 2034 Asian Games as well as the Olympics.

“Definitely, the Olympics would be an ultimate goal for us … we’re open to that and I think we can,” Al-Faisal said.

