Premier League leaders Arsenal held, Spurs thrashed
Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring their first goal with Granit Xhaka during their Premier League against Brentford at Emirates Stadium, London on Feb. 11, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 11 February 2023
AFP

  • Mikel Arteta's side could have moved eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City with a victory at the Emirates Stadium
  • Tottenham boss Antonio Conte was back at the helm after missing last weekend's 1-0 win against Manchester City following gallbladder surgery
LONDON: Arsenal stumbled again as the Premier League leaders were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford, while Tottenham’s top four hopes were dented by an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Leicester on Saturday.
Mikel Arteta’s side could have moved eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City with a victory at the Emirates Stadium.
But Arsenal could not hold on to the lead given to them by Leandro Trossard’s first goal for the club in his fifth appearance since his January move from Brighton.
Ivan Toney scored Brentford’s equalizer to leave Arsenal without a win in their last three games in all competitions following defeats at Manchester City in the FA Cup and Everton in the league.
The Gunners still control their destiny as they chase a first Premier League title since 2004, but champions City can move to within three points if they beat Aston Villa on Sunday.
Arsenal host City on Wednesday in a clash that will go a long way to deciding the title race.
Belgium forward Trossard came off the bench to make the breakthrough for Arsenal in the 66th minute.
Bukayo Saka floated his cross to the far post and Trossard was on hand to net with a clinical finish, his first goal for either Arsenal or Brighton since October.
But Brentford drew level eight minutes later when Toney headed into an empty net after the Arsenal defense had failed to deal with a high ball.
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte was back at the helm after missing last weekend’s 1-0 win against Manchester City following gallbladder surgery, but his fifth-placed side were humiliated at the King Power Stadium.
Rodrigo Bentancur put Tottenham ahead in the 14th minute, meeting Ben Davies’s flick with a close-range finish that survived a VAR check for offside.
But Nampalys Mendy levelled in the 23rd minute when he bagged his first goal for the club with a rocket from the edge of the area.
Two minutes later, James Maddison latched onto Kelechi Iheanacho’s pass and produced a composed low finish.
Iheanacho scored Leicester’s third in first half stoppage-time with a curler into the bottom corner and Harvey Barnes completed the rout in the 81st minute.
Graham Potter admitted Chelsea are still “a work in progress” after their winless Premier League run extended to three games as Joao Felix’s first goal for the Blues was canceled out by Emerson in a 1-1 draw at West Ham.
Potter’s expensively assembled side once again failed to live up to their price tags as the pressure mounted on the Blues boss.
Portugal forward Felix put Chelsea ahead in his second appearance for the club, only for Italy defender Emerson to haunt his former team with an equalizer before half-time.
Ninth-placed Chelsea have won just one of their past eight games in all competitions and are nine points adrift of the Premier League’s top four.
“The second half was more of a reflection of where we are in terms of integrating new players and getting players up to speed in the Premier League,” Potter said.
“They are a good group and we are excited with the team and the potential but it is still a work in progress.”
Ten-man Wolves boosted their bid to avoid relegation with a 2-1 win at bottom of the table Southampton.
Carlos Alcaraz netted his first goal for Southampton midway through the first half.
Wolves had former Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina sent off moments later for two bookings in quick succession.
But Jan Bednarek’s 72nd-minute own goal turned the tide before Joao Gomes won it for 15th-placed Wolves at the death.
Crystal Palace’s James Tomkins rescued a 1-1 draw against Brighton with a 69th-minute equalizer after Solly March put Albion ahead six minutes earlier at Selhurst Park.
Goals from Willian and Manor Solomon gave Fulham a 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest at Craven Cottage.

Topics: Arsenal Brentford Premier league Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United left to ponder after draw with Eddie Howe’s former club Bournemouth

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe applauds the fans following the match.
Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe applauds the fans following the match.
Updated 52 min 6 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle United left to ponder after draw with Eddie Howe’s former club Bournemouth

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe applauds the fans following the match.
  • The result sees the Magpies retain their place in the top four of the Premier League and take their unbeaten run in the competition to 17 games
Updated 52 min 6 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

BOURNEMOUTH: Eddie Howe has revealed Carabao Cup final fitness concerns over Joe Willock after the Newcastle United midfielder limped out of the Magpies' draw at Bournemouth.

Marcos Senesi's finish put the struggling Cherries ahead before Miguel Almiron netted a first-half equaliser.

However, it was injuries that added caused Howe more headaches than the result itself.

Former Arsenal man Willock suffered a hamstring problem to add to a growing injury list, which also saw goalscorer Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin withdrawn due to knocks.

“The concern from today is Joe Willock who has a hamstring problem. We’ll see how he is,” said Howe, whose side play Liverpool next weekend before the final at Wembley against Manchester United in a fortnight.

“Miggy and Maxi I don’t think are too bad. Miggy, I think got a stamp on his, so I think he’ll be okay, Maxi, I think, was just a knock.”

Before a ball was even kicked United were dealt a blow when Callum Wilson was ruled out of a return to his former club with a slight hamstring problem. It is not thought to be enough to keep him out for too long, though.

And the Magpies looked a little lost without their target man, even if he hasn't been on his best form of late.

The Cherries dominated the first half, with Nick Pope the busier of the two goalkeepers. Dom Solanke tested the England keeper with a flicked header which Pope managed to palm wide, while the Magpies offered little to nothing at the other end.

The home side took a deserved lead on 35 minutes when a Dango Ouattara flick on, after he left the below par Kieran Trippier, was turned in by Argentine Senesi on the line.

Watching the opening 45 minutes you'd be forgiven for thinking it was Bournemouth who were in Champions League contention, not the bizarrely flat Magpies.

An injury to Joe Willock forced a rethink tactically, with the tried and tested 4-3-3 reverting an exploratory 4-2-3-1. And it seemed to have the desired effect as United, somehow, found a late half leveller.

A stretch by Allan Saint-Maximin to keep a ball in on the touchline sparked the equaliser as the Frenchman then carried into a dangerous area, like few others can, before splitting the Cherries' backline with a pass for Sean Longstaff. The in-form Geordie's powerful strike at goal was quite brilliantly saved by Neto, but the Brazilian could do nothing about Almiron's finish, which saw the United top scorer slide into the far corner for 1-1.

Things couldn't have got much worse than that first 45 from United, and it's fair to say they improved in the second period, but did very little to really threaten turning one point into three.

In fact, it was worrying knocks picked up by Almiron and Saint-Maximin that marred a slightly better half of football for Howe's men.

Before limping off, Saint-Maximin blazed one over the top and then forced Neto into a save that rebounded first to Longstaff, then substitute Anthony Gordon, but neither could tuck home.

While the Magpies were the second half aggressors, it was Bournemouth who almost nicked it at the death as a Burn error allowed Solanke the chance to win it. His deft touch back through his legs towards goal was somehow tidied up, then cleared off the goal line by Trippier.

The result sees the Magpies retain their place in the top four of the Premier League and take their unbeaten run in the competition to 17 games. However, it was the side's fifth draw in their last six games.

Howe said: “It was a tough game, we knew it was going to be. Bournemouth have a new energy, a lot of new signings and pace in their team. We weren’t at our best today, there’s no doubt about that. There were some really good passages of play but the final ball was missing. We threatened to produce a really good performance but we couldn’t capitalise when getting the ball in good areas.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Premier league AFC Bournemouth

Al-Hilal put up brave fight in 5-3 defeat to Real Madrid in Club World Cup final

Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

RABAT: Al-Hilal will have to wait to be world champions after losing 5-3 to Real Madrid in an entertaining final of the FIFA Club World Cup in Rabat on Saturday but they return to Riyadh with their heads held high and Saudi Arabian’s reputation enhanced.

It was always going to be tough to defeat the star-studded European champions and so it proved but losing to the most successful team in the history of the sport is no disgrace especially when you score three goals.

In the 4-1 win over Al-Ahly of Egypt three days previously, the Spanish superclub had looked vulnerable at the back and so it was again as Al-Hilal caused plenty of problems. At the other end of the pitch however, it was a different matter however as Carlo Ancelotti’s men quickly found their rhythm and just had too much quality.

The now five-time world champions took the lead after 12 minutes with a well-worked goal. Karim Benzama slipped Vinicius Junior through to the left side of the area and while Abdullah Al-Mayouf got a foot to the Brazilian’s low shot, he couldn’t keep it out. 

It was a blow but a minute later, Hilal came close to an instant reply as Luciano Vietto’s shot from outside the area had Andriy Lunin scrambling across his line to make a save but the ball went just centimetres wide of the Ukranian’s right-hand post. 

Then it got worse in the 18th minute. Al-Hilal failed to clear and Federico Valverde’s low shot went through the legs of Ali Al-Bulaihi and into the back of the net. Now the Blues had a mountain to climb and as Los Blancos continued to stream forward, there were fears of falling further behind.

But then it was 2-1. A perfect through ball from Mohamed Kanno inside the Hilal half sent Moussa Marega free just to the right of centre and the Malian’s shot from just inside the area squeezed under Lunin to halve the deficit. After three goals in 26 minutes. Madrid suddenly had something to think about with the Asian team growing in confidence as well as possession. Ten minutes later, Marega, under pressure from Antonio Rudiger, shot wide from a tighter angle though Benzema came closer a few minutes later.

The first half ended with a strong Al-Hilal appeal for their fourth penalty of the tournament. Salem Al-Dawsari was bundled over by Rudiger in the area as he tried to cut inside to shoot from clode range. The referee was having none of it.

Both teams continued to push forward after the restart and Al-Hilal could have taken the lead had Saud Abdulhamid found the right pass in the area but it was Real Madrid who then extended their lead after 54 minutes. A delightful left-sided cross from Vinicius was lashed home by Benzema from close range. Soon after it seemed to be all over as Valverde added his second and his team’s fourth.

There was no coming back from that but Al-Hilal tried. Three minutes past the hour, Abdulhamid released Vietto and the Argentine coolly lifted the ball over the goalkeeper to make it 4-2 Soon after, Vinicius Junior restored his team’s three goal advantage, shooting home from close range. 

Al-Hilal weren’t done however as, with 11 minutes to go, Michael raced down the left side of the area to pull it back for the impressive Vietto who spun inside the six yard box to score. Moments later, it should have been 5-4 but Marega shot wide with the goal at his mercy and missed the chance to set up a barnstorming finish.

Ultimately, Real Madrid were just a little too good but Ramon Diaz and his players should look back with pride at their performance in the final and in the tournament. The penalty shootout victory over African champions Wydad AC a week earlier and then the 3-2 win over South American title-holders Flamengo of Brazil on Tuesday will live long in the memory. At various times in the past week, Al-Hilal have shown their talent, fighting spirit, mentality as well as tactical flexibility, composure and intelligence. After the last three months or so when Saudi Arabian football has been making waves on the international stage, they added to the country’s growing reputation. 

After a world final with Real Madrid, next up is a league game with Al-Feiha on Wednesday. With title rivals Al-Nassr, Al-Shabab and Al-Ittihad all winning while Al-Hilal have been in Morocco, it is another big one.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Spain Al-Hilal real madrid

Flamengo beat Al Ahly to Club World Cup third place

Updated 11 February 2023
AFP

  • Gabriel Barbosa netted two penalties for the Brazilian side
Updated 11 February 2023
AFP

TANGIERS, Morocco: Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo came from behind to earn a 4-2 win over Egyptian side Al Ahly and finish third in the Club World Cup on Saturday.
Gabriel Barbosa netted two penalties for the Brazilian side, while his strike partner Pedro also struck twice in Tangier, Morocco.
Ahmed Abdelkader had netted a brace for Al Ahly to give them the lead but after defender Ali Maaloul missed a penalty, Khaled Abdelfattah’s red card in the 69th minute tilted the game in Flamengo’s favor and they won emphatically.
Spanish giants Real Madrid face Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the final in Rabat later on Saturday.

Topics: FIFA Club World Cup 2022 Flamengo Al Ahly

PSG lose again to Monaco on eve of Bayern Munich visit

Updated 11 February 2023
AP

  • Undefeated in all competitions from August to December, PSG have become fragile
  • Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were out injured but Neymar played
Updated 11 February 2023
AP

MONACO: A weakened Paris Saint-Germain lost a second straight game in all competitions to Monaco 3-1 in the French league on Saturday, three days before facing Bayern Munich.
Monaco climbed to second place, seven points behind a rattled PSG.
Undefeated in all competitions from August to December, PSG have become fragile. They lost to Lens and Rennes in the league last month and were knocked out by Marseille in the last 16 of the French Cup on Wednesday.
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were out injured but Neymar played.
Bayern come on Tuesday for the first leg in the Champions League round of 16.
Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice for Monaco. His blocked shot rebounded for Aleksandr Golovin to beat PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the fourth minute.
Ben Yedder doubled the lead in the 18th as Monaco pressed high up the pitch. Krepin Diatta dispossessed El Chadaille Bitshiabu and Ben Yedder buried an angled strike into the far corner.
Teenage midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery pulled one back for PSG by tapping home a low cross from Juan Bernat in the 39th.
But Ben Yedder restored Monaco’s two-goal lead moments before halftime with a curling shot off the post. He tied Reims striker Folarin Balogun as the top scorer in the league with 14.
Donnarumma prevented PSG being in a bigger hole by halftime. He parried a close-range header from Ruben Aguilar and denied Golovin, who was clean through on goal.
Monaco managed the game in the second half and Donnarumma saved a low effort from substitute Takumi Minamino in stoppage time.
Marseille could take back second place when they visited Clermont later Saturday.

Topics: PSG Monaco Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappé French L1

Müller sets record, scores to keep Bayern top in Bundesliga

Updated 11 February 2023
AP

  • It was Müller's 428th league appearance for Bayern, one more than club great Gerd Müller, and the most for any outfield player at the club
  • Only goalkeepers Oliver Kahn (429) and Sepp Meier (473) have played more Bundesliga games for Bayern
Updated 11 February 2023
AP

BERLIN: Thomas Müller set a Bayern Munich record for Bundesliga appearances and celebrated by scoring in a 3-0 win over Bochum to keep the defending champion on top on Saturday.
It was Müller’s 428th league appearance for Bayern, one more than club great Gerd Müller, and the most for any outfield player at the club. Only goalkeepers Oliver Kahn (429) and Sepp Meier (473) have played more Bundesliga games for Bayern.
Müller capitalized on a botched backpass from Bochum defender Saidy Janko to break the deadlock in the 41st minute with his fourth league goal of the season. He has 141 altogether.
Bayern substitute Kingsley Coman then scored after some fine combination play in the 64th and Serge Gnabry made it 3-0 with a penalty in the 73rd after he was fouled by the luckless Janko.
It kept Bayern three points clear of Borussia Dortmund, which defeated Werder Bremen 2-0 away to maintain their perfect start to 2023.
Bayern next visit Paris Saint-Germain the Champions League. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann was evidently thinking of Tuesday’s game when he took Müller off at halftime and gave some time off to João Cancelo, Jamal Musiala, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Leroy Sané.
Midfielder Arijon Ibrahimović — no relation to Swedish star Zlatan — came on in the 77th for his Bayern debut.

Topics: Bayern Munich Thomas Müller Bundesliga

