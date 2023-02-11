You are here

  • Home
  • Ukraine says three major regions can avoid power cuts after attacks
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine says three major regions can avoid power cuts after attacks

Ukraine says three major regions can avoid power cuts after attacks
People use a flashlight as they enter an underground passage in Kyiv on Dec 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5wktk

Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine says three major regions can avoid power cuts after attacks

Ukraine says three major regions can avoid power cuts after attacks
  • Russia's defence ministry earlier said its forces had carried out a "massive strike" on critically important energy facilities
  • Ukraine's energy minister, German Galushchenko, said Russia had hit power facilities
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Three big Ukrainian regions and the capital Kyiv will be able to avoid electricity cuts on Sunday, leading producer DTEK said on Saturday as authorities worked to repair power grids damaged by a major Russian strike.
Russia’s defense ministry earlier said its forces had carried out a “massive strike” on critically important energy facilities of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex on Friday.
DTEK said in a statement that grid operator Ukrenergo had not imposed any additional restrictions on consumption on Sunday, which meant there should be no power cuts in Kyiv and the surrounding region as well as the Odesa and Dnipro regions.
Ukraine’s energy minister, German Galushchenko, said Russia had hit power facilities in six regions with missiles and drones, causing blackouts across most of the country.
Ukraine’s armed forces said Russian forces had fired more than 100 missiles and mounted 12 air and 20 shelling attacks on Friday. It said 61 Russian cruise missiles were destroyed.
Russia has repeatedly attacked civilian infrastructure far from the front lines, leaving millions of Ukrainians without power, heat or water for days at a time in the middle of winter.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kyiv Power cuts

Related

EU chief arrives in Kyiv, says bloc ‘stands by Ukraine’
World
EU chief arrives in Kyiv, says bloc ‘stands by Ukraine’
Update Russia launches wave of missiles at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks
World
Russia launches wave of missiles at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks

Fifteen arrested after clashes outside UK migrant hotel

Fifteen arrested after clashes outside UK migrant hotel
Updated 41 min 55 sec ago
AFP

Fifteen arrested after clashes outside UK migrant hotel

Fifteen arrested after clashes outside UK migrant hotel
  • Merseyside Police said that “15 people have so far been arrested following violent disorder” in the Knowsley area in northwestern England
  • One officer and two members of the public received slight injuries, police said
Updated 41 min 55 sec ago
AFP
LONDON: UK police said Saturday they have arrested 15 people including one child after fireworks were thrown and a police car set on fire at an anti-immigration demonstration outside a hotel housing asylum seekers near Liverpool. Merseyside Police said that “15 people have so far been arrested following violent disorder” in the Knowsley area in northwestern England, after initially reporting three arrests. Police said “missiles including lit fireworks were thrown at officers and one of our police vans was attacked by offenders, using hammers before setting it on fire” during clashes outside The Suites Hotel. One officer and two members of the public received slight injuries, police said. The protest came amid heightened tensions as record numbers of migrants are crossing the Channel in small boats, prompting the Conservative government to come up with a controversial plan to send such asylum seekers to Rwanda. Interior minister Suella Braverman condemned the “appalling disorder” in a tweet, adding that the “alleged behavior of some asylum seekers is never an excuse for violence and intimidation.” Police said those arrested ranged in age from 13 to 54 years, and included two women. They said they were examining footage to identify others. Asylum seeker advocacy groups said the protesters were affiliated to far-right groups, while it was unclear who was behind the violence. Police said that a group of troublemakers invaded a planned protest by another group in order to “carry out violent and despicable behavior.” The Home Office has been using the hotel to temporarily house asylum seekers since last year, according to local media. The violence broke out as anti-immigration protesters crashed a demonstration outside the hotel by activists voicing solidarity with asylum seekers. The anti-migrant protesters shouted slogans such as “Get them out,” said the Merseyside Pensioners Association, whose activists were holding placards saying “Refugees welcome.” Claire Mosely, founder of refugee charity Care4Calais, who was also at the scene, told Sky News that protesters “got to the police van and they set it on fire and it actually broke into a really big fire and exploded.” “Then they broke through again and they started fighting with the police,” Mosely said. “I was really shocked... how quickly it got worse.” The protest was fueled by “rumors and misinformation” in social media following an incident last week, police said. A man in his 20s was arrested and released with no action after reports “inappropriate advances” were made to a 15-year-old girl in the Knowsley area, police added. They said the investigation was ongoing and asked for witnesses to come forward. “Violence is not the way to resolve this and we know that those involved in the violent activity last night used this as an excuse to commit violence and intimidate members of the public,” police said. Hope Not Hate, a group which campaigns against racism, said the protest took place “in a context of swelling anti-migrant hatred.” White nationalist group Patriotic Alternative denied it was the organizer, after holding a protest outside the hotel last week and leafleting locally. One of its campaigners posted a video showing he was at the scene on Friday, however. “Far-right groups like Britain First (BF) and Patriotic Alternative (PA) had made visits to the hotel in recent weeks, although the protest appears to have been largely locally-driven, rather than organized by far-right groups outside the area,” Hope not Hate said. Chantelle Lunt, chair of the Merseyside Alliance for Racial Equality, tweeted that the protest took place in one of the “poorest areas in the UK” where far-right activist Tommy Robinson campaigned in 2019.
Topics: UK police anti-immigration demonstrations

Related

UK immigration minister accused of declaring ‘open season’ on Albanians
World
UK immigration minister accused of declaring ‘open season’ on Albanians
UK PM’s immigration strategy unlikely to reduce illegal Channel crossings, says Home Office source
World
UK PM’s immigration strategy unlikely to reduce illegal Channel crossings, says Home Office source

UN draft resolution: Any peace must keep Ukraine intact

UN draft resolution: Any peace must keep Ukraine intact
Updated 11 February 2023
AP

UN draft resolution: Any peace must keep Ukraine intact

UN draft resolution: Any peace must keep Ukraine intact
  • Reactivated emergency session of the General Assembly on Ukraine will start on Feb. 22
Updated 11 February 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: Ukraine’s supporters have circulated a proposed resolution for adoption by the 193-member UN General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of its smaller neighbor that would underscore the need for peace ensuring Ukraine’s “sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.”
The draft, obtained Friday by The Associated Press, is entitled “Principles underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”
The proposed resolution is broader and less detailed than the 10-point peace plan that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky announced at the November summit of the Group of 20 major economies. This was a deliberate decision by Ukraine and its backers to try to gain maximum support when it is put to a vote, UN diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity because discussions have been private.
General Assembly spokesperson Paulina Kubiak said Friday that a reactivated emergency session of the General Assembly on Ukraine will start on the afternoon of Feb. 22. Dozens of speeches are expected to continue through most of Feb. 23 and the vote is expected late that day.
Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister said last month that Zelensky wants to come to the UN for the anniversary, but diplomats said expectations of a major new Russian offensive may keep him at home.
The General Assembly has become the most important UN body dealing with Ukraine because the Security Council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, is paralyzed because of Russia’s veto power. Unlike the council, there are no vetoes in the assembly, but while its five previous resolutions on Ukraine are important as a reflection of world opinion, they are not legally binding.
The Security Council will hold a ministerial meeting on Feb. 24, the anniversary of the invasion. Russian and Ukrainian diplomats will be at the same table, as they have been at dozens of meetings since the invasion — but there will be no outcome.
The Ukrainian-backed draft resolution for the anniversary was circulated Thursday night to all UN member nations except Russia and its ally Belarus, and negotiations on the text started Friday afternoon, the diplomats said.
It underscores the need to reach “a comprehensive, just and lasting peace” in Ukraine “as soon as possible” in line with the principles of the United Nations Charter.
The Charter states that all UN member nations “shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state,” and must settle disputes peacefully.
The draft calls on UN member states and international organizations “to redouble support for diplomatic efforts” to achieve peace on those terms.
The proposed resolution reiterates the General Assembly’s previous demand that Russia “immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces” from Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders. And it reaffirms that no territory acquired by the threat or use of force will be considered legal.
The draft demands that all prisoners of war, detainees and internees be treated in accordance with the Geneva conventions and calls for the “complete exchange” of prisoners of war, the release of people unlawfully detained, “and the return of all internees and of civilians forcibly transferred and deported, including children.”
The proposed resolution urges all countries “to cooperate in the spirit of solidarity to address the global impact of the war on food security, energy, finance, the environment, and nuclear security and safety.”
It would deplore “the dire human rights and humanitarian consequences of the aggression against Ukraine, including the continuous attacks against critical infrastructure across Ukraine with devastating consequences for civilians.” And it would call for full adherence to international humanitarian law on the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.
Zelensky’s 10-point plan is far more specific, including establishing a special tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes, building a European-Atlantic security architecture with guarantees for Ukraine, restoring Ukraine’s damaged power infrastructure and ensuring safety around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia.
The resolution adopted by the General Assembly on Oct. 12 condemning Russia’s “attempted illegal annexation” of four Ukrainian regions and demanding its immediate reversal got the highest vote of the five resolutions – 143-5 with 35 abstentions.
The first resolution adopted by the assembly on March 2, 2022, days after the invasion, demanded an immediate Russian cease-fire, withdrawal of all its troops and protection for all civilians and received a strong vote – 141-5 with 35 abstentions. Three weeks later, on March 24, the assembly voted 140-5 with 38 abstentions on a resolution blaming Russia for Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis and urging an immediate cease-fire and protection for millions of civilians and the homes, schools and hospitals critical to their survival.
But the assembly voted by a far smaller margin April 7 to suspend Russia from the UN’s Geneva-based Human Rights Council over allegations Russian soldiers in Ukraine engaged in rights violations that the United States and Ukraine have called war crimes. That vote was 93-24 with 58 abstentions.
And its last resolution adopted Nov. 14 calling for Russia to be held accountable for violating international law by invading Ukraine, including by paying reparations for widespread damage to the country and for Ukrainians killed and injured during the war was approved by a similar vote — 94-14 with 73 abstentions.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine UN

Related

New Russian ‘anniversary offensive’ in Ukraine
World
New Russian ‘anniversary offensive’ in Ukraine
Ukraine’s Zelensky makes emotional appeal for EU membership
World
Ukraine’s Zelensky makes emotional appeal for EU membership

Popular Russian singer Zemfira declared foreign agent by government

Zemfira Ramazanova. (Wikipedia)
Zemfira Ramazanova. (Wikipedia)
Updated 11 February 2023
Reuters

Popular Russian singer Zemfira declared foreign agent by government

Zemfira Ramazanova. (Wikipedia)
  • Zemfira, an ethnic Volga Tatar born in the central Russian region of Bashkortostan, began performing in 1998 and gained popularity in Russia and other ex-Soviet states
Updated 11 February 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia’s Justice Ministry on Friday placed Zemfira, one of post-Soviet Russia’s most popular singers, on a list of foreign agents on grounds that she supported Ukraine and criticized Russia’s “special military operation” in that country.
Tass news agency quoted a ministry statement as saying that Zemfira, whose full name is Zemfira Ramazanova, “openly supported Ukraine, held concerts in unfriendly countries while speaking against the special military operation and received support from foreign sources.”
Zemfira, an ethnic Volga Tatar born in the central Russian region of Bashkortostan, began performing in 1998 and gained popularity in Russia and other ex-Soviet states. She was known to oppose the conflict with Ukraine and for a time, her website featured the slogan “No to war.”
She is reported by numerous websites to have left Russia to settle in France after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Russians labelled foreign agents have often been subjected to police searches and other punitive measures. Many have left the country in the past year.
The ministry noted other Russian nationals had also been labelled a foreign agent on Friday, including opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov.

 

Topics: Russia Zemfira Ramazanova

Related

New Russian ‘anniversary offensive’ in Ukraine
World
New Russian ‘anniversary offensive’ in Ukraine
Ukraine’s Zelensky arrives in Britain seeking more arms against Russia
World
Ukraine’s Zelensky arrives in Britain seeking more arms against Russia

Biden to meet Brazil’s Lula for talks on climate, democracy

Biden to meet Brazil’s Lula for talks on climate, democracy
Updated 11 February 2023
Reuters

Biden to meet Brazil’s Lula for talks on climate, democracy

Biden to meet Brazil’s Lula for talks on climate, democracy
  • Relations between the Western Hemisphere’s two largest democracies had been lukewarm under Lula’s far-right predecessor Bolsonaro
Updated 11 February 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will hold face-to-face talks at the White House on Friday with Brazil’s leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a reboot of US-Brazilian relations after the end of Donald Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro’s stormy rule.
The two leaders are expected to focus on Brazilian democracy, climate change and Lula’s effort to re-engage with the global community in their late-afternoon session in the Oval Office.
“The two presidents are going to talk about how we can advance our shared commitment to promote, strengthen and defend democracy, not just in our respective countries but in the hemisphere and the world,” a senior Biden administration official told reporters ahead of the talks.
Relations between the Western Hemisphere’s two largest democracies had been lukewarm under Lula’s far-right predecessor Bolsonaro.
Bolsonaro flew to Florida two days before his term ended on Jan. 1, having challenged the results of the Oct. 30 runoff election that he narrowly lost to Lula. Days later a violent movement of election-denying Bolsonaro supporters stormed Brazil’s presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court.
Lula will visit the White House after he meets Senator Bernie Sanders and Democratic lawmakers in the morning.
Brazil’s foreign ministry said support for democracy, human rights and the environment will be at the center of Lula’s agenda in Washington.
Brazil is also eager for more countries to contribute to the Amazon Fund started by Germany and Norway to back protection of the rainforest and sustainable development projects.
The Biden administration is looking into joining the $1.3 billion fund, the two US officials confirmed to Reuters.
A US contribution to the Brazilian-administered fund would underline the resetting of ties between the two countries after the recent period of frosty relations.
Lula traveled to Washington with Environment Minister Marina Silva, who is expected to meet with Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry. The ministers of foreign relations, finance and racial equality are also part of the delegation.
Brazil reinforced its commitment to protecting the Amazon rainforest this week by launching by an enforcement operation against illegal gold miners that have devastated the Yanomami indigenous reservation in northern Brazil.
Lula’s predecessor relaxed environmental protections, encouraging mining and logging in the Amazon and allowing deforestation in the region to hit a 15-year high.

Topics: Brazil United States of America (USA)

New classified document found in FBI search of Pence home

New classified document found in FBI search of Pence home
Updated 11 February 2023
AP

New classified document found in FBI search of Pence home

New classified document found in FBI search of Pence home
Updated 11 February 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: The FBI discovered an additional document with classified markings at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home during a search Friday, following the discovery by his lawyers last month of sensitive government documents there.
Pence adviser Devin O’Malley said the Department of Justice completed “a thorough and unrestricted search of five hours” and removed “one document with classified markings and six additional pages without such markings that were not discovered in the initial review by the vice president’s counsel.”
The search, described as consensual after negotiations between Pence’s representatives and the Justice Department, comes after he was subpoenaed in a separate investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election and as Pence contemplates a Republican bid for the White House in 2024.
Pence is now the third current or former top US official, joining Trump and President Joe Biden, to have their homes scoured by FBI agents for classified records. The willingness of Pence and Biden to permit the FBI to search their homes, and to present themselves as fully cooperative, reflects a desire by both to avoid the drama that enveloped Trump last year and resulted in the Justice Department having to get a warrant to inspect his Florida property.
Police blocked the road outside Pence’s neighborhood in Carmel, just north of Indianapolis, on Friday afternoon as the FBI was inside the home. They were seen leaving shortly after 2 p.m. Pence and his wife were out of state, visiting family on the West Coast following the birth of their second and third grandchildren.
A member of Pence’s legal team was at the home during the search and the FBI was given what was described as unrestricted access to search for documents with classified markings, documents that could be classified but without markings and any other documents subject to the Presidential Records Act.
O’Malley said Pence has directed his legal team to continue to cooperate with the DOJ and “to be fully transparent through the conclusion of this matter.”
The FBI had already taken possession of what Pence’s lawyer previously described as a “small number of documents” that had been “inadvertently boxed and transported” to Pence’s Indiana home at the end of the Trump administration.
The Justice Department did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
Separate special counsels have been investigating the discovery of documents with classification markings at Biden’s home in Delaware and his former Washington office, as well as Trump’s Florida estate. Officials are trying to determine whether Trump or anyone on his team criminally obstructed the probe in refusing to turn over the documents before the FBI seizure. The FBI recovered more than 100 documents marked classified while serving a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago last August.
In yet another document development, emails released late Friday revealed that after the National Archives became aware of the discovery of the classified papers at Biden’s former Washington office, Archives officials requested and received papers that had been shipped to a law office in Boston by the president’s personal attorney.
No classified documents were believed to be in the Boston documents.
The circumstances of the Biden and Pence cases are markedly different from that of Trump.
Pence, according to his lawyer Greg Jacob, had requested a review by his attorneys of records stored at his home “out of an abundance of caution” during the uproar over the discovery of classified documents at Biden’s home and former private office. When the Pence documents were discovered on Jan. 16 among four boxes that had ben transferred to Pence’s home during the transition, Jacob said, they were secured in a locked safe and reported to the National Archives. FBI agents then collected them.
Material found in the boxes came mostly from the Naval Observatory residence where Pence lived while he was vice president. Other material came from a West Wing office drawer.
Pence has said he was unaware the documents had been in his possession.
“Let me be clear: Those classified documents should not have been in my personal residence,” Pence said recently at Florida International University. “Mistakes were made, and I take full responsibility.”
“We acted above politics and put national interests first,” he said.
The National Archives last month asked former US presidents and vice president s to recheck their personal records for any classified documents following news of the Biden and Pence discoveries.
The Presidential Records Act states that any records created or received by the president while in office are the property of the US government and will be managed by the Archives at the end of an administration.

Topics: Mike Pence

Latest updates

Ukraine says three major regions can avoid power cuts after attacks
Ukraine says three major regions can avoid power cuts after attacks
Saudi Arabia’s tourism appeal grows in India after roadshow
Saudi Arabia’s tourism appeal grows in India after roadshow
Flamengo beat Al Ahly to Club World Cup third place
Flamengo beat Al Ahly to Club World Cup third place
PSG lose again to Monaco on eve of Bayern Munich visit
PSG lose again to Monaco on eve of Bayern Munich visit
Premier League leaders Arsenal held, Spurs thrashed
Premier League leaders Arsenal held, Spurs thrashed

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.