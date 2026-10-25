JEDDAH: Piano tuning is hardly the first profession that comes to mind as the basis for a crime thriller, but “Tuner” makes a compelling case for it.

Directed by Daniel Roher, the film stars “One Day” actor Leo Woodall as Niki, a gifted tuner with hyperacusis, a condition that makes everyday sounds unbearably loud or painful.

Once a gifted pianist, Niki has been forced to abandon his passion because of his condition and must keep the world out with earplugs and noise protection.

Working alongside his mentor, Harry Horowitz (Dustin Hoffman), he has found purpose in piano tuning, using his heightened sensitivity to sound as an unexpected asset.

During an appointment one day, Niki discovers that his ear can also detect the minute mechanical sounds of locked safes, drawing him into the illegal world of safecracking.

What makes the premise work beautifully is Woodall’s sensitive portrayal of a reluctant criminal.

He brings a certain restraint to his performance that conveys the kind-hearted Niki’s discomfort and desperation, his simmering longing for connection, and the vulnerability beneath his reserved exterior. It makes him an easy character to root for even as his choices become harder to defend.

Niki’s meet-cute and romance with Ruthie (Havana Rose Liu), a music student, brings a welcome and refreshing warmth to the thriller. The chemistry between Woodall and Liu sparkles, lending the film tenderness against the mounting tension of the criminal plot.

Their connection feels natural and gives Niki something worth protecting, raising the stakes beyond whether he can get away with his crimes.

Sound design is among the film’s greatest strengths. The careful attention to small, often imperceptible noises draws viewers into the character's world.

While there are echoes of “Baby Driver” in the way sound shapes the action and the character-driven heart of “Sound of Metal,” “Tuner” has a life of its own even if the plot occasionally relies on convenient developments.

The film's emotional payoff is satisfying, building towards a crescendo of emotional release that makes its imperfections easier to forgive.

“Tuner” is a reminder that the most interesting part of a crime story is not always the crime itself, but the person caught in its consequences.