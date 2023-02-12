Coleman wins 60m crown at Millrose Games after Lyles DQ

UAE Pro League: Sharjah reclaim top spot as Al-Ain show title form

Al-Ain showcased their champion spirit in a pulsating Capital Derby, Sharjah’s latest stellar acquisition shone and Al-Nasr took a giant step toward safety during a consequential matchweek 16 from ADNOC Pro League.

Al-Ain lived up to their nickname of the Boss when three unanswered goals — with the irrepressible Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba involved in each — secured an unforgettable 3-2 triumph against Abu Dhabi-rivals Al-Jazira at a raucous Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.

Trabzonspor loanee Djaniny, meanwhile, got a goal and assist on debut when Sharjah reclaimed top spot with a forceful 4-0 dismantling of dark-horses Ajman. The King profited after Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club and Al-Wahda played out a 1-1 draw.

At the opposite end of the table, third-bottom Nasr were the big winners after a seven-point buffer grew to the drop zone. Morocco midfielder Adel Taarabt got the only goal against Khor Fakkan, while second-bottom Al-Dhafra were defeated 2-0 by Ittihad Kalba and title-chasing Al-Wasl edged bottom-placed Dibba Al-Fujairah 1-0.

Baniyas and new-boys Al-Bataeh also played out a rollercoaster 3-3 draw.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action.

Player of the Week — Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba (Al-Ain)

UAE football’s “clutch” player delivered, once again, in the biggest moments.

Laba watched on when Al-Jazira burst out of the traps and into a two-goal lead through Bruno and Abdullah Ramadan before the half-hour mark. Momentum built up in 2023 by the reigning champions appeared about to suddenly dissipate.

When they have the Togo striker in their ranks, however, Al-Ain can never be counted out.

Belief was imbued before the break when Laba outjumped athletic UAE center-back Khalifa Al-Hammadi for the first. An unselfish lay-off on 70 minutes teed up fellow attacking spark Soufiane Rahimi to level, before Laba unflinchingly lashed home a 94th-minute penalty kick he won himself following Salem Rashid’s clumsy collision.

A memorable pigeon celebration with Rahimi followed in front of jubilant Boss supporters.

Laba has surged into a four-goal lead in the top-scorers’ race. That’s also seven goal contributions across six run-outs against fellow championship challengers in 2022-23.

The 31-year-old’s excellence and indefatigable nature has dragged his employers out of their winter doldrums. A seven-point gap to top spot in matchweek 12 has been more-than halved to three by matchweek 16.

The home stretch is where the intangible impact of Al-Ain being the UAE’s most-decorated outfit can be felt.

Presentable fixtures, either side of UAE Super Cup against Sharjah on Feb. 25, await, before next month’s visit of Al-Wahda.

With Laba in such impactful form, anything is possible for the remaining months of this season.

Goal of the Week — Paco Alcacer (Sharjah)

Alcacer has netted finer goals throughout a storied career.

Even in the Spain striker’s brief time in the UAE, a momentous free kick from 30 yards earned glory in October’s delayed 2021-22 President’s Cup final. There was also a resounding header at Jazira.

Yet, Friday’s tap-in during the rout of Ajman looked significant.

It came via impressive-debutant Djaniny. The former Al-Ahli forward used power to swivel past one marker with his back to goal out wide, before neat footwork within narrow confines dumbfounded a second opponent and took him into an advantageous crossing position on the goal-line.

A swift look-up highlighted Alcacer in an apt position to slide home Sharjah’s third of a dominant night.

The King — despite possessing superstars Alcacer, Miralem Pjanic and Kostas Manolas — have too often looked prosaic. Based on promising early evidence, the 2021-22 Turkish Super Lig title winner now within their ranks has the spectrum of abilities that the veteran Makhete Diop no longer possessed.

The Cape Verde international’s injection of movement, imagination and precision could be essential. Just ask a grateful Alcacer.

Coach of the Week — Goran Tomic (Al-Nasr)

Disaster is averted at Al-Nasr . . . for now.

After the panic caused by last week’s capitulation at Ajman came the welcome graft and three-point haul from Friday’s visit of Khor Fakkan. With results elsewhere also going their way, the UAE’s oldest club sits much safer.

Head coach Goran Tomic engineered an authoritative performance, despite a slender 1-0 win claimed — as against Dhafra — by Taarabt’s intervention.

Only two changes were made to the names on the team sheet. But the smartest switch was to move January recruit Samir Memisevic from defensive midfield versus Ajman, to center-back against Khor Fakkan.

This not only stiffened Nasr’s rearguard, but allowed Portuguese technician Toze to dictate play from deep rather than be marooned on the wing. Improved fluidity witnessed the attempts count won 21-11.

Al-Nasr — across several leaders — went without victory from matchweeks 3-13. But that’s now two wins from their last three league fixtures, ahead of this week’s Bur Dubai Derby at Wasl.

With Dibba and Dhafra so bereft of inspiration, they are, finally, doing enough to survive.

Al-Wahda are so close, yet so far, from glory

An intriguing run-in lies ahead for Al-Wahda.

Their 1-1 draw with second-placed Shabab Al-Ahli spoke of residual strength, especially in light of spearhead Joao Pedro’s suspension and an opening assist for headline January addition Matheus Pereira via a trademark set-piece.

Yet, prolific striker Pedro had been curiously omitted from the XI last-time out against Khor Fakkan. Pereira’s staccato all-round play on Friday also pointed to the fact he’d only recorded 402 minutes in Roshn Saudi League for holders Al-Hilal prior to last month’s loan across the border.

Wahda were a juggernaut in the initial challenges on Spanish boss Manolo Jimenez’s October return. But a talented, and deep, squad has now only taken nine points from the last 18, descending to fifth.

They possess everything required to end a 13-year top-flight title wait.

But it is in the intangibles where profound question marks exist. They must find an answer.