Coleman wins 60m crown at Millrose Games after Lyles DQ

Coleman wins 60m crown at Millrose Games after Lyles DQ
Ryan Crouser on the way to winning the men’s shot put during the 115th Millrose Games at The Armory Track on Saturday in New York City. (Getty Images North America/AFP)
Updated 12 February 2023
AFP

Coleman wins 60m crown at Millrose Games after Lyles DQ

Coleman wins 60m crown at Millrose Games after Lyles DQ
  • Coleman jumped ahead at the start and surged to the finish, ignoring the distraction to make the most of his opportunity
  • In the shot put, two-time reigning Olympic champion Ryan Crouser won with 22.58m
Updated 12 February 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: World record-holder Christian Coleman defended his Millrose Games 60-meter title in a 2023 world-best of 6.47 seconds on Saturday after world 200m champion Noah Lyles was disqualified.

Both Americans are looking to the 100m in August’s World Championships and the 2024 Paris Olympics as top stars took an early status check at the Armory in the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series meet.

Lyles flinched in the starting block and was disqualified for a false start but protested the decision and was allowed to run.

Coleman jumped ahead at the start and surged to the finish, ignoring the distraction to make the most of his opportunity.

“You’ve got to be a professional in those moments, try to stay composed, stay relaxed and stay locked in, and just execute your race plan,” said Coleman.

Lyles crossed the line next in 6.53 but it was Jamaican Travis Williams who placed second, edging Noah’s brother Josephus Lyles after both ran personal bests of 6.59.

“He’s a great competitor. I knew he would have some closing speed,” Coleman said of Noah Lyles. “Just tried to get to the line first.”

Lyles, the reigning world 200m champion, won the 60 last week in Boston in a personal best 6.51.

Coleman, who set the 60m world record of 6.34 in 2018, won the 2018 world indoor 60m title and took the 2019 world outdoor 100m title.

Kenya’s Noah Kibet won the men’s 800 in 1:44.98, a personal best and season leader. The 18-year-old African, a 2022 world indoor runner-up, beat American Isaiah Harris by .66 of a second.

In the shot put, two-time reigning Olympic champion Ryan Crouser won with 22.58m and reigning outdoor women’s world champion Chase Ealey won on 20.03m — both Americans producing season world bests.

“Really good start to the season for me,” Crouser said.

Reigning 400 world indoor champion Jereem Richards from Trinidad and Tobago won the 400 in 45.84 with American Noah Williams second in 46.20.

Yared Nuguse won the men’s mile in an American record 3:47.38, this season’s world leading time, with Britain’s Neil Gourley second in 3:49.46 and 2022 champion Ollie Hoare of Australia third in 3:50.83.

Britain’s Laura Muir, the Tokyo Olympic 1,500m runner-up, won the women’s mile in 4:20.15. The 29-year-old reigning European and Commonwealth Games champion from Scotland beat American Josette Andrews by .73 of a second.

“It was amazing,” Muir said. “That last lap I said, ‘I haven’t done all this hard work for nothing.’“

Britain’s Josh Kerr, who took Tokyo Olympic 1,500m bronze, won the men’s 3,000 in a meet-record 7:33.47. The 25-year-old Scotsman defeated Guatemala’s Luis Grijalva by .39 of a second.

Reigning Olympic champion Katie Moon cleared a season-leading 4.81m to win the women’s pole vault with fellow American Bridget Williams on 4.76 and 2016 Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi of Greece third on 4.62.

Bahamian Devynne Charlton, last year’s world indoor runner-up, took the women’s 60m hurdles in 7.91.

World 2022 indoor runner-up Aleia Hobbs won the women’s 60 in 7.04 with US compatriot Tamari Davis second in 7.08.

“I’ve been in that weight room,” Hobbs said. “I’m way stronger than I have ever been. Putting the work in and it’s paying off.”

Alicia Monson won the women’s 3,000m in an American record and world leading 8:25.05.

Ajee Wilson, the reigning 800 indoor world champion, stretched her Armory win streak to 19 races over the past decade by winning the 600 in 1:24.85 and Abby Steiner won the women’s 300 in 35.54.

Topics: athletics

UAE Pro League: Sharjah reclaim top spot as Al-Ain show title form

UAE Pro League: Sharjah reclaim top spot as Al-Ain show title form
Updated 12 February 2023
Matt Monaghan

UAE Pro League: Sharjah reclaim top spot as Al-Ain show title form

UAE Pro League: Sharjah reclaim top spot as Al-Ain show title form
  • Reigning champions Al-Ain defeat Al-Jazira 3-2 in dramatic Abu Dhabi Derby
Updated 12 February 2023
Matt Monaghan

Al-Ain showcased their champion spirit in a pulsating Capital Derby, Sharjah’s latest stellar acquisition shone and Al-Nasr took a giant step toward safety during a consequential matchweek 16 from ADNOC Pro League.

Al-Ain lived up to their nickname of the Boss when three unanswered goals — with the irrepressible Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba involved in each — secured an unforgettable 3-2 triumph against Abu Dhabi-rivals Al-Jazira at a raucous Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.

Trabzonspor loanee Djaniny, meanwhile, got a goal and assist on debut when Sharjah reclaimed top spot with a forceful 4-0 dismantling of dark-horses Ajman. The King profited after Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club and Al-Wahda played out a 1-1 draw.

At the opposite end of the table, third-bottom Nasr were the big winners after a seven-point buffer grew to the drop zone. Morocco midfielder Adel Taarabt got the only goal against Khor Fakkan, while second-bottom Al-Dhafra were defeated 2-0 by Ittihad Kalba and title-chasing Al-Wasl edged bottom-placed Dibba Al-Fujairah 1-0.

Baniyas and new-boys Al-Bataeh also played out a rollercoaster 3-3 draw.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action.

Player of the Week — Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba (Al-Ain)

UAE football’s “clutch” player delivered, once again, in the biggest moments.

Laba watched on when Al-Jazira burst out of the traps and into a two-goal lead through Bruno and Abdullah Ramadan before the half-hour mark. Momentum built up in 2023 by the reigning champions appeared about to suddenly dissipate.

When they have the Togo striker in their ranks, however, Al-Ain can never be counted out.

Belief was imbued before the break when Laba outjumped athletic UAE center-back Khalifa Al-Hammadi for the first. An unselfish lay-off on 70 minutes teed up fellow attacking spark Soufiane Rahimi to level, before Laba unflinchingly lashed home a 94th-minute penalty kick he won himself following Salem Rashid’s clumsy collision.

A memorable pigeon celebration with Rahimi followed in front of jubilant Boss supporters.

Laba has surged into a four-goal lead in the top-scorers’ race. That’s also seven goal contributions across six run-outs against fellow championship challengers in 2022-23.

The 31-year-old’s excellence and indefatigable nature has dragged his employers out of their winter doldrums. A seven-point gap to top spot in matchweek 12 has been more-than halved to three by matchweek 16.

The home stretch is where the intangible impact of Al-Ain being the UAE’s most-decorated outfit can be felt.

Presentable fixtures, either side of UAE Super Cup against Sharjah on Feb. 25, await, before next month’s visit of Al-Wahda.

With Laba in such impactful form, anything is possible for the remaining months of this season.

Goal of the Week — Paco Alcacer (Sharjah)

Alcacer has netted finer goals throughout a storied career.

Even in the Spain striker’s brief time in the UAE, a momentous free kick from 30 yards earned glory in October’s delayed 2021-22 President’s Cup final. There was also a resounding header at Jazira.

Yet, Friday’s tap-in during the rout of Ajman looked significant.

It came via impressive-debutant Djaniny. The former Al-Ahli forward used power to swivel past one marker with his back to goal out wide, before neat footwork within narrow confines dumbfounded a second opponent and took him into an advantageous crossing position on the goal-line.

A swift look-up highlighted Alcacer in an apt position to slide home Sharjah’s third of a dominant night.

The King — despite possessing superstars Alcacer, Miralem Pjanic and Kostas Manolas — have too often looked prosaic. Based on promising early evidence, the 2021-22 Turkish Super Lig title winner now within their ranks has the spectrum of abilities that the veteran Makhete Diop no longer possessed.

The Cape Verde international’s injection of movement, imagination and precision could be essential. Just ask a grateful Alcacer.

Coach of the Week — Goran Tomic (Al-Nasr)

Disaster is averted at Al-Nasr . . . for now.

After the panic caused by last week’s capitulation at Ajman came the welcome graft and three-point haul from Friday’s visit of Khor Fakkan. With results elsewhere also going their way, the UAE’s oldest club sits much safer.

Head coach Goran Tomic engineered an authoritative performance, despite a slender 1-0 win claimed — as against Dhafra — by Taarabt’s intervention.

Only two changes were made to the names on the team sheet. But the smartest switch was to move January recruit Samir Memisevic from defensive midfield versus Ajman, to center-back against Khor Fakkan.

This not only stiffened Nasr’s rearguard, but allowed Portuguese technician Toze to dictate play from deep rather than be marooned on the wing. Improved fluidity witnessed the attempts count won 21-11.

Al-Nasr — across several leaders — went without victory from matchweeks 3-13. But that’s now two wins from their last three league fixtures, ahead of this week’s Bur Dubai Derby at Wasl.

With Dibba and Dhafra so bereft of inspiration, they are, finally, doing enough to survive.

Al-Wahda are so close, yet so far, from glory

An intriguing run-in lies ahead for Al-Wahda.

Their 1-1 draw with second-placed Shabab Al-Ahli spoke of residual strength, especially in light of spearhead Joao Pedro’s suspension and an opening assist for headline January addition Matheus Pereira via a trademark set-piece.

Yet, prolific striker Pedro had been curiously omitted from the XI last-time out against Khor Fakkan. Pereira’s staccato all-round play on Friday also pointed to the fact he’d only recorded 402 minutes in Roshn Saudi League for holders Al-Hilal prior to last month’s loan across the border.

Wahda were a juggernaut in the initial challenges on Spanish boss Manolo Jimenez’s October return. But a talented, and deep, squad has now only taken nine points from the last 18, descending to fifth.

They possess everything required to end a 13-year top-flight title wait.

But it is in the intangibles where profound question marks exist. They must find an answer.

Topics: UAE Pro League

Belinda Bencic sets up Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open final clash with Liudmila Samsonova

Belinda Bencic sets up Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open final clash with Liudmila Samsonova
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

Belinda Bencic sets up Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open final clash with Liudmila Samsonova

Belinda Bencic sets up Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open final clash with Liudmila Samsonova
  • A dominant win over Beatriz Haddad Maia sees the world No. 9 Bencic favorite for the title on Sunday
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: World No. 9 Belinda Bencic and world No. 19 Liudmila Samsonova will meet in Sunday’s final of the inaugural Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, presented by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, after coming through their semifinal encounters on Saturday.

At the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City, second seed Bencic put on a dominant display to register a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 victory over Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia.

The other singles semifinal saw Samsonova prevail against Qinwen Zheng 6-4, 1-6, 6-4, ending the Chinese world No. 29’s impressive run in the tournament which included victories over Jelena Ostapenko and Daria Kasatkina.

Spectators inside Stadium Court were treated to an entertaining match which saw the best of Bencic. The 25-year-old dominated early to go 3-2 up in the opening set and that was enough for her to take charge, winning the next three games with sixth seed Haddad Maia unable to find a way back.

An early break in the second set put Bencic in control of the tie, although Haddad Maia reduced the deficit to 3-2. However, Bencic had other ideas and stormed the following game without dropping a point, before sealing the match in 1 hour and 32 minutes to enter Sunday’s final.

Speaking after the match, Bencic said: “It was a really good match and I prepared well for this game where I executed my shots well, so I’m really happy to have won today.

“At the start of the tournament, the draw was really tough so it’s nice to be in another final and hopefully I can do well.”

She will face a difficult test against Samsonova who needed three sets to overcome Zheng. Samsonova, who had upset world No. 11 Veronika Kudermetova in the quarterfinals, hit five aces en route to claiming the first set 6-4. However, 20-year-old Zheng responded emphatically to take the second set 6-1.

In the decider, both players held serve before Samsonova broke late on to seal her place in the final.

Meanwhile, Shuko Aoyama and Hao-Ching Chan will need to beat Shuai Zhang and Luisa Stefani if they want to triumph in Sunday’s doubles final.

Opening proceedings at Stadium Court, Japan’s Aoyoma and Chinese Taipei’s Chan defeated America’s Desirae Krawczyk and Mexico’s Guiliana Olmos in three sets, winning 6-4, 2-6, 10-3, in a contest that lasted close to 90 minutes.

In the other semifinal, Stefani and Zhang had to overcome a tricky opening set in their clash against Miyu Kato and Monica Niculescu. After taking a 7-5 advantage, Stefani and Zhang looked comfortable on court, sealing the second set 6-3.

Topics: tennis Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Abu Dhabi UAE

Al-Nassr crowned champions of inaugural Saudi Women's Premier League

Al-Nassr crowned champions of inaugural Saudi Women’s Premier League
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

Al-Nassr crowned champions of inaugural Saudi Women’s Premier League

Al-Nassr crowned champions of inaugural Saudi Women’s Premier League
  • A 3-2 win over Yamamah on a dramatic final day saw them finish three points ahead of Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

Al-Nassr have wrapped up the first Saudi Women’s Premier League after a dramatic 3-2 win over Al-Yamamah on the 14th and last match day of the season.

Al-Nassr had entered the last round of matches only one point ahead of second place Al-Hilal, who were playing Al-Ittihad at the same time as their Riyadh rivals took on Al-Yamamah.

A dramatic day unfolded as Al-Nassr were given an early boost when Al-Ittihad took the lead against Al-Hilal, but the Yellows’ fans were soon sweating as Al-Yamamah led 2-1 into the late stages of the match.

Al-Nassr eventually showed true champions spirit to turn their match around, while in the other match a 4-4 draw was being played out.

 

 

The final whistles in both matches left Al-Nassr celebrating the title after finishing the season on 35 points, three ahead of Al-Hilal.

Elsewhere, Al-Shabab finished in third place with 26 points after a comprehensive 19-0 win over Sama, who were relegated to the First Division.

Al-Yamamah finished fourth (with 21 points) on goal difference from Al-Ittihad in fifth.

Al-Ahly remained sixth with 16 points after a 5-1 victory over seventh-placed Eastern Flames (8 points). Sama finished eight and last with no points.

Topics: football Al-Nassr Saudi Women’s Premier League

Skateboarding's Park 2022 World Championships set for Sharjah showdown

Skateboarding’s Park 2022 World Championships set for Sharjah showdown
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

Skateboarding’s Park 2022 World Championships set for Sharjah showdown

Skateboarding’s Park 2022 World Championships set for Sharjah showdown
  • The event at Aljada Skate Park acts as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

SHARJAH: The Park 2022 World Championships will conclude on Sunday, as the planet’s best skateboarders get set to battle it out for gold at Aljada Skate Park in Sharjah.

A Saturday of big tricks in the men’s Park semifinals saw the following skateboarders qualify for Sunday’s final: Augusto Akio, 88.76 (Brazil); Keegan Palmer, 87.56 (Australia); Kieran Woolley, 86.50 (Australia); Tom Schaar, 85.06 (US); Pedro Barros, 84.46 (Brazil); Jagger Eaton, 82.20 (US); Tate Carew, 81.33 (US); Liam Pace, 80.00 (US).

The women’s Park semifinal was just as action-packed, with the following skateboarders qualifying for Sunday’s final: Sky Brown, 87.08 (Great Britain); Hinano Kusaki, 84.50 (Japan); Kokona Hiraki, 81.36 (Japan); Bryce Wettstein, 81.00 (US); Grace Marhoefer, 80.23 (US); Sakura Yosozumi, 77.16 (Japan); Minna Stress, 75.93 (US); Lola Tambling, 75.74 (Great Britain).

Significantly, the Park event also acts as a vital qualifier for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Last weekend, Aurelien Giraud, the French skateboarder, won the men’s Street 2022 World Championships at Aljada Skate Park, while Brazilian 15-year-old Rayssa Leal claimed gold in the women’s event.

A record-breaking total of more than 450 of the world’s best skateboarders are starring at the Street 2022 and Park 2022 World Championships for a prize pool of $500,000. Gold-medal Park winners will follow in the footsteps of Giraud and Leal by receiving a $50,000 prize for their exploits.

As well as the skateboarding competitions, the event also provided sets by local DJs, pop-up outlets, and a range of food options.

Topics: skateboarding Sharjah UAE

Lakers down Warriors without LeBron, Heat triumph in overtime

Lakers down Warriors without LeBron, Heat triumph in overtime
Updated 12 February 2023
AFP

Lakers down Warriors without LeBron, Heat triumph in overtime

Lakers down Warriors without LeBron, Heat triumph in overtime
  • Denver’s two-time reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic delivered his league-best 20th triple-double in a 119-105 victory over Hornets
Updated 12 February 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles Lakers, with LeBron James sidelined and their new recruits still getting up to speed, snapped a three-game skid with a 109-103 victory over the NBA-champion Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Dennis Schroder led the Lakers with 26 points. Rui Hachimura added 16 and D’Angelo Russell — newly arrived in a trade deadline deal — chipped in 15 with five rebounds and six assists. Anthony Davis had a quiet scoring night with just 13 points on five-of-19 shooting.

James’s absence with a sore ankle less than a week after he became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and the injury absence of Warriors’ star Stephen Curry robbed the contest of some glamor, but there was plenty of drama in the back-and-forth battle.

The Warriors took the lead on Jordan Poole’s three-point play midway through the fourth, but Russell answered with a pair of baskets, drawing a foul and converting the free throw on the second.

It was tied again with 5:01 to play, but a Hachimura three-pointer put the Lakers up for good.

While he was not an offensive force, Davis grabbed 13 rebounds and came up with two of his three blocked shots in the final two minutes.

“One thing about me, I’m able to shift my mind on the defensive end,” Davis said. “So I’m not getting foul calls, I’m not making shots, I never give up on the other end. Rebounds, blocked shots, whatever my team needs me to do.”

The Miami Heat pulled off a second nail-biting victory in as many nights, beating the Magic 107-103 in overtime in Orlando.

One night after Jimmy Butler’s buzzer-beating dunk gave Miami a win over Houston, the Heat escaped again. They trailed by 10 midway through the fourth quarter, and even though this time Butler saw a potential game-winner miss at the buzzer in regulation time, they had enough in the tank in the extra session.

Tyler Herro scored 23 points, Butler added 22 and Gabe Vincent scored 20 for Miami, who played their 40th “clutch” game of the season — a game with a five-point margin at any stage of the final five minutes.

“Home or away it’s must-see,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of his team’s penchant for late-game drama. “We showed a lot of grit. Last night down five, tonight down 10.

“It just felt like the entire second half we could never get our footing, but we just stayed with it.”

The victory moved the Heat within one and a half games of the Brooklyn Nets for fifth in the Eastern Conference after the Nets fell 101-98 at home to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Nets had a chance to force overtime, but Spencer Dinwiddie’s three-pointer did not beat the buzzer.

Sixers center Joel Embiid scored 37 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and James Harden scored 29 points in his first game in Brooklyn since he was traded to the Sixers by the Nets last year.

Harden, who was traded at his own request last year, shrugged off the boos of the crowd.

“I don’t get caught up in homecomings or the outside distractions,” Harden said. “I think our focus was just to come here and win a game and we did a good job of that tonight.”

Denver’s two-time reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic delivered his league-best 20th triple-double of the season in a 119-105 victory over the Hornets in Charlotte.

With regular starters Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon sidelined by injury, Jokic capably filled the void with 30 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

His effort saw the Western Conference leaders erase a 15-point first-half deficit.

In Cleveland, the Cavaliers pushed their winning streak to six games with a 97-89 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Donovan Mitchell scored 19 of his 29 points in the second half and Jarrett Allen added 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavs, who trailed by 13 midway through the third quarter.

Zach LaVine scored 23 points, DeMar DeRozan added 16 and Nikola Vucevic chipped in 14 points with 14 rebounds for the Bulls.

Topics: basketball NBA LA Lakers Golden State Warriors LeBron James

