Global ClimateTech Forum to discuss key energy policy matters at WSG 2023

RIYADH: Aiming to create a global platform to address energy and technology policy issues, the World Government Summit and US-based think tank Atlantic Council will launch the first Global Climate Technology and Policy forum during WGS 2023, which will be held in Dubai from Feb. 13 to 15.

The ClimateTech Forum will foster global dialogue on the pivotal role of governments in finding feasible, innovative energy and technology approaches to address climate challenges.

The forum will have top decision-makers, government officials, civil service organizations, and experts addressing energy security and the potential of large-scale climate technologies as key areas for government leaders and policymakers to discuss.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, minister of state for artificial intelligence, digital economy and remote work applications and managing director of the World Government Summit Organization, said: “The forum’s agenda is in accordance with the ‘Year of Sustainability’. It reflects the UAE’s directions for sustainable economic development and climate neutrality.”

“Cooperation to confront climate change must be a foremost global priority,” said Frederick Kempe, president and CEO of the Atlantic Council. “Action on climate entails ambition, steadfast political will, and fruitful discussion between nations, all of which will be on display at this forum.”

In its 2023 edition, WGS is expected to witness the participation of 20 presidents, including Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, president of Egypt; Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of the Republic of Turkiye; Macky Sall, president of the Republic of Senegal and chairperson of the African Union; Mario Abdo Benitez, president of the Republic of Paraguay; and Ilham Aliyev, president of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On day three of the WGS, Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter and founder, CEO and engineer of SpaceX, is expected to attend the summit.

The ClimateTech Forum comes as the UAE prepares to host the 28th UN Conference of the Parties Climate Change Conference, or COP28, this year, which will assess global progress in tackling climate change.

Through its sessions, forums, and dialogues, this year’s edition of the WGS will discuss the most notable global challenges – both existing and future – and how to strengthen the capabilities and readiness of governments to cope with changes and future challenges.