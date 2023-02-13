You are here

  • Home
  • In Pakistan, angry mob lynches man accused of blasphemy

In Pakistan, angry mob lynches man accused of blasphemy

Police officers gather outside a police station, in Warburton, an area of district Nankana, Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP)
Police officers gather outside a police station, in Warburton, an area of district Nankana, Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r4xvw

Updated 31 sec ago
AP

In Pakistan, angry mob lynches man accused of blasphemy

Police officers gather outside a police station, in Warburton, an area of district Nankana, Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP
  • Charges of blasphemy carry the death penalty under Pakistani law
Updated 31 sec ago
AP

LAHORE, Pakistan: Hundreds of Muslims descended on a police station in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province Saturday, snatched a blasphemy suspect from his cell and took him outside and lynched him, police said.
Senior police officer Babar Sarfaraz Alpa said a man identified only as Waris had been in police custody for desecrating pages of a copy of Islam’s holy book, the Qur’an. He said Waris pasted images of himself, his wife and a knife on several pages of the book, displayed them and threw them about in the rural district of Nankana.
Alpa said an enraged mob of hundreds stormed the Warburton police station where some protesters used a wooden ladder to climb a wall and opened the main gate for the angry mob.
Alpa said the group ransacked the entire police station and took Waris from his cell.
“By the time police reinforcement could reach the scene the mob lynched the man and were about to burn his body. But police with the help of saner people in the area foiled their attempt,” he said.
Charges of blasphemy carry the death penalty under Pakistani law.
International and Pakistani rights groups say accusations of blasphemy have often been used to intimidate religious minorities and settle personal scores. Pakistan’s government has long been under pressure to change the country’s blasphemy laws, something the Islamists strongly resist.
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned the incident and asked the Punjab police chief to take action against officers who failed to protect the suspect while in custody.
Alpa said Waris was arrested in 2019 on a previous blasphemy charge and was in prison until mid-2022.
He said Waris again desecrated the Qur’an on Saturday morning and people who saw it grabbed him and started beating him. However, police rescued Waris and took him into custody.
Alpa said the lynching of Waris would be investigated.
Usman Anwar, the Punjab police chief, suspended the police station chief and the area deputy superintendent for negligence in duty and failing to prevent the attack on the police station as well as the killing of the suspect.
In December 2021, a group lynched the Sri Lankan manager of a sports equipment factory in Punjab who they accused of blasphemy.

 

Topics: Pakistan blasphemy

Related

Nigerian atheist jailed 24 years for blasphemy
World
Nigerian atheist jailed 24 years for blasphemy

US military shoots down flying object near Canadian border

US military shoots down flying object near Canadian border
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

US military shoots down flying object near Canadian border

US military shoots down flying object near Canadian border
  • North America has been on high alert for aerial intrusions following the appearance of a white, eye-catching Chinese airship over American skies earlier this month
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US military shot down a flying object over Lake Huron near the Canadian border, US officials said on Sunday, as North American security forces have been on high alert for airborne threats.
Two US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the military had shot down the object but declined to say whether it resembled the large white Chinese balloon that was shot down earlier this month.
US Representative Elissa Slotkin, who represents a district in Michigan, near where the incident took place, said pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard shot down the object. “Great work by all who carried out this mission,” she wrote on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Canadian investigators are hunting for the wreckage of an unidentified flying object that was shot down by a US jet over Yukon territory on Saturday.
“Recovery teams are on the ground, looking to find and analyze the object,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Sunday.
“The security of citizens is our top priority and that’s why I made the decision to have that unidentified object shot down,” he said, adding that it had posed a danger to civilian aircraft.
North America has been on high alert for aerial intrusions following the appearance of a white, eye-catching Chinese airship over American skies earlier this month.
The 200-foot-tall (60-meter-high) balloon — which Americans have accused Beijing of using to spy on the United States — caused an international incident, leading Secretary of State Antony Blinken to call off a planned trip to China only hours before he was set to depart.
Surveillance fears appear to have US officials on high alert.
Twice in 24 hours, US officials closed airspace — only to reopen it swiftly.
On Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration briefly closed space above Lake Michigan. On Saturday, the US military scrambled fighter jets in Montana to investigate a radar anomaly there.
Canada also closed airspace on Sunday near Tobermory, Ontario, which is on Lake Huron near the US border, according to Nav Canada, a private non-profit that operates Canada’s air traffic control system.
China denies the first balloon was being used for surveillance and says it was a civilian research craft. It condemned the United States for shooting it down off the coast of South Carolina last Saturday.
At least three other flying objects have been destroyed over North America since then, as military and intelligence officials focus on airborne threats.
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told US broadcaster ABC that US officials think two of the latest objects were smaller balloons than the original one, which was brought down off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4.
A second was shot down over sea ice near Deadhorse, Alaska, on Friday. The third was destroyed over the Yukon on Saturday.
The White House said only that the recently downed objects “did not closely resemble” the Chinese balloon, echoing Schumer’s description of them as “much smaller.”
“We will not definitively characterize them until we can recover the debris, which we are working on,” a spokesperson said.
Schumer said he was confident US investigators scouring the ocean off South Carolina to recover debris and electronic gadgetry from the original balloon would get to the bottom of what it was being used for.
DEBRIS IN REMOTE LOCALE
Canadian counterparts trying to piece together what was shot down over the Yukon may have their own challenges. The territory is a sparsely populated region in Canada’s far northwest, which borders Alaska. It can be brutally cold in the winter, but temperatures are unusually mild for this time of year, which could ease the recovery effort.
Speaking to Fox News, House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul said the balloon shot down over the South Carolina coast had been on a mission to get imagery of sensitive American nuclear sites.
“They want to get imagery, get intelligence on our military capability, particularly nuclear,” McCaul said. “And they’re building quite a nuclear stockpile themselves.”
Republican lawmaker Mike Turner, who serves on the US House Armed Services Committee, suggested the White House might be overcompensating for what he described as its previously lax monitoring of American airspace.
“They do appear somewhat trigger-happy,” Turner told CNN on Sunday. “I would prefer them to be trigger-happy than to be permissive.”
Republicans have criticized the Biden administration over its handling of the incursion by the suspected Chinese spy balloon, saying it should have been shot down much earlier.

 

Topics: Chinese balloon

Related

F-22 fighter jets have now taken out three objects in the airspace above the US and Canada over seven days. (AFP)
World
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified, cylindrical object over Canada
US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals
World
US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals

India opens first stage of Delhi-Mumbai expressway

India opens first stage of Delhi-Mumbai expressway
Updated 57 min 55 sec ago
AFP

India opens first stage of Delhi-Mumbai expressway

India opens first stage of Delhi-Mumbai expressway
Updated 57 min 55 sec ago
AFP

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday inaugurated the first stage of its longest expressway, a route linking New Delhi and Mumbai, as it makes a concerted infrastructure push to catch up with geopolitical rival China.

The ambitious $13 billion project will eventually cut the road travel time between the country’s two biggest cities in half, to 12 hours.

India is the world’s fastest-growing major economy and will soon be recognized as its most populous country, but its infrastructure remains decades behind that of its northern neighbor.

A sign over one of the new four-lane carriageways proclaimed “Welcome to Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway” — a route that spans a total of 1,386 kilometers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the 246-kilometer first stage Sunday, linking the capital with the tourist city of Jaipur in Rajasthan.

It was a “sign of developing India,” he said, adding that “such investments in railways, highways, subway lines and airports are a key to pushing the country’s growth rate, attracting more investments and creating fresh jobs.”

Asia’s third-largest economy has made a renewed push to decouple itself from an increasingly assertive China’s supply chains and build up its own economic capacity since a deadly military clash on their Ladakh frontier in 2020.

A wary New Delhi has expedited many key projects, and Modi’s government this month announced an unprecedented 33 percent increase in infrastructure spending.

The Indian premier is expected to open at least a dozen major railways, highways, expressways and port projects in the next few months.

India has one of the world’s largest rail networks — employing 1.3 million people — but it is badly outdated and needs huge investments in both track and rolling stock, with authorities seeking to tap private capital to do so.

For its part, Beijing has poured hundreds of billions of dollars into infrastructure over many years and China now boasts an extensive motorway system, gleaming airports and by far the world’s largest high-speed rail network.

India’s first high-speed rail line, a $13 billion Japanese-funded project linking Mumbai and Ahmedabad, remains under construction and has been hit by land acquisition and other bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Harsh V. Pant, a professor with King’s College London, told AFP that with China “losing some of its luster,” Indian policymakers “feel that it is in a geopolitical and geoeconomic sweet spot which needs to be leveraged with higher infrastructure investments to make it an even more lucrative and attractive economy.”

He added: “China’s economic growth and infrastructure development started a few decades before (India’s) so there is still a lot that it needs to do in terms of matching up to China.”

Topics: India

Related

UK counterterrorism report slammed for conclusions based on ‘half-dozen cases’

UK counterterrorism report slammed for conclusions based on ‘half-dozen cases’
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

UK counterterrorism report slammed for conclusions based on ‘half-dozen cases’

UK counterterrorism report slammed for conclusions based on ‘half-dozen cases’
  • The UK’s former top counterterrorism officer, Neil Basu, said the Conservative government-backed report is “insulting”
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A controversial review into the UK’s counterterrorism strategy has been slammed due to its author only witnessing half a dozen meetings of its deradicalization program, The Observer reported on Sunday.
William Shawcross, who was appointed to review the British government’s Prevent program in January 2021, has been accused after his report said too much focus was given to far-right extremism and not enough on Islamist extremism.
Between April 2021 and March 2022, almost 1,500 assessments for Channel — the Prevent support program tasked with assessing more extreme individuals — took place.
But critics say Shawcross’s attendance of just six of these case referrals raises concerns over how thorough the research was that led to his findings.
Layla Aitlhadj, director and case study lead at Prevent Watch, said her organization had examined hundreds of referrals for its report last year into the counterterrorism program.
“We analyzed 600 cases ... Shawcross based his entire report on just six Channel cases,” she added. “Light on research, poor on analysis and heavy on anti-Muslim bias, the Shawcross review failed in every regard.”
The UK’s former top counterterrorism officer, Neil Basu, said the Conservative government-backed report is “insulting” to those who serve to tackle extremism in Britain.
Amnesty International slammed the report as “riddled with biased thinking, errors and plain anti-Muslim prejudice.”

Topics: UK Counter Terrorism Prevent program Islamic extremism

Related

Report: ‘Vague, inefficient’ Prevent program failing to protect Britain from extremism
World
Report: ‘Vague, inefficient’ Prevent program failing to protect Britain from extremism
Special Is Prevent program fit for purpose?
World
Is Prevent program fit for purpose?

UK police charge teen over violence outside migrant hotel

UK police charge teen over violence outside migrant hotel
Updated 12 February 2023
AFP

UK police charge teen over violence outside migrant hotel

UK police charge teen over violence outside migrant hotel
  • Merseyside Police said they had charged 19-year-old Jarad Skeete over the beating of an emergency worker
  • Police linked the protest to social media and rumours that a man made “inappropriate advances” to a 15-year-old girl in the area
Updated 12 February 2023
AFP

LONDON: UK police on Sunday charged a teenager with violent disorder and assault after an anti-immigrant demonstration at a hotel housing asylum seekers, which saw protesters throw fireworks and set alight a police van.
Merseyside Police said they had charged 19-year-old Jarad Skeete over the beating of an emergency worker, after carrying out 15 arrests over the clashes on Friday evening in Knowsley, near Liverpool in northwestern England.
The clashes broke out when troublemakers came to a planned demonstration by refugee advocacy groups outside the hotel, police said.
They came as the UK is experiencing record numbers of migrants arriving in small boats across the Channel.
Police said Skeete, who comes from a Liverpool suburb, had been remanded in custody and would appear in court Monday, while 14 others were released on conditional bail pending further investigation.
The clashes took place outside a hotel where the far-right group Patriotic Alternative had protested earlier this month, though the group denied it was the organizer.
Police linked the protest to social media and rumors that a man made “inappropriate advances” to a 15-year-old girl in the area, saying this was used as “an excuse to commit violence.”
Interior Minister Suella Braverman condemned the violence, saying on Twitter that the “alleged behavior of some asylum seekers is never an excuse for violence and intimidation.”
Braverman backs a controversial government plan to send asylum seekers arriving via the Channel to Rwanda.

Topics: UK migrants Knowsley Liverpool

Related

EU agrees tougher rules for irregular migrants
World
EU agrees tougher rules for irregular migrants
EU dangles visa threat over nations refusing to take back migrants
World
EU dangles visa threat over nations refusing to take back migrants

Ukraine, US defense heads talk ‘priorities’ for allies’ meeting

Ukraine, US defense heads talk ‘priorities’ for allies’ meeting
Updated 12 February 2023
Reuters

Ukraine, US defense heads talk ‘priorities’ for allies’ meeting

Ukraine, US defense heads talk ‘priorities’ for allies’ meeting
  • Defense leaders discuss importance of delivering promised capabilities as quickly as possible
Updated 12 February 2023
Reuters

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov discussed “priorities,” including air defense and artillery, for upcoming meetings of Kyiv’s allies in Brussels, both sides said late on Saturday.

After securing a promise of scores of modern battle tanks, including the US M1 Abrams, German Leopard 2 and British Challenger 2, President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Kyiv officials have been urging allies to send fighter aircraft.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group will meet on Tuesday at the NATO headquarters, following upon a Jan. 20 conference at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany that was key for the decisions to send tanks.

Austin and Reznikov discussed the importance of delivering promised capabilities as quickly as possible, the Pentagon’s chief spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, said in a statement.

After the call, Reznikov tweeted that “the United States is unwavering in its support of Ukraine,” adding that the two also discussed the situation on the front line.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine US Lloyd Austin

Related

Despite concerns, US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Despite concerns, US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine
US, Germany sending battle tanks to aid Ukraine war effort
World
US, Germany sending battle tanks to aid Ukraine war effort

Latest updates

In Pakistan, angry mob lynches man accused of blasphemy
Police officers gather outside a police station, in Warburton, an area of district Nankana, Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP
Aid official appeals for politics to be set aside to save lives, ease suffering in quake-hit Syria and Turkiye
Aid official appeals for politics to be set aside to save lives, ease suffering in quake-hit Syria and Turkiye
US military shoots down flying object near Canadian border
US military shoots down flying object near Canadian border
CMI & Zain KSA partner to provide all-round carrier services
CMI & Zain KSA partner to provide all-round carrier services
Popular hot air balloon flights buoy Luxor tourism boom
Popular hot air balloon flights buoy Luxor tourism boom

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.