Bencic saves three match points to clinch Abu Dhabi title

Bencic saves three match points to clinch Abu Dhabi title
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland returns the ball during her Women's Singles final match against Liudmila Samsonova of Russia in the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open in Abu Dhabi on Feb.12, 2023. (AFP)
Spectators attend the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Women's Singles final match between Liudmila Samsonova and Belinda Bencic at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi on Feb.12, 2023. (AFP)
Liudmila Samsonova of Russia returns the ball during her Women's Singles final match against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 12, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 13 February 2023
AFP

  • Bencic defeated 19th-ranked Russian player Samsonova for the first time in four meetings
ABU DHABI: Olympic champion Belinda Bencic saved three match points to defeat Liudmila Samsonova in the Abu Dhabi final on Sunday for the eighth title of her career.
The 25-year-old world number nine came through 1-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-4, saving the three championship points in a marathon second-set tiebreak.
It was Bencic’s second title of 2023 after her win in Adelaide while she also became the tour leader in match-wins this season, with her 12 passing Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka.
“It’s been a really tight match, and I’m happy to turn these match points around,” said Bencic.
“I just really tried hanging in there and scramble for every point, and just do my best. I proved to myself that I can really fight hard and just stay in the matches and somehow turn it around.”
Bencic defeated 19th-ranked Russian player Samsonova for the first time in four meetings having lost in the 2021 Berlin final, Luxembourg and the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.
Before Sunday, Samsonova was a perfect 4-0 in championship matches.
 

Bencic a deserved champion, and other things learnt from inaugural Abu Dhabi Open

Bencic a deserved champion, and other things learnt from inaugural Abu Dhabi Open
  • The week in Abu Dhabi further cemented what we already knew — that Bencic is in great form and enjoying a brilliant start to her 2023 campaign
The inaugural Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open came to a close on Sunday with Swiss Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic becoming the tournament’s very first champion.

The world No. 9 put in a brave performance in the final, saving three match points late in the second set en route to a 1-6, 7-6(8), 6-4 victory over powerful Russian Liudmila Samsonova.

Here’s what we learned from the WTA 500-level event in the UAE capital.

Bencic keeps rolling

The week in Abu Dhabi further cemented what we already knew — that Bencic is in great form and enjoying a brilliant start to her 2023 campaign.

The 25-year-old has now won two titles in as many months — she also triumphed in Adelaide in January — and her success in the UAE has taken her to the top of the WTA match-wins leaderboard for the season, with 12 victories against just two losses.

Bencic entered the final with a 0-3 record against Samsonova and struggled to make any headway on the Russian’s serve through the first eight games of their clash on Sunday.

She dug deep to create an opening in the second set but failed to serve for it at 5-3, getting broken as Samsonova forced a tiebreak. Bencic stood her ground in the breaker, saving three championship points with some pure hustle, and somehow walked away with the trophy.

Bencic joked earlier in the week about the “Tursunov effect,” referring to her coach Dmitry Tursunov, who joined her camp ahead of the start of this season, and she paid tribute to her team on Sunday for helping her stick with a fierce Samsonova.

“I’m happy I stayed really tough with the head. Sometimes you can be like, ‘OK, it’s match point, I’m just going to get out of here, I’m losing, and just mentally walk away. But I did well not to think that way. I felt like my team was pushing me to go for it, especially in the tiebreak,” said Bencic after the win.

Bencic, who flew to Doha straight after the Abu Dhabi final to take part in the Qatar Open, is hoping she can translate her success from the smaller tour events into the bigger tournaments as she continues to search for that maiden Grand Slam trophy.

“It’s a title, one per month now, hopefully that (will) continue,” joked the Swiss, referring to her trophy runs so far this season.

“I’m just really grateful. It’s not like you’re looking at the title before the tournament; of course you want to win but you take it match by match. There are tough draws in every tournament you play. You can just do your best every week. I feel like I’m improving a lot, and having this belief in me that I can win titles, and hopefully it’s going to be like that also with the big titles. I’m just trying to give myself a chance and work really hard for it.”

Samsonova closing in on top 10

She came agonizingly close to extending her perfect record in WTA finals to 5-0, and despite the loss, Samsonova can take plenty of positives from her week in Abu Dhabi.

The 24-year-old will make her top-15 debut on Monday and has the firepower to threaten the very best on tour.

Samsonova started the season by losing a tight clash with Aryna Sabalenka in the Adelaide second round. Sabalenka has yet to lose a match in 2023 — is a perfect 11-0 — and claimed a maiden Grand Slam title with victory over Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open final last month.

Sabalenka and Rybakina both play a power game that has earned them major trophies, and Samsonova, who also possesses the same brand of boom-boom tennis, is drawing confidence and inspiration from her fellow big-hitters.

“In Adelaide I played against Aryna and I was the first player to play 7-6, 7-6 with her in that (stretch), because she’s unbeatable for now. I had my chances and I felt so much confidence. They are both big-hitters, my game is similar, and I can improve from them,” said Samsonova.


Abu Dhabi a welcome addition to the Middle East swing

It’s no secret that the WTA calendar has been seriously affected by the suspension of all Chinese and Russian tournaments, and it hasn’t been easy creating a seamless schedule that doesn’t force players to go back and forth across the globe to compete.

So when players found out that Abu Dhabi was hosting a 500-level tournament, which would expand the Middle East swing to three weeks, many jumped at the opportunity to participate, knowing 2,000 ranking points and some generous prize money were up for grabs across Abu Dhabi, Doha and Dubai in February.

“When I knew about this tournament, everyone was very happy. My team said, ‘OK we go there,’ because to stay here, to have a one-hour flight between each tournament, it’s amazing. I like these type of things. For us players it’s very helpful,” said Samsonova.

Abu Dhabi top seed Daria Kasatkina shared Samsonova’s sentiments and explained how tough it got last year, traveling long distances each week on tour.

“It’s amazing. Especially compared to the end of last year,” said Kasatkina of the three-week Middle East swing.

“There was a stretch of Tokyo, Ostrava, San Diego, Guadalajara, and then if you qualify for the WTA Finals, then Fort Worth. So it’s crazy. I know it’s because of all the circumstances we’ve had during these years, but honestly it’s crazy, it’s very difficult to enjoy playing, enjoy doing your work while you’re just exhausted.

“Traveling, plus jet-lag, plus going to Guadalajara, I was going crazy honestly because of the conditions of the altitude. This is tough. So for sure it’s better when we have a block of tournaments in the same country, or region.”


Organizers deem year one a success

Tournament owners IMG moved the WTA sanction from St Petersburg, Russia, to Abu Dhabi, and the announcement was made barely three weeks before kick-off.

It gave organizers limited time to promote the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, but by the end of the week the stadium looked about 60 to 70 percent full and the tennis village came alive during the weekend.

“It went really well. We had five weeks to prepare and it’s been a really successful year,” Vickie Gunnarsson, director of tennis events at IMG, told Arab News.

“Operationally, everything has gone super smooth. We’ve had nine players in the top 20. So big success, lots of partners have come to support us and we had really great tennis across the week.”

Gunnarsson believes that the tournament has all the necessary ingredients to make it a strong annual fixture on the UAE sports calendar and dismissed any suggestions that the market may be saturated with three tournaments held in the Gulf in the same month.

“I think it’s positive for the region, it’s very positive for women’s tennis in particular, and for the players because they get to stay in one place and don’t have to travel so much, and it’s a really great way to earn many ranking points early on in the season in one place, so for them it’s excellent,” she said.

“And for the region I think it’s excellent, too. It’s supporting women’s professional tennis, you have an influx of tourists coming, and also really empowering women on all kinds of aspects of the society, they get to watch role models and just the belief that I can do something with my life, whatever it is, if I dream big, it can become a reality.”

Kansas City Chiefs beat Philadelphia Eagles to win 2nd second Super Bowl in 4 years

Kansas City Chiefs beat Philadelphia Eagles to win 2nd second Super Bowl in 4 years
  • The Chiefs won their second Super Bowl following the 2019 season, 50 years after the first one
GLENDALE, Arizona: Patrick Mahomes shook off an ankle injury, turned back into a magician and pulled out another comeback on the biggest stage to help the Kansas City Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in four years.
Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and scrambled 26 yards on the go-ahead drive before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to give the Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.
Mahomes and Hurts excelled in the first Super Bowl matchup featuring two Black starting QBs. But Mahomes, the two-time AP NFL MVP, turned it up in the second half after reaggravating a sprained right ankle.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who couldn’t win the big game in Philadelphia, beat his former team to earn his second ring with Mahomes and the Chiefs.
With the score tied at 35-35, the Eagles tried to let the Chiefs score a touchdown with under two minutes left so they could get the ball back. But Jerick McKinnon slid at the 2, forcing the Eagles to use their last timeout.
After Mahomes took a knee two times, Butker nailed his kick, sending thousands of red-clad Chiefs fans into a frenzy.
The Chiefs won their second Super Bowl following the 2019 season, 50 years after the first one. It took just three years to get another Lombardi.
Chiefs fans were outnumbered in the stadium, but they did their part to silence the boisterous Philly fans with the tomahawk chop chant.
Down 24-14 with a limping Mahomes, the Chiefs followed up Rihanna’s electrifying halftime performance with a sensational offensive outburst.
Mahomes, who suffered a high ankle sprain in the divisional round, hurt it again on a 3-yard scramble late in the second quarter. He limped off the field but showed no ill effects on Kansas City’s next possession.
Mahomes slipped — several players lost their footing on the natural grass surface — in the pocket yet somehow regained his balance and scrambled 14 yards to the Eagles 4, setting up Isiah Pacheco’s 1-yard TD run that cut the deficit to 24-21.
After Jake Elliott’s 33-yard field goal extended Philadelphia’s lead to 27-21, the Chiefs struck again.
Mahomes tossed a 5-yard TD pass to a wide-open Kardarius Toney to give Kansas City its first lead, 28-27, early in the fourth quarter.
The Chiefs tightened up their defense, forcing Philly to punt. Then Toney returned a line-drive kick 65 yards to the Eagles 5 for the longest punt return in Super Bowl history.
On third down from the 4, Mahomes connected with Skyy Moore to extend their lead to 35-27. Moore also was wide open on the play.
But the Eagles wouldn’t go away.
Hurts hit DeVonta Smith for a 46-yard gain to the Chiefs and ran in for his third score of the game. He also ran in for the 2-point conversion to tie it at 35-35 with 5:15 to go.
As “Fly! Eagles! Fly!” reverberated throughout the stadium, Mahomes and the Chiefs went back to work.
The 27-year-old Mahomes became the third player to win his second NFL MVP award before age 28. He also became the youngest QB to start three Super Bowls. Then, Mahomes became the first player to win the Super Bowl the same season he was MVP after nine straight players lost.
Just five years after winning the first Super Bowl in franchise history, the Eagles came close with a new coach — Nick Sirianni — and new quarterback — Hurts.
Hurts set a Super Bowl record with 70 yards rushing and tied a record with three rushing scores.
The Eagles marched 75 yards down the field with Hurts scoring from the 1 for a 7-0 lead, and controlled the ball for almost 22 minutes in the first half.
Hurts, who missed two games late in the season with a shoulder injury, had no trouble throwing a perfect deep ball to A.J. Brown, giving the Eagles a 14-7 lead with a 45-yard connection on the first play of the second quarter.
But Hurts then made a rare mistake on the next drive when he fumbled without being hit while scrambling away from pressure. Nick Bolton picked it up and raced 36 yards for a score that made it 14-14. Hurts had just eight turnovers this season, six picks and two fumbles.
Undeterred, Hurts kept running.
He took off for 14 yards on the first play after the fumble. On fourth-and-5 from Chiefs 44, Hurts ran 28 yards. He finished off the drive with a 4-yard TD run to put Philadelphia ahead 21-14.
Elliott kicked a 35-yard field goal to send the Eagles into halftime leading 24-14.
Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce on an 18-yard TD pass in the right corner to tie it at 7-7 in the first quarter. The Chiefs’ All-Pro tight end and Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce became the first set of brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl.
Their mom, Donna Kelce, wore a half-red, half-green jersey with No. 87 on the front for Travis and No. 62 on the back for Jason. She sat in a suite between NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Damar Hamlin.
Eagles fans turned State Farm Stadium into a sea of green, chanting “E-A-G-L-E-S!” and singing the team’s fight song after each score. But they left disappointed.
Reid won more games than any coach in team history during 14 seasons with the Eagles but the one knock against him was that he couldn’t win the big one. Reid finally earned his ring with the Chiefs when they beat San Francisco in the Super Bowl following the 2019 season. They went back the next year and lost to Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The first Super Bowl involving both No. 1 seeds since the Eagles beat the Patriots in February 2018 lived up to its hype. It was the third-highest scoring Super Bowl and the Eagles scored the most points by a losing team.
Plenty of celebrities were the Eagles fans wearing, including Bradley Cooper and Kevin Hart, who wore a Reggie White No. 92 jersey.
Paul McCartney and LeBron James also were in the crowd of 67,827.

Challenged at home, Bayern Munich’s season faces true test in Paris

Challenged at home, Bayern Munich’s season faces true test in Paris
  • Despite romping to their 10th-straight title in 2021-22, Bayern’s season was viewed internally as a failure due to the shock Champions League quarter-final elimination at the hands of Villarreal
BERLIN: Bayern Munich travel to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday knowing defeat in the tie will represent a failed season regardless of domestic triumphs.
After Saturday’s home defeat of Bochum, Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann cut a frustrated figure and looked anything but a coach who had just masterminded another week atop the Bunesliga table with a comfortable 3-0 home win.
“There was too little movement” the 35-year-old said, promising “if we play like that on Tuesday, we won’t go any further (in the Champions League).”
Nagelsmann even threw a little warning to his starting 11 on Saturday, saying his team “only got better after the 60th minute (when) the substitutions brought fresh momentum.”
“That’s when we earned the result, not before. We have to improve before Tuesday.”
The reality of the superclub era is that domestic success will matter little for Nagelsmann — just like his PSG counterpart Christophe Galtier.
Other managers have been shown the door at Bayern for less.
Niko Kovac was fired the year after winning the league-cup double with the side still in Champions League contention — Bayern eventually lifted the trophy later that season under Hansi Flick.
Even big name European specialist Carlo Ancelotti was sacked by Bayern after the club lost 3-0 away at PSG in 2017 — and that was in the group stages.
Despite romping to their 10th-straight title in 2021-22, Bayern’s season was viewed internally as a failure due to the shock Champions League quarter-final elimination at the hands of Villarreal.
Nagelsmann, then in his first season at Bayern, may have escaped most of the blame, but the situation will be different should the side be eliminated at the Round of 16 stage this time, regardless of the quality of the opposition.
Bayern have struggled since the resumption of the league after the winter break as three successive 1-1 draws allowed surprise challengers Union Berlin to cut their lead atop the league table to one point.
However, Nagelsmann has maintained a steadfast focus on their French opponents.
When PSG announced Kylian Mbappe could miss the first leg after the star striker went down with injury, an unusually testy Nagelsmann accused the French champions of mind games.
“What it says on the (PSG) website is vague. If it’s not a structural injury, I can’t imagine him missing the game. I’m preparing for the match as if he is going to play,” he said.
Nagelsmann’s players have talked a different game ahead of the crucial clash by expressing their enthusiasm for the tie and doubling down on Bayern’s European pedigree.
Midfielder Leon Goretzka said he was glad the wait to face PSG was over.
“We’ve been buzzing since the release of the draw...all of Europe is hot for this game (and) now it’s finally time.”
Two-time Champions League winner Thomas Mueller backed his side “to show up, to be there.”
“When the tension rises, that’s when it matters.”
Former Man City winger Leroy Sane said his side would not be overawed by the “big names in their ranks,” saying simply “we know what to do.”
“I am always optimistic. Bayern has always delivered in this competition.
“We know our strengths and we have to call on them. Our team consists of great footballers. We are defensively stable and up front it’s all about one thing — attack.”
 

Champions League back with Messi, no Mbappe, and legal drama

Champions League back with Messi, no Mbappe, and legal drama
PARIS: The Champions League returns on Tuesday to a very different European soccer scene than it was before a three-month mid-season break.

In the interim, Lionel Messi won his first World Cup title. Kylian Mbappe almost won his second, then got injured. Early-season favorites for the European title fell into slumps at home.

Meanwhile, one standout team before the World Cup, Napoli, has marched on and aims for its first quarterfinals place in the competition’s 68-year history.

Off the field, the Super League project that tried to effectively kill the Champions League met a serious legal setback, and English title holder Manchester City faces Premier League charges of financial wrongdoing that can one day stop the club entering future Champions Leagues.

It adds up to plenty of drama even before soccer’s most prized club competition resumes with a stellar game between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

A rematch of the 2020 final won by Bayern pairs two powers that helped stop the Super League in 2021 by refusing to join it. What it won’t have at Parc des Princes are the goalscorer and goalkeeper with the best records from the group stage.

Mbappe, who scored seven goals across five different Champions League games in the fall, is out most of February with a thigh injury.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s season is over because he broke a leg skiing on a vacation taken after Germany’s quick exit from the World Cup.

The other game Tuesday pairs AC Milan and Tottenham, two of the seven round of 16 teams that are currently outside the Champions League qualifying places in their domestic leagues. Chelsea is another and visits Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday when Club Brugge hosts Benfica.

Four more first-leg games are scheduled Feb. 21-22.

At age 35, Messi finally has a World Cup title for Argentina. Now back to the business of winning a fifth Champions League.

When Messi won his fourth title with Barcelona in 2015 Barack Obama was president, Britain was in the European Union and Jose Mourinho won a league title, at Chelsea.

Messi has not been to the final since and his first try with PSG ended in the round of 16 against Madrid. When he last faced Bayern it was an 8-2 rout over Barcelona in the single-leg quarterfinals of the pandemic-hit 2020 edition.

Both PSG and Bayern have misfired since the World Cup. PSG was unbeaten entering 2023 then lost three in the league and is out of the French Cup. Bayern still leads the Bundesliga after restarting with three straight draws.

Marcus Rashford scores again as Man United beats Leeds 2-0

Marcus Rashford scores again as Man United beats Leeds 2-0
  • United have now lost just once in their last 17 matches in all competitions
  • Rashford has 13 goals in his last 16 games and is leading his team’s charge toward the top of the table
LEEDS, UK: Erik ten Hag hailed Marcus Rashford as one of Europe’s best forward after his late goal inspired Manchester United’s 2-0 win against old rivals Leeds on Sunday.
After Rashford scored to spark United’s comeback from two goals down in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Leeds, he tormented the Yorkshire club once again.
Rashford netted with 10 minutes left at Elland Road to make it four successive Premier League games with a goal for the England forward, who has scored in eight of his last nine appearances in the competition.
Following Alejandro Garnacho’s frustrated reaction to being substituted on Wednesday, the Argentine teenager made amends as he came off the bench to seal United’s hard-fought victory five minutes after Rashford’s goal.
Asked if Rashford is among the best in Europe, Ten Hag said: “He’s definitely one of them. He has the skills. I was convinced from the first moment.
“I was really excited to work with him. Yeah, I thought I could get more out of him.
“When he is keeping the investment and keeps the focus in every game and brings the energy and belief, he will keep scoring.”
United’s win was just their second in their last five league games, although they have now lost just once in their last 17 matches in all competitions.
Ten Hag’s side moved up to second place, although Manchester City would go back above them if they beat Aston Villa later on Sunday.
More importantly, United are seven points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham in the race to qualify for the Champions League via a top-four finish.
The clash was marred by offensive taunts from the stands, with Leeds fans singing about the 1958 Munich air crash that killed several United players and their rivals in the away end responding by chanting about the deaths of two Leeds fans in Istanbul in 2000.
Both clubs condemned the chants and the Premier League said: “The League is treating the issue of tragedy chanting as a priority and as a matter of urgency.”
Fourth bottom Leeds are without a win in their last nine league games and would drop into the relegation zone if Everton beat Liverpool on Monday.
Since sacking Jesse Marsch on Monday, Leeds have seen their move for Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola blocked by his club, while Feyenoord’s Arne Slot and West Brom’s Carlos Corberan ruled themselves out of contention.
Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear insists the search is “well advanced,” but Michael Skubala was in charge for a second game on a caretaker basis.

Amid a cacophonous noise at Elland Road, Leeds made a frenzied start, with Crysencio Summerville firing over after a mistake from United left-back Tyrell Malacia.
In keeping with the aggressive tone of one of English football’s bitterest rivalries, there were early bookings for Summerville and Leeds teammate Junior Firpo for a pair of crude fouls.
Bruno Fernandes wasted a golden opportunity when he ran clean through on goal after Max Wober’s mistake, only to shoot straight at Illan Meslier.
After scoring United’s equalizer against Leeds in midweek, Jadon Sancho had been rewarded with his first league start since October, but the England forward was largely anonymous and came off after an hour.
United defender Diogo Dalot almost ended the stalemate with a fierce strike against the bar from the edge of the area.
David De Gea had to make a smart save with his foot to deny Summerville’s drive from a tight angle before United finally made the breakthrough in the 80th minute.
Luke Shaw whipped over a teasing cross and Rashford found space to thump in a powerful header from 10 yards, with the forward’s 21st goal this season surviving a VAR check for offside.
Garnacho put the result beyond doubt five minutes later when he surged into the area and shot past Meslier via the near post.
 

