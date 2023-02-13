You are here

Iran Protests 2022
Iran Protests 2022

Iran releases filmmaker held for 6 months over criticism of government

Iran releases filmmaker held for 6 months over criticism of government
Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof poses on May 24, 2013 during a photocall for the film "Dast-Neveshtehaa Nemisoosand" (Manuscripts Don't Burn) presented in the Un Certain Regard section at the 66th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 February 2023
AP

Iran releases filmmaker held for 6 months over criticism of government

Iran releases filmmaker held for 6 months over criticism of government
  He was arrested in July for criticizing the government's crackdown on protests in the southwestern city of Abadan over a deadly building collapse
Updated 13 February 2023
AP

DUBAI: Iran has released an award-winning filmmaker more than six months after arresting him for criticizing the government, a pro-reform newspaper reported Monday.
Mohammad Rasoulof, whose 2020 film, “There is No Evil,” won the top prize at the Berlin International Film Festival, is one of several prominent artists, athletes and other celebrities detained in recent months for criticizing authorities.
He was arrested in July for criticizing the government’s crackdown on protests in the southwestern city of Abadan over a deadly building collapse. Two months later, nationwide protests broke out after a 22-year-old woman died in the custody of the country’s morality police.
The Shargh newspaper, which is associated with the country’s reform movement, said Rasoulof had recently been furloughed from prison and was formally released, without specifying the dates or providing further information. There was no official comment.
Earlier this month, Iran released famed director Jafar Panahi, who was arrested in July after inquiring about the detention of Rasoulof and another colleague. Authorities also released Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti on bail, after she was detained for criticizing the crackdown on the latest protests.
Iranians took to the streets over the September death of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code. The protests escalated into calls for the overthrow of the country’s ruling clerics, marking one of the biggest challenges they have faced since coming to power in the 1979 revolution.
At least 529 protesters have been killed and nearly 20,000 arrested since those protests began, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that has closely monitored the unrest. Iranian authorities have not released official figures for those killed or arrested.
“There Is No Evil,” which tells four stories loosely connected to the use of the death penalty in Iran, won the Golden Bear prize at Berlin in 2020. Rasoulof wasn’t there to accept the award due to a travel ban imposed on him by Iranian authorities.

Thousands march in Israel as Benjamin Netanyahu’s allies push overhaul

Thousands march in Israel as Benjamin Netanyahu’s allies push overhaul
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

Thousands march in Israel as Benjamin Netanyahu’s allies push overhaul

Thousands march in Israel as Benjamin Netanyahu’s allies push overhaul
  • Benjamin Netanyahu’s government formally launches a contentious plan to overhaul the country’s legal system
Updated 18 sec ago
AP
JERUSALEM: Tens of thousands of Israelis — hoisting flags, blowing on horns and chanting “democracy” and “no to dictatorship”— protested outside the parliament building on Monday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government formally launched a contentious plan to overhaul the country’s legal system.
It was the largest protest outside the Knesset in years and reflected the deep divisions over the plan. The proposed changes have triggered weeks of mass demonstrations, drawn cries of protests from influential business leaders and former military men and even prompted a statement of concern from President Joe Biden.
Despite a plea from the nation’s figurehead president to put the legislation on hold, Netanyahu’s allies approved a series of legislative changes during a stormy committee meeting Tuesday. The vote now sends the legislation to the full parliament for a series of votes — an opening salvo in a battle expected to stretch on for weeks.
“They hear our cry. They hear the strong voice of truth,” opposition leader Yair Lapid said from the stage outside parliament. “They hear it and they’re afraid.”
Netanyahu and his supporters say the proposed changes are needed to rein in a judiciary that wields too much power. But his critics say the judicial overhaul is tantamount to a coup and will destroy Israeli democracy. They also say that Netanyahu, who is on trial for a series of corruption charges, has a conflict of interest.
The protesters came from across the country. Organizers said that upwards of 100,000 people were in attendance. Trainloads of people arrived in Jerusalem on packed trains, streaming up escalators in the city’s main train station chanting, “democracy,” cheering and whistling, and waving the national flag. A few hundred others gathered in protest at Jerusalem’s Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, before marching toward the Knesset.
In parliament, opposition lawmakers vocally protested the proposed reform to judge appointments ahead of a committee vote that would send the bill to the full parliament for a vote. During an unruly session, members of the opposition stood on the conference table and shouted as a key Netanyahu ally tried to hold the vote. The motions passed in a 9-7 committee vote.
Throngs of people marched to the Knesset, the Israeli legislature, a day after the country’s figurehead president urged Netanyahu’s government to delay its proposed changes to the judiciary — moves that critics say will weaken the country’s Supreme Court and erode democratic checks and balances.
Many protesters carried the blue and white Israeli flag and posters decrying what they saw as attack on the country’s democratic institutions. “Shame! Shame!” and “Israel will not be a dictatorship!” they chanted.
Other demonstrations were held outside schools around the country.
Netanyahu and his allies took office in December after the country’s fifth election in less than four years. That election, like its predecessors, focused on Netanyahu’s fitness for office at a time when he is facing serious criminal charges.
Netanyahu has lashed out at the country’s police, prosecutors and judges, saying he is the victim of a deep-state style conspiracy to oust him. His critics say he is motivated by a personal grudge and his campaign will destroy Israel’s democratic system of checks and balances.
The legislation approved in committee Monday would give Netanyahu’s parliamentary majority the authority for appointing all of the country’s judges — a step that critics say could pave the way for his trial to be dismissed. A second change would take away the Supreme Court’s authority to review the legality of major pieces of legislation, known as Basic Laws.
His coalition also plans on passing another law that would give parliament the power to overturn Supreme Court decisions it dislikes.
Taken together, critics say this will destroy the country’s system of checks and balances and unleash a process similar to those in authoritarian countries like Poland and Hungary.
Eliad Shraga, chairman of the Movement for Quality Government, a civil-society group that organized Monday’s demonstration, said the gathering was meant to send a message of support to the Supreme Court and a warning to the Knesset.
“We will fight to the end,” he told The Associated Press. “They want to change Israel from a liberal democracy to a dictatorship, a fascist dictatorship.”
Late Sunday, President Isaac Herzog appealed to Netanyahu to put the legislation on hold and open a dialogue with the opposition. Netanyahu has not responded to the appeal.

UN aid chief: Quake rescue phase ‘coming to a close’

UN aid chief: Quake rescue phase ‘coming to a close’
Updated 32 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

UN aid chief: Quake rescue phase ‘coming to a close’

UN aid chief: Quake rescue phase ‘coming to a close’
  • Urgency now switching to shelter, food, schooling and psychosocial care
Updated 32 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

ALEPPO: The phase of the rescue after the major earthquake struck Turkiye and Syria a week ago is “coming to a close” with urgency now switching to shelter, food, schooling and psychosocial care, the UN aid chief said during a visit to Syria on Monday.
“What is the most striking here, is even in Aleppo, which has suffered so much these many years, this moment ... was about the worst that these people have experienced,” Martin Griffiths said from the government-held northwestern Syrian city of Aleppo that was a major front line in the Syrian civil war.
The Feb. 6 earthquake struck a swathe of northwest Syria, a region partitioned by the 11-year-long war, including insurgent-held territory at the Turkish border and government areas controlled by President Bashar Assad.
Griffiths said the United Nations would have aid moving from government-held regions to the rebel-held northwest, a front line across which aid has seldom passed during the conflict.
Aid appeals would be issued for all the regions hit by the disaster, he added.
“We’ll have assistance moving from here into the northwest but the northwest is only one part of Syria ... it’s also very important that we take care of the people here,” Griffiths said.
The death toll in Syria jumped on Monday.
The United Nations said more than 4,300 had been reported killed in the northwest, and more than 7,600 injured. The death toll in Syrian government stands at 1,414.
Griffiths said he had heard traumatic accounts of the disaster from survivors in Aleppo.
“People who lost their children, some of whom escaped, others stayed in the building. The trauma of the people we spoke to was visible and this is a trauma which the world needs to heal,” he said.

World Bank to mobilize $10 toward climate action for every $1 received in grant money

World Bank to mobilize $10 toward climate action for every $1 received in grant money
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

World Bank to mobilize $10 toward climate action for every $1 received in grant money

World Bank to mobilize $10 toward climate action for every $1 received in grant money
  • $1tn per year will be needed to exert energy transition in several countries, says International Finance Corporation managing director
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: For every $1 in grant money that the World Bank receives, it will mobilize $10 of its capital to invest in climate action, Makhtar Diop, managing director of the International Finance Corporation, told the World Government Summit on Monday.

“If we manage to have a bit more of investment of grant money, then we will be able to multiply investment significantly,” Diop told CNN’s Becky Anderson in a session titled “Investing in a sustainable future: the role of climate finance.”

Anderson said the climate crisis is one of the most pressing issues of our time.

“Mobilizing private capital alongside private policy is absolutely critical to transforming the world economy and putting us on a path to net zero by 2050. To reach that goal… as much as $9 trillion in investment is needed, every year. That’s one estimate. If you are more conservative, you might say it’s $6 or $7 (trillion), but that’s an awful lot of money, and 60 percent of those investment needs are in emerging markets. These markets are frankly starved of capital,” she said.

When asked about the funding gap for emerging markets and what should be done about it, Diop said: “The world doesn’t have a problem of resources but a problem of managing those resources to make sure we are using renewable energy…We also have a problem of managing the existing liquidity in the world and directing it to productive investment.”

Diop said it is estimated that $1 trillion per year will be needed to exert energy transition in many countries. What is missing, he explained, is a bankable project and liability for the private sector to assess the risk properly.

There are many factors, such as natural disasters and wars, that are rendering it difficult for investors to make decisions.

Diop said there is a need to de-risk those investments, which is what the IFC is trying to do by implementing a mechanism whereby bankable projects are brought together under one platform to simplify procedures.

Diop revealed that he is signing with the Abu Dhabi Development Fund an agreement to create a platform of $1.5 billion where both parties will co-invest in emerging countries around energy transition.

“Today, when we talk about green hydrogen, which is a new source of energy, it is mainly located in developing countries where you have the sun and hydro (power) in quantity,” said Diop.

These countries, he explained, “could become (exporters) of energy and (contribute) to the global public goods solution.”

Diop revealed that the World Bank Group is discussing an “evolution roadmap” to determine what more can be done to support energy transition and help countries fight climate change.

“This is a conversation that will require mobilizing more money because part of the resources of the WB Group are raised on the capital market and…not grant money,” he said.

What is needed, he explained, is certain technology that is currently expensive or the ability to invest in areas that are considered riskier in order to obtain more grant money.

Future bright for nations that embrace technology: World Government Summit

Future bright for nations that embrace technology: World Government Summit
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

Future bright for nations that embrace technology: World Government Summit

Future bright for nations that embrace technology: World Government Summit
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The future success of world governance will depend largely on how well government and commercial organizations embrace technology, not least artificial intelligence, delegates were told at the opening session of the 10th World Government Summit in the UAE.

In his opening remarks, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and WGS Chairman Mohammed Abdullah Al-Gergawi said: “When we launched (WGS) in 2013 we faced a number of challenges that all had implications due to a failure by certain governments.”

Addressing the session at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai on Monday, he noted that in recent years there had been several events that had led to unexpected costs, particularly the war in Ukraine, which as well as accounting for a huge wave of refugees, had already run up a bill of $2.8 trillion.

He pointed out that the world was facing the highest food costs in 60 years and that the price of climate change was continuing to soar.

However, Al-Gergawi warned that while conflict was currently the main cause of migration of refugees, it was fast shifting to a situation where the vast majority of refugees would be due to climate change.

While geopolitical issues would continue to hinder progress, a lack of influence in the virtual world would lead to an even greater shift in power, he added. “Ownership of data is power.”

He said it would take 300 billion pages to print all the information on the internet and that the number continued to grow, adding that the world needed to fully understand AI and have a hold of its capabilities.

To give an idea of its power, he said that in the future 90 percent of media would be produced by AI across all aspects, including press releases, opinion columns, and even news stories.

“Geopolitical issues will be a thing of the past. Technical-political will be the new war,” Al-Gergawi added.

He said countries and organizations that failed to adapt to the new technological era would fall behind and look like something from “prehistoric times.”

Founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, said that while there had been talk of a deglobalization of the world, the way for the progression of humanity and the planet to continue was for a deglobalization.

“We are moving from a world with one dominant superpower to a situation where there is a number of countries and organizations all competing for power,” he added.

Schwab noted that it was important the world worked and developed with the technological transformations rather than try to repair the impact of crisis. “You cannot catch up with new technology, you have to be at the forefront.”

He said the key was to master leadership within the technological world.

“We need to understand how these technologies work and overcome the fears. Governments need to show that technology can serve for good,” he added.

Israeli parliament in uproar over Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans for judiciary

Israeli parliament in uproar over Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans for judiciary
Updated 13 February 2023
Reuters

Israeli parliament in uproar over Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans for judiciary

Israeli parliament in uproar over Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans for judiciary
  • Knesset Constitution Committee votes to send the first chapter of the plan to the plenum for a first reading
  • Tens of thousands have demonstrated against the plans in weekly protests in Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities
Updated 13 February 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli lawmakers engaged in a shouting match on Monday in a parliamentary committee deciding on government plans to overhaul the judiciary, a move President Isaac Herzog has warned risks tipping the country into “constitutional collapse.”
The plans, which would give rightist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greater control of appointments to the bench and weaken the Supreme Court’s ability to strike down legislation or rule against the executive, have triggered widespread protests.
The Knesset Constitution Committee voted to send the first chapter of the plan to the plenum for a first reading, after a rowdy start to the meeting in which at least three opposition lawmakers were thrown out forcibly, to shouts of “shame, shame.”
“You will burn up the country!,” Idan Roll of the centrist Yesh Atid party told Simcha Rothman, the panel chairman from the hard-right Religious Zionism bloc before being ushered out.
Netanyahu, currently on trial on corruption charges which he denies, says the changes are needed to curb activist judges who have overreached their powers to interfere in the political sphere.
Critics say they risk destroying Israel’s system of democratic checks and balances by weakening the courts, handing unbridled power to the executive and endangering human rights and civil liberties.
Tens of thousands have demonstrated against the plans in weekly protests in Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities and a major demonstration is expected later on Monday to coincide with the move to vote on the bill in the full parliament.
Morning trains from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem were packed with people, many carrying Israeli flags and protest signs, heading to the demonstration.
As well as the parliamentary opposition to Netanyahu’s right-wing government, warnings have come from Israel’s banks and tech sector that the changes risked undermining the civil institutions that underpin Israel’s economic prosperity.
On Sunday evening, in a rare intervention, head of state Herzog made a televised plea for consensus, saying that the bitterness had left Israel on the brink of “constitutional and social collapse.”
US President Joe Biden has urged Netanyahu to build consensus before pushing through far-reaching changes, saying in comments published by the New York Times on Sunday that an independent judiciary was one of the foundations of US and Israeli democracy.

