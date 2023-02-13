You are here

  • Home
  • Differences emerge in Taliban leadership as interior minister makes public criticism

Differences emerge in Taliban leadership as interior minister makes public criticism

Minister of Interior affairs of Afghanistan, Sirajuddin Haqqani, speaks at the interior ministry in Kabul. (File/AFP)
Minister of Interior affairs of Afghanistan, Sirajuddin Haqqani, speaks at the interior ministry in Kabul. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9mren

Updated 19 sec ago
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

Differences emerge in Taliban leadership as interior minister makes public criticism

Minister of Interior affairs of Afghanistan, Sirajuddin Haqqani, speaks at the interior ministry in Kabul. (File/AFP)
  • Taliban spokesman says criticism should be told in private 
  • Taliban are divided into two factions, expert says 
Updated 19 sec ago
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: Major differences have emerged within the Taliban leadership in Afghanistan, experts said on Monday, after a senior official described the country’s situation as “intolerable” over the weekend.

Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani is in the spotlight following a critical comment on the current situation in Afghanistan during a public event on Saturday.

“The current situation is intolerable. If the public situation becomes worse and unstable, it is our responsibility to bring them closer to us,” Haqqani said.

The statement comes as Afghanistan plunges deeper into a humanitarian and economic crisis following the Taliban takeover in 2021. It also follows increasingly restrictive edicts targeting women that are seen as further isolating the country from the international community.

The minister’s remarks prompted a response from Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, who said that criticism of any leader or official should be said in private.

The latest developments, experts said, show how the Taliban are facing major differences within their leadership.

The Taliban are divided into two factions, said Hamza Momain Hakimi, a political science lecturer at the Salam University in Kabul.

One faction represents a minority but comprises powerful members, who hold important positions in Afghanistan and are “imposing their own narrow narrative from Islam,” Hakimi told Arab News.

The other faction represents a vast majority, he said, which refuses the minority opinion on many issues, including women’s role in Afghan society and policies related to their work and education.

“Such a statement from powerful people like Sirajuddin Haqqani shows clearly that there are factions within the Taliban,” Hakimi said. “There is a majority and there is a minority, but unfortunately, that minority is more powerful than the majority.”
Haqqani’s remarks also conveyed the concerns of the Afghan people, said Mohibullah Sharif, an Afghan political expert based in Kabul.

“Those are words and meanings that express what the Afghan people want,” Sharif told Arab News. “There is no doubt that there was a clear difference in the Islamic and political view of the leaders of the Taliban movement and currently among the leading personalities of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.”

Experts say these emerging differences might pave way for an internal conflict.

“The Afghan people want these differences between the leading personalities to end easily and safely because the problems between them will lead to a serious conflict in the country and Afghanistan will return to the civil war that occurred in the 90s,” Sharif said.

Sayed Baheir Sadat, an Afghan expert based in Germany, said the division within the Taliban is a big problem for the group and could potentially increase.

“This could again signal the risk of an internal war between Afghans,” Sadat told Arab News.

“If the Taliban want to take over the government and the people, they should engage with internal and international standards, so that they may have the world’s support,” Sadat added. “Otherwise, it will collapse soon.” 

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan Sirajuddin Haqqani

Related

Afghan journalists who worked for the BBC won a legal challenge against the UK’s refusal to relocate them from Afghanistan.(AFP)
Media
Afghan journalists win case against UK government over relocation
4 Afghan teens arrested in UK in connection with rape of schoolgirl
World
4 Afghan teens arrested in UK in connection with rape of schoolgirl

US must ensure due process in Lockerbie bombing case: Human Rights Watch

US must ensure due process in Lockerbie bombing case: Human Rights Watch
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

US must ensure due process in Lockerbie bombing case: Human Rights Watch

US must ensure due process in Lockerbie bombing case: Human Rights Watch
  • ‘Justice for the many victims of Pan Am Flight 103 risks being tainted’
  • Terror suspect Abu Agela Masud Kheir Al-Marimi was kidnapped by armed militia in Tripoli last year
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

London: US and Libyan authorities may have violated due process in the arrest and extradition of alleged Lockerbie bombing suspect Abu Agela Masud Kheir Al-Marimi, Human Rights Watch has warned.

The US had long pursued Al-Marimi over his alleged role in the 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 bombing, which killed 270 people, including 190 US citizens.

Authorities in December last year announced that Al-Marimi had been taken into custody and was facing prosecution following a handover from the Libyan Government of National Unity.

Al-Marimi — a former official in the Muammar Qaddafi government — was kidnapped on Nov. 17 in an armed raid led by GNU-allied forces in the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

When his family complained over the kidnapping, local police refused to record an official complaint, with relatives making contact with local militias and the General Prosecutor’s Office to discover his whereabouts.

GNU Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said that his government worked with the US to extradite Al-Marimi, but judicial authorities in the North African country have criticized the handover as illegal, noting that Libya does not share an extradition treaty with the US.

Al-Marimi’s family only discovered the full extent of his arrest and extradition almost a month later, when social media posts surfaced showing the Libyan appearing in a US court on Dec. 12.

He is the third Libyan national in the last decade to be transported to the US over terrorism allegations and now faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The legal basis for the US claims against Al-Marimi appears to center around confessions he made in 2012 to a Libyan interrogator, HRW said.

The US Justice Department in a 2020 statement said that there is probable cause that Al-Marimi conspired with others, and aided and abetted them, in downing Pan Am Flight 103.

HRW urged the US to “uphold international fair trial standards” and “grant Al-Marimi access to his family members, including by promptly processing visas for them.”

US authorities “should also grant him the right to challenge his extradition,” the organization said.

Under Dbeibah, Libyan authorities must permit consular and family visits as well as effective legal counsel for Al-Marimi, HRW added.

Al-Marimi was previously held in custody in Libya, with HRW documenting the use of “torture, intimidation and other abuses” by the country’s authorities during the same period.

It has led to fears that Al-Marimi’s alleged confession may have been coerced, with the organization warning US authorities to avoid the use of forced confessions in prosecution.  

Hanan Salah, associate Middle East and North Africa director at HRW, said: “It appears that no Libyan court ordered or reviewed Al-Marimi’s transfer to the US, and he had no chance to appeal, raising serious due process concerns.

“The political impasse and chaos in Libya don’t allow US authorities to disregard violations of fundamental rights.

“Justice for the many victims of Pan Am Flight 103 risks being tainted unless the US and GNU governments clarify the legal basis for Al-Marimi’s transfer to US custody.”

Topics: Lockerbie bombing

Related

UK archives reveal government unease at Mandela mediation over Lockerbie
Middle-East
UK archives reveal government unease at Mandela mediation over Lockerbie
Special Handover of a Libyan suspect opens a new chapter in Lockerbie bombing horror story
World
Handover of a Libyan suspect opens a new chapter in Lockerbie bombing horror story

4 Afghan teens arrested in UK in connection with rape of schoolgirl

4 Afghan teens arrested in UK in connection with rape of schoolgirl
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

4 Afghan teens arrested in UK in connection with rape of schoolgirl

4 Afghan teens arrested in UK in connection with rape of schoolgirl
  • One arrested on suspicion of rape, others arrested on suspicion of facilitating attack
  • They arrived in Britain last year to claim asylum as unaccompanied minors
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

London: Four teenage Afghan boys have been arrested in the UK in connection with the alleged rape of a schoolgirl.

One, a 15-year-old, was arrested on suspicion of rape, while the other three — aged 13, 15 and 16 — were arrested on suspicion of facilitating the alleged attack on the girl, aged 15.

The incident took place at a school in the town of Dover on Feb. 6. Sources told The Times that three of the boys held the victim down and acted as lookouts while the fourth raped her. The boys, who all arrived in the UK as refugees last year, have been released on bail.

They all attended the school and are under the care of social services, having arrived in the UK as unaccompanied minors seeking asylum.

Their stated ages given to authorities on arrival were not disputed by the Home Office or local council.

It is thought nearly 50,000 people crossed the English Channel illegally in 2022 to claim asylum, and more 2,000 have already made the trip since the start of 2023 despite poor weather conditions and an accident that claimed the lives of four people in January.

Asylum-seekers claiming to be unaccompanied children currently represent around 17 percent of all arrivals crossing the Channel in small boats, with 8,700 making the journey last year. The majority come from Afghanistan.

At 6,500 in total, they also make up the second-largest proportion of people trying to reach the UK by small boat overall following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made tackling the issue of Channel migration a key pledge of his premiership.

Topics: Afghanistan UK

Related

In freezing cold, KSrelief reaches most vulnerable Afghans with lifesaving aid
Saudi Arabia
In freezing cold, KSrelief reaches most vulnerable Afghans with lifesaving aid
Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi fights to keep her country’s cinema alive
Lifestyle
Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi fights to keep her country’s cinema alive

Japan’s defense aircraft sends relief supplies to Turkiye

Japan’s defense aircraft sends relief supplies to Turkiye
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

Japan’s defense aircraft sends relief supplies to Turkiye

Japan’s defense aircraft sends relief supplies to Turkiye
  • An advance team departed for Turkey on Friday to assess the situation and requirements
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

TOKYO: Japan said on Monday that it has dispatched an aircraft with supplies to help in earthquake relief efforts in Turkiye.

A Japanese Air Self-Defense Forces B-777 aircraft departed from Narita Airport for Turkiye on February 13 loaded with medical equipment needed for the Japanese Disaster Relief (JDR) and Medical Team operating on the ground in Turkiye. 

The Air Self Defense Forces said it is coordinating its relief efforts with the government in Turkiye to assist with supplies and relief work there. It said in a statement that it will continue to work with the international community to contribute for supporting the Turkish people.

An advance team departed for Turkiye on Friday to assess the situation and requirements.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Japan

Related

Japan’s earthquake recovery offers hard lessons for Turkiye
Middle-East
Japan’s earthquake recovery offers hard lessons for Turkiye
Consulate-General of Japan in Jeddah organizes seminar on smart cities
Saudi Arabia
Consulate-General of Japan in Jeddah organizes seminar on smart cities

Russian spy service says US grooming militants to attack Russia

Russian spy service says US grooming militants to attack Russia
Updated 13 February 2023
Reuters

Russian spy service says US grooming militants to attack Russia

Russian spy service says US grooming militants to attack Russia
  • Militants from groups affiliated with Daesh and Al-Qaeda had been recruited and were undergoing training at an American base in Syria
Updated 13 February 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia’s foreign spy service said on Monday that it had received intelligence that the US military was grooming Islamist militants to attack targets in Russia and the former Soviet Union.
Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, headed by an ally of President Vladimir Putin, said it had intelligence that 60 such militants from groups affiliated with Daesh and Al-Qaeda had been recruited and were undergoing training at an American base in Syria.
“They will be tasked with preparing and carrying out terrorist attacks against diplomats, civil servants, law enforcement officers and personnel of the armed forces,” said the Foreign Intelligence Service, known by the initials SVR.
“Special attention is paid to attracting immigrants from the Russian North Caucasus and Central Asia,” the SVR said in a statement.
The agency did not publish the intelligence behind its assertion and Reuters was unable to independently verify it.
The SVR, once part of the mighty Soviet-era KGB, is headed by Sergei Naryshkin who met CIA Director William Burns last year in Ankara.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed relations with the United States to the lowest level since the crises of the Cold War.
Putin casts the United States as an empire that has repeatedly refused to take into account Russian interests since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union. President Joe Biden casts Putin as an autocrat who is a major threat to the United States.

Topics: Russia US

Related

Russia’s spy chief says meeting with CIA’s Burns is possible — TASS
World
Russia’s spy chief says meeting with CIA’s Burns is possible — TASS
Russia demands US release 'spy', calls charges false
World
Russia demands US release 'spy', calls charges false

United States tells citizens: depart Russia immediately

United States tells citizens: depart Russia immediately
Updated 13 February 2023
Reuters

United States tells citizens: depart Russia immediately

United States tells citizens: depart Russia immediately
  • The last such public warning was in September after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization
Updated 13 February 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: The United States has told its citizens to leave Russia immediately due to the war in Ukraine and the risk of arbitrary arrest or harassment by Russian law enforcement agencies.
“US citizens residing or traveling in Russia should depart immediately,” the US embassy in Moscow said. “Exercise increased caution due to the risk of wrongful detentions.”
“Do not travel to Russia,” the embassy said.
The United States has repeatedly warned its citizens to leave Russia. The last such public warning was in September after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization.
“Russian security services have arrested US citizens on spurious charges, singled out US citizens in Russia for detention and harassment, denied them fair and transparent treatment, and convicted them in secret trials or without presenting credible evidence,” the embassy said.
“Russian authorities arbitrarily enforce local laws against US citizen religious workers and have opened questionable criminal investigations against US citizens engaged in religious activity.”
Russia has opened a criminal case against a United States citizen on suspicion of espionage, the Federal Security Service(FSB) said in January.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict The United States Russia

Related

Iran smuggles advanced drones to Russia for use in Ukraine: Report
Middle-East
Iran smuggles advanced drones to Russia for use in Ukraine: Report
Ukraine, US defense heads talk ‘priorities’ for allies’ meeting
World
Ukraine, US defense heads talk ‘priorities’ for allies’ meeting

Latest updates

Differences emerge in Taliban leadership as interior minister makes public criticism
Minister of Interior affairs of Afghanistan, Sirajuddin Haqqani, speaks at the interior ministry in Kabul. (File/AFP)
US-GCC meetings in Riyadh seek to counter Iranian threats
US-GCC meetings in Riyadh seek to counter Iranian threats
Sudan sends aid flight to quake-hit Syria
Sudan sends aid flight to quake-hit Syria
Saudi language complex launches immersive course for non-native Arabic students
Saudi language complex launches immersive course for non-native Arabic students
Market making key to ensure a good level of liquidity, says SNB Capital official
Market making key to ensure a good level of liquidity, says SNB Capital official

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.