Saudi Sports for All Federation launches football program for adults

Saudi Sports for All Federation launches football program for adults
The program aims to boost the Kingdom’s sports sector while encouraging adults to take up the sport. (SPA)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Sports for All Federation launches football program for adults

Saudi Sports for All Federation launches football program for adults
  • Program includes walking football for people over 50 as well as a specialized weight loss scheme
  • Launch reflects federation’s efforts to ensure that everyone has equal access to sporting activities, SFA President says
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Sports for All Federation, in partnership with the Newcastle United Foundation, on Monday launched a specialized football program primarily for people aged 35 to 50, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The program aims to boost the Kingdom’s sports sector while encouraging adults to take up the sport. It will include a walking football program for people over 50, as well as a specialized weight loss scheme for those with a body mass index of 27.5 or higher. 

The Newcastle United Foundation is an independent registered charity which uses the power of football to connect, motivate and inspire people in the UK. 

The partnership aims to increase physical activity levels in the Kingdom and promote healthy and balanced lifestyles, in line with the Quality of Life Program in Saudi Vision 2030.

SFA President Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud said that the program reflected the federation’s efforts to ensure that everyone had equal access to sporting activities.

 

Topics: Saudi Sports For All (SFA)

Updated 14 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

Saudi Social Innovation Forum 2023 to promote entrepreneurship

Saudi Social Innovation Forum 2023 to promote entrepreneurship
  • SIF will bring together leaders of social entities, projects and practitioners from around the world to communicate and exchange ideas on social innovation
Updated 14 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: The Social Innovation Forum (SIF) will launch in Riyadh from Feb. 15-16, 2023, Fahad Al-Harthi, president of ASBAR and SIF, announced during a press conference on Sunday.

Under the patronage of Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, governor of Riyadh, the forum aims to create positive influence, support social entrepreneurship and promote the concept of social creativity.

In its second edition, SIF will bring together leaders of social entities, projects and practitioners from around the world to communicate and exchange ideas on social innovation.

SIF first launched in Madinah in the western region of the Kingdom.

Al-Harthi told Arab News: “In this past year since the first launch, we concluded agreements that allowed us and our partners to collaborate with eight universities, all of which are convinced that they introduce the culture of social innovation into educational materials and into semester activities.”

The universities include Taibah University, the University of Prince Mugrin and Qassim University.

The forum seeks to stimulate a global movement in social entrepreneurship, provide a platform for learning and knowledge exchange, and promote partnerships between regional and global entrepreneurs.

Al-Harthi added: “Social innovation can be profitable while reflecting positively on people’s lives. Social innovation can be profitable, nonprofit, or even both.”

The forum’s agenda includes more than 20 sessions, lectures and workshops, where experts and specialists in the fields of social innovation and social entrepreneurship will take part.

The sessions will host more than 200 local, Arab, and international speakers from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, the UAE, Lebanon, Vietnam, South Africa, Denmark, Sweden, UK, US, the Netherlands and Italy.

This year, SIF will announce and honor the winners of the 2023 Sindyan Award for Social Innovation.

The award is the first of its kind in the Kingdom and will be given to five winners on the opening day.

Topics: Social Innovation Forum 2023 Saudi Arabia

Saudi, Kuwaiti crown princes discuss bilateral relations during phone call

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (File/SPA/KUNA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (File/SPA/KUNA)
Updated 11 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi, Kuwaiti crown princes discuss bilateral relations during phone call

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (File/SPA/KUNA)
  • Issues of common interest were also discussed during the phone call
Updated 11 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The crown princes of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait discussed bilateral relations during a phone call on Monday.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance it in various fields.

Issues of common interest were also discussed during the phone call. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kuwait Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Minister highlights growth of Saudi economy as ranking highest among G20 countries

Minister highlights growth of Saudi economy as ranking highest among G20 countries
Updated 43 min 8 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

Minister highlights growth of Saudi economy as ranking highest among G20 countries

Minister highlights growth of Saudi economy as ranking highest among G20 countries
  • Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi was rounding up some of the most important developments and achievements in the Kingdom over the past year
  • Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail discussed rising home ownership, housing loan facilities, and efforts to tackle the effects of heavy rain
Updated 43 min 8 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: Majid Al-Qasabi, the Saudi minister of commerce, and Majid Al-Hogail, minister of municipal and rural affairs and housing, on Monday reviewed some of the important developments and achievements in the Kingdom during 2022.

Speaking in Riyadh during the latest briefing by the Center for Government Communications, Al-Qasabi said: “Our economy is the highest among G20 countries, and the Kingdom ranked first in terms of ease of starting a business.”

A report by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, published in October last year, stated that Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product growth was expected to reach 9.9 percent, the highest level among G20 nations.

Al-Qasabi added that the Kingdom is a major contributor to humanitarian aid efforts and had already pledged “more than SR324 million” ($86.4 million) to help those affected by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkiye last week.

Summarizing the achievements of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year, Al-Qasabi said the prince undertook more than 10 international visits, received visits by 65 leaders, and launched 21 projects and strategies.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom hosted 26 international conferences, 15 international sporting events, and won 94 international scientific awards, he added.

Commenting on the high prices of automobiles, Al-Qasabi said: “There is no truth (to allegations of) limiting the import of cars to authorized agents. There are global challenges in production, shipping and supply chains.”

To prevent possible violations of the rules, he added, the Ministry of Commerce has launched an initiative that tracks new vehicles from their arrival in the country until licenses are issued for them.

He invited anyone aware of any breaches of regulations to file a report by calling 1900, or through official online systems and apps.

Al-Hogail discussed a number of issues including the supply of real estate, housing loan facilities, improvements to the urban landscape, and the effects of heavy rain.

Regarding efforts to provide housing solutions for people most in need, he said: “8,000 families were served through the Ehsan (charitable) platform.”

The ministry provided 30,000 housing units in 2022 for families in greatest need and aims to provide 95,000 by 2025, he added. Home ownership is rising among Saudis, he said, and has reached 60 percent of the population.

“More than 1.4 million families benefited from housing support, and there were also nine different housing and financing options available to enable ownership,” said Al-Hogail, adding that the goal is to offer 365,000 additional housing units by 2025.

He also talked about the effects of the heavy rain the Kingdom has experienced and said: “The budget for drainage and flood-prevention projects is SR16 billion, for projects in all regions of the Kingdom, and SR9 billion for projects in Jeddah Governorate.”

Topics: Saudi economy G20 Majid Al-Qasabi Majid Al-Hogail

What’s love got to do with relationship? Everything, say Saudi couples on Valentine’s Day

What’s love got to do with relationship? Everything, say Saudi couples on Valentine’s Day
Updated 13 February 2023
Jasmine Bager
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

What’s love got to do with relationship? Everything, say Saudi couples on Valentine’s Day

What’s love got to do with relationship? Everything, say Saudi couples on Valentine’s Day
  • For many, what count most are friendship, appreciation, respect and attention to detail
  • For some, love is grand gestures; for others,friendship and kindness are more important
Updated 13 February 2023
Jasmine Bager Sulafa Alkhunaizi

DHAHRAN/RIYADH: Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Cupid’s bow and arrow struck several happy couples and built lives based on shared love, appreciation, and respect. But there’s more to it behind the scenes. Arab News asks couples what the secret to their happy unions is.

From the time of Plato and Aristotle onwards, philosophy has offered different theories of love, and long-term relationships can be wonderful — but require hard work. For many, it is the grand, extravagant gestures.

For others, it is the small ones that make a difference. To brave the question, “what makes love last?” Arab News asked married couples about what makes love last and their hearts dance.

For many, friendship and attention to detail count most, such as in the case of Muath Aziz, 31, and Luluwah Alghamdi, 28, who have been together since 2017.

“To me, friendship and kindness are a critical part of marriage,” Alghamdi said. “To be able to live with someone who you can laugh with and dance with and just be able to be yourself around him. No masks of any sort. Life has its ups and downs and having to go through it with your friend who’s reliable and supportive is priceless.”

As for Aziz, he believes that marriage is easy, simply a lifestyle change that requires adaption, investment, and kindness. Still, the most essential and crucial is finding a partner to have fun with.

“Instead of making breakfast for one, you make it for two. And instead of buying one bowl of ice cream, you buy two, paying attention to what flavors your partner favors. Yes you might have differences on what temperature the AC to be set at night, or where to store the tea and sugar, but that can always be resolved. That’s, of course, as long as the two are transparent and are listening to each other,” he told Arab News.

Sharing that same sentiment is Wedad Alahmed, who has been married for 33 years. She told Arab News that a good marriage requires that you look at it as a true friendship and partnership with communication as a critical component. “Understanding one’s partner’s thoughts, inspirations, and expectations is a must. A good marriage is about respect, honesty, and making a space for differences and a strong connection,” she said. 

Ghassan Abduladhim and Shadi Albayat told Arab News that their successful marriage is mainly due to communication, and that being friends is always an added perk to the union.

“A marriage would be blissful and fulfilling if love and attraction mature through married life into a sort of friendship, where conditional tolerance and acceptance morph into empathic inclusiveness, reciprocally embracing and celebrating differences,” Abduladhim told Arab News. “Openness and all sort of communication skills are keys.”

Sharing her husband’s sentiments, the mother of four girls added that a happy marriage is a deep friendship “that is growing every single day. Trust and equality in your rights and responsibilities.”

For many couples, the anticipation and rush before their wedding day go by in a blur until the big day arrives, commencing the beginning of a new partnership. With a flurry of wedding guests zipping by, last-minute flower arrangements, makeup and hair, and so much more, photographers are the one constant that is available, watching every quiet and calm moment, capturing intimate connections and spontaneous moments of the day.

Tasneem Al-Sultan, a professional photographer in the Kingdom, has had a successful time being the preeminent local wedding photographer for over a decade in her Eastern Province hometown in Saudi Arabia. Word quickly spread around the block that her bridal shoots were creative and beautiful, as she filled the frame with elegant and fun moments that captured the essence of couples walking side-by-side into matrimony. Soon, her wedding photography repertoire expanded to include the rest of the Kingdom — and abroad.

In many ways, she became an active witness to each couple’s first walk into love.

“‘Saudi Tales of Love,’ which I retitled ‘And Then There Were Women,’ is about Saudi women’s intimate access and their stories about love of marriage, divorce. And I follow, as a wedding photographer that is divorced,” she told Arab News.

Al-Sultan enjoys being there to elevate the moment two people — with their families — vow to unite. She is also there to shed light on what many refer to as “the most important day of their lives.” As a wedding photographer, she is constantly surrounded by different versions of love.

According to AlSultan, the ‘perfect wedding’ might be a myth to strive to be on and encourages couples to look beyond that day and to truly dig into themselves to carve out the best version of love that makes sense to them. She stresses that the spotlight should be on building a healthy life together for the future and not obsess over how the cake looks or how the playlist flows on that one night.

“The wedding is just a big party to show how happy you are and to celebrate with everyone you know, but it is not about all the small details — the flowers and the colors, and the venue. We need to forget that this is all about the event and more about what this event means for the rest of your life,” added Al-Sultan.

After her experience documenting so many weddings, one thing is still clear: The lights in her eyes never dim when she talks about love.

She never lost faith in the process. And while her marriage did not last, she still strives to freeze the loving tenderness she has witnessed all along within her frames, whether between a romantic couple or a parent or friend. Each of her pictures speaks a thousand words and tells a million different strands of love story. Capturing that magical spark in a moment transcends time and space.

Does she still believe in love?

“Yes! Always,” she said with a laugh.
 

Topics: Valentine's Day 2023 Saudi Arabia

Where might Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez spend their first Valentine’s Day in Saudi Arabia?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez. (Photo/Instagram)
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez. (Photo/Instagram)
Updated 9 min 54 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Where might Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez spend their first Valentine’s Day in Saudi Arabia?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez. (Photo/Instagram)
  • The football star and his family moved to the Kingdom in January after he signed for Saudi side Al-Nassr
Updated 9 min 54 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, many Saudis are wondering where the Kingdom’s newest and most talked-about celebrity couple, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez, might celebrate the romantic occasion.

After all, the pair, who have been in a relationship since 2016, have never been shy about sharing their strong feelings of love for each other on social media.

The football superstar and his family moved to the Kingdom in January after he signed for Saudi side Al-Nassr in late December. Since then, the couple have been spotted enjoying days out with their children at various attractions and experiencing some of the perks offered by Riyadh’s distinctive entertainment and gastronomy scene.

Coya restaurant in Riyadh is renowned for its Latin American food. (Supplied)

In January, for example, Ronaldo and Rodriguez enjoyed a romantic meal at French fine-dining restaurant Le Maschou, one of Riyadh’s most interesting restaurants, its rock-walled rooms lit by flickering candles.

Arab News asked our readers to suggest what should be on the couple’s agenda for the day on which the world celebrates love. Yasmeen Alkhamis, a relationship manager with a private company, created a timetable to keep them entertained for the whole day.

“During the daytime, the couple should book the ‘Timeless Love’ package at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh, and then head to a romantic dinner in Coya or MNKY HSE,” she said.

AlUla is the perfect destination for Valentine’s Day ... they could watch the sunset in a hot-air balloon. (Shutterstock)

The hotel’s exclusive Valentine’s Day package includes a 60-minute couples massage, a complimentary breakfast, and other perks. Both of the restaurants suggested by Alkhamis serve Latin American cuisine and are renowned for their extravagant fine-dining experiences and high ratings awarded by delighted diners.

Newly graduated Thekra Altamimi reckons a trip to AlUla would be a great option for the celebrity couple.

“AlUla is the perfect destination for Valentine’s Day,” she said. “Besides the luxurious resorts in the heart of the oasis, the couple could watch the sunset in a hot air balloon and take a tour of the landmarks from different angles.”

AlUla, a favorite destination for Saudis and foreigners alike, is one of the Kingdom’s top tourist attractions and has welcomed many thousands of visitors over the years. It offers tours of historic sites such as Hegra, Elephant Rock, and Madain Saleh, along with star gazing excursions and fine dining experiences.

The celebration of Valentine’s Day was prohibited in the Kingdom until 2017. Now it is celebrated nationwide, giving Saudi and expatriate couples the freedom to express their love as lavishly or simply as they like. Hearts and flowers decorate stores, coffee shops, hotels and restaurants in honor of the day and many establishments offer special packages or discounts.

With countless options for celebrating their love, and plenty of places in the capital for them to explore, we are sure Ronaldo and Rodriguez, like many other couples, will choose their own, special, perfect way to celebrate in style.

 

Topics: Valentine's Day 2023 Saudi Arabia

