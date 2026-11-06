Manila: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will attend the ASEAN summit in Manila later this month, joining other world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, the hosts said Friday.

“President Lula will attend the Summit” as a guest of the summit chair, Dominic Imperial, the Philippine foreign department’s spokesman for ASEAN issues, told reporters.

Trump, Lula, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney are among world leaders confirmed to fly to Manila for the November 15-18 summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and related meetings.

Lula, 81, pulled off a shock election win last month against Flavio Bolsonaro in a vote later described by Trump as a “disgrace.”

Bolsonaro fled to the United States last week to start a self-imposed exile after the vote count.

ASEAN’s so-called East Asian dialogue partners — China, Japan, and South Korea — will also be represented at the Manila gathering, though Beijing has not named its official representative.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also expected to take part, the host nation has said.