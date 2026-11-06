RIYADH: Saudi film “Traveler’s Hell” will have its world premiere at the 47th Cairo International Film Festival, MBC Studios has announced.

The movie, chosen for the festival’s Midnight Screenings section, will be shown on Nov. 13. Adapted from the bestselling novel of the same name by Saudi author Osama Al-Muslim, it is directed by Hana Al-Omair.

The MBC Group said the film would open in Saudi cinemas on Nov. 19, following its festival run. It will then reach movie theaters across the Gulf and the Arab world from Nov. 26, including the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco and Jordan. It is due to open in Egypt on Dec. 3.

A fast-moving thriller, “Traveler’s Hell” was shot entirely in Saudi Arabia and mixes fantasy with psychological suspense. It builds tension through an unconventional plot full of mysterious events and layered characters. Its cast includes Adwa Bader, Basil Al-Sole, Mohammed Ali, Shojaat Nashat and Aziz Gharbawi.

This article was first published on Arriyadiyah.