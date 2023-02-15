You are here

Philippines, US to hold biggest war games in years

Philippines, US to hold biggest war games in years
The Philippines and the United States will this year carry out their biggest joint military drills since 2015.
Reuters

Philippines, US to hold biggest war games in years

Philippines, US to hold biggest war games in years
  • Annual 'Balikatan' exercises will be conducted in the second quarter and involve more than the previous year's 8,900 troops
  • Exercises underscore improved ties with the United States under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines and the United States will this year carry out their biggest joint military drills since 2015, Manila’s army chief said on Wednesday, against a backdrop of growing tensions with China in the South China Sea.
The exercises underscore improved ties with the United States under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and come as the Philippines condemns China’s “aggressive” actions in the disputed waterway, including its use of a “military-grade laser” against one of Manila’s vessels earlier this month.
The annual ‘Balikatan’ exercises will be conducted in the second quarter and involve more than the previous year’s 8,900 troops, army chief Romeo Brawner told reporters.
“All of these exercises that we are doing are in response to all types of threats that we may be facing in the future, both man-made and natural,” Brawner said.
President Marcos on Tuesday summoned China’s ambassador to express “serious concern” over the intensity and frequency of China’s activities in the South China Sea, most of which China claims as its territory.
China’s use of a laser against a Philippine vessel on Feb. 6, which its foreign ministry insists was legal, has sparked expressions of concerns and support from Australia, Japan, and the United States.
Washington “will redouble its efforts with our Philippine ally” to bolster the Philippine military and coast guard’s defense capabilities “as we work shoulder-to-shoulder to uphold the rules-based international order,” Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said on Twitter.
The Philippines has granted Washington greater access to its military bases as part of the latter’s efforts to deter China’s increasing assertiveness in the South China Sea and tension over self-ruled Taiwan.
In 2015, more than 11,000 troops from both countries participated in the joint military exercises.
“The exercises will involve a myriad of activities, not just focused on developing the war fighting capability of both armed forces, but also of the other non-traditional roles such as humanitarian assistance and disaster response,” Brawner said.

Topics: Philippines US

Updated 15 February 2023
Reuters

Zelensky calls for faster military aid as Russia pounds Ukraine’s east

Zelensky calls for faster military aid as Russia pounds Ukraine’s east
  • Russia's defense ministry: Ukrainians retreat in the face of Russian attacks in the Luhansk region
  • Kremlin has intensified attacks across a swathe of southern and eastern Ukraine in recent weeks
Updated 15 February 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine urged allies to speed up the pace of military aid as NATO defense ministers prepared to meet for a second day on Wednesday, while Russia said its troops had broken through two fortified lines of Ukrainian defenses on the eastern front.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the Ukrainians had retreated in the face of Russian attacks in the Luhansk region, although it provided no details and Reuters was not able to independently verify the battlefield report.
“During the offensive ... the Ukrainian troops randomly retreated to a distance of up to 3 km (1.9 miles) from the previously occupied lines,” the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.
“Even the more fortified second line of defense of the enemy could not hold the breakthrough of the Russian military.”
The Kremlin has intensified attacks across a swathe of southern and eastern Ukraine in recent weeks, and a major new offensive has been widely anticipated.
Russia’s main effort has been focused on the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk province adjacent to Luhansk.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not mention any significant setbacks in Luhansk in its morning update on Wednesday.
It said Ukrainian units had repelled attacks in the areas of more than 20 settlements, including Bakhmut as well as Vuhledar — a town 150km southwest of Bakhmut.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said Russia was in a hurry to achieve as much as it can with its latest push before Ukraine and its allies gather strength.
“That is why speed is of the essence,” he said as NATO defense chiefs met in Brussels for two days of talks that continue on Wednesday. “Speed in everything — adopting decisions, carrying out decisions, shipping supplies, training. Speed saves people’s lives.”
Bakhmut’s capture would provide a stepping stone for Russia to advance on two bigger cities, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in Donetsk, giving it momentum after months of setbacks ahead of the first anniversary of the invasion on Feb. 24.
“The situation on the front line, especially in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, remains very difficult. The battles are literally for every foot of Ukrainian land,” Zelensky said in his evening address on Tuesday.
Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said there was fighting “around every single house” in Bakhmut.
“The situation remains extremely difficult, but under control of our forces and the front line has not moved,” he said in a YouTube video.
Ukraine is using shells faster than the West can make them and says it needs fighter jets and long-range missiles to counter the Russian offensive and recapture lost territory.
The United States and NATO have pledged that Western support will not falter in the face of a looming Russian offensive.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he expected Ukraine to launch its own offensive in the spring.
“Ukraine has urgent requirements to help it meet this crucial moment in the course of the war. We believe there’ll be a window of opportunity for them to exercise initiative,” he said.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said supplying Ukraine with fighter jets would certainly be discussed but that it was not a focus at the moment.
Russia, which calls the invasion a “special military operation” to eliminate security threats, said NATO demonstrated its hostility toward Russia every day and was becoming more involved in the conflict. Kyiv and its allies call Russia’s actions an unprovoked land grab.
Russia holds swathes of Ukraine’s southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, including its nuclear plant, nearly all of Luhansk and over half of Donetsk.
Last year, Russia declared it had annexed the four regions in a move condemned by most countries of the United Nations as illegal.
The upper chamber of Russia’s parliament will hold an extraordinary meeting on Feb. 22 that will focus on adoption of laws on the integration of four regions into the Russian Federation, RIA Novosti reported citing a senior lawmaker.
A US-backed report published on Tuesday said Russia had held at least 6,000 Ukrainian children — likely many more — in camps in Crimea and Russia whose primary purpose appeared to be political re-education.
Russia’s embassy in Washington said Russia accepted children who were forced to flee with their families from the shelling in Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia Volodymyr Zelensky

UK’s emergency response to sinking migrant boat under investigation

UK’s emergency response to sinking migrant boat under investigation
Updated 15 February 2023
Arab News

UK’s emergency response to sinking migrant boat under investigation

UK’s emergency response to sinking migrant boat under investigation
  • Concerns were raised about the speed with which British authorities acted on distress calls from the vessel
  • A passenger called a charity pleading for help, saying: 'Please help us. There are children and families in the boat, water is coming in from the back. We are in the water'
Updated 15 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch is looking into the response by British authorities to a boat carrying migrants that sank in December with the loss of at least four lives.

Concerns had been raised about the speed with which emergency services responded to distress calls from the passengers, who included teenagers and unaccompanied children.

A charity initially contacted the French coastguard after receiving a message from a passenger pleading for help, the Independent newspaper reported. “We are in a boat, we have a problem. Please help us. There are children and families in the boat, water is coming in from the back. We are in the water,” the caller said.

French authorities said they quickly determined the vessel was entering British waters. They alerted UK coastguards in Dover and “gave full support and assistance to the British authorities.”

Officials estimated that the boat entered British waters at around 2:30 a.m. Shortly after 3 a.m., a passing fishing vessel spotted the sinking boat and began to pull people from the water.

Its captain told the Independent that he saw “people in the water everywhere, screaming” and his crew scrambled to save as many people as they could.

The British government has said the UK search and rescue operation began at 2:16 a.m. but confirmed that the fishing boat was the first vessel to arrive at the scene. It added that 39 people were rescued from the water, but four people died.

Following years of increasing numbers of small boats crossing the English Channel, the British government has been accused of putting lives at risk by failing to establish safer, legal routes for asylum seekers to reach the UK.

“The focus of the investigation will be on the UK’s emergency response, a MAIB spokesperson told the Independent.

“The mechanism for the foundering of the small boat will also be explored.”

Topics: UK migrant boat English Channel migrants

Rising seas risk ‘death sentence’ for some nations: warns UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Supplied)
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Supplied)
Updated 15 February 2023
AP

Rising seas risk ‘death sentence’ for some nations: warns UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Supplied)
  • The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says sea levels rose by 15-25 centimeters (6-10 inches) between 1900 and 2018
Updated 15 February 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations chief warned Tuesday that global sea levels have risen faster since 1900 and their relentless increase puts countries like Bangladesh, China, India and the Netherlands at risk and acutely endangers nearly 900 million people living in low-lying coastal areas.
In a grim speech to the Security Council’s first-ever meeting on the threat to international peace and security from rising sea levels, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declared that sea levels will rise significantly even if global warming is “miraculously” limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), the elusive international goal.
He warned the Earth is more likely on a path to warming that amounts to “a death sentence” for countries vulnerable to that rise, including many small island nations.
In addition to threatened countries, Guterres said, “mega-cities on every continent will face serious effects, including Cairo, Lagos, Maputo, Bangkok, Dhaka, Jakarta, Mumbai, Shanghai, Copenhagen, London, Los Angeles, New York, Buenos Aires and Santiago.”
The UN chief stressed that every fraction of a degree in global warming counts, since sea level rise could double if temperatures rise by 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), and could increase exponentially with further temperature increases.
The World Meteorological Organization released data Tuesday spelling out the grave danger of rising seas, Guterres said.
“Global average sea levels have risen faster since 1900 than over any preceding century in the last 3,000 years,” he said. “The global ocean has warmed faster over the past century than at any time in the past 11,000 years.”
According to the data cited by Guterres, the global mean sea level will rise by about 2 to 3 meters (about 6.5 to 9.8 feet) over the next 2,000 years if warming is limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius. With a 2-degree Celsius increase, seas could rise up to 6 meters (19.7 feet), and with a 5-degree Celsius increase, seas could rise up to 22 meters (72 feet), according to the WMO.
“Our world is hurtling past the 1.5-degree warming limit that a livable future requires, and with present policies, is careening toward 2.8 degrees — a death sentence for vulnerable countries,” Guterres said.
The consequences are unthinkable, Guterres said. Low-lying communities and entire countries could disappear, the world would witness a mass exodus of entire populations on a biblical scale, and competition would become ever fiercer for fresh water, land and other resources.
Guterres has been trying to call the world’s attention to the dangers posed by climate change, to spur action.
In October, he warned that the world is in “a life-or-death struggle” for survival as “climate chaos gallops ahead” and accused the world’s 20 wealthiest countries of failing to do enough to stop the planet from overheating. In November, he said the planet is heading toward irreversible “climate chaos” and urged global leaders to put the world back on track to cut emissions, keep promises on climate financing and help developing countries speed their transition to renewable energy.
The landmark Paris agreement adopted in 2015 to address climate change called for global temperatures to rise a maximum of 2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century compared to pre-industrial times, and as close as possible to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Guterres said the world must address the climate crisis as the root cause of rising seas, and the Security Council has a critical role to play in building the political will required.
The Security Council meeting, organized by Malta, which holds the council presidency this month, heard speakers from some 75 countries, large and small, endangered and landlocked, all voicing concern about the impact of the contining rising seas on the future of the world — and for some, the survival of their own countries.
Samoa’s UN ambassador, Fatumanava-o-Upolu III Pa’olelei Luteru, speaking on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States which he chairs, told the council: “There is a litany of new examples of the sudden and slow onset impact of climate change on small islands, from king tides, to super hurricanes to the unstoppable and unprecedented rise in sea levels.”
The impact on people and the economies of the islands “will continue to be extraordinary,” he said, raising issues of their survival and continuation as states.
Alliance members “are among the lowest emitters of greenhouse gases that drive climate change and sea level rise. Yet, we face some of the most severe consequences of rising sea levels,” Lutero said. “To expect small island state to shoulder the burden of sea level rise, without assistance from the international community will be the pinnacle of inequities.”
He said that cooperation to address rising seas is “a legal obligation” for every country, and that there is an urgent need for nations to fulfill their international commitments on climate change and finance.
Ambassador Amatlain Kabua of the Marshall Islands said many of the tools to address climate change and rising seas are already in from of the Security Council, and “more focused action from the international system can be invited.” But she said, “What is needed most in the political will to start the job, supported by a UN special representative” to spur global action.
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that “the threat of sea level rise is real, it is a direct result of our climate crisis, and it is a matter of international peace and security.”
“The council must take action,” she said, pointing to the threat of hundreds of millions in low-lying coastal areas losing their homes, livelihoods and communities.
“Fortunately, the worst impacts can be avoided, but we have to act now, and we have to act together,” Thomas-Greenfield said.
General Assembly President Csaba Kőrösi said, “At the current rate, sea levels will be 1 to 1.6 meters higher by 2100, according to the World Climate Research Program.”
“In the Nile and Mekong Deltas — some of the richest agricultural regions in the world — ten to twenty percent of arable land will sink beneath the waves,” he said.
“Climate induced sea-level rise is also provoking new legal questions that are at the very core of national and state identity. What happens to a nation’s sovereignty — including UN membership — if it sinks beneath the sea?” he asked.
“Science tells us that whether cities or countries disappear depends on whether we as humans counteract the threat,” Kőrösi said.
 

Topics: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Global warming

US arrests four more suspects in plot to kill Haitian President Moise

US arrests four more suspects in plot to kill Haitian President Moise
Updated 15 February 2023
Reuters

US arrests four more suspects in plot to kill Haitian President Moise

US arrests four more suspects in plot to kill Haitian President Moise
  • Veintemilla, a US citizen, lent over $170,000 to CTU Security to finance their operations in Haiti, officials added
Updated 15 February 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US federal agents arrested and charged four suspects in Florida for alleged roles in the plot that led to the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, authorities said on Tuesday.
Moise’s murder left a political vacuum in the Caribbean nation and emboldened powerful gangs who serve as de facto authorities in large parts of the country’s capital, Port-au-Prince.
Eleven individuals are now in US custody and charged by a South Florida grand jury in connection with the murder, according to the Justice Department.
Three of the new defendants — Antonio “Tony” Intriago, owner of Counter Terrorist Unit Security, or CTU; Arcangel Pretel Ortiz, operator of the affiliated CTU Federal Academy LLC; and Walter Veintemilla, head of Miramar-based Worldwide Capital Lending Group — are accused of supporting a conspiracy to kidnap or kill the president of Haiti, US authorities said in a briefing.
The fourth defendant, Frederick Bergmann, is accused of conspiring to smuggle ballistic vests for former Colombian soldiers who allegedly carried out the fatal shooting of Moise, officials added.
Their investigation focuses on weapons, ballistic vests and financing used in the deadly plot.
Intriago is a Venezuelan-American businessman, while Pretel Ortiz is a Colombian-American citizen. Both were detained in South Florida, the Justice Department told reporters.
Veintemilla, a US citizen, lent over $170,000 to CTU Security to finance their operations in Haiti, officials added.
The arrests and charges were reported earlier on Tuesday by the Miami Herald and the New York Times. Intriago’s lawyer told the New York Times he intended to enter a not guilty plea at his bond hearing on Tuesday.
Haitian gangs have expanded their territory since the assassination. The resulting violence has left much of the country off-limits to the government and led to routine gunbattles with police.
In October, the United Nations suggested a “rapid action force” be sent to Haiti to combat escalating violence from armed gangs whose turf battles have left hundreds dead and thousands displaced.
The latest arrests in the United States come a day before leaders of the Caribbean bloc, CARICOM, are set to meet for a three-day conference, where the situation in Haiti is expected to be one of the main issues.

 

Topics: Haitian President Jovenel Moise

Biden yanks human rights candidate over anti-Israel comments

President Joe Biden (L) and James Cavallaro. (AFP file photo)
President Joe Biden (L) and James Cavallaro. (AFP file photo)
Updated 15 February 2023
AP

Biden yanks human rights candidate over anti-Israel comments

President Joe Biden (L) and James Cavallaro. (AFP file photo)
  • State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday that the Biden administration was unaware of Cavallaro's past comments on Israel prior to announcing his candidacy, adding that they don't reflect US policy and were "inappropriate"
Updated 15 February 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration has withdrawn its pick of a human rights activist for a post at the Organization of American States for calling Israel an “apartheid state” and blasting a top House Democrat as being “Bought. Purchased. Controlled” by pro-Israel groups.
The US announced Friday the candidacy of James Cavallaro to serve as an independent member of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, a watchdog monitoring the Americas, praising him as “leading scholar and practitioner of international law” with deep expertise in the region.
But on Tuesday the State Department said that his candidacy was pulled in the wake of an article by a New York-based Jewish publication, the Algemeiner, which revealed Cavallaro’s history of posts critical of Israel and US support for the Jewish state.
In one Dec. 2022 tweet, deleted as the Algemeiner article was being readied for publication, Cavallaro used language viewed by many Jews as layered with anti-Semitic tropes to accuse House Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democrat of New York, of being in the pocket of pro-Israel lobbyists.
“Bought. Purchased. Controlled,” Cavallaro wrote alongside a link to an article about Rep. Jeffries’ donations from AIPAC and other pro-Israel groups.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday that the Biden administration was unaware of Cavallaro’s past comments on Israel prior to announcing his candidacy, adding that they don’t reflect US policy and were “inappropriate.”
Cavallaro, who served previously on the commission from 2014 to 2017, pushed back at the notion he was being insensitive. He said that his views on Israel are entirely consistent with international human rights organizations and international bodies and in no way would impact his work advancing human rights in the Americas.
““It’s clear I hit a raw nerve,” he said in an interview Tuesday following a meeting with the State Department.
He also pointed out that elected commissioners serve in a personal capacity and are not supposed to represent the foreign policy views of the governments backing their candidacy. He said that he discussed with the State Department his active social media presence prior to his candidacy being announced, if not specific tweets, and committed to cleaning up his timeline and rigorously refraining from speaking out if elected to serve on the commission.
Cavallaro’s shortlived candidacy recalls the blow up over Harvard University’s decision to rescind a fellowship that it had offered another human rights activists for similar criticisms of Israel. Kenneth Roth, who was the executive director of Human Rights Watch, or HRW, until last year, was recruited by the Harvard Kennedy School’s Carr Center for Human Rights Policy to become a fellow. But the offer was rescinded a few weeks later over what Roth said was HRW’s longstanding record of criticizing Israel for possible war crimes against Palestinians.
Cavallaro, a co-founder and Executive Director of the University Network for Human Rights who previously taught at Harvard, Stanford and Yale law schools, has also accused Israel of committing “atrocities,” according to the Algemeiner’s scan of Cavallaro’s now deleted social media activity.
His candidacy to serve on the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights was to be voted on by the OAS’ 34 member states at a meeting this summer.

 

Topics: Joe Biden James Cavallaro

