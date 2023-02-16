You are here

UK Home Office delay in reuniting 11-year-old Syrian with mother is 'putting her life at risk'

UK Home Office delay in reuniting 11-year-old Syrian with mother is ‘putting her life at risk’
Pro-immigration protestors argue with an anti-immigration protestor, during a calling a migrant processing centre to be closed in Manston, UK. (File/Reuters)
UK Home Office delay in reuniting 11-year-old Syrian with mother is ‘putting her life at risk’

UK Home Office delay in reuniting 11-year-old Syrian with mother is ‘putting her life at risk’
  Experts that the girl is suicidal and feels 'hopeless about ever being reunited with her mother'
  Officials failed to rule on the mother's visa application within three month threshold, requesting more evidence on the girl cannot return to her country
LONDON: Delays by the UK’s Home Office that are keeping an 11-year-old Syrian girl with severe mental health issues apart from her mother are “putting her life at risk,” according to experts providing support and working to reunite the family.

The girl, from Al-Harah in southern Syria, arrived in the UK in 2021 to join her 28-year-old brother. Her mother was imprisoned in September 2020 by Syrian authorities after army officers accused her of unauthorized filming with a phone, the family told the Independent newspaper.

Relatives were subsequently told the women had been killed in a prison bombing. It later emerged that she was alive but by that time the girl had traveled to the UK. The mother was released from prison in February 2022 and in September the family applied for a family reunion visa that would allow her to join her children in the UK.

The Home Office is supposed to make a decision about such applications within three months. However, the family has been waiting for more than four and a half months and authorities have requested further evidence to explain why the girl cannot return to the war-torn country and be reunited with her mother there.

Mental health professionals who have been caring for the girl have submitted medical evidence to the Home Office stating that she feels “hopeless about ever being reunited with her mother and/or feeling ‘better’, and she is also reporting that she wants to die.”

They continued: “She presents as broadly mute, tearful, tense … she usually sits with her fists covering her mouth, often picking at the skin on her hands until she bleeds. She has expressed that her only desire is to be reunited with her mother, that she feels emotionally and physically exhausted, she has thoughts to hurt herself which she has acted upon.”

A family therapist said that on the advice of mental health professionals, the girl’s brother quit his job so that he could supervise his sister and prevent her from harming herself. They highlighted the significant effect this has had on his family life as he has several special-needs children to care for.

The therapist gave the professional opinion that the brother would struggle to provide his sister with the long-term care she requires.

Nick O’Loughnan, a solicitor acting on the girl’s behalf, told the Independent: “I am deeply concerned that the Home Office is questioning why this extremely vulnerable and traumatized young girl cannot return to a war zone.

“The secretary of state has a statutory duty to safeguard and promote the welfare of children in the UK. I think that it is obvious that this is a complete dereliction of duty.

“The delay in the outcome is affecting our client’s mental health so severely that it is placing her life at risk. Every day that passes without a positive decision furthers our client’s trauma and places great strain on the lives of her caregivers in the UK.”

UK government rules allow a parent to apply for a family reunion visa so that a spouse or children under the age of 18 can join them, but children cannot apply for a visa for a parent using the same process.

Instead, they must submit a “leave outside the rules” application asking the Home Office to grant permission for a migrant to enter the country because there are exceptional circumstances.

The rights of the family are enshrined under international human rights law, and the UN’s Refugee Agency has emphasized the importance of reuniting families in efforts to care for child refugees.

A Home Office spokesperson told the Independent the mother’s visa application was under active consideration, “with the well-being of those involved central to the thinking of decision-makers.”

 

Saudi Arabia partners with India’s top cricket league for tourism promotion

Saudi Arabia partners with India’s top cricket league for tourism promotion
Saudi Arabia partners with India's top cricket league for tourism promotion

Saudi Arabia partners with India’s top cricket league for tourism promotion
  STA becomes official sponsor of Indian Premier League, world's most-watched cricket tournament
  Partnership follows other recent Saudi promotion programs in India, including tourism roadshows
NEW DELHI: The Saudi Tourism Authority has signed a partnership agreement with India’s most popular cricket league to tap into a strong sports fanbase in both countries and promote the Kingdom as a leading destination for Indian visitors.

In the past two years, India has emerged as Saudi Arabia’s key tourism source market and is expected to become the largest one by 2030, as the STA’s efforts are concentrated on building relations with Indian industry stakeholders.

The cricket partnership, inked between the authority and the Indian Premier League on Tuesday evening aims at increasing the Kingdom’s appeal in the south Asian nation. The STA will be an official sponsor of the IPL — a men’s Twenty20 franchise and the world’s most-watched cricket league.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with IPL, because we know how important cricket is to our visitors from South Asia,” Alhasan Al-Dabbagh, the STA’s chief for Asia Pacific, said in a statement.

“Through our partnership with the IPL, we aim to increase Saudi Arabia’s presence and appeal in the Indian and south Asian markets. We are excited to show prospective south Asian visitors why they should consider Saudi not only as their next holiday destination, but also as a viable sports destination as we play host to prominent sports and entertainment events such as Formula One, WWE, and the Spanish Super Cup.”

The partnership follows the STA’s other recent promotion programs in India, including a successful tourism roadshow and participation in a series of travel and trade events across the country earlier this month, including the One World Travel Market in Mumbai and the South Asian Travel and Tourism Exchange — Asia’s leading platform for the tourism and hospitality industry.

The promotion strategy and the cricket partnership found immediate appeal in both the sports and tourism industry.

“The IPL partnership is a powerful channel to engage with its vast audience and support the Saudi Tourism Authority’s objective of creating brand awareness in India as well as among the fans from the entire cricketing world,” Rajeev Shukla, vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, said during the announcement of the IPL deal.

“We hope that through this partnership, we inspire and grow the cricket fanbase in Saudi and in collaboration with STA, create exciting opportunities for them to engage with the game.”

Jay Shah, the board’s secretary, said he believed the partnership would help position Saudi Arabia as the leading tourism and sports destination.

“For us, it’s an exciting prospect that the Saudi Tourism Authority has immense faith in the power of the IPL to bring countries together.

“This partnership will create newer opportunities for cricket in Saudi and strengthen the sport in the region,” he added.

Cricket matches have been organized in Saudi Arabia since the 1960s, when the game was introduced by expatriates from Pakistan and India. As years passed, the sport became more structured and local clubs began to form.

The Kingdom became an affiliate member of the International Cricket Council in 2003 and in 2016 was promoted to associate membership.

But the game’s real boom began only recently, with the establishment of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation in 2020, which has since lined up a series of programs to promote the sport at home and prepare national teams to compete with the world’s best in the future.

The idea to involve cricket in the country’s promotion was expected to boost Saudi Indian ties.

 

 

“It is great news for Saudi Arabia and India,” Elodie Azar, deputy general manager of the Saudi travel operator Kurban Tours, told Arab News.

“I feel that sport is a way to engage the young generation. This will help to promote Saudi as a leisure and tourism destination. This will also help to connect with many cricket fans around the world and to lead Saudi to be a destination for sports fans also not only tourism or business.”

In addition, it was expected to help forge people-to-people relations that underpinned economic and political partnerships.

“Building people-to-people ties is essential for India and Saudi Arabia,” Mohammed Soliman, strategic technologies director at the Middle East Institute in Washington, said.

“It is part of the broader trend of economic and political integration in West Asia.”

Muddassir Quamar, Middle East expert and fellow at the Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses in New Delhi, described the cricket partnership as a “defining moment” in Saudi Indian relations.

“There is a strong push in the Kingdom for bringing mega sporting and recreational events inside Saudi Arabia and the partnership can be one step toward that,” he told Arab News.

“The appetite for investments in sports in the Kingdom is enormous, and potential for partnership with Indian entities is immense.”

EU targets Iran drones, Russian tech in new Ukraine sanctions

A man sits outside a building destroyed by Russian, Iranian-made, drones after an airstrike on Bila Tserkva, southwest of Kyiv.
A man sits outside a building destroyed by Russian, Iranian-made, drones after an airstrike on Bila Tserkva, southwest of Kyiv.
EU targets Iran drones, Russian tech in new Ukraine sanctions

A man sits outside a building destroyed by Russian, Iranian-made, drones after an airstrike on Bila Tserkva, southwest of Kyiv.
  New package of sanctions due to place further curbs on Iranian manufacturers that have supplied Russia with drones used to attack Ukraine's infrastructure
STRASBOURG: The European Union’s executive arm proposed Wednesday new sanctions on Russia that would cut off goods worth 11 billion euros and target Iran’s drone producers over the war in Ukraine.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said she hoped the EU’s 27 member states would agree to the new package as part of a joint battery of G7 sanctions on the one-year anniversary of the invasion on February 24.
“We are targeting many industrial goods that Russia needs, and that it cannot get through backfilling through third countries,” she said, citing “vital goods such as electronics, specialized vehicles, machine parts, spare parts for trucks and jet engines.”
She said Brussels wanted export controls on 47 additional electronic components “that can be used in Russian weapons systems, including drones, missiles, helicopters.”
The new package of sanctions is also due to place further curbs on Iranian manufacturers that have supplied Russia with drones used to attack Ukraine’s infrastructure.
“Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have been providing Russia with Shahed drones,” von der Leyen said.
“Therefore, we are now adding seven Iranian entities to our dual use regime. They are now under a complete ban on selling sensitive items to Russia,” she said.
The EU has already imposed nine waves of unprecedented sanctions on Moscow since it launched its assault on Ukraine last February.
These have hit key Russian exports like oil in a bid to cut Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war chest.
But diplomats in the bloc admit they are running out of new areas to target with each new round of measures.
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the new sanctions would also include putting almost 100 more individuals and entities on an asset freeze and visa ban blacklist.
“These include those responsible for military activities for political decisions, propaganda and disinformation,” he said.
“We are targeting those involved in the human kidnappings, deportation and forced adoption of Ukrainian children to Russia and also those enabling the looting of Ukrainian resources.”

Philippines adjusts to demographic change in UAE-bound workforce

Philippines adjusts to demographic change in UAE-bound workforce
Philippines adjusts to demographic change in UAE-bound workforce

Philippines adjusts to demographic change in UAE-bound workforce
  UAE is 2nd-largest employer of Philippine expats after Saudi Arabia
  Young educated professionals looking abroad for work, ambassador says
MANILA: The Philippines is adjusting to the changing demographics of its migrant workers in the UAE, Manila’s new ambassador said on Wednesday, as growing numbers of young educated Filipinos seek employment abroad.

Out of more than 2 million overseas Filipino workers, whose remittance inflows account for about 9 percent of their country’s gross domestic product, around 650,000 live in the UAE — the second-largest employer of Philippine expats after Saudi Arabia.

Most of them traditionally found employment in the hospitality and services industries, as well as in households.

But the trend is now changing as an increasing number of young Filipino professionals look overseas for work, Ambassador Alfonso A. Ver, who assumed his post in Abu Dhabi last month, told Arab News.

“The demographics of Filipinos coming to the UAE is changing, and the Philippine government is responding to this change,” he said.

“We note that the demand for medical professionals and nurses is very high, and this has been made clear by the UAE side, so this is an area we are looking at where both sides can work on.”

About 10 percent of Filipino workers in the Gulf state are employed in the health sector, according to a 2019 study by EON, a Philippine public relations company in Dubai.

Their dedication became particularly visible during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many became frontline workers supporting the UAE’s response to the outbreak. Those who lost their lives while on duty received state recognition from the rulers of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

“Throughout the pandemic, Filipinos in all fields of endeavor continued with their work here in the UAE, and those at the forefront of vaccine trials, the doctors and nurses, were recognized for their efforts to fight the virus,” Ver said.

“The Filipinos in the UAE are significant not only in number ... they are known for their professionalism, talent and skill, combined with innate friendliness, which is why they are respected and embraced by the UAE.”

The envoy said that under his leadership, the Philippine government’s team in the UAE will look for ways to “leverage the goodwill between Filipinos and the UAE” and promote cooperation between the two countries.

The key role in the efforts has been played by expat Filipinos themselves, to point that Ver refers to them as his “fellow ambassadors.”

He said: “This impact of Filipinos residing in the UAE opened doors and allowed the embassy to engage meaningfully with the host government.

“From the time UAE’s founding father Sheikh Zayed established this country, Filipino professionals such as engineers, architects and later those in the medical field such as doctors and nurses arrived on UAE shores to help build this nation.

“The strong presence of Filipinos in all aspects of UAE life is felt to this day, and I believe this is an advantage, a leverage that we should continue to build on.”

Lufthansa IT failure strands thousands of passengers worldwide

Lufthansa IT failure strands thousands of passengers worldwide
Lufthansa IT failure strands thousands of passengers worldwide

Lufthansa IT failure strands thousands of passengers worldwide
  System failure blamed on underground engineering works at a railway station in Frankfurt cutting several fiber optic cables
  Photos and videos from several German airports showed thousands of passengers waiting to be checked in
FRANKFURT: A group-wide IT system failure at Lufthansa stranded thousands of passengers on Wednesday, which the German airline blamed on underground engineering works at a railway station in Frankfurt cutting several fiber optic cables.
Repairs would take until Wednesday afternoon according to Lufthansa, citing information it had received from Deutsche Telekom. It expects flight operations to stabilize by early evening.
Photos and videos from several German airports showed thousands of passengers waiting to be checked in.
Shares in Lufthansa, which also owns SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings, were down 1.25 percent at 1144 GMT.
Passengers said on social media the failure had forced the company to organize the boarding of planes with pen and paper and that it was unable to digitally process passengers’ luggage.
In a tweet, Lufthansa said: “As of this morning the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are affected by an IT outage, caused by construction work in the Frankfurt region.”
According to the Frankfurt Airport website, reports of Lufthansa flight disruptions started from around 0700 GMT and about 120 in and outbound flights at the airport were canceled.
Frankfurt Airport said it will cancel or divert all incoming flights to the airport.
German air traffic controllers said Lufthansa planes could no longer depart from Frankfurt Airport and were parked there, meaning no parking positions were available for other aircraft.
Bloomberg News said Lufthansa had grounded all of its flights but the company told Reuters it could not confirm that.
“There are still flights in the air, they will not be brought to the ground,” a spokesperson for the company said.
Data from aviation website Flightradar24 showed Lufthansa had 40 flights in the air at 1023 GMT, compared with 105 flights of rival national airline of Air France and 121 of British Airways.
Germany’s federal cyber agency BSI was not immediately available for comment.
The IT system failure comes two days ahead of planned strikes at seven German airports that are expected to lead to major disruptions, including potentially at the Munich Security Conference where world leaders are expected to gather.
Scandinavian airline SAS said it was hit by a cyberattack on Tuesday evening and urged customers to refrain from using its app, but later said it had fixed the problem.
Unknown attackers cut cables belonging to Germany’s public railway in December in what was seen as a second act of sabotage against Deutsche Bahn in as many months.
Airlines canceled more than 1,300 flights and over 10,000 were delayed in the United States last month after the breakdown of a key government computer system.

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon to resign after 8 years

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon to resign after 8 years
Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon to resign after 8 years

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon to resign after 8 years
  Decision caught political observers by surprise, despite the ongoing controversy over the gender recognition measure
LONDON: Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday announced her intention to resign, saying that part of serving in politics is knowing when it is time to make way for someone else.

Speaking at a news conference at her official residence in Edinburgh, Bute House, Sturgeon said she wrestled with the decision, but that the pressure of the job was relentless and that she is a human being as well as a politician.

Sturgeon, who has led the country’s devolved government and the Scottish National Party for eight years, has faced months of controversy over a law that makes it simpler for people to change their gender on official documents, the BBC reported Wednesday.

The decision caught political observers by surprise, despite the ongoing controversy over the gender recognition measure. She had vowed to take the British government to court over its decision to block the law and argued that the Conservative UK government was making a “profound mistake” by vetoing the Gender Recognition Reform Bill.

Hailed as a landmark by transgender rights activists, the bill would allow people age 16 or older in Scotland to change the gender designation on their identity documents by self-declaration, removing the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

The legislation sets Scotland apart from the rest of the United Kingdom, where a medical diagnosis is needed before individuals can transition for legal purposes.

But the measure was only one controversy in a career where Sturgeon has been noted for rarely putting a foot wrong.

She had been lauded for her response, for example, to the COVID-19 pandemic, where she won praise for her sober, straight-talking abilities.

That catapulted the idea of Scottish independence from the United Kingdom — the long-held dream of Sturgeon’s nationalist government — back up the political agenda.

Scotland is part of the UK but, like Wales and Northern Ireland, has its own semi-autonomous government with broad powers over areas including health care.

