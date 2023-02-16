US singer Demi Lovato to perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena

“It’s here! Your girl is GUCCI Jackie. Honored to have worked on this creative and adventurous filled, multi-personality campaign with @Gucci - because we’re all a little Gucci inside,” the Dubai-based model wrote on Instagram, sharing the news with her 1.2 million followers.
In the short clip she posted, Kahawaty sported the brand’s Jackie purse in red, black, yellow and beige as she changed her hair color and style from her natural brunette shade to blonde, then ginger, then black.
She seems to be liking the black hair, because she asked her followers to vote on whether she should cut and dye her hair like the wig she wore in the campaign.
Kahawaty has worked with top-notch brands like Tod’s, Prada, Boucheron, Chloe and more.
Last month, she starred in German fashion label Hugo Boss’s Spring/Summer 2023 digital campaign, alongside other A-list celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Demi Lovato, Pairs Hilton, Maluma, Bella Throne, Naomi Campbell and more.
She also walked for Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika during Paris Haute Couture Week in January. She wore a voluminous satin gown in blue with an embroidered floor-length coat.
“Amina has not only mastered a distinctive aesthetic and cosmopolitan sensibility crafted for the modern-day woman, she is also an accomplished business leader that has proven strength in balancing impressive sales with the importance of innovation, authenticity and brand longevity,” chief merchandising officer Lana Todorovich said in the release.
Last year, Brunello Cucinelli won the longstanding Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion, after the award’s seven-year hiatus.
The group will invest in merchandising and brand marketing to promote the two brands — alongside Brunello Cucinelli — to its US consumer base, with the view of increasing their reach to US luxury consumers. Both Muaddi and Anderson will collaborate with Neiman Marcus on in-store experiences throughout 2023.
The shoemaker’s eponymous label’s distinct pumps, sling-backs, mules, boots and sandals in an array of vibrant colors and holographic designs have since garnered a loyal checklist of famous fans, including Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Baldwin.
She helped design the shoes for Rihanna’s Fenty collection. The collaboration was so successful that it received the Collaborator of the Year award at the 34th edition of the FN Achievement Awards.
In 2020, she debuted a range of jewelry and handbags. In October 2021, she landed a spot on Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) and Footwear News’s 50 Most Powerful Women list. In Novemeber 2022, she was named the designer of the year at the FN Achievement Awards in New York.
Looking back at Samira Azzam — a forgotten star of Arab literature
A new English-language book of the late Palestinian writer’s short stories aims to earn Azzam deserved acclaim
Updated 16 February 2023
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Samira Azzam was one of Palestine’s greatest female authors of the 20th century. And yet she is relatively unknown today — her work in radio broadcasting, short-story writing and journalism largely forgotten.
Born in 1927 to a middle-class Christian family in the coastal city of Acre, Azzam became a school teacher when she was just 16 and contributed to the local newspaper while still a teenager (under the pseudonym ‘A Girl from the Coast’). Azzam, who taught herself English through a correspondence course, also translated the writings of George Bernard Shaw, John Steinbeck, W. Somerset Maugham, and Edith Wharton into Arabic.
One reason why her name is not widely known today is due to her premature death at the age of 39 in 1967. Shortly before her 40th birthday, Azzam was on a summer road trip to Amman with friends to interview war refugees. She suffered a heart attack and died in the car.
During her short lifetime, four collections of her Arabic short stories were published. She did begin work on a novel, but ended up destroying it as the political situation in her homeland worsened.
“Azzam has not yet received the accolades she deserves,” the literary critic Faisal Darraj once claimed. But that situation may be changing with the arrival of “Out of Time,” a new book consisting of 31 short stories by Azzam, which have been translated into English by the Egyptian translator Ranya Abdelrahman. Published by ArabLit Books, the book was launched at the Emirates Literature Festival in Dubai in February.
“I felt it was a huge responsibility to be translating Samira Azzam’s work. I really wanted to do my best to bring her voice into English,” Abdelrahman tells Arab News. “I found her stories really strong and compelling. On the surface, they’re about ordinary things happening to ordinary people, but her characters are so vivid and alive. There’s often a twist that leaves you thinking. Her work really spoke to me. I was hooked.”
In the 1940s, during the Palestinian exodus, Azzam emigrated to Lebanon, where she became an active member of Beirut’s dynamic literary scene. Acclaimed by her contemporaries, Azzam’s work was featured in prominent magazines including “Al-Adab” at a time when print media was flourishing in the Arab world. She also recited her stories on the radio and travelled to Cyprus and Iraq as a journalist.
Azzam, Jabra Ibrahim Jabra and Ghassan Kanafani are widely considered to be the trifecta of modern Palestinian fiction writing. “There are three names there, and hers is the only woman’s name. That is telling,” says Abdelrahman, adding that Kanafani, who was assassinated in Beirut in 1972, referred to Azzam as his “teacher” and wrote a moving tribute to her after her death.
In the 70 or so short stories that she wrote, Azzam painted a picture of the rich and poor in Levantine society.
“She writes about a diverse array of subjects. She talks about loneliness, aging, grief, hypocrisy, and technology,” says Abdelrahman. “She has this vital sensitivity. She’s able to put herself so well into the shoes of other people of different ages and different walks of life. If you take all her stories together, it’s like a mosaic of the human experience.”
Short-story writing was popular in the 1950s for a number of reasons. “Short stories lent themselves very well to distribution. They could be read out loud on the radio. They could also be published in newspapers and as collections. They could easily reach the hands of readers,” explains Abdelrahman.
But in the early 1960s, novel writing came to the fore, hailed by critics as the true test of an author’s creative abilities. In 1967, the year of the third Arab-Israeli war, Azzam was working on her ironically-titled novel “Sinai without Borders.” But only the first chapter was ever published. She destroyed the rest, possibly out of frustration and sadness at the violence in Palestine.
For the publishers of “Out of Time,” it was important to try and raise awareness of Azzam’s brilliance as an author.
“We hope that this is a small contribution towards bringing Samira’s work back, both to general readership and academic scholarship. Her stories are accessible but also profound. I would love to see them on an Arabic literature syllabus,” says Abdelrahman. “Our hope is that we’re bringing these stories out of a different time into our own time.”
Meet Bassel Ghandour, the man behind the most controversial Arab film of the year
Ghandour’s latest film, ‘The Alleys,’ has garnered acclaim and sparked heated debate
Updated 16 February 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: So far in 2023, no film has garnered as much interest — or generated as much debate — across the region as Jordanian filmmaker Bassel Ghandour’s directorial debut, “The Alleys.” A little over a month on from its release on Netflix, the crime caper is still the second-most-popular piece of media on the platform in Jordan, successfully weathering a conservative campaign against it to become the best-received film set in Jordan since the 2014 Oscar-nominated period thriller “Theeb,” which was also written by Ghandour.
“For me, the silver lining of that controversy was to see so many people come out and defend it fiercely. Whether they liked the film or not, they defended the idea that the issues we tackle in ‘The Alleys’ exist in Jordanian society — this is a representative piece of art,” Ghandour tells Arab News.
“Our film was in no way made to provoke; it was made to reflect the real-world place that it depicts. But this experience has emboldened me to take more risks in the stories I want to tell—because it proves that our method works,” he continues.
That method was born during the early stages of making “Theeb” over 10 years ago. The film, set between present-day Jordan and Saudi Arabia in 1916, follows a young Bedouin boy tasked with guiding a group of British soldiers to a Roman well near the Ottoman railway. It was inspired by Ghandour’s love of the westerns of Sergio Leone, and he dreamed up a world in which the Bedouins of Jordan operated similarly, approaching his friend Naji Abu Nowar to work on it with him.
“We did three drafts of the script and they just weren’t good enough. It lacked authenticity. It was clearly the work of two writers who lived in the city trying to write a story about life in the desert,” says Ghandour.
“We realized the best thing for us to do was to move down into the Wadi Rum desert where the film was set, live with a local Bedouin tribe, and immerse ourselves in that world. We spent a year there, and that is when the story finally came alive.”
Their efforts turned “Theeb” into a global success, garnering Jordan’s first-ever Oscar nomination and setting Ghandour on a course to finally direct his first feature, a dream he’d had since the days when he first truly fell in love with filmmaking, working on the set of the Academy-Award winning film “The Hurt Locker” in 2008 as a crewmember.
For “The Alleys,” however, he knew not to make the same mistake twice. He would not try to fit a world he barely knows into a film language he was enamored with. He had learned, instead, that human beings are more than an aesthetic. His approach was in the spirit of filmmakers such as David Simon — the man behind what is often hailed as the best TV show of all time, “The Wire” — whose work involved years of research and journalism on the streets of the city he had chosen to depict.
For “The Alleys,” Ghandour wanted to explore the East Amman neighborhood of Jabal Al Natheef, enlisting the help of his friend who had lived there, Mahmoud Abu Faha, who ultimately became an executive producer on the project, to dive deeper into its intricacies.
“There was a long process of research and it was directly inspired by the stories we heard on the street — and the culture of gossip that exists to spread those stories around. Some stories we heard were obviously exaggerated, some clearly false, so we not only went around listening to every story we could, but also dug deep into how true each of the stories was, getting snippets from all these different people living in the neighborhood, and then exploring the most interesting threads,” says Ghandour.
Ghandour took in as much as he could, and as he got ideas for how to fictionalize it all and turn it into a coherent narrative, he would write. He went through draft after draft, making sure after each solo writing period to then give a reality check to everything he’d come up with.
“I would put in a narrative, and then I would take it back to Mahmoud, and he would vet it all, as well as try to find parallels to real things he knew or had heard. He would correct me when something was off — he was always my barometer — and then I would go back and write again,” says Ghandour. “It was a long process.”
The film ultimately became as labyrinthian as the place that inspired it, following a young man with a secret lover, and his disapproving mother who enlists a gangster to put a stop to the romance, with disastrous results. Every detail, ultimately, was painstakingly stress-tested by the people who knew the area best.
“In the final stretch, once we had a narrative we were satisfied with, it was then about making sure the dialogue was as authentic to East Amman as possible, and every subtle difference in inflection and language was reflected. I want the film to do well, of course, but if that stamp of approval wasn’t there from the people in that neighborhood, then I’d have felt that I’d failed,” says Ghandour. “I had to make sure that everyone who worked on the film from that area could say, ‘This is true. This exists. This resonates.’ This is something we are proud of.”
While Ghandour went in with as few preconceived notions as possible, he did ultimately feel that he had discovered the truth of how that world operates, and that, ultimately, the more granular his approach got, the more relatable the material became.
“This neighborhood operates like a beehive, and that intimacy is both positive and negative. There’s camaraderie, there’s a support system, there’s beautiful energy, but there’s also tension. People put up social masks to present a certain persona of themselves, and that’s true across the Arab world,” he says.
Ghandour is now living in London, and is currently developing a few projects — one set in Palestine, one in Saudi Arabia, and another in London. The London film is the one he’s now currently working hardest on, once again deeply immersed in the collaborative process of figuring out how a city operates, and understanding the people who navigate it.
“I moved to London because I’m ready for a new chapter in my life. I’m ready to explore new things. And it’s been so good for me to get to know this city now through this new project,” he says. “While it’s still too early to know which project may happen next, I’m so excited to see what the future holds.”
Review: ‘Ant-Man’ threequel kicks off MCU’s Phase 5 with a sci-fi romp through the quantum realm
Updated 15 February 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: Fifteen years after the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie hit the big screens, the studio is ready to kick off Phase 5 of its ever-sprawling world with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” which takes its boy-next-door superhero and throws him into the deep end of the quantum realm for an adventure that’s more “Star Wars” and “Fifth Element” than “Avengers.”
The film opens with Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and his superhero partner Hope van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) enjoying their cozy little family unit with Hope’s parents — Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) — and Scott’s all-grown-up daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton replacing Abby Ryder Forston).
When the five of them accidentally find themselves in the Quantum Realm, a subatomic dimension familiar only to Pfeiffer’s Janet, who — if you remember — was stuck down there for more than 30 years, the group are faced with a threat unlike any other in an environment that is as alien as they come.
Filmmaker Peyton Reed, who cut his teeth on sci-fi material while directing episodes of “Mandalorian” season two — returns for “Quantumania” with a practiced eye and deftly handles the film’s visually expansive and otherworldly nature.
Almost all of the movie takes place in the quantum realm, a world chock-full of dreamscapes and creatures of all shapes and sizes. And a new world means new characters: Katy O’Brian’s freedom fighter Jentorra, William Jackson Harper’s telepath Quaz and David Dastmalchian’s ooze-like alien Veb make for compelling new beings who populate this oft-dangerous world. Even Hollywood veteran Bill Murray makes his zany MCU debut with the film.
But stealing the spotlight (and completely earning it from scene one) is Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, a role he originated in Marvel’s Disney+ series “Loki.” The big bad of the MCU’s Phase 5, Kang fills the hole left open by Josh Brolin’s Thanos with his intensity and top-notch range. This will, of course, come as no surprise to anyone who has watched him in his other works, especially HBO’s most excellent “Lovecraft Country.”
“Ant-Man” veterans Rudd and Lilly have less to do in a film that bears their character names in the titles. But, after so many films, little is expected of them than just showing up. Pfeiffer forms the heart of the story in many ways and shines every time the lens lands on her. And Newton’s debut as the older Cassie Lang is near flawless, lending much hope to the MCU’s future.
The movie, not unlike many other MCU films, falters in its third act with an ending that might feel nonsensical at its worst and underwhelming at its best. The absence of Michael Pena as the scene-stealing best friend Luis also doesn’t help the movie.
But if you’re truly interested in finding out what’s in store for Marvel’s multiversal future, this is a ride you don’t want to miss.