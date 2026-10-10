Those craving authentic Indian food can head to Naan, located at North Gate Mall on King Abdul Aziz Road in Jeddah's Ash Shati district.

I started with the murgh rocca salad, which combines lettuce and rocca leaves with chicken, olive oil, and mustard dressing. The lentil soup, inspired by Tamil Nadu cuisine, offered another option before the starters arrived.

Among the starters, the naan samosa and chicken pakora are familiar Indian offerings, while the shrimp kunafa is a little different, with masala shrimp wrapped in crispy kunafa pastry.

The biryani aranchini — rice balls stuffed with chicken masala — is also worth considering for those looking to try something beyond the usual.

Among the tandoori dishes, the mixed grill is a practical choice, bringing together murgh tikka, seekh kebab, fish tikka, and tandoori shrimp on one plate. The chicken reshmi kebab and chicken malai are alternatives for those who prefer only chicken.

Seafood dishes, including butter shrimp, fish curry, and lobster masala, offer a blend of spices, such as cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, and black cumin, which add flavor without overpowering the taste of the seafood.

For vegetarian options, the daal makhani and bhindi pyaz, made with okra, onions, tomatoes, and mustard seeds, are worth considering. Pair these with hot butter naan to make a meal of it.

The biryani selection includes capsicum, gosht, and shrimp, but the naan pumpkin biryani stands out as a less familiar option. The pumpkin is stuffed with biryani rice and served with a choice of chicken, offering a different take on the dish.

For dessert, the restaurant serves classic Indian sweets. Malai kulfi is dense and creamy, with hints of cardamom and saffron, while rasmalai consists of soft cheese dumplings soaked in sweetened milk. Gajar ka halwa, made with grated carrots, milk, cardamom and almonds, has a rich, milky sweetness balanced by the earthy taste of carrots.

Naan offers plenty of choice for a group meal, particularly for diners who want to sample different Indian regional dishes.