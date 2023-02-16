You are here

'Entrepreneurship World Cup' final to be held at Biban 2023 SME conference in Saudi Arabia

‘Entrepreneurship World Cup’ final to be held at Biban 2023 SME conference in Saudi Arabia
The event’s finale is a key part of Biban 2023, one of the region’s largest start-up, small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurship conferences, set for Mar. 9 to 13. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: The final round of the Entrepreneurship World Cup is coming to Riyadh in March with competitors from more than 200 countries hoping to secure cash prizes worth over $1 million.

The event’s finale is a key part of Biban 2023, one of the region’s largest start-up, small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurship conferences, set for Mar. 9 to 13

Biban 2023 is organized by Saudi Arabia’s SMEs General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, and this year’s theme is ‘Attract-Connect-Achieve’. 

Some 105,000 attendees from the Kingdom and abroad are set to descend on the event, which will also feature over 350 speakers sharing their insights about the SME ecosystem globally and regionally.

According to a press release, the event will host over 300 workshops, distributed among more than 20,000 beneficiaries.

The conference is being organized in Saudi Arabia at a time when the Kingdom is pursuing its journey to becoming a global hotspot for SMEs, entrepreneurship, and business innovation.

Monsha’at, through its various initiatives including hosting conferences like Biban 2023, aims to successfully achieve the targets outlined in Vision 2030 which include lowering the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent, increasing women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent, and expanding SME contribution to 35 percent of gross domestic product by the end of this decade.

The growth of SMEs in Saudi Arabia was monumental in 2022, with Monsha’at issuing establishment-size certificates to 24,540 such businesses.

In January, a report by venture data platform MAGNiTT noted that investments in Saudi startups grew by 72 percent to a record high of SR3.701 billion ($987 million) in 2022.

To further accelerate the startup ecosystem in the Kingdom, the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, in January, reduced the minimum paid-up capital for finance firms specialized in financing and supporting SMEs to SR50 million.

SAMA also noted that the amendment made to the Implementing Regulation of the Finance Companies Control Law cements its efforts to further develop Saudi Arabia’s SME sector.

Topics: Saudi SME Competition

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has increased its stake in Japanese video game developing company Nintendo to 7.1 percent  according to a bourse filing.

It was in May 2022 that the Public Investment Fund acquired a 5 percent stake in Nintendo, and in January 2023 it increased that to 6.07 percent in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal to emerge as a global hub in the gaming industry.

Nintendo is one of the most prominent names in the global video games industry, with a portfolio of titles including Pokemon, The Legend of Zelda, and Mario.

The PIF also has stakes in noted video game companies which include Nexon, Capcom and Koei Tecmo.

Saudi Arabia is aiming to become a global gaming hub, and the most crucial step to achieve this mission was made in September 2022, as the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Savvy Games Group’s strategy.

Completely owned by the PIF, Savvy’s strategy is to drive growth by investing in the video games and esports industry with a long-term investment plan, creating more opportunities for participation and strengthening partnerships in the games industry, as well as improving the user experience.

Under the strategy, the Kingdom will invest $37.7 billion in the industry, aimed at establishing 250 game companies in the Kingdom, which will create 39,000 jobs and raise the sector’s gross domestic product contribution to SR50 billion ($13.33 billion) by 2030.

“We are harnessing the untapped potential across the esports and games sector to diversify our economy, drive innovation in the sector and further scale the entertainment and esports competition offerings across the Kingdom,” said the Crown Prince after the launch of Savvy Games Group.

Earlier in September, Prince Faisal bin Bandar, president of the Saudi Esports Federation said that gaming will “introduce yourself to someone using your gaming skills, and not history, religion, color of skin, background or gender.”

He added: “This young community and population are really striving to take their place on the global stage. The ultimate goal is to have Saudi Arabia move on a natural path on the global pathway for games and esports.”

Topics: Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) Nintendo

Saudi Steep Pipe’s net profit zooms more than 5,700% to $14.45m in 2022 

Saudi Steep Pipe’s net profit zooms more than 5,700% to $14.45m in 2022 
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Steep Pipe’s net profit zooms more than 5,700% to $14.45m in 2022 

Saudi Steep Pipe’s net profit zooms more than 5,700% to $14.45m in 2022 
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Steel Pipe Co. has reported that its net profit after zakat and tax increased to SR54.2 million ($14.45 million) in 2022 from SR930,000 in 2021 – an astronomical surge of 5,729 percent.  

According to a statement to Tadawul, gross profit rose to SR107.16 million in 2022 from SR27.33 million a year earlier because of better sales volume, improved efficiency and a mix of products sold.  

SSP’s profit share in its affiliate Global Pipe Co. also soared to SR9.17 million in 2022 compared to a loss of SR5.23 million in 2021.  

Administrative expenses decreased to SR23.20 million in 2022 from SR27.47 million in 2022 due to the reduction in service indemnity costs.  

Earnings per share also advanced to SR1.07 in 2022 from SR0.02 in 2021.  

In the fourth quarter of 2022, net profit after zakat and tax leaped to SR11.1 million from SR1.57 million in the year-earlier period.  

Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co. also reported a 27 percent rise in net profit after zakat and tax to SR1.05 billion in 2022 from SR833 million a year earlier.    

The company cited an increase in gross profit by SR303 million as revenue grew by SR1.59 billion year-on-year. This rise was, however, offset by an increase of SR1.29 billion in the cost of revenues.  

Revenue mainly improved due to a 30 percent year-on-year increase in core information and communication technology services.   

Additionally, revenue from IT-managed operational services and digital services rose 19.4 percent and 7.4 percent, respectively.  

However, operating expenses rose by SR42 million year-on-year as general and administrative expenses increased by SR143 million. In addition, zakat and tax expenses saw an increase of SR47 million.  

Nayifat Finance Co. reported a 24 percent decline in net profit after zakat and tax to SR171.5 million for 2022 from SR225.1 million a year earlier.  

According to a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange, the profit decline resulted from a higher provision model as per International Financial Reporting Standard 9, Saudi Arabia’s average three-month interbank rate and financing cost.  

The company’s total revenues remained flat at SR392 million compared to the year-ago period.  

Earnings per share fell to SR1.71 in 2022 from SR2.25 in 2021.  

The company also reported an increase in other general and administrative expenses and higher depreciation and amortization due to a rise in cybersecurity and related costs.  

The fourth quarter net earnings fell 29.7 percent to SR36.2 million from SR51.4 million a year before. 

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares stock

Oil Updates — Crude up; Guyana sees potential for lucrative carbon-offset business 

Oil Updates — Crude up; Guyana sees potential for lucrative carbon-offset business 
Updated 16 February 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — Crude up; Guyana sees potential for lucrative carbon-offset business 

Oil Updates — Crude up; Guyana sees potential for lucrative carbon-offset business 
Updated 16 February 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Thursday as hopes of a robust fuel demand recovery in top oil consumer China offset losses arising from strength in the greenback and a large build in US crude inventory. 

Brent crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.54 percent, to $85.84 per barrel at 08.30 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 57 cents, or 0.73 percent to $79.16 a barrel. 

The International Energy Agency said that oil demand will rise by 2 million barrels per day in 2023, up 100,000 bpd from last month’s forecast to a record 101.9 million bpd, with China making up 900,000 bpd of the increase. 

Guyana sees potential for lucrative carbon-offset business 

Guyana, which has jumped into the forefront of offshore oil exploration, is using its inland forests to tap carbon markets, in a business, the government sees as more profitable than using the acreage for mining or agriculture, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said on Wednesday. 

The South American country, one of the fastest growing oil-producing nations after a consortium led by Exxon Mobil Corp. discovered billions of barrels of oil in the last decade, has 90 percent of its territory covered by forests. 

Its sales of carbon credits could generate $4 billion to $5 billion for the country, Jagdeo told an energy conference. 

Mining and agriculture sustained the economy before Guyana, among South America’s most underdeveloped nations, started producing oil in 2019. 

Guyana’s more than 18 million hectares of forests are estimated to store some 20 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent. The country aims to maintain 99.5 percent of its forests. 

The decision was not made “based on altruism,” Jagdeo said during the second day of Guyana’s Energy Conference and Expo. 

“We are monetizing these resources and we are utilizing these resources to develop our country,” he said. 

Marathon Oil beats fourth-quarter profit estimates 

Oil and gas producer Marathon Oil Corp. on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit, boosted by higher crude prices as the geopolitical crisis in eastern Europe crimped global energy supplies. 

Marathon forecast 2023 spending to be in the range of $1.9 billion to $2 billion, higher than expectations of $1.4 billion for 2022, and said it expects its 2023 production to be 395,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Production in the reported quarter stood at 333,000 boepd, compared to 353,000 boepd in the fourth quarter of 2021. 

Houston, Texas-based Marathon’s adjusted net income stood at 88 cents per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, beating analysts’ average expectation of 84 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC

Pilot phase for Talabat food delivery robots in Dubai Silicon Oasis

Pilot phase for Talabat food delivery robots in Dubai Silicon Oasis
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

Pilot phase for Talabat food delivery robots in Dubai Silicon Oasis

Pilot phase for Talabat food delivery robots in Dubai Silicon Oasis
  • ‘Talabots’ use advanced artificial intelligence to transport deliveries in 15 minutes within a range of 3 km.
  • Initiative blurs faces to prevent any facial recognition, in line with privacy laws
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The pilot launch of food delivery robots in Dubai Silicon Oasis has been announced by the UAE’s Roads and Transport Authority, in partnership with the Integrated Economic Zones Authority, and Talabat UAE, the Emirates News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Three “talabots” will serve residents of a gated community in the heart of DSO during the pilot phase.

They will use advanced artificial intelligence to deliver food from point to point within a range of 3 km. from their launching point. They are intended to transport deliveries within 15 minutes.

Customers can track the robot’s journey and receive notifications when it arrives at their property using an app.

In accordance with UAE regulations governing the protection of the community’s privacy, the AI technology used in the talabots protects people’s identities by blurring faces to prevent any facial recognition.

The initiative aims to promote zero-emission modes of delivery using advanced technology, in line with Dubai’s goal of converting 25 percent of all transportation trips to smart and driverless by 2030.

DSO’s Director-General Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi said: “Smart mobility is one of the six pillars of DSO’s Smart City Strategy, which is at the core of piloting carbon-neutral delivery robots in a closely monitored and controlled environment within the hi-tech park.

“We look forward to the success of this trial, and its expansion as part of DSO’s role as an innovation and knowledge hub under the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.”

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of the Licensing Agency at the RTA, said that the authority was keen to broaden its partnerships with the private sector and aimed at spreading the culture of innovation in the transportation sector.

Topics: Talabat SILICON OASIS UAE Dubai Roads and Transport Authority

Inflation in Pakistan could average 33% in H1 2023: Moody’s economist

Inflation in Pakistan could average 33% in H1 2023: Moody’s economist
Updated 15 February 2023
Reuters

Inflation in Pakistan could average 33% in H1 2023: Moody’s economist

Inflation in Pakistan could average 33% in H1 2023: Moody’s economist
  • The consumer price index rose 27.5 percent year-on-year in January, its highest in nearly half a century
Updated 15 February 2023
Reuters

MUMBAI, Islamabad: Inflation in Pakistan could average 33 percent in the first half of 2023 before trending lower, and a bailout from the International Monetary Fund alone is unlikely to put the economy back on track, a senior economist with Moody’s Analytics told Reuters.

“Our view is that an IMF bailout alone isn’t going to be enough to get the economy back on track. What the economy really needs is persistent and sound economic management,” senior economist Katrina Ell said in an interview on Wednesday.

“There’s still an inevitably tough journey ahead. We’re expecting fiscal and monetary austerity to continue well into 2024,” she added. Pakistan government and the IMF could not reach a deal last week and a visiting IMF delegation departed Islamabad after 10 days of talks, but said negotiations would continue. Pakistan is in dire need of funds as it battles a wrenching economic crisis.

An agreement on the ninth review of the program would release over $1.1 billion of the total $2.5 billion pending as part of the current package agreed in 2019 which ends on June 30. The funds are crucial for the economy whose current foreign exchange reserves barely cover 18 days worth of imports. “Even though the economy is in a deep recession, inflation is incredibly high as (result of) part of the latest bailout conditions,” Ell said.

“So what we’re expecting is that through the first half of this year, inflation is going to average about 33 percent and then might trend a little bit lower after that,” she added. The consumer price index rose 27.5 percent year-on-year in January, its highest in nearly
half a century.

Low income households could remain under extreme pressure as a result of high inflation on account of being disproportionately exposed to non-discretionary items. “Food prices are high and they can’t avoid paying for that, so we’re going to see higher poverty rates as well feed through,” the economist said.

The weaker rupee, which is plumbing record lows, is adding to imported inflation while domestically high energy costs on the back of tariff increases and still elevated food prices is likely to keep inflation high.

Moody’s expects economic growth for the 2023 calendar year of around 2.1 percent.

“It is likely that we will see further monetary tightening in Pakistan to try and stabilize inflation and also with the weakness in the FX they might kind of intervene there to try and force in stability, but again it’s not going to be a silver bullet,” Ell said.

Topics: Pakistan Inflation Moody's

Related

