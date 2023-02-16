You are here

UAE In-Focus – Emaar posts record property sales of $9.5bn; Brooge Energy and Siemens Energy partner in green hydrogen plans

UAE In-Focus – Emaar posts record property sales of $9.5bn; Brooge Energy and Siemens Energy partner in green hydrogen plans
Emaar’s backlog of property sales has reached 53.2 billion dirhams (Shutterstock)
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

UAE In-Focus – Emaar posts record property sales of $9.5bn; Brooge Energy and Siemens Energy partner in green hydrogen plans

UAE In-Focus – Emaar posts record property sales of $9.5bn; Brooge Energy and Siemens Energy partner in green hydrogen plans
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Primarily driven by new project launches, Emaar’s group property sales in 2022 reached 35.1 billion dirhams ($9.5 billion), Emaar Properties reported.

The Emirati multinational real estate development company not only reported continued improvement in its property sales but also growth in profitability and marked improvement in the performance of recurring revenue businesses in 2022.

Emaar’s backlog of property sales has reached 53.2 billion dirhams, which will be recognized as revenue in the coming years.

Emaar recognized revenue of 24.9 billion dirhams in 2022, supported by the continuous strengthening of the Dubai real estate market and growth achieved by the recurring revenue businesses due to the rebound of global tourism.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and net profit for 2022 increased by 18 percent and 80 percent, respectively, to 9.8 billion dirhams and 6.8 billion dirhams compared to 2021.

In 2022, Emaar completed the acquisition of Dubai Creek Harbour for an overall consideration of 7.5 billion dirhams.

Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, said: “Improvements in consumer confidence and overall business activity, especially in the real estate market, have benefited all the company’s operations over the past year, thanks to the strategic measures taken over the past two years.”

He added: “Given these remarkable outcomes, we expect to see strong performance by our shopping centers, hotels and property sales in 2023, as we continue to deliver cutting-edge projects and unparalleled offerings across all of our business units.”

Brooge Energy and Siemens Energy partner to pioneer hydrogen

Planning to develop a plant to produce green hydrogen and ammonia using solar PV in Abu Dhabi, Brooge Energy, a Cayman Islands-based infrastructure provider which is currently engaged in clean petroleum products and biofuels and crude oil storage, announced a partnership with Siemens Energy, one of the world’s largest energy technology supplier.

Brooge Energy and Siemens Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding to kickstart the partnership in a special event at the World Government Summit 2023 in Dubai.

Sharif Al Olama, undersecretary for energy and petroleum affairs at the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Ahmed Al Kaabi, assistant undersecretary for petroleum, gas and mineral resources at the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, as well as senior leadership from the two companies were present at the event.

Under the MoU, the two companies will join forces to develop the plant and explore other areas of collaboration in clean energy, while MoEI will offer them facilities.

Al Olama said: “In line with the objectives of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the UAE Net-Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, we are taking confident steps to incorporate emerging energy sources, particularly hydrogen, in our energy mix to ensure we are on a low-carbon development path.”

Applauding the partnership between Brooge Energy and Siemens, Al Olama said it was a prime example of the UAE’s keenness to upscale the contribution of the private sector in realizing its net-zero and climate ambitions.

He highlighted that the new project that will produce green hydrogen and ammonia using solar PV will further accelerate the country’s transition to net-zero, increase green hydrogen capacity and boost the UAE’s position as a reliable supplier of hydrogen. 

Topics: UAE in-focus Emaar

Saudi Arabia ranked top in UN's e-government services maturity index for Middle East

Saudi Arabia ranked top in UN’s e-government services maturity index for Middle East
Updated 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia ranked top in UN’s e-government services maturity index for Middle East

Saudi Arabia ranked top in UN’s e-government services maturity index for Middle East
Updated 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia secured first place in the electronic and mobile government services maturity index in the Middle East in 2022, according to a recent survey report. 

In the report, issued by the UN's Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, the Kingdom achieved an overall maturity rate during the year of 87.3 percent. 

This comes after the Kingdom ranked second in the e-government services maturity index in 2021 with an overall maturity rate of 81.9 percent. 

Prior to that, in 2020, the Kingdom held the fourth position with a rate of 59.9 percent. 

The index measures the maturity of government services provided through electronic portals and smart applications based on three sub-indicators. 

The first sub-indicator is the service availability and its development which focuses on measuring the availability of government services and their digital maturity. 

The Kingdom maintained its leading position in this first sub-indicator, ranking first with a maturity rate of 96 percent. 

The second sub-indicator measures the level of beneficiaries' use of government services and their satisfaction levels with them. 

Saudi Arabia has witnessed a 37 percent rise in this sub-indicator during the past two editions, as it also secured first place with a maturity rate of 79.2 percent. 

Meanwhile, the third indicator is the access or reach to the public which focuses on the delivery of government services to the final beneficiary. 

With regards to this third sub-indicator, the Kingdom secured third place with a maturity rate of 86.5 percent. 

The measurements included in the index report take into consideration the works of 18 countries. 

Moreover, the index focuses on as many as 84 government services necessary for individuals and businesses in priority sectors. 

Last year, Saudi Arabia achieved the highest leap in the UN’s E-Government Development Index since its inception more than 20 years ago.   

The Kingdom has advanced 12 places, to be ranked 31st this year, compared to 43rd in 2020, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

The index is considered to be an important international indicator that measures the extent of the development of digital governments in the areas of electronic services, communications, infrastructure and human capital worldwide. 

Topics: Saudi e-goverment serviecs UN

'Entrepreneurship World Cup' final to be held at Biban 2023 SME conference in Saudi Arabia

‘Entrepreneurship World Cup’ final to be held at Biban 2023 SME conference in Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

‘Entrepreneurship World Cup’ final to be held at Biban 2023 SME conference in Saudi Arabia

‘Entrepreneurship World Cup’ final to be held at Biban 2023 SME conference in Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The final round of the Entrepreneurship World Cup is coming to Riyadh in March with competitors from more than 200 countries hoping to secure cash prizes worth over $1 million.

The event’s finale is a key part of Biban 2023, one of the region’s largest start-up, small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurship conferences, set for Mar. 9 to 13

Biban 2023 is organized by Saudi Arabia’s SMEs General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, and this year’s theme is ‘Attract-Connect-Achieve’. 

Some 105,000 attendees from the Kingdom and abroad are set to descend on the event, which will also feature over 350 speakers sharing their insights about the SME ecosystem globally and regionally.

According to a press release, the event will host over 300 workshops, distributed among more than 20,000 beneficiaries.

The conference is being organized in Saudi Arabia at a time when the Kingdom is pursuing its journey to becoming a global hotspot for SMEs, entrepreneurship, and business innovation.

Monsha’at, through its various initiatives including hosting conferences like Biban 2023, aims to successfully achieve the targets outlined in Vision 2030 which include lowering the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent, increasing women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent, and expanding SME contribution to 35 percent of gross domestic product by the end of this decade.

The growth of SMEs in Saudi Arabia was monumental in 2022, with Monsha’at issuing establishment-size certificates to 24,540 such businesses.

In January, a report by venture data platform MAGNiTT noted that investments in Saudi startups grew by 72 percent to a record high of SR3.701 billion ($987 million) in 2022.

To further accelerate the startup ecosystem in the Kingdom, the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, in January, reduced the minimum paid-up capital for finance firms specialized in financing and supporting SMEs to SR50 million.

SAMA also noted that the amendment made to the Implementing Regulation of the Finance Companies Control Law cements its efforts to further develop Saudi Arabia’s SME sector.

Topics: Saudi SME Competition

Saudi Arabia's PIF raises its stake in Japanese video game firm Nintendo

Saudi Arabia’s PIF raises its stake in Japanese video game firm Nintendo
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s PIF raises its stake in Japanese video game firm Nintendo

Saudi Arabia’s PIF raises its stake in Japanese video game firm Nintendo
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has increased its stake in Japanese video game developing company Nintendo to 7.1 percent  according to a bourse filing.

It was in May 2022 that the Public Investment Fund acquired a 5 percent stake in Nintendo, and in January 2023 it increased that to 6.07 percent in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal to emerge as a global hub in the gaming industry.

Nintendo is one of the most prominent names in the global video games industry, with a portfolio of titles including Pokemon, The Legend of Zelda, and Mario.

The PIF also has stakes in noted video game companies which include Nexon, Capcom and Koei Tecmo.

Saudi Arabia is aiming to become a global gaming hub, and the most crucial step to achieve this mission was made in September 2022, as the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Savvy Games Group’s strategy.

Completely owned by the PIF, Savvy’s strategy is to drive growth by investing in the video games and esports industry with a long-term investment plan, creating more opportunities for participation and strengthening partnerships in the games industry, as well as improving the user experience.

Under the strategy, the Kingdom will invest $37.7 billion in the industry, aimed at establishing 250 game companies in the Kingdom, which will create 39,000 jobs and raise the sector’s gross domestic product contribution to SR50 billion ($13.33 billion) by 2030.

“We are harnessing the untapped potential across the esports and games sector to diversify our economy, drive innovation in the sector and further scale the entertainment and esports competition offerings across the Kingdom,” said the Crown Prince after the launch of Savvy Games Group.

Earlier in September, Prince Faisal bin Bandar, president of the Saudi Esports Federation said that gaming will “introduce yourself to someone using your gaming skills, and not history, religion, color of skin, background or gender.”

He added: “This young community and population are really striving to take their place on the global stage. The ultimate goal is to have Saudi Arabia move on a natural path on the global pathway for games and esports.”

Topics: Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) Nintendo

Saudi Steep Pipe's net profit zooms more than 5,700% to $14.45m in 2022 

Saudi Steep Pipe’s net profit zooms more than 5,700% to $14.45m in 2022 
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Steep Pipe’s net profit zooms more than 5,700% to $14.45m in 2022 

Saudi Steep Pipe’s net profit zooms more than 5,700% to $14.45m in 2022 
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Steel Pipe Co. has reported that its net profit after zakat and tax increased to SR54.2 million ($14.45 million) in 2022 from SR930,000 in 2021 – an astronomical surge of 5,729 percent.  

According to a statement to Tadawul, gross profit rose to SR107.16 million in 2022 from SR27.33 million a year earlier because of better sales volume, improved efficiency and a mix of products sold.  

SSP’s profit share in its affiliate Global Pipe Co. also soared to SR9.17 million in 2022 compared to a loss of SR5.23 million in 2021.  

Administrative expenses decreased to SR23.20 million in 2022 from SR27.47 million in 2022 due to the reduction in service indemnity costs.  

Earnings per share also advanced to SR1.07 in 2022 from SR0.02 in 2021.  

In the fourth quarter of 2022, net profit after zakat and tax leaped to SR11.1 million from SR1.57 million in the year-earlier period.  

Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co. also reported a 27 percent rise in net profit after zakat and tax to SR1.05 billion in 2022 from SR833 million a year earlier.    

The company cited an increase in gross profit by SR303 million as revenue grew by SR1.59 billion year-on-year. This rise was, however, offset by an increase of SR1.29 billion in the cost of revenues.  

Revenue mainly improved due to a 30 percent year-on-year increase in core information and communication technology services.   

Additionally, revenue from IT-managed operational services and digital services rose 19.4 percent and 7.4 percent, respectively.  

However, operating expenses rose by SR42 million year-on-year as general and administrative expenses increased by SR143 million. In addition, zakat and tax expenses saw an increase of SR47 million.  

Nayifat Finance Co. reported a 24 percent decline in net profit after zakat and tax to SR171.5 million for 2022 from SR225.1 million a year earlier.  

According to a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange, the profit decline resulted from a higher provision model as per International Financial Reporting Standard 9, Saudi Arabia’s average three-month interbank rate and financing cost.  

The company’s total revenues remained flat at SR392 million compared to the year-ago period.  

Earnings per share fell to SR1.71 in 2022 from SR2.25 in 2021.  

The company also reported an increase in other general and administrative expenses and higher depreciation and amortization due to a rise in cybersecurity and related costs.  

The fourth quarter net earnings fell 29.7 percent to SR36.2 million from SR51.4 million a year before. 

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares stock

Oil Updates — Crude up; Guyana sees potential for lucrative carbon-offset business 

Oil Updates — Crude up; Guyana sees potential for lucrative carbon-offset business 
Updated 16 February 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — Crude up; Guyana sees potential for lucrative carbon-offset business 

Oil Updates — Crude up; Guyana sees potential for lucrative carbon-offset business 
Updated 16 February 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Thursday as hopes of a robust fuel demand recovery in top oil consumer China offset losses arising from strength in the greenback and a large build in US crude inventory. 

Brent crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.54 percent, to $85.84 per barrel at 08.30 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 57 cents, or 0.73 percent to $79.16 a barrel. 

The International Energy Agency said that oil demand will rise by 2 million barrels per day in 2023, up 100,000 bpd from last month’s forecast to a record 101.9 million bpd, with China making up 900,000 bpd of the increase. 

Guyana sees potential for lucrative carbon-offset business 

Guyana, which has jumped into the forefront of offshore oil exploration, is using its inland forests to tap carbon markets, in a business, the government sees as more profitable than using the acreage for mining or agriculture, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said on Wednesday. 

The South American country, one of the fastest growing oil-producing nations after a consortium led by Exxon Mobil Corp. discovered billions of barrels of oil in the last decade, has 90 percent of its territory covered by forests. 

Its sales of carbon credits could generate $4 billion to $5 billion for the country, Jagdeo told an energy conference. 

Mining and agriculture sustained the economy before Guyana, among South America’s most underdeveloped nations, started producing oil in 2019. 

Guyana’s more than 18 million hectares of forests are estimated to store some 20 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent. The country aims to maintain 99.5 percent of its forests. 

The decision was not made “based on altruism,” Jagdeo said during the second day of Guyana’s Energy Conference and Expo. 

“We are monetizing these resources and we are utilizing these resources to develop our country,” he said. 

Marathon Oil beats fourth-quarter profit estimates 

Oil and gas producer Marathon Oil Corp. on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit, boosted by higher crude prices as the geopolitical crisis in eastern Europe crimped global energy supplies. 

Marathon forecast 2023 spending to be in the range of $1.9 billion to $2 billion, higher than expectations of $1.4 billion for 2022, and said it expects its 2023 production to be 395,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Production in the reported quarter stood at 333,000 boepd, compared to 353,000 boepd in the fourth quarter of 2021. 

Houston, Texas-based Marathon’s adjusted net income stood at 88 cents per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, beating analysts’ average expectation of 84 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC

