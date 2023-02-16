You are here

Saudi Arabia to showcase defense sector investment opportunities at IDEX 2023 

date 2023-02-16 
GAMI has confirmed the second edition of the World Defense Show will be held on Feb. 4 to 8, 2024. (File)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries will lead the Kingdom’s pavilion at the 16th edition of the International Defense Exhibition in Abu Dhabi, where it will showcase potential investment opportunities in the sector. 

Saudi Arabia’s showcase at IDEX 2023 – held from Feb. 20-24 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center – will help build new partnerships as the Kingdom expands its global footprint in the defense industry, according to a press release. 

During the exhibition, the Saudi delegation will present global investors with a unique opportunity to connect with officials from the Saudi Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Investment, the World Defense Show, and the 14 private sector entities that operate in the sector in the Kingdom.  

“After an active 2022 that took us to London, Dubai and Washington DC to meet with global investors, we are happy to kick off the new year here at IDEX 2023,” said GAMI in a statement.  

The authority added: “Saudi Arabia is home to one of the most rapidly developing defense sectors in the world and we are keen to develop partnerships and promote international investment to continue to advance toward our goal of localizing more than 50 percent of defense expenditure by the year 2030.”  

GAMI is playing a crucial role in facilitating an attractive business climate for companies to come and operate in the Kingdom.  

The authority’s ambition to localize more than 50 percent of Saudi Arabia’s defense expenditure has led to a supply chain localization program identifying more than 70 investment opportunities across six domains within the Kingdom worth billions of dollars, the press release added.  

GAMI has confirmed the second edition of the World Defense Show will be held on Feb. 4 to 8, 2024, with an aim to provide a platform to exchange knowledge and technology for local and international firms.   

The first edition of WDS, which was conducted in Riyadh in 2022, attracted 600 exhibitors and over 100 military delegations from 42 participating countries, as well as more than 65,000 visits overall.   

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index slipped on Thursday as global inflation indicators showed no signs of abating, and fears of its impact on oil demand cast a shadow on the market. 

Tadawul All Share Index closed 24.6 points — or 0.23 percent – lower to end at 10,548.45. 

MSCI Tadawul 30 Index fell 0.13 percent to 1,444.35, and the parallel market Nomu slumped 0.78 percent to 19,258.52. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.01 billion ($1.07 billion) as 90 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 122 receded. 

“Saudi’s TASI dropped marginally as declines in heavyweights energy and banking indices were offset by healthy gains in insurance, media and transportation indices,” said Junaid Ansari, head of investment strategy and research at Kuwait-based Kamco Invest, told Arab News. 

Equity markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council region also lost their sheen on Thursday as investor apathy loomed large across all critical indices of the region. 

While Qatar Exchange Index closed highest among all indices at 191.52 points to 10,641.45, FTSE ADX General Index was the poorest performer losing 27.36 points to 9,962.74.  

Dubai Financial Market General Index and MSX 30 Index ended the session faintly higher at 3,469.59 and 4,653.35 

On the other hand, Boursa Kuwait Premier Market Index and Bahrain All Share Index closed slightly lower at 8,232.43 and 1,935.70, respectively. 

“The trend in oil prices once again decided the course of markets in the GCC this week, especially Saudi Exchange, after the release of the inflation data in the US. As inflation remained elevated, fears of its impact on oil demand and prices weighed on markets,” said Ansari. 

However, the only respite to the bearish sentiment came from the International Energy Agency’s prediction this week that oil demand will rise by 2 million barrels per day in 2023, with China consuming 900,000 bpd of the increase. 

“Qatar and Saudi benchmarks recovered during the week after two consecutive weeks of declines. This week’s gains partially offset year-to-date declines for Qatar while TASI is now in the green with a gain of 0.7 percent,” added Ansari. 

On the announcements front, Al Kathiri Holding Co. informed the Saudi Stock Exchange of its plans to issue the first series of Saudi riyal-denominated sukuk in a public offering. 

The issuance will be determined later based on market conditions, the company said in a statement to Tadawul. 

The company has mandated Alkhair Capital as a financial adviser and the sole lead manager for the issuance. Its share price fell 0.38 percent to SR52. 

Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co.’s board of directors, on Feb. 15, recommended the payment of a cash dividend at 50 percent of capital or SR5 a share for 2022, distributing a total of SR594.9 million. 

The company on Thursday reported a 27 percent rise in net profit after zakat and tax to SR1.05 billion in 2022 from SR833 million a year earlier. However, its share price slumped 9 percent to SR240.

World Defense Show reaffirms strategic partnership with SAMI until 2028  

date 2023-02-16  
RIYADH: The World Defense Show, which will be held on Feb. 4-8, 2024, has extended its partnership with Saudi Arabian Military Industries as its National Strategic Partner for the event’s next three editions.   

Following the successful inaugural edition in 2022 that saw SR29.7 billion ($7.916 million) worth of deals being signed, the second edition will be held next year, with an aim to provide a platform to exchange knowledge and technology for local and international firms operating in the defense sector.   

According to a press release, SAMI’s objectives are aligned with the World Defense Show’s efforts to support localizing more than 50 percent of its defense spending by 2030, as outlined in the Saudi Vision 2030.  

SAMI, fully owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Wealth Fund, will also leverage the platform provided by WDS to demonstrate Saudi Arabia’s defense capabilities to an audience of key local and global industry stakeholders.  

“The continued partnership with WDS establishes avenues for collaboration across the global defense sector as the Kingdom bolsters local capabilities and scales up local capacities,” said SAMI’s Chief Communication and Support Services Officer Wael Al-Sarhan.   

He added: “This positions the show as the ideal platform to connect this growing sector with market leaders from across the world, and create opportunities to collaborate, transfer technology and knowledge, create jobs and attract foreign investment with GAMI (General Authority for Military Industries) orchestrating all of these initiatives and efforts.”   

Chief Commercial Officer of WDS Amanda Stainer said that the partnership with SAMI will support “the show’s focus on the future of technology and innovation across all domains to the international defense community.”  

She added: “As a platform, WDS is here to connect SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) to primes, countries to regions, and regions to global markets – driving forward the commercial and strategic benefits that collaboration brings and offering integrated solutions for the entire ecosystem.”  

The inaugural edition of WDS in 2022 was highly successful, as it attracted 600 exhibitors, over 100 military delegations, and 85 participating countries and witnessed an attendance of more than 65,000 visitors overall.    

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince launches New Murabba Development Co. to develop downtown Riyadh 

date 2023-02-16 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has announced the launch of the New Murabba Development Co. which is set to transform downtown Riyadh through the building of a unique living, working, and entertainment experience.

The New Murabba project will be built around the concept of sustainability by featuring green areas and walking and cycling paths that will enhance the quality of life by promoting healthy lifestyles and community activities. 

The project will also include an iconic museum, a technology and design university, a multipurpose immersive theater, and more than 80 entertainment and cultural venues. 

The development will be situated at the intersection of King Salman and King Khalid roads to the northwest of Riyadh over an area of 19 sq. km and set to accommodate hundreds of thousands of residents. 

The New Murabba will offer more than 25 million sq. km of floor area, 104,000 residential units, 9,000 hotel rooms, 980,000 sq. m of retail space, 1.4 million sq. m of office space, 620,000 sq. m of leisure assets, and 1.8 million sq. m of community facilities. 

The project will feature a 15-minute walking radius and have its own internal transport system with a 20-minute drive from the airport. 

The area will host the Mukaab, an iconic landmark that features the latest innovative technologies and will be one of the largest built structures in the world at 400 meters high, 400 meters wide, and 400 meters long to take a cubic shape to ensure ultimate utilization of space. 

Inspired by the modern Najdi architectural style, the Mukaab will be the world’s first immersive destination offering an experience created by digital and virtual technology with the latest holographics. 

The building will encompass a tower atop a spiral base, and a structure featuring 2 million sq. m of floor space that will be a premium hospitality destination with a multitude of retail, cultural and tourist attractions, along with residential and hotel units, commercial spaces, and recreational facilities. 

The project is part of the Public Investment Fund’s strategy to unlock the capabilities of promising sectors, enable the private sector and increase local content, contribute to the development of real estate projects and the local infrastructure, and diversify sources of income for the Saudi economy. 

It is expected to add around $50 billion to the non-oil economy and create 334,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2030. The project is due to be completed in 2030.

Saudi Ministry of Environment allocates $104.7bn for development projects in the water sector

date 2023-02-16
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has allocated as much as SR393 billion ($104.7 billion) for 3,300 development projects in the water sector, according to the minister Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadhli.

The projects are set to include all stages of the supply chain and work is currently underway to either implement them, award them, or purchase the service from the private sector, Al-Fadhli explained.

Around 2,000 of the projects have already been financed at a total cost of SR210 billion, he noted.

These developments come as the Kingdom’s agriculture sector sees a remarkable development which is evident in the increase in its contribution to the gross domestic product by SR72 billion in 2021, Al-Fadhli highlighted during his participation in Al-Ahsa Forum 2023.

In addition to this, the agriculture sector has approved as much as SR91 billion to implement initiatives, programs and incentives for farmers, the minister disclosed.

Those initiatives are projected to further propel the development of the agricultural and food sector and raise its efficiency, he clarified.

Moreover, the initiatives will also contribute to attracting investments estimated at more than SR159 billion, Al-Fadhli said.

This poses an opportunity for the active partners from the private sector to take advantage of the investment opportunities provided by these new directions in the environment, water and agricultural sectors, the minister stressed.

There is work underway regarding the implementation of a desalinated water production system in the eastern region which is set to boost production by about 800,000 cubic meters per day, he added.

Furthermore, the ministry has also adopted the National Environment Strategy which entails up to 64 diverse initiatives and an investment of around SR52 billion solely dedicated to achieving its objectives and goals.

The new adopted strategy will also create investments for the private sector that will add more than SR120 billion to the GDP and will contribute to creating more than 100,000 job opportunities.

Saudi Arabia has more than 212 industrial investment opportunities: Minister

date 2023-02-16
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, has confirmed there are 212 industrial investment opportunities through the Invest in Saudi platform.

The platform currently presents 82 out of the 163 investment opportunities previously announced by the Kingdom’s national strategy Vision 2030, and will add the rest by the end of 2023. 

During his participation in Al-Ahsa Investment Forum 2023, the Minister indicated that the industrial sector is one of the focal points of Vision 2030 which aims to achieve an industrial renaissance and unleash enormous capabilities into the strategic sector, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s fastest growing countries in the industrial sector with an average growth rate of 7.5 percent per year, according to the Invest Saudi website. 

The Kingdom is empowering the industry through three main goals set to develop a comprehensive map to accelerate the pace of development. 

These are building a flexible industrial economy that is capable of adapting to change, forming an integrated industrial center to meet demand, and achieving global leadership in manufacturing certain products. 

He added that the national strategy will build and strengthen supply chains with international standards, develop the industrial business environment, and promote trade, innovation, and knowledge. 

Al-Khorayef explained that Al-Ahsa governorate currently has 224 valid mining licenses and 12 mining complexes which play a huge role in the Kingdom’s mining sector, in addition to the industrial city Modon which hosts 300 factories. 

The Kingdom’s mining sector has major investment opportunities that are set to create over 14,000 new jobs and attract over $32 billion in investments. 

As of last December, the Kingdom is processing 145 exploration license applications sent in by foreign companies and is thought to have an estimated reserve of untapped mining potential valued at $1.3 trillion. 

Al-Khorayef stated that Al-Ahsa governorate has clear comparative advantages to contribute to major sectors such as energy, industry, mining, and logistics, and it also represents an important starting point for strengthening the base of traditionally existing activities.

