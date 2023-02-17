You are here

Pharma firm AstraZeneca to build sustainable offices at Dubai Science Park

Pharma firm AstraZeneca to build sustainable offices at Dubai Science Park
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology company AstraZeneca is set to build sustainable offices at Dubai Science Park. (WAM)
Updated 22 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Pharma firm AstraZeneca to build sustainable offices at Dubai Science Park

Pharma firm AstraZeneca to build sustainable offices at Dubai Science Park
  • The design and construction of the project, and the materials used, will meet US Green Building Council’s platinum standards in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design
Updated 22 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology company AstraZeneca has announced plans to build sustainable offices at Dubai Science Park, the Emirates News Agency reported on Thursday.

It said the design and construction of the project, and the materials it uses, will meet the platinum standards in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design set out by the US Green Building Council.

The plan is part of the company’s global green agenda. It comes after authorities in the UAE last month announced 2023 as the “Year of Sustainability.”

“Health and sustainability go hand-in-hand,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, the senior vice president of Dubai Science Park. “We cannot improve our collective well-being without putting the planet’s health first.

“By joining our community of global and regional businesses across the health, energy and environment sectors, AstraZeneca can amplify their green efforts while promoting excellence in healthcare and research.”

Sameh El-Fangary, president of AstraZeneca for the Gulf Cooperation Council area and Pakistan, said: “Everyone involved in the delivery of healthcare has a role to play in addressing the global threat of climate change.

“Our new green offices will help us expand our local footprint in the UAE and demonstrate our support for the government’s ambition to drive and accelerate sustainable development in healthcare, aligning with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”


 

Topics: AstraZeneca

UN launches $1 bn appeal for Turkiye quake victims

UN launches $1 bn appeal for Turkiye quake victims
Updated 16 February 2023
AFP

UN launches $1 bn appeal for Turkiye quake victims

UN launches $1 bn appeal for Turkiye quake victims
  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the funds would provide humanitarian relief for three months to 5.2 million people
  • The money would "allow aid organizations to rapidly scale up vital support,"
Updated 16 February 2023
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: The United Nations launched an appeal for $1 billion Thursday to help Turkiye’s victims of the catastrophic earthquake that killed thousands of people and left millions more in desperate need of aid.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement that the funds would provide humanitarian relief for three months to 5.2 million people.
The money would “allow aid organizations to rapidly scale up vital support,” including in the areas of food security, protection, education, water and shelter, he added.
“The needs are enormous, people are suffering and there’s no time to lose,” Guterres implored.
“I urge the international community to step up and fully fund this critical effort in response to one of the biggest natural disasters of our times.”
The 7.8-magnitude tremor on February 6 has killed more than 35,000 people in southeast Turkiye, with several thousand more losing their lives across the border in Syria.
More than nine million people in Turkiye have been directly impacted by the disaster, according to Ankara.
Many of them are Syrian refugees. According to UN figures, 1.74 million Syrians are living under temporary refugee protection status in the 11 provinces in Turkiye impacted by the quake.
Turkiye is “home to the largest number of refugees in the world and has shown enormous generosity to its Syrian neighbors for years,” Guterres said in his statement.
“Now is the time for the world to support the people of Turkiye — just as they have stood in solidarity with others seeking assistance.”
Turkiye’s people have experienced “unspeakable heartache,” the UN’s Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said in a separate statement announcing the flash appeal.
“We must stand with them in their darkest hour and ensure they receive the support they need,” added Griffiths, who heads the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
OCHA said in its statement that hundreds of thousands of people, including small children and elderly people, are suffering in freezing temperatures without access to shelter, food, water, heaters and medical care.
It added that some 47,000 buildings have been destroyed or damaged across Turkiye, with thousands of people having sought refuge in temporary shelters.
The United Nations is delivering hot meals, food, tents, warm winter clothing, blankets, mattresses, kitchen sets and medical supplies to affected areas, OCHA said.
On Tuesday, the global body launched a $397 million appeal to help quake victims in Syria.
The UN earlier provided $50 million toward relief efforts through its central emergency response fund.
For its part, global steel manufacturing giant ArcelorMittal, citing the “heart-breaking” devastation in Turkiye and Syria, announced Thursday it has donated $5 million to help quake victims via two humanitarian organizations: Disasters Emergency Committee and Doctors Without Borders.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake UN victims Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Iran planning to assassinate diaspora Jews if Israel attacks: French journalist 

The IRGC has frequently been accused of trying to assassinate opponents on other countries’ soil. (File/AFP)
The IRGC has frequently been accused of trying to assassinate opponents on other countries’ soil. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

Iran planning to assassinate diaspora Jews if Israel attacks: French journalist 

The IRGC has frequently been accused of trying to assassinate opponents on other countries’ soil. (File/AFP)
  • Catherine Perez-Shakdam has met Iran’s supreme leader and president
  • MI5 director general: British intelligence foiled at least 10 Iranian assassination, kidnap plots in 2022
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Tehran has identified a significant number of diaspora Jews worldwide to assassinate in the event of a war with Israel, a French journalist specializing in Iranian affairs has warned.

Catherine Perez-Shakdam — who has met both Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi, and has contributed to pro-Tehran media outlets — told the Jewish Chronicle she had learned that Iran had “mapped” a significant number of Jews to be targeted in the event of it being attacked by Israel.

She said she learned of the plans having accessed a meeting through filmmaker Nader Talebzadeh, who was sanctioned by the US for his ties to Tehran.

Talebzadeh, who died in April last year, was a member of the organization New Horizon, which set up events supporting Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

It was at one such event that Perez-Shakdam said she learned of the plot to “identify all the prominent NGOs run by Jews, who was doing what in each business sector, the important rabbis.”

The IRGC “wanted to figure out their influence and where they lived with their families in order to target them,” she said, adding that the attendees did not know she was Jewish. 

The IRGC has frequently been accused of trying to assassinate opponents, including foreign nationals on other countries’ soil.

In November last year, MI5 Director General Ken McCallum said Iran had “ambitions to kidnap or even kill British or UK-based individuals perceived as enemies of the regime,” adding that British intelligence had stopped at least 10 attempts in 2022.

Topics: Iran Jews Israel

Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails launch protest campaign against ‘collective punishment’

Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails launch protest campaign against ‘collective punishment’
Updated 16 February 2023
Mohammed Najib

Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails launch protest campaign against 'collective punishment'

Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails launch protest campaign against ‘collective punishment’
  • Detainees going through difficult times due to punitive measures against them: Inmate’s mother
Updated 16 February 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails have launched a protest campaign against punitive measures brought in by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Widespread demonstrations have led to increased tensions in prisons, and a situation that Palestinian prisoner affairs officials on Thursday warned could boil over if not addressed.

Protests erupted after the Israeli Prisons Administration began imposing collective punishment against Palestinians including by closing canteens and other facilities on Friday and Saturday.

Also under the new rules, prisoners leaving their cell will be handcuffed, even if attending the prison clinic, showering is being limited to three minutes in hot water, monthly family visiting has been further restricted, and morning sports are being halted.

Earlier this month, Ben-Gvir ordered the closure of bakeries providing inmates with daily bread.

In response to the moves, the Supreme Emergency Committee for Prisoners announced an immediate disobedience campaign followed by a hunger strike to mark the start of Ramadan.

Qadura Faris, head of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, told Arab News that the latest measures were government inspired and aimed at humiliating and breaking the will of prisoners and the Palestinian people.

He said the situation had been brought to the attention of relevant international bodies which had been urged to intervene and put pressure on the Israeli government to ease the measures.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Prisoners Club in Ramallah said that the Israeli army had arrested 32 Palestinians in the West Bank at dawn on Thursday, bringing the number held since the beginning of the year to 800.

Laila Zawahra, from Bethlehem, the 70-year-old mother of a man given a life sentence, told Arab News that the families of the detainees were going through difficult times because of the strict Israeli measures.

She claimed that prison authorities had started transferring inmate leaders in a bid to derail organized protests.

“I am very concerned about my son Mohammed, who is 41, and about the situation of his fellow prisoners. In addition to their suffering from this cold weather, they will start a hunger strike on the first day of Ramadan,” Zawahra said, adding that she and other families of prisoners were planning to stage sit-ins to highlight the inmates’ plight.

Israel currently has 4,780 Palestinians in detention, including 160 children, 29 women, and 914 administrative detainees.

Palestinian political analyst Riyad Qadriya told Arab News that the latest targeting of prisoners by the Israeli government could spark street demonstrations.

Israeli journalist Dana Ben-Shimon told Arab News that Ben-Gvir had advocated a tough stance against Palestinian prisoners even before becoming a minister.

“Now he is doing this to satisfy the public who elected him. The Israeli security services are aware that any measures taken against Palestinian prisoners will have an impact on the Palestinian public outside the prison, even in the Gaza Strip, which is witnessing a state of calm different from the situation in the West Bank,” she said.

Topics: Palestine Israel

Concert at Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor raises controversy in Egypt

Concert at Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor raises controversy in Egypt
Updated 16 February 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Concert at Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor raises controversy in Egypt

Concert at Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor raises controversy in Egypt
  • Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities organized the event to promote tourism
  • Critics saw it as extremely harmful to the area not befitting its prestige
Updated 16 February 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: A concert held on Monday at the Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor, southern Egypt, in the presence of 3,000 people, has sparked widespread controversy on social media.

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities organized the event, with some calling it an effective way to promote tourism, but others saw it as extremely harmful to the area not befitting its prestige. 

Hossam Zaki, assistant secretary-general of the Arab League, said through his account on Facebook: “Why was a loud music concert allowed in the Temple of Hatshepsut ... even if it is far from the temple?”

Magdy Shaker, chief archaeologist at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, said on Facebook: “It is possible to hold concerts in archaeological sites, but not in all places.”

Shaker asked: “Has the impact of all this been studied? Did sound, lighting, and restoration experts say there was no effect? We spend a lot of money on restoration, so we must preserve it.”

Film director Mahmoud Rashad published a video clip of the concert.

He said in a post on Instagram: “This scene annoys me very, very much. The Temple of Deir El-Bahari in Luxor!”

Tourism expert Mohamed Othman, head of the Cultural Tourism Marketing Committee in Luxor and Aswan, said that the concert was organized by an international company specialized in broadcasting its concerts through social media platforms on the internet.

The event at the Temple of Hatshepsut raised hotel occupancy in Luxor to 100 percent — which, he claimed, is the highest hotel occupancy rate, including one-star hotels.

Accommodation prices also increased by 30 percent, added Othman.

He said in a press statement that the Cultural Tourism Marketing Committee will adopt the attraction of organizing events related to art, saying they should be held in Luxor.

Othman emphasized that broadcasting concerts via social media generated free publicity for the archaeological site.

Clips from such concerts can be used in promotional films for the Egyptian destination, he added.

He said that there are positive indicators for the current season in terms of inflows of various nationalities from the European market, which was clear from the analysis of the audience that witnessed the Hatshepsut Temple concert.

Such events in future would raise the appetite of investors for hotel investment in Upper Egypt, said Othman.

He said that the current flows indicated the need for more hotel rooms and entertainment projects in Luxor and Upper Egypt, especially with interest in attracting more events organized at archaeological destinations.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, previously stated that organizing such events at archaeological sites “contributes to increasing incoming tourist movement to the Egyptian tourist destination.”

Topics: Egypt Temple of Hatshepsut Luxor

Yemeni government denies letting unchecked ships into Houthi ports

Yemeni government denies letting unchecked ships into Houthi ports
Updated 16 February 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni government denies letting unchecked ships into Houthi ports

Yemeni government denies letting unchecked ships into Houthi ports
  • Ministries issue statement, denying any changes to agreement with UN regarding inspection of vessels bound for Hodeidah 
Updated 16 February 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: Yemen’s government has strongly denied allowing uninspected ships into the Houthi-occupied western Hodeidah port or encouraging traders to use the same port, stating that the UN Verification and Inspection Mechanism for Yemen was still operational.

“The government denies any change in the inspection procedure after the Houthis told the private sector that all restrictions on ships bound for Hodeidah have been lifted,” a Yemeni government official, who requested anonymity, told Arab News on Thursday, adding that UNVIM’s security processes would only be terminated by another UN Security Council.

On Wednesday, the government’s Ministry of Transportation and Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued a strongly worded joint statement denying any changes to the government’s agreement with the UN regarding the inspection of ships bound for Hodeidah and threatening legal action and other punitive measures against violators.

The government “emphasizes that it will take deterrent actions against ships that violate government decisions and processes, as well as merchants and shipping brokers that do so,” the statement said.

UNVIM is situated in Djibouti and was created in 2016 at the request of the Yemeni government to check fuel and commercial or humanitarian ships bound for the Houthi-occupied ports to ensure they are not smuggling weapons to the Yemeni militia and are in compliance with the UN embargo on arms to Yemen.

In protest over the government’s decision to hike the US dollar custom exchange rate on non-essential commodities by 50 percent, the Houthis have lately prevented local traders from importing products via government-controlled regions and asked them to utilize the Hodeidah port.

Hundreds of vehicles and tankers transporting commodities, petrol and steel have been stalled due to the Houthi restriction at entrance points to their lands.

Refuting the government’s statement, Yemeni traders in Aden said that a number of commercial ships rerouted from the port of Aden to Hodeidah, with some entering the port without inspection. 

Abu Bakr Baobaid, the chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Aden, said that ships carrying steel, cement and cooking oil had moored at Hodeidah port and Al-Saleef port in Hodeidah city and that some commodities that were scheduled to arrive at Aden port were redirected to Hodeidah.

The chairman stressed that the Yemeni government did not like to accept that the Houthis had not only persuaded foreign shipping corporations to use ports under their control but also redirected certain ships from Aden to Hodeidah.

“The government will not confess that the rug is being pulled out from under it,” Baobaid told Arab News.

Topics: Yemen Houthis

