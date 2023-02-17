Pharma firm AstraZeneca to build sustainable offices at Dubai Science Park

DUBAI: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology company AstraZeneca has announced plans to build sustainable offices at Dubai Science Park, the Emirates News Agency reported on Thursday.
It said the design and construction of the project, and the materials it uses, will meet the platinum standards in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design set out by the US Green Building Council.
The plan is part of the company’s global green agenda. It comes after authorities in the UAE last month announced 2023 as the “Year of Sustainability.”
“Health and sustainability go hand-in-hand,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, the senior vice president of Dubai Science Park. “We cannot improve our collective well-being without putting the planet’s health first.
“By joining our community of global and regional businesses across the health, energy and environment sectors, AstraZeneca can amplify their green efforts while promoting excellence in healthcare and research.”
Sameh El-Fangary, president of AstraZeneca for the Gulf Cooperation Council area and Pakistan, said: “Everyone involved in the delivery of healthcare has a role to play in addressing the global threat of climate change.
“Our new green offices will help us expand our local footprint in the UAE and demonstrate our support for the government’s ambition to drive and accelerate sustainable development in healthcare, aligning with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”