Growing fear of Russia sparks unease in Moldova

Growing fear of Russia sparks unease in Moldova
Moldova's President Maia Sandu, center, poses with the newly sworn-in government of Prime Minister Dorin Recean in Chisinau on Feb. 16, 2023. (AP)
Updated 17 February 2023
AFP

  • Moldova’s President Maia Sandu has accused Russia of plotting to violently overthrow her government through saboteurs
  • The nation of 2.6 million people has been faced with protests organized by the party of fugitive pro-Russian oligarch Ilan Shor
CHISINAU, Moldova: Tensions have been running high in pro-Western Moldova after allegations of Moscow’s attempts to destabilize the country came to light last week.
Facing multiple crises aggravated by Russia’s war in Ukraine, the impoverished former Soviet republic of 2.6 million people wedged between Romania and Ukraine these days has to tackle the following key issues:

On Monday, Moldova’s President Maia Sandu accused Russia of plotting to violently overthrow her government through saboteurs disguised as anti-government protesters, claims which Russia denied.
Moscow’s alleged plan would also envisage “attacks on state institutions and taking hostages.”
Moldova is already wrestling with an energy crisis prompted by supply cuts from Russia’s targeting of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, and tensions have flared up due to missile overflights connected to the war in Ukraine.

“Moldova is under hybrid attacks,” the country’s new Prime Minister Dorin Recean said Thursday.
“We fought against these threats last autumn, but a new, stronger wave is just beginning,” he warned.
Security measures have since been beefed up.
On Tuesday, Moldova’s airspace was temporarily closed as a result of an “unidentified flying object,” while a football match on Thursday was held behind closed doors over fears that agitators would mingle with supporters from Serbia.
“Russia is flexing its muscles and this latest attempt is probably the most serious one” since the beginning of the war, said Stefan Wolff, an expert on post-Soviet societies and professor at the University of Birmingham.

Overall “the prospect of an actual invasion is very limited,” Wolff told AFP, but the country needs to be “prepared for all eventualities” in the face of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, who “does not seem to operate by our standards of rationality.”
Moscow still maintains troops in Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria, but their number remains “relatively small.”
The unrecognized region seceded from Moldova in 1990 after a brief war in the wake of the collapse of the Soviet Union. The conflict has been frozen since 1992.
The greatest benefits that Russia possibly gains from its actions is to “create more uncertainties, and weaken the resolve” of Moldova and its European partners in their fight alongside Ukraine, Wolff explains.

Moldova’s parliament on Thursday voted in a new government led by Dorin Recean after the surprise resignation of its former prime minister Natalia Gavrilita citing a lack of party support.
“The government eroded due to several crises and had a negative image. There was a need for a reset,” said political analyst Valeriu Pasha of the Chisinau-based think tank Watchdog.
Moldovans had high expectations of Sandu’s presidency, which ended up not being “fulfilled” as the country grappled with “massive problems,” Wolff said.
Implementing reforms in the poor country, which has suffered a brain drain connected to a dramatic depopulation set in motion since the end of communism, is a difficult task.
Moldova became an official candidate to be considered for entry into the European Union in June 2022, and has welcomed tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Over the past year, Moldova has been faced with numerous anti-government protests organized by the party of fugitive pro-Russian oligarch Ilan Shor.
A fresh rally is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Chisinau.
Dissatisfied with Moldova’s shift toward the West, Moscow tries to manipulate the “anxiety of the people” for its own goals, Wolff explains.
Ilan Shor is a key player in Russia’s efforts, utilising his monetary means of undeclared origin to carry out “destabilization, organize disinformation groups, and pay people to protest,” Pasha said.
In October 2022, Israeli-born businessman-turned-populist politician Shor was sanctioned by Washington for interference in favor of Russia and corruption.
According to recent polls, Shor’s party is averaging around 12 to 13 percent, representing a relatively significant support, given that pro-Russian sentiments have been declining since the start of the conflict.
 

Reuters

  • US-based Jysan Holding countered by filing a lawsuit against the Kazakh government, accusing it “of engaging in a campaign of fear and intimidation" in order to seize control of the companies’ assets
ALMATY: Kazakh prosecutors have filed a lawsuit seeking to nullify the transfer of a local bank’s ownership from ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev’s non-profit foundation to a foreign company, they said on Thursday.
The foundation established by Nazarbayev, who ran the oil-rich Central Asian nation for three decades until resigning in 2019, used to own Jusan Bank, the sixth-largest lender in the former Soviet republic.
But according to a statement by the prosecutor general’s office, the company through which the foundation owned the bank transferred its shares to Jusan Technologies, a British company, in 2020, “endangering public interest.”
Jusan Technologies’ parent company, Nevada-based Jysan Holding, in a separate statement on Thursday said it has filed a lawsuit in a federal district court in Nevada against the Kazakh government, accusing it “of engaging in a campaign of fear and intimidation in order to seize control of the companies’ Kazakhstan-based assets worth more than $1.5 billion.”
A spokesperson for the Jusan Group said that Nazarbayev and his daughter Dariga Nazarbayeva had “never had any role or connection — directly or indirectly — with Jusan.”
“This asset freeze is part of an attempt by the Government of Kazakhstan to unwind lawful transactions involving the Jusan Group that were undertaken with their prior express approval,” the group’s spokesperson said.
Nazarbayev, 82, fell out with his successor Kassym-Jomart Tokayev last year and lost key positions which had given him sweeping powers, such as the chairmanship of the security council, even after his resignation.
The Nazarbayev foundation, run by his daughter Dariga Nazarbayeva, acquired Jusan in 2019 after it was bailed out by the state.
According to prosecutors, the foundation asked them this month to look into the case, describing the ownership transfer as a result of illegal actions by several entities.
Neither the foundation, which runs a university and a network of prestigious schools, nor Nazarbayev’s spokesman could be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Sonali Paul)

Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix unsafe actions

Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix unsafe actions
  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk had claimed that cars equipped with “Full Self-Driving” are safer than humans
  • But US safety regulators say the system misbehaves around intersections and doesn’t always follow speed limits
DETROIT: US safety regulators have pressured Tesla into recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with its “Full Self-Driving” system because it misbehaves around intersections and doesn’t always follow speed limits.
The recall, part of part of a larger investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration into Tesla’s automated driving systems, is the most serious action taken yet against the electric vehicle maker.
It raises questions about CEO Elon Musk’s claims that he can prove to regulators that cars equipped with “Full Self-Driving” are safer than humans, and that humans almost never have to touch the controls.
Musk at one point had promised that a fleet of autonomous robotaxis would be in use in 2020. The latest action appears to push that development further into the future.
The safety agency says in documents posted on its website Thursday that Tesla will fix the concerns with an online software update in the coming weeks. The documents say Tesla is doing the recall but does not agree with an agency analysis of the problem.
The system, which is being tested on public roads by as many as 400,000 Tesla owners, makes unsafe actions such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, failing to come to a complete stop at stop signs, or going through an intersection during a yellow traffic light without proper caution, NHTSA said.
In addition, the system may not adequately respond to changes in posted speed limits, or it may not account for the driver’s adjustments in speed, the documents said.
“FSD beta software that allows a vehicle to exceed speed limits or travel through intersections in an unlawful or unpredictable manner increases the risk of a crash,” the agency said in documents.
Musk complained Thursday on Twitter, which he now owns, that calling an over-the-air software update a recall is “anachronistic and just flat wrong!” A message was left Thursday seeking further comment from Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department.
Tesla has received 18 warranty claims that could be caused by the software from May of 2019 through Sept. 12, 2022, the documents said. But the Austin, Texas, electric vehicle maker told the agency it is not aware of any deaths or injuries.
In a statement, NHTSA said it found the problems during tests performed as part of an investigation into Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” and “Autopilot” software that take on some driving tasks. The investigation remains open, and the recall doesn’t address the full scope of what NHTSA is scrutinizing, the agency said.
Despite the names “Full Self-Driving” and “Autopilot,” Tesla says on its website that the cars cannot drive themselves and owners must be ready to intervene at all times.
NHTSA’s testing found that Tesla’s FSD beta testing, “led to an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety based on insufficient adherence to traffic safety laws.”
Raj Rajkumar, a professor of computer engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, doubts that Tesla can fix the problems cited by NHTSA with a software update. The automaker, he says, relies only on cameras and artificial intellingence to make driving decisions, a system that will make mistakes.
“Cameras can miss a lot of things,” Rajkumar said. “These are not straightforward issues to fix. If they could have fixed it, they would have fixed it a long time back.”
Most other companies with self-driving vehicles use laser sensors and radar in addition to cameras to make sure vehicles see everything. “One sensing modality is not perfect by any metric,” Rajkumar said.
He questioned whether NHTSA will require testing before the software update is sent out to make sure it works. The agency said that it works closely with automakers as they develop recall remedies “to ensure adequacy.”
In documents, NHTSA says that on Jan. 25, as part of regular communications with Tesla, it told the automaker about concerns with FSD, and it asked Tesla to do a recall. On Feb. 7, Tesla decided to do the recall out of an abundance of caution, “while not concurring with the agency’s analysis.”
The recall is another in a list of problems that Tesla has with the US government. In January, the company disclosed that the US Justice Department had requested documents from Tesla about “Full Self-Driving” and “Autopilot.”
NHTSA has been investigating Tesla’s automated systems since June of 2016 when a driver using Autopilot was killed after his Tesla went under a tractor-trailer crossing its path in Florida. A separate probe into Teslas that were using Autopilot when they crashed into emergency vehicles started in August 2021. At least 14 Teslas have crashed into emergency vehicles while using the Autopilot system.
NHTSA has sent investigators to 35 Tesla crashes in which automated systems are suspected of being used. Nineteen people have died in those crashes, including two motorcyclists.
The agency also is investigating complaints that Teslas can brake suddenly for no reason.
Since January of 2022, Tesla has issued 20 recalls, including several that were required by NHTSA. The recalls include one from January of last year for “Full Self-Driving” vehicles being programmed to run stop signs at slow speeds.
“Full Self-Driving” went on sale late in 2015, and Musk has used the name ever since. It currently costs $15,000 to activate the system.
The recall announced Thursday covers certain 2016-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles, as well as 2017 through 2013 Model 3s, and 2020 through 2023 Model Y vehicles equipped with the software, or with installation pending.
Shares of Tesla closed Thursday down 5.7 percent. The stock has rallied about 64 percent in the year to date, reversing 2022’s hefty loss.

Moderna flu vaccine delivers mixed results in trial, shares fall

Moderna flu vaccine delivers mixed results in trial, shares fall
  • The company said its vaccine, called mRNA-1010, generated a stronger immune response for the A/H3N2 and A/H1N1 strains than the marketed vaccine
Moderna Inc. on Thursday said its closely watched experimental messenger RNA-based influenza vaccine generated a strong immune response against A strains of the flu but failed to show it was at least as effective as an approved vaccine versus less prevalent influenza B.
The results dashed investor hopes that the company might plug its COVID franchise decline, sending Moderna’s shares down more than 6 percent in after-hours trading.
Moderna, whose only marketed product is its COVID-19 shot, has high hopes for its flu vaccine and aims to grab large portions of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and seasonal flu markets with new mRNA vaccines.
The company said its vaccine, called mRNA-1010, generated a stronger immune response for the A/H3N2 and A/H1N1 strains than the marketed vaccine it was tested against in a trial of 6,102 adults aged 18 and over across Argentina, Australia, Colombia, Panama and the Philippines during flu season there.
It failed to meet its goal of non-inferiority compared to the conventional vaccine for the B/Victoria and B/Yamagata-lineage strains, the drugmaker said.
Cowen analyst Tyler Van Buren said investors had hoped Moderna would replace its COVID revenue with RSV and flu vaccine income, especially after it delivered positive RSV vaccine efficacy results in January.
“But to fill that big COVID decline, you need RSV and flu. The efficacy results could tell a different story when they come out, but there was no doubt that the most recent vaccine data was a mixed bag,” he said.
He said physicians and patients might be put off by Moderna’s flu vaccine’s results for Influenza B and the high rate of side effects.
The US company said it has already updated mRNA-1010 in a way it believes will improve immune responses against Influenza B and will test those changes.
“We have always said our goal is to produce a flu vaccine, and then to iterate it, and to fine tune it over time to really make it exceptional,” Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton said in an interview.
Dr. David Boulware, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota Medical School, said he was not overly concerned about the immune response versus Influenza B.
Boulware said the immune response against the A strains demonstrated that the vaccine probably worked and Moderna’s tweaks to the vaccine are likely to improve the response against the B strains.
“I consider it pretty positive,” he said.
Seventy percent of those who received Moderna’s shot reported mostly mild adverse reactions compared to 48 percent for the conventional flu vaccine. Pain and swelling at the injection site as well as headaches and fatigue were among the most commonly reported side effects.
The company also has an ongoing late-stage efficacy study on the mRNA-1010 flu vaccine, which could have data within weeks.
If that trial reads out soon, Burton said he hopes to have the data prepared and sent to regulators in the first half of this year, which could allow them to review it as soon as late 2023 or early 2024.
The flu, an infection of the nose, throat and lungs, kills 290,000 to 650,000 people worldwide annually. 

US support for Ukraine solid, says senator heading to Munich

US support for Ukraine solid, says senator heading to Munich
WASHINGTON: The United States remains steadfast in its support for war-torn Ukraine, a leading Democratic senator told AFP in an interview Thursday before heading to the world’s largest global security conference in Germany.
Sheldon Whitehouse discussed a range of issues likely to loom large at the weekend Munich Security Conference, including Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and tensions rising between Washington and Beijing over espionage claims.
Here is a selection of his answers to the big issues.

Now that Republicans control the House of Representatives, a question mark has hung over whether Congress will continue to pass multibillion dollar aid packages for Ukraine.
Whitehouse — who sits in the Democrat-controlled Senate — said the concerns were overblown, however.
“The first thing is to communicate bipartisan and bicameral American support for Ukraine as it resists the invasion by Russia,” said Whitehouse, who heads to the Bavarian capital with influential Republican Lindsey Graham.
“I think that the hostility to continuing to support Ukraine has been much exaggerated... I think even among House Republicans, the normal view is to continue to support Ukraine.”
The only bump in the road would be a determination that there was “considerable corruption and misappropriation of American dollars or military materiel,” Whitehouse said, expressing confidence that this would not happen.
The Rhode Island senator told AFP it was “possible” that an agreement could even be reached on sending fighter jets to Kyiv, a controversial idea that has sparked heated debate in the coalition of countries supporting the Western ally.
“And I think it’s very helpful if other allies contribute, because Putin would like to be able to say that this is all a proxy war, (that) it’s actually America attacking Russia,” he added.

Whitehouse, who is seen as one of the most green senators, remained optimistic about Congress’s ability to pass climate change legislation even with a Republican-held House.
“I have long supported carbon border adjustment, carbon border tariffs,” says the senator, adding that “the European Union has a very important role” in enforcing climate reforms.
Whitehouse was referring to a plan announced by EU officials in December to impose a tax on imports based on the greenhouse gases emitted in making them. The “carbon border adjustment mechanism” (CBAM) would be the world’s first levy on the carbon content of imported goods.
He voiced hope that a similar project could be adopted soon in the United States, if Democrats can reach a “consensus” with Republicans.
“Don’t let anybody from the United States tell you to give us a waiver, to slow down, to delay, to prevaricate in the way,” said Whitehouse, who has been urging America for years to “wake up” on the climate crisis.
“So part of my message to the EU countries in Munich is ‘pedal to the metal,’ to use an American phrase — pedal to the metal on EU CBAM.”

Another subject likely to be discussed in Munich is Beijing and its rivalry with Washington.
“I think there are people in Congress who are using China as a means of delivering partisan political attacks on President (Joe) Biden,” Whitehouse told AFP.
“But that doesn’t change the underlying fact that China’s behavior has become much more belligerent,” he continued.
“We, as a country, have gotten fed up with the many ways in which China has taken unfair economic advantage of a trade relationship with the United States.
“So trying to contain Chinese belligerence, and trying to reset our economic balance after years and years of being taken advantage of, I think, are two very appropriate things for us to do.”

US charges woman’s family with kidnapping her for Yemen marriage

US charges woman’s family with kidnapping her for Yemen marriage
  • Khaled Abughanem, 50, and Waleed Abughanem, 32 were arrested and charged with conspiracy to kidnap persons in a foreign country
NEW YORK: A Buffalo, New York woman’s father and brother kidnapped her from Mexico where she was planning to wed and forcibly took her to Yemen for an arranged marriage, the Justice Department charged Thursday.
Khaled Abughanem, 50, and Waleed Abughanem, 32 were arrested and charged with conspiracy to kidnap persons in a foreign country, which carries up to life in prison if they are convicted.
The Justice Department said that in early September 2021 the unnamed woman, an adult US citizen and university student, traveled to Guadalajara, Mexico to marry her fiance, whom she had known for nine years, without her family’s knowledge.
When they found out, the family went to Mexico and physically forced her to return home against her wishes, the indictment said.
Back in Buffalo, she was forced to withdraw from university, denied Internet and social media access, not allowed contact with her US fiance, and locked in her home, according to indictment.
“The victim was told if she did not comply and agree to an arranged marriage, she would be locked up in her home without contact with the outside world forever and her fiance ... would be killed,” the Justice Department said.
Under pressure, in late September she flew with her family to Egypt and then Yemen, failing in several attempts to flee from hotel rooms and airports.
In Cairo, according to the woman’s account, her father told her: “You are no longer in the West, you are in the Middle East, women like you are killed,” the indictment said.
Once in Yemen they traveled to Houthi-controlled territory where her father told her he would be paid $500,000 for the arranged marriage.
When she still refused, she was beaten and choked by her father, the statement said.
A marriage was not arranged, and in April 2022 most of the family departed Yemen, leaving her in control of her brothers in a Sanaa apartment.
The indictment did not say how US justice authorities learned of her plight in late 2022.
But the indictment made reference to an unnamed non-profit organization that has become an advocate for her and supplied details of her situation.
 

