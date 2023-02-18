You are here

US Vice President Harris agrees to be ‘closely aligned’ on China with Macron, Scholz
US Vice President Kamala Harris meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of a meeting at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on February 17, 2023. (AFP)
Reuter

  • Harris discussed challenges posed by China, including the importance of upholding the rules-based order
  • he defended Washington's handling of the China surveillance balloon and the shooting down of three other unidentified objects
Reuter

MUNICH: US Vice President Kamala Harris discussed challenges posed by China with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and agreed to remain closely aligned during meetings with the leaders in Munich, the White House said on Friday.
Harris “discussed challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China, including the importance of upholding the rules-based order, and agreed to remain closely aligned,” the White House said in a statement.
The meetings of the US vice president with the European leaders, held alongside the Munich Security Conference, come amid a bitter dispute between China and the United States over the US military’s shooting down of what it said was a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina early this month. China says the balloon was for monitoring weather.
Harris defended the United States’ handling of the balloon incident and the shooting down of three other unidentified objects.
“It needed to be shot down because we were confident that it was used by China to spy on American people,” Harris told MSNBC.
Separately, the Pentagon’s top China official, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Michael Chase, arrived in Taiwan, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, beginning a visit that could further exacerbate tensions between Beijing and Washington.
Although the United States, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, it is the island’s most important arms supplier and the two have a close security relationship.
China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, has repeatedly demanded that foreign officials not visit the democratically governed island.
US diplomatic communications with China remain open after the shooting down of the Chinese balloon, but contact between the countries’ militaries remained shut down, the White House
said earlier on Friday.
China cut several military-to-military communication channels and other areas of bilateral dialogue after an August visit to Taiwan by then-US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. 

French court convicts three over Macron attack plot

French court convicts three over Macron attack plot
AFP

French court convicts three over Macron attack plot

French court convicts three over Macron attack plot
  • Two others arrested along with him were handed shorter prison terms, while nine co-defendants and fellow members of the “Barjols” were cleared
AFP

PARIS: A French anti-terror court convicted three people on Friday over a plan to attack President Emmanuel Macron after a trial that threw the spotlight on a radical far-right online group.
The three men, part of a Facebook group known as the “Barjols,” were convicted for conspiracy to commit a terrorist act after the court heard how they discussed using a ceramic knife to stab Macron in 2018 at a World War I commemoration.
Jean-Pierre Bouyer, a 66-year-old former mechanic, was handed the longest sentence of four years in prison, with one year suspended, well below the maximum jail term of 10 years for the offense.
He was arrested on November 6, 2018, with three others in the eastern Moselle region. Police found a commando-style knife and an army vest in his car as well as three firearms at his home.
Two others arrested along with him were handed shorter prison terms, while nine co-defendants and fellow members of the “Barjols” were cleared.
A 13th member was given a suspended sentence for illegally possessing a firearm.
Since the start of the trial in mid-January, the court heard details of the group’s alcohol-fueled meetings and often racist online discussions of migration, their fear of a civil war, and their hatred of Macron.
The case also raised questions about the point at which online conspiracies and violent fantasies become criminal, with defense lawyers claiming the prosecution lacked evidence of any real desire to act.
Bouyer’s lawyer, Olivia Ronen, told reporters she regretted that the judges had not recognized that “this case was blown out of proportion, that there was no hard evidence to convict.”
“The court ended up a bit in the middle of the road,” fellow defense lawyer Francois Ormillien said, highlighting the guilty verdicts but “extremely light” sentences.
The three main accused are expected to file appeals.
“They’re locking me up for things I said. I have the right to express myself,” one of them, Mickael Iber, told AFP afterwards, adding that he had been detained for 50 months awaiting trial.

The chief prosecutor had called the group an “incubator of violent action” when she summed up her arguments against the 13 defendants, almost all of whom had no criminal record.
Their ideas could seem “eccentric” but the “threat was real,” she said. They were similar to Islamist extremists in their “fascination for violence” and their animus toward people they perceived as enemies, she added.
The group was formed on Facebook in 2017 in the aftermath of several years of deadly jihadist attacks in France, including at the Charlie Hebdo magazine and the Bataclan concert hall in Paris.
“I was so furious, so angry that I might have said that,” one defendant, a 55-year-old woman named as “Natalie C” told the court when asked about an idea she had expressed of kidnapping and burning Muslims. She was eventually acquitted of the charges against her.
Defense lawyers sought to portray their clients as marginalized and embittered people from rural France, all supporters of the anti-government “Yellow Vest” movement which took to the streets in 2018 to denounce Macron.
That movement, which sprang up spontaneously, fed off grievances in rural and small-town France about the cost of living and fuel taxes, as well as Macron’s perceived arrogance and disdain for working-class people.
 

 

India’s BJP slams Soros for saying Adani’s troubles will weaken Modi

George Soros (L) and Narendra Modi. (Agencies)
George Soros (L) and Narendra Modi. (Agencies)
Reuters

India’s BJP slams Soros for saying Adani’s troubles will weaken Modi

George Soros (L) and Narendra Modi. (Agencies)
  • Modi’s opponents say he has longstanding ties with Gautam Adani, the founder of the group, going back nearly two decades to when Modi was chief minister of the western state of Gujarat
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party accused billionaire financier-philanthropist George Soros of trying to undermine India’s democracy on Friday by predicting that the Adani group’s woes would loosen the Hindu nationalist leader’s grip on power.
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Thursday, 92-year-old Soros said “Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies; their fate is intertwined” and the conglomerate’s troubles would “significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on India’s federal government” and “open the door to push for much needed institutional reforms”, the Financial Times reported.
The seven listed companies of the apples-to-airports Adani group have together lost about $120 billion in market value since a Jan. 24 report by Hindenburg Research alleged the conglomerate improperly used offshore tax havens and manipulated stock, and flagged concerns over its high debt levels.
Modi’s opponents say he has longstanding ties with Gautam Adani, the founder of the group, going back nearly two decades to when Modi was chief minister of the western state of Gujarat. They also accuse the government of favoring the group in business deals, charges the government has rejected as “wild allegations”.
“A foreign power at the center of which is a man named George Soros has announced that he will hurt India’s democratic structure. He has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be his main target. He has also announced that he will help build a system in India that will protect his interests, not India’s,” Smriti Irani, the federal minister for women and child development, told reporters at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office.
“This is not just an attempt to hurt India’s image, if you listen to him carefully, he talks of regime change,” she said. “India has always defeated foreign powers whenever it was challenged and will continue to defeat them in the future too.”
Modi has not referred to Adani by name since the crisis triggered by the Hindenburg report but last week he told parliament that the “blessings of 1.4 billion people in the country are my protective cover and you can’t destroy it with lies and abuses,” as opposition lawmakers chanted “Adani, Adani.”

 

6 shot dead in latest US gun violence, suspect in custody

6 shot dead in latest US gun violence, suspect in custody
AP

6 shot dead in latest US gun violence, suspect in custody

6 shot dead in latest US gun violence, suspect in custody
  • Police say a lone suspect killed his prey at multiple locations in a small town in rural Mississippi
AP

ARKABUTLA, Mississippi: Six people were fatally shot Friday at multiple locations in a small town in rural Mississippi near the Tennessee state line, and authorities blamed a lone suspect who was taken into custody.
Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin confirmed the killings in Arkabutla, in Tate County, to The Associated Press.
Gov. Tate Reeves’ office said he had been briefed on the shootings and a male suspect was in custody.
“At this time, we believe he acted alone,” Reeves said in a statement. “His motive is not yet known.”
Tate County sheriffs dispatcher Shannon Brewer also confirmed that a suspect, who was not identified, was in custody. Brewer said further information would have to come from Sheriff Brad Lance, who could not immediately be reached by phone and did not immediately respond to an email message.
The sheriff told local news outlets the killings occurred at a convenience store and two homes. Trucks marked as belonging to the sheriff’s office and Tate County search and rescue were parked Friday afternoon outside the store, where authorities used yellow tape to cordon off the building.
“I heard the gunshot from inside my house,” Ethan Cash, who lives near the store, told WREG-TV. “I had just woken up and I look back here, and I see dude walking back here with a shotgun.”
Cash said he went to the scene and found one person who had been shot. He said he checked for a pulse but found none.
An elementary school and a high school in nearby Coldwater both went on lockdown while the suspect was being sought, according to the Coldwater Elementary School Facebook page. A short time later, a second post on the page said the lockdown had been lifted and “all students and staff are safe.”
Arkabutla resident April Wade, who grew up in Coldwater, said both are small communities where most people know each other, “but if you don’t, you know somebody who knows somebody.”
Speaking from a local tire store in the afternoon, Wade said she and her husband were aware of the shootings but had not heard the names of the suspect or victims.
“I think it’s crazy,” Wade said. “You do not expect something like that to happen so close to home.”
The shootings are the first mass killing in the US since Jan. 23, which saw the last of six in a three-week period, according to an Associated Press/USA Today database. It defines a mass killing as four or more people dead, not including the perpetrator.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said its agents were providing assistance to the sheriff’s department and state investigators.
Arkabutla lies about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Memphis, Tennessee, and is home to 285 residents according to the 2020 Census. Nearby Arkabutla Lake is a popular fishing and recreational destination.

Four killed in Karachi police attack claimed by Pakistan Taliban

Four killed in Karachi police attack claimed by Pakistan Taliban
AFP

Four killed in Karachi police attack claimed by Pakistan Taliban

Four killed in Karachi police attack claimed by Pakistan Taliban
AFP

KARACHI: At least four people were killed when a Pakistan Taliban suicide squad stormed a police compound Friday in the port city of Karachi, with a gunbattle raging for hours as security forces went floor-to-floor through an office building in pursuit of the assailants.
The attack comes just weeks after a bomb blast at a police mosque in the country’s northwest killed over 80 officers, and officials said late Friday that security would be stepped up in the capital Islamabad.
The Pakistan Taliban said its fighters stormed the tightly guarded Karachi Police Office compound, home to dozens of administrative and residential buildings as well as hundreds of officers and their families.
“Four people were killed in the attack, including two policemen, one ranger, and one sanitary worker,” Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui told AFP, adding 14 others were wounded.
“The operation has concluded with the killing of all three terrorists,” he said.
A spokesman for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility in a WhatsApp message to AFP.
“Our Mujahideen martyrs have attacked Karachi Police Office. More details to follow,” he said.
Speaking on Samaa TV, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah called the attackers “terrorists... armed with grenades and other weapons” and said they fired at a gate with a rocket.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed Friday to stamp out the violence.
“Pakistan will not only uproot terrorism, but will kill the terrorists by bringing them to justice,” he tweeted.
“This great nation is determined to end this evil forever.”
Earlier, Syed Murad Ali Shah, chief minister of Sindh province, told ARY news that security forces had focused on one main building seized by the attackers.
“It is a five-floor building. Our police and rangers have cleared the first three floors and approaching the fourth. The terrorists are still inside the building.”
An AFP reporter near the scene saw dozens of ambulances and security vehicles arrive outside the compound.
Karachi is Pakistan’s largest city, a sprawling metropolis of over 20 million people and the main trade gateway at its Arabian Sea port.
Low-level militancy, often targeting security checkpoints in the north and west, has been steadily rising since the Taliban seized control in neighboring Afghanistan in August 2021.
The assaults are claimed mostly by the Pakistan Taliban, as well as the local chapter of the Islamic State, but separatists from Balochistan have struck over the years in Karachi, capital of the southern Sindh province.
Investigators blamed an affiliate of the Pakistan Taliban for the January blast at a mosque inside a police compound in Peshawar that killed more than 80 officers.
Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan share a common lineage and ideals with the Afghan Taliban.
Provinces around the country announced they were on high alert after the mosque attack, with checkpoints ramped up and extra security forces deployed.
“There’s a general threat across the country but there was no specific threat to this place,” Interior Minister Sanaullah said of Friday’s Karachi attack.

Zelensky pushes for speedy support to avoid more deaths

Zelensky pushes for speedy support to avoid more deaths
AP

Zelensky pushes for speedy support to avoid more deaths

Zelensky pushes for speedy support to avoid more deaths
AP

MUNICH: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Western allies Friday to quicken their military support for Ukraine, warning at a major international security conference that delays would play into Russia’s hand as the invasion approaches its first anniversary.
“There is no alternative to speed, because it’s speed that life depends on,” Zelensky told the Munich Security Conference in Germany.
Ukraine depends on Western weapons to thwart Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ambition to seize large areas of the country. The military aid has become a test of foreign governments’ resolve in light of increasing financial costs.
About 40 heads of state and government, as well as politicians and security experts from almost 100 countries are due to attend the three-day gathering amid fears that the fighting in Ukraine could invite a new Cold War.
In his plea for more Western weapons, Zelensky compared Ukraine’s struggle against the Russian invasion to the biblical fight between David and Goliath, saying his country had David’s courage but needed help getting the sling.
Zelensky vowed that his country would ultimately prevail over Moscow’s aggression — and even predicted that victory would happen this year. But he warned that Russia “can still destroy many lives.”
“That is why we need to hurry up,” Zelensky said. “We need the speed.”
Zelensky portrays Ukraine as defending Western values of freedom and democracy against tyranny and argues that his country needs to be properly equipped to fend off Russia’s much bigger force. Western countries have sided with him, but at times they have been slow to meet his requests.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has been one of Ukraine’s main backers, renewed pledges to help but also insisted that Kyiv’s allies must not be hasty.
“For all the pressure to act that there doubtless is, in this decisive question, care must come before rushing, cohesion before solo performances,” said Scholz, who has hesitated before taking new steps to help Ukraine.
Berlin agreed last month to deliver German-made Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine and to grant other countries permission to do the same. German officials, who faced heavy pressure to send the Leopards, have since indicated that they are disappointed other countries have not offered more armor.
Scholz urged “all who can deliver such battle tanks” to do so. He said Germany will do what it can “to make this decision easier for our partners,” for instance by training Ukrainian soldiers or helping with logistics.
The need to supply Ukraine with billions of dollars’ worth of military aid has sometimes strained allied countries. After receiving Western pledges of tanks and more ammunition, Kyiv is now hoping for fighter jets, but some countries have balked at sending them.
French President Emmanuel Macron endorsed Zelensky’s appeal.
“We must collectively be credible,” Macron told the gathering, “because it’s the only way to make Russia come back to the negotiating table in an acceptable manner and build a sustainable peace. That is: at a time and under conditions to be chosen by Ukrainians.”
For the first time in two decades, conference organizers did not invite Russian officials to Munich. It was the latest snub as Western countries seek to isolate Russia diplomatically over the invasion that began on Feb. 24, 2022.
US Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to address the conference on Saturday. She will lay out what’s at stake in the war, and why it matters, to bolster the case for maintaining US support for Ukraine for as long as necessary, the White House said.
“We will make sure that we do everything possible within our power to strengthen Ukraine’s position on the battlefield. So that if and when there are negotiations, Ukraine will be in the strongest position in a negotiation,” Harris told MSNBC in an interview that aired Friday.
She also met Friday with Macron, who thanked the US for its “commitment to the security of this continent.”
Polish President Andrzej Duda said Russia’s invasion must be stopped or it will not end with Ukraine.
“So there is no other option but for us to support Ukraine as much as we can,” he said.
In other developments Friday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US intelligence community has estimated that more than 30,000 Wagner Group mercenaries have been killed or wounded while fighting in Ukraine on behalf of Russia.
About half of the Wagner dead were killed since December, Kirby said.
The US believes that about 90 percent of those killed were convicts who Wagner pulled out of prison to join the fight, he added.

