Newcastle coach Howe has no grudge against Liverpool boss Klopp ahead of crunch league clash

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe spoke of his “respect” for his Liverpool counterpart, Jurgen Klopp, ahead of The Reds’ visit to St James’ Park on Saturday.

The Liverpool boss has stoked the rivalry between the sides with some inflammatory comments about the ownership of the Magpies by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, and the money spent at the club.

The last time the sides met was early in the season, when the Magpies suffered their only defeat of the league campaign so far. It was a controversial, ill-tempered match after which United were booed off the pitch by the Anfield faithful.

Howe, though, does not hold any grudges. In fact, he said he wants to take Klopp out for a drink.

“I remember that night, I remember that reaction,” he said. “I don’t think that’s been uncommon for us this year. I don’t read too much into that really, the reaction we get from other teams or supporters… sometimes the more negative reaction you get, the better you’re doing. I’d probably encourage that more.

“I wouldn’t say we owe Liverpool one; we owe ourselves to do the best we can in this game, and do everything in our power to try and win the match. I’m reluctant to use Liverpool as motivation for us; we shouldn’t need that. It should come from ourselves, our league position and our needs and wants to have a successful season.”

On going toe-to-toe with Klopp again and Liverpool’s disappointing season so far, Howe said: “It’s the life of a manager, really. People have very, very short memories. What he’s done has been incredible. How his team has played over a consistent time is unrivaled, so to me he’s one of the very best of all-time in the Premier League.

“All times have difficult moments, that’s the reality of being a manager. I think you have to be a bad loser. If you’re a good loser you’re in the wrong job.”

While United have been one of the Premier League’s surprise packages this season, in a positive sense, Liverpool have arguably been equally surprising as a result of their under-performance.

Newcastle currently sit fourth in the table, occupying a Champions League spot that many people expected ninth-placed Liverpool, nine points behind, would have been well in the mix for.

“I think I’ve said many times, I don’t really look at the league table, I don’t study it and analyze it,” said Howe. “I think the reason for that is it changes so quickly. Can we maximize our efforts in this game — and if we do that every week, the league table will take care of itself.

“Certainly, I’m aware of where we are. We’re in a great position. But we know there are some big teams below us who are desperate to the climb the table. I don’t think we can focus on that or them, we can only focus on us.”

On the injury front, United could see three of their four injured stars return to action on Saturday, with only Joe Willock definitely ruled out.

Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron will be available to start after limping off at Bournemouth last weekend. Callum Wilson, who missed the clash at the Vitality Stadium, also has a chance.

“They’re back training, they’re fine,” Howe said of Saint-Maximin and Almiron. “Callum’s done really well. As we said at the time, it was a minor complaint for him.”

As for the health status of former Arsenal man Willock, Howe said: “Joe, we haven’t seen yet. I think he’ll be doubtful for the game tomorrow.

“I don’t think it’s a big injury at all, so it’s a very minor complaint with his hamstring. We hope to get him back very quickly.”