You are here

  • Home
  • Newcastle coach Howe has no grudge against Liverpool boss Klopp ahead of crunch league clash

Newcastle coach Howe has no grudge against Liverpool boss Klopp ahead of crunch league clash

Newcastle coach Howe has no grudge against Liverpool boss Klopp ahead of crunch league clash
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe spoke of his ‘respect’ for his Liverpool counterpart, Jurgen Klopp, ahead of The Reds’ visit to St James’ Park on Saturday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mx7af

Updated 13 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle coach Howe has no grudge against Liverpool boss Klopp ahead of crunch league clash

Newcastle coach Howe has no grudge against Liverpool boss Klopp ahead of crunch league clash
  • The Reds were victorious and Newcastle were booed off the pitch last time the sides met, but the Newcastle boss said he is not out for revenge, just the best performance from his players
  • Klopp has stoked the rivalry between the sides with some inflammatory comments about the ownership of the Magpies by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, and the money spent at the club
Updated 13 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe spoke of his “respect” for his Liverpool counterpart, Jurgen Klopp, ahead of The Reds’ visit to St James’ Park on Saturday.

The Liverpool boss has stoked the rivalry between the sides with some inflammatory comments about the ownership of the Magpies by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, and the money spent at the club.

The last time the sides met was early in the season, when the Magpies suffered their only defeat of the league campaign so far. It was a controversial, ill-tempered match after which United were booed off the pitch by the Anfield faithful.

Howe, though, does not hold any grudges. In fact, he said he wants to take Klopp out for a drink.

“I remember that night, I remember that reaction,” he said. “I don’t think that’s been uncommon for us this year. I don’t read too much into that really, the reaction we get from other teams or supporters… sometimes the more negative reaction you get, the better you’re doing. I’d probably encourage that more.

“I wouldn’t say we owe Liverpool one; we owe ourselves to do the best we can in this game, and do everything in our power to try and win the match. I’m reluctant to use Liverpool as motivation for us; we shouldn’t need that. It should come from ourselves, our league position and our needs and wants to have a successful season.”

On going toe-to-toe with Klopp again and Liverpool’s disappointing season so far, Howe said: “It’s the life of a manager, really. People have very, very short memories. What he’s done has been incredible. How his team has played over a consistent time is unrivaled, so to me he’s one of the very best of all-time in the Premier League.

“All times have difficult moments, that’s the reality of being a manager. I think you have to be a bad loser. If you’re a good loser you’re in the wrong job.”

While United have been one of the Premier League’s surprise packages this season, in a positive sense, Liverpool have arguably been equally surprising as a result of their under-performance.

Newcastle currently sit fourth in the table, occupying a Champions League spot that many people expected ninth-placed Liverpool, nine points behind, would have been well in the mix for.

“I think I’ve said many times, I don’t really look at the league table, I don’t study it and analyze it,” said Howe. “I think the reason for that is it changes so quickly. Can we maximize our efforts in this game — and if we do that every week, the league table will take care of itself.

“Certainly, I’m aware of where we are. We’re in a great position. But we know there are some big teams below us who are desperate to the climb the table. I don’t think we can focus on that or them, we can only focus on us.”

On the injury front, United could see three of their four injured stars return to action on Saturday, with only Joe Willock definitely ruled out.

Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron will be available to start after limping off at Bournemouth last weekend. Callum Wilson, who missed the clash at the Vitality Stadium, also has a chance.

“They’re back training, they’re fine,” Howe said of Saint-Maximin and Almiron. “Callum’s done really well. As we said at the time, it was a minor complaint for him.”

As for the health status of former Arsenal man Willock, Howe said: “Joe, we haven’t seen yet. I think he’ll be doubtful for the game tomorrow.

“I don’t think it’s a big injury at all, so it’s a very minor complaint with his hamstring. We hope to get him back very quickly.”

Topics: football Newcastle Liverpool Eddie Howe

Related

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe applauds the fans following the match.
Sport
Newcastle United left to ponder after draw with Eddie Howe’s former club Bournemouth
Newcastle United’s former midfielder Christian Atsu celebrates after scoring a goal. (File/AFP)
Football
Former Newcastle United winger Atsu missing after Turkiye earthquake

Napoli increases lead at top of Serie A to 18 points

Napoli increases lead at top of Serie A to 18 points
Updated 18 February 2023
AP

Napoli increases lead at top of Serie A to 18 points

Napoli increases lead at top of Serie A to 18 points
  • Second-place Inter Milan hosts Udinese on Saturday
Updated 18 February 2023
AP

SASSUOLO, Italy: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen scored first-half goals as Napoli opened an 18-point lead in Serie A with a 2-0 win at Sassuolo on Friday.
Giovanni Simeone, the son of Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone, thought he’d made it 3-0 in injury time but his goal was ruled out for offside.
Simeone had come on late for Osimhen as Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti made his five substitutions presumably with Tuesday’s visit to Eintracht Frankfurt in mind.
His team had shown no sign of conserving any energy for the Champions League clash.
Kvaratskhelia got the visitors off to a great start in the 12th minute when he won the ball in the center circle and tore off toward goal, skipping over a challenge and then finding the space to shoot through a defender’s legs and inside the left post.
Armand Laurienté struck the post in response for Sassuolo before Osimhen took over. The Nigeria striker scored a hat trick in Napoli’s 4-0 win over Sassuolo in October and seemed keen to repeat the feat.
Osimhen hit the left post in the 27th, then scored in the 33rd, when he squeezed the ball inside the near post from a narrow angle despite facing two defenders.
Osimhen almost made it 3-0 minutes later when he headed just wide from Kvaratskhelia’s cross.
Laurienté replied with a fine finish for Sassuolo, but the goal was ruled out after a VAR check as teammate Gregoire Defrel was offside when he impeded Napoli defender Mathias Olivera.
Osimhen could have scored again after the break. He had an uncharacteristically poor touch with only goalkeeper Andrea Consigli to beat, then Consigli pulled off a good save as the visitors kept pushing forward.
Osimhen had to be content with one goal. He now has nine in his last seven league matches and 18 in Serie A this season.
Second-place Inter Milan hosts Udinese on Saturday.
 

Topics: Serie A Sassuolo Napoli Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Victor Osimhen

Related

Lookman leads Atalanta to victory at Lazio in Serie A fight for top 4
Sport
Lookman leads Atalanta to victory at Lazio in Serie A fight for top 4
Martinez scores again as Inter beat Milan in Serie A derby
Sport
Martinez scores again as Inter beat Milan in Serie A derby

Tunisian footballer reaches Italy on migrant boat: club

Tunisian footballer reaches Italy on migrant boat: club
Updated 18 February 2023
AFP

Tunisian footballer reaches Italy on migrant boat: club

Tunisian footballer reaches Italy on migrant boat: club
  • The player's journey was revealed by the Avenir Sportif de Rejiche football clunb, of which Khalil Zaouli was a reserve goalkeeper
Updated 18 February 2023
AFP

TUNIS: A goalkeeper at a top-flight Tunisian football club has reached Italy as a clandestine migrant, his club said Friday, as the dire economy pushes thousands into making similar journeys.
“Due to the financial crisis facing the club, and difficult living conditions (in Tunisia), the goalkeeper of Avenir Sportif de Rejiche, Khalil Zaouli, immigrated illegally to Italy,” the club said on its Facebook page.
Zaouli, 19, was a reserve goalkeeper at the club, which is currently bottom of the Tunisian league’s top division.
He last played on February 2, the club said. A spokesperson confirmed to AFP that Zaouli had reached Italy by boat on Thursday.
Tunisia, which at points is less that 150 kilometers (90 miles) from the Italian island of Lampedusa, is a key departure point for Tunisian and other African migrants seeking better lives in Europe.
Tunisia is struggling with a grinding economic crisis that has seen a growing wave of clandestine migration attempts in recent months, involving not just young people frustrated by a lack of jobs, but in some cases whole families.
Rome says more than 32,000 migrants, including 18,000 Tunisians, reached Italy from Tunisia last year, while thousands more have departed from neighboring Libya.
More than 38,700 migrants were intercepted by the Tunisian authorities in 2022, according to the interior ministry.
The coast guard said there had been a spike in crossing attempts this week due to calm seas.

 

 

 

Topics: Avenir Sportif de Rejiche Tunisia Khalil Zaouli migrant boat Lampedusa Italy

Related

Ex-Newcastle United footballer still missing in Turkiye after earthquake: Agent
Sport
Ex-Newcastle United footballer still missing in Turkiye after earthquake: Agent
Ghana footballer Atsu found alive in quake rubble: envoy
Football
Ghana footballer Atsu found alive in quake rubble: envoy

Van Dijk ‘ready’ to start for Liverpool at Newcastle

Van Dijk ‘ready’ to start for Liverpool at Newcastle
Updated 17 February 2023
AP

Van Dijk ‘ready’ to start for Liverpool at Newcastle

Van Dijk ‘ready’ to start for Liverpool at Newcastle
  • The Netherlands captain hasn't played since early January
Updated 17 February 2023
AP

LIVERPOOL, England: Liverpool center back Virgil van Dijk is on track to start at Newcastle on Saturday after sitting out for nearly six weeks with a hamstring injury.
The Netherlands captain hasn’t played since early January though he was on the bench against Everton in a 2-0 win that Liverpool hopes will reboot its top-four hopes in the Premier League.
Reds manager Jurgen Klopp was asked Friday if Van Dijk is ready to start against fourth-place Newcastle. He replied: “I think so, yeah.”
“Yesterday, he looked absolutely ready. I think today he will look the same and then we make a decision,” Klopp said at a press conference.
Liverpool are in ninth place but have played at least one game fewer than most of the teams above it.
Real Madrid visit Anfield on Tuesday night in the Champions League round of 16.

Topics: Liverpool Virgil van Dijk Newcastle United Premier league

Related

Everton manager Dyche aiming to add to Liverpool’s woes
Football
Everton manager Dyche aiming to add to Liverpool’s woes
Klopp at a loss to explain ‘unacceptable’ Liverpool form
Football
Klopp at a loss to explain ‘unacceptable’ Liverpool form

Ronaldo instrumental as Al-Nassr grind out win over Al-Taawoun in Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo instrumental as Al-Nassr grind out win over Al-Taawoun in Saudi Pro League
Updated 17 February 2023
John Duerden

Ronaldo instrumental as Al-Nassr grind out win over Al-Taawoun in Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo instrumental as Al-Nassr grind out win over Al-Taawoun in Saudi Pro League
  • Portuguese superstar sets up both goals in hard-fought 2-1 victory 
Updated 17 February 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Last week Cristiano Ronaldo scored all four as Al-Nassr thrashed Al-Wedha, and on Friday he turned provider, setting up both goals to give his new team a hard-fought 2-1 win over Al-Taawoun and their place back on top of the Roshn Saudi League.

The result means that three teams are now level on four points at the summit in what is turning into one of the closest and most exciting title races anywhere, though there is still a long way to go.

In an entertaining clash that could have gone either way, Al-Nassr will be relieved to defeat the only team they have lost to this season and it was a crucial victory. Earlier in the week, Al-Shabab defeated Abha 2-0 and Al-Ittihad won 3-0 at Ettifaq to move back above Al-Nassr.

It meant that the pressure was on the Yellows against Al-Taawoun, who have been having a fine season under Pericles Chamusca. Had the Buraidah outfit won, they would have gone fourth above Al-Hilal, who have been busy at the FIFA Club World Cup and are now preparing for the resumption of the Asian Champions League on Monday.

Ronaldo has domestic matters on his mind at the moment, and the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man has been full of smiles in Saudi Arabia, especially since scoring five goals in the previous two games for the club he joined in December. He looked to be in the mood from the off, and early in the game the 38-year-old was twisting and turning just outside the area before unleashing a fierce shot that went just high and wide.

After a tight opening, Al-Nassr took the lead after 18 minutes. Ronaldo collected the ball just inside the halfway line and released a delightful first-time pass that dissected the Al-Taawoun defense to leave Abdulrahman Ghareeb free. He still had much work to do and, just inside the area, coolly lifted the ball over the advancing goalkeeper.

In the final seconds of the first half, Ronaldo turned beautifully at the halfway line to release Ghareeb down the left side, but his dangerous low cross was well stopped by Mailson.

Al-Taawoun stepped up a notch after the break and caught All-Nassr’s defense napping at the start of the second half. A right-sided cross from Mohammed Al-Ghamdi found Alvaro Medran stealing in at the far post unmarked to side-foot the ball high into the Nassr net to give goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi no chance. 

The game started to open up. Both teams continued to push forward and had half chances, with the ball not quite falling to their dangermen inside the area. Just after the hour, Al-Nassr appealed for a penalty after a Hasan Kadesh handball, but the referee and then VAR did not agree.

Then came two VAR interventions that changed the officials’ decisions and also the game.

After 67 minutes, however, Al-Taawoun thought they had taken the lead. Leandre Tawamba picked up the ball just outside the area and then slipped the ball smartly past Al-Aqidi.

The Cameroon striker was judged to have been slightly offside when the initial pass was played.

Then Ronaldo, standing on the edge of the six-yard box, laid off the ball for center-back Abdullah Madu to score. The flag immediately went up for offside against the five-time Ballon D’or winner, who was convinced that VAR would offer redemption. After a lengthy delay, the referee reviewed and agreed with the Portuguese attacker as Al-Nassr retained the lead with eight minutes remaining.

There was still time for more entertainment and drama, and in the final minute Al-Taawoun came close. Sumayhan Al-Nabit broke free down the right and, as he entered the area, had just the goalkeeper to beat. His choice to lob Al-Aqidi looked to be the right one, but the ball rolled just millimeters wide of the left-hand post. It was to be their last chance and they will be disappointed to go home with nothing.

Al-Nassr will not care. With Al-Shabab and Al-Hilal, now eight points off the top but with games in hand, busy with Asian Champions League action in the next few days, it is a chance for Al-Nassr to get some points on the board. With Ronaldo in such form, few would bet against it.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League (SPL) Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo

Related

Saudi fans delighted as Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother posts selfie with grandson in thobe
Lifestyle
Saudi fans delighted as Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother posts selfie with grandson in thobe
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez celebrate first Valentine’s Day in Saudi Arabia at Clap Riyadh video
Lifestyle
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez celebrate first Valentine’s Day in Saudi Arabia at Clap Riyadh

Barcelona and Man Utd draw thriller as Juventus held in Europa League

Barcelona and Man Utd draw thriller as Juventus held in Europa League
Updated 17 February 2023
AFP

Barcelona and Man Utd draw thriller as Juventus held in Europa League

Barcelona and Man Utd draw thriller as Juventus held in Europa League
Updated 17 February 2023
AFP

PARIS: Barcelona and Manchester United played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Europa League play-off tie on Thursday, while Juventus were left frustrated by Nantes in a 1-1 stalemate.
The game at the Camp Nou brought together two European giants who met in two Champions League finals in 2009 and 2011, and who are both in excellent form domestically.
After a goalless first half, La Liga leaders Barcelona went ahead five minutes into the second half thanks to a Marcos Alonso header at a corner.
However, United drew level just three minutes later when Marcus Rashford beat Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen at his near post to score a 13th goal in 15 games since the World Cup.
The Premier League side then took the lead just before the hour mark through a Jules Kounde own goal, but a Raphinha cross flew in inside the final quarter of an hour to secure a draw for Barca before a crowd of more than 90,000.
“I think it was a great game. Two attacking teams, I think it was a Champions League game, even more than that,” United boss Erik ten Hag told broadcaster BT Sport. “We have to finish it in Old Trafford.”
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez was left complaining that his side should have had a penalty for a handball by Fred.
“It’s a stolen penalty,” said Xavi. “I don’t know why they don’t whistle for penalties for handball now. It seems incredible to me. Incredible.”
Winning the Europa League may represent the best chance for Juventus to return to the Champions League next season after they were handed a 15-point deduction in Serie A.
That punishment, for what the Italian Football Federation ruled was illicit transfer activity designed to artificially boost their accounts, has left the Turin giants 12 points adrift of the top four at home.
Against Nantes they looked on course for a comfortable win when Federico Chiesa nodded a ball across the face of goal for Dusan Vlahovic to open the scoring early on.
But French Cup holders Nantes equalized on the breakaway on the hour when Ludovic Blas ran through to finish emphatically.
A Chiesa shot then hit the underside of the bar and bounced down without quite all of the ball crossing the line, before it struck the post and rebounded away.
Nantes also survived a VAR penalty check for a handball deep in injury time, the referee instead giving them a free-kick and leaving Juventus with work to do in the return.


Elsewhere, Monaco came from behind to triumph 3-2 away against Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, with Axel Disasi scoring the winner in the 92nd minute.
An own goal by Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky had put Monaco ahead early on only for second-half goals by Moussa Diaby and Florian Wirtz to turn the game around.
However, Krepin Diatta pulled the principality team back level before France defender Disasi’s strike.
Shakhtar Donetsk were 2-1 winners against Rennes as the Ukrainian club played their first European game since selling star winger Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea.
Playing in the Polish capital Warsaw, Dmytro Kryskiv put Shakhtar ahead and Artem Bondarenko netted a penalty before Karl Toko-Ekambi pulled one back for Rennes.
Jose Mourinho’s Roma went down 1-0 away to Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg with Argentine midfielder Nicolas Capaldo scoring a late winner.
Sevilla, the competition’s most successful club, beat PSV Eindhoven 3-0 in Spain as Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos and Nemanja Gudelj all netted.
Ajax drew 0-0 with Union Berlin, while Sebastian Coates scored deep into stoppage time to earn Sporting a 1-1 draw with Midtjylland of Denmark in Lisbon.
The second legs will be played next Thursday with places in the last 16 up for grabs alongside the eight teams who topped their groups.
Fiorentina were the biggest winners in the first legs of the Europa Conference League play-offs as they trounced Braga 4-0 in Portugal.
Ciro Immobile gave Lazio a 1-0 victory against CFR Cluj while there were also first-leg wins for Qarabag, Trabzonspor, AEK Larnaca, Partizan Belgrade and Ludogorets.

follow us

Latest updates

Newcastle coach Howe has no grudge against Liverpool boss Klopp ahead of crunch league clash
Newcastle coach Howe has no grudge against Liverpool boss Klopp ahead of crunch league clash
Chinese officials arrive in Taiwan on first post-pandemic visit
Chinese officials arrive in Taiwan on first post-pandemic visit
Turkiye quake fuels conspiracy posts on US antenna station
Turkiye quake fuels conspiracy posts on US antenna station
US Vice President Harris agrees to be ‘closely aligned’ on China with Macron, Scholz
US Vice President Harris agrees to be ‘closely aligned’ on China with Macron, Scholz
French court convicts three over Macron attack plot
French court convicts three over Macron attack plot

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.