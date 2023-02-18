You are here

  • Home
  • Australian boys in Syrian detention facing removal to men’s prisons: UN experts

Australian boys in Syrian detention facing removal to men’s prisons: UN experts

Australian boys in Syrian detention facing removal to men’s prisons: UN experts
At least 10 boys — family members of former Daesh fighters — were removed from Roj camp, above, on Jan. 31 because they had celebrated their 12th birthday. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zhgna

Updated 18 February 2023
Arab News

Australian boys in Syrian detention facing removal to men’s prisons: UN experts

Australian boys in Syrian detention facing removal to men’s prisons: UN experts
  • Children facing ‘exploitation, abuse and torture’ in adult jails
  • Camp authorities separating boys over radicalization fears
Updated 18 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Australian boys held in detention camps in northeast Syria are set to be separated from their families and placed in men’s prisons, The Guardian reported.

At least 10 boys of various nationalities — family members of former Daesh fighters — were removed from Roj camp on Jan. 31 because they had celebrated their 12th birthdays, UN experts said.

Several Australian families in the camp have been warned that their male children will soon be placed in senior prisons upon turning 12.

A UN group of experts warned that most boys in Syrian camps had been detained for several years and were “victims of terrorism.”

They deserve the full protection of international human rights law, the experts added.

Children are typically removed from detention camps over radicalization fears and are jailed with adults in single-sex prisons.

The UN experts said: “The indefinite, cradle-to-grave, camp-to-prison detention of boys, based on crimes allegedly committed by their family members, is a shocking example of the legal black hole that northeast Syria currently epitomizes.

“The pattern of forcibly removing boys who reach the ages of 10 or 12 from the camps, separating them from their mothers and siblings and taking them to unknown locations is completely unlawful.

“We are extremely concerned that serious harm may befall these boys and fear they may be forcibly disappeared, and subject to sale, exploitation and abuse, torture, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment.”

About 60 Australians remain in detention camps across northeast Syria, including women who claim that they were coerced into traveling to the region due to their marriages with slain Daesh fighters.

In October last year, the Australian government repatriated four women and 13 children from Roj camp.

But the families of the Australians remaining in Syrian detention camps are pressuring authorities into launching more repatriation missions.

Sources said that the government would continue its repatriation efforts but that further missions would prove “more complex.”

Save the Children Australia CEO Mat Tinkler said: “Failing to act now would be unconscionable…there is no excuse not to bring home these vulnerable children without delay.

“They are all Australian citizens who deserve full access to the education, healthcare and support systems available here, that will allow them to reintegrate and recover.”

If Australian boys are removed from their families and sent to men’s prisons, “they are left vulnerable by the lack of communication with their mothers, without any clear pathway for release,” Tinkler added.

Topics: Syria

Related

Children returned from Syria Daesh camps ‘building new lives’: Human Rights Watch
World
Children returned from Syria Daesh camps ‘building new lives’: Human Rights Watch
Australian government gears up Syrian prison rescue plan
World
Australian government gears up Syrian prison rescue plan

Italian authorities seize 14 tons of Captagon destined for Libya, Saudi Arabia 

Guardia di Finanza intercepted more than 84 million Captagon tablets — weighing 14 tons and with a value of more than €1 billion
Guardia di Finanza intercepted more than 84 million Captagon tablets — weighing 14 tons and with a value of more than €1 billion
Updated 18 February 2023
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian authorities seize 14 tons of Captagon destined for Libya, Saudi Arabia 

Guardia di Finanza intercepted more than 84 million Captagon tablets — weighing 14 tons and with a value of more than €1 billion
  • Syrian citizen Taher Al-Kayali accused of attempting to ship drugs still on the run 
  • Al-Kayali had help from two Italian citizens, prosecutors in Salerno confirmed 
Updated 18 February 2023
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italian prosecutors have ordered the arrest of a Syrian citizen accused of attempting to ship to Libya and Saudi Arabia 14 tons of Captagon and three tons of hashish, which were seized in 2020 in the port of Salerno.

Judge Francesco Guerra of the Court of Salerno accused Taher Al-Kayali of international drug trafficking.

Al-Kayali, 63, is currently on the run. Italy’s Guardia di Finanza (financial police) believe he is no longer on Italian territory, but the search for the man is ongoing, with foreign authorities also involved, the Guardia di Finanza in Salerno told Il Mattino newspaper.

On July 1, 2020, the Guardia di Finanza intercepted more than 84 million Captagon tablets — weighing 14 tons and with a value of more than €1 billion ($1.2 billion) — heading from Syria to European markets, where synthetic drug production may have taken an unexpected hit from the COVID-19 lockdown.

Many have come to associate Captagon with Daesh after investigations revealed the amphetamine was used by the group’s fighters to keep them on their feet during battles.

The synthetic stimulant fenethylline, Captagon, was first produced in the 1960s to treat hyperactivity, narcolepsy and depression but was banned in most countries by the 1980s as it was deemed too addictive. It remains hugely popular in the Middle East.

Italy’s Guardia di Finanza are now certain that the Captagon seized in Salerno came from Syria and could be linked to Lebanese group Hezbollah.

The Captagon tablets were hidden in multilayered paper cylinders in order to hide the contents from scanners.

Prosecutors in Salerno confirmed that Al-Kayali had help from two Italian citizens; Alberto Eros Amato, 47, a Sicilian who now lives in Switzerland, and Giuliantonio Apicella, 51, a customs officer in the port of Salerno. Amato was sentenced to 10 years in jail last month, while Apicella’s trial is still ongoing.

Al-Kayali’s role in the trafficking was confirmed by the analysis of hundreds of phone calls and WhatsApp and Telegram messages the Syrian exchanged with Amato to instruct him on how to transfer the drugs from where they were initially stored to containers of Italian origin to avoid further customs inspections and eliminate any evidence that could point to their Syrian origin.

The Kingdom vs Captagon
Inside Saudi Arabia's war against the drug destroying lives across the Arab world
Enter
keywords
Topics: Middle East Saudi Arabia Libya Syria Italy Captagon

Related

Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle massive haul of Captagon pills worth millions
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle massive haul of Captagon pills worth millions
Jordan seizes 6m Captagon pills
Middle-East
Jordan seizes 6m Captagon pills

Death toll from Daesh attack in Syria at least 53

Death toll from Daesh attack in Syria at least 53
Updated 18 February 2023
AP

Death toll from Daesh attack in Syria at least 53

Death toll from Daesh attack in Syria at least 53
Updated 18 February 2023
AP

BEIRUT: The death toll from an attack by the Daesh group against an army checkpoint and people collecting truffles in central Syria has risen to at least 53, most of them civilians, state media and an opposition war monitor reported Saturday.
The attack near the central town of Sukhna on Friday was the deadliest by the extremist group since so far this year, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor said.
The Observatory said the attack targeted a Syrian army checkpoint and people collecting wild truffles nearby, killing 68 people, including 61 civilians. It said Daesh fighters reached the area on motorcycles. On Friday, it reported that the attack killed 46.
The Observatory, which tracks Syria’s conflict, said the Daesh gunmen took advantage of the Feb. 6 earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria killing tens of thousands of people to carry out their deadly attack. The attention in Syria has been mostly focused on the earthquake over the past two weeks.
Syria’s state news agency, SANA, quoted the head of the general hospital in the central town of Palmyra as saying that they have received the bodies of 46 civilians and seven soldiers.
Despite their defeat in Syria in March 2019, Daesh sleeper cells still conduct attacks around Syria and Iraq, where they once declared a “caliphate.”
On Friday, the US military said a helicopter raid led by its forces in northeast Syria left a senior leader with the Daesh group dead and four American service members wounded. It identified the killed Daesh commander as Hamza Al-Homsi.
Joint operations between the US military and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces are common in northeast and eastern Syria along the border with Iraq.

Topics: Syria Daesh Death toll attack

Related

Australian boys in Syrian detention facing removal to men’s prisons: UN experts
Middle-East
Australian boys in Syrian detention facing removal to men’s prisons: UN experts
Turkiye-Syria earthquake death toll passes 45,000
Middle-East
Turkiye-Syria earthquake death toll passes 45,000

Turkiye-Syria earthquake death toll passes 45,000

Turkiye-Syria earthquake death toll passes 45,000
Updated 18 February 2023
Reuters

Turkiye-Syria earthquake death toll passes 45,000

Turkiye-Syria earthquake death toll passes 45,000
  • Mosques around the world on Friday performed absentee funeral prayers for the dead in Turkiye and Syria
  • Domestic teams continue search through flattened buildings on Saturday hoping to find more survivors
Updated 18 February 2023
Reuters

ANTAKYA/KAHRAMANMARAS, Turkiye: More than 45,000 people have been killed in the earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria, and the toll is expected to soar with some 264,000 apartments in Turkiye destroyed and many still missing in the country’s worst modern disaster.
Eleven days after the quake hit, three survivors were dug out from the rubble in Turkiye on Friday. The death toll in Turkiye stands at 39,672, while neighboring Syria has reported more than 5,800 deaths. Syria’s toll has not changed for days.
Mosques around the world on Friday performed absentee funeral prayers for the dead in Turkiye and Syria, many of whom could not receive full burial rites given the enormity of the disaster.
While many international rescue teams have left the vast quake zone, domestic teams continued to search through flattened buildings on Saturday hoping to find more survivors who defied the odds. Experts say most rescues occur in the 24 hours following an earthquake.
Hakan Yasinoglu, in his 40s, was rescued in the southern province of Hatay, 278 hours after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck in the dead of night on Feb. 6, the Istanbul Fire Brigade said.
Earlier, Osman Halebiye, 14, and Mustafa Avci, 34, were saved in Turkiye’s historic city of Antakya, known in ancient times as Antioch. As Avci was carried away, he was put on a video call with his parents, who showed him his newborn baby.
“I had completely lost all hope. This is a true miracle. They gave me my son back. I saw the wreckage and I thought nobody could be saved alive from there,” his father said.
An exhausted Avci was later reunited with his wife Bilge and daughter Almile at a hospital in Mersin.
Aid organizations say the survivors will need help for months to come with so much crucial infrastructure destroyed.
In neighboring Syria, already shattered by more than a decade of civil war, the bulk of fatalities have been in the northwest, an area controlled by insurgents who are at war with President Bashar Assad — a conflict that has complicated efforts to aid people affected by the earthquake.
The sides clashed overnight for the first time since the disaster, with government forces shelling the outskirts of Atareb, a rebel-held town badly hit by the earthquake, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Friday.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
Thousands of Syrians who had sought refuge in Turkiye from their country’s civil war have returned to their homes in the war zone — at least for now.
Neither Turkiye nor Syria have said how many people are still missing following the quake.
For families still waiting to retrieve relatives in Turkiye, there is growing anger over what they see as corrupt building practices and deeply flawed urban development that resulted in thousands of homes and businesses disintegrating.
One such building was the Ronesans Rezidans (Renaissance Residence), which keeled over in Antakya, killing hundreds.
“It was said to be earthquake-safe, but you can see the result,” said Hamza Alpaslan, 47, whose brother had lived in the apartment block. “It’s in horrible condition. There is neither cement nor proper iron in it. It’s a real hell.”
Turkiye has promised to investigate anyone suspected of responsibility for the collapse of buildings and has ordered the detention of more than 100 suspects, including developers.
The United Nations on Thursday appealed for more than $1 billion in funds for the Turkish relief operation, and has launched a $400 million appeal for Syrians.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Turkiye Syria

Turkiye quake fuels conspiracy posts on US antenna station

Turkiye quake fuels conspiracy posts on US antenna station
Updated 18 February 2023
AFP

Turkiye quake fuels conspiracy posts on US antenna station

Turkiye quake fuels conspiracy posts on US antenna station
  • Numerous social media posts have claimed the US research station HAARP is used to engineer storms and heatwaves
  • Expert allays fears, says HAARP was no more dangerous than any other electrical or radio station
Updated 18 February 2023
AFP

PARIS: Conspiracy theories about a US research station have resurged, with social media users falsely blaming it for the Turkiye-Syria earthquakes, following debunked claims it causes weather disasters and spreads the coronavirus.
Scientists have for years been refuting claims that the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP), with its Alaska facility boasting 180 radio antennae, is a US government-backed program to weaponize the atmosphere and subjugate the population.
The series of earthquakes that struck Turkiye and Syria on February 6, killing tens of thousands of people, gave rise to a new variant of the theory on social media in various languages.
It has been dismissed by experts as science fiction.

Some users cited flashes of light before the quake as evidence they were artificially generated by HAARP.

Some claimed it was to punish Turkiye for resisting the admission of new member countries to NATO.
“This is so crazy. It’s like asking if the earthquake was caused by Bugs Bunny digging for carrots,” said David Keith, professor of applied physics at the Harvard School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.
“There is simply no known mechanism for anything remotely like HAARP to have any impact on earthquakes.”
 

A view of the HAARP facility near Fairbanks, Alaska. (Courtesy: Geophysical Institute, University of Alaska Fairbanks)

HAARP sends radio waves to heat electrons in the ionosphere, the top layer of Earth’s atmosphere, to study their effects on communications systems.
Its waves are not big enough to reach Turkiye.
Quakes are caused by movements of the Earth’s crust.
Experts told AFP lights are commonly seen during earthquakes.
Theories vary about their origin. In some cases, they come from power lines or electricity stations shaken by the quake.
HAARP was run by the United States Air Force and Navy before being handed over in 2015 to the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Michael Lockwood, professor of space environment physics at the University of Reading, said claims about HAARP being used as a weapon may have stemmed from the program initially using radio waves to communicate with submarines — a function that became obsolete after the Cold War.
This history “got blown up into the farcical idea that HAARP is some form of a weapon,” Lockwood said.
“Some form of social mind control is the usual favorite but generating earthquakes is one that I hadn’t heard before.”

Numerous social media posts have claimed HAARP is used to engineer storms and heatwaves.
Some recent ones suggested the aim is to create climate change so that authorities can restrict people’s activities or even reduce the population.
Some cited a patent for a proposed device to heat parts of the ionosphere for defense purposes.
Filed in 1985 at the height of the Cold War, the document claims the technology could be used for “missile or aircraft destruction” or “weather modification.”
But the patent has since expired and there is no evidence the technology in it was developed.
HAARP’s transmitters send radio waves from 80 kilometers to more than 500 km (50-310 miles) above the Earth’s surface — far too high for such signals to affect weather or climate.
“The idea that technology can somehow bring about these extreme events makes no sense,” Ella Gilbert, a meteorologist at the British Antarctic Survey, told AFP.
“It is technically extremely difficult to influence such a large, complex and chaotic system as the weather.”

Other posts claim signals from HAARP can hit Earth, disrupting communications and power, and even harming people’s health.
David Hysell, a professor of earth and atmospheric sciences at Cornell University, said HAARP was no more dangerous than any other electrical or radio station.
Researchers have identified similarities between the HAARP claims and a wave of conspiracy theories about 5G telecommunications that emerged during the Covid pandemic.
Millions of people viewed Facebook posts claiming to show spacecraft from HAARP “emitting 5G radiation which contains the coronavirus.”
The posts showed a photo of a flying object leaving contrails. An analysis by AFP Fact Check indicated the photo was a montage.
“I don’t know where the conspiracy theories surrounding HAARP come from,” said Hysell.
“I think people confuse the research purpose of HAARP, which is to study naturally occurring hazards in space, with the operations of the facility itself.”
 

Topics: Syria-Turkiye earthquake High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) conspiracy theories

Related

Turkiye’s deadly quake renews alarm for Istanbul
Middle-East
Turkiye’s deadly quake renews alarm for Istanbul
Special Earthquake devastation reveals humanitarian cost of isolating Syria’s Assad regime photos
Middle-East
Earthquake devastation reveals humanitarian cost of isolating Syria’s Assad regime

Israeli-owned vessel attacked in Arabian Sea on Feb. 10 — regional security source

Israeli-owned vessel attacked in Arabian Sea on Feb. 10 — regional security source
Updated 18 February 2023
Reuters

Israeli-owned vessel attacked in Arabian Sea on Feb. 10 — regional security source

Israeli-owned vessel attacked in Arabian Sea on Feb. 10 — regional security source
  • British maritime security company Ambrey Intelligence said unmanned aerial systems had attacked two tankers and one bulk carrier in the Arabian Sea and assessed that Tehran had mounted the attack
Updated 18 February 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: At least one Israeli-owned vessel was attacked in the Arabian Sea on Feb. 10, a regional defense source said on Friday, in an assault that Iran is assumed to have carried out.
The source said drones were likely used and that there were no reports of casualties.
There was no immediate comment by Iran, which has rejected accusations it was behind similar incidents in the past few years.
The attack came during tension between Iran and the West over Tehran’s nuclear activity and its supply of arms — including long-range “suicide drones” — for Russia’s war in Ukraine, as well as months of anti-government demonstrations at home.
British maritime security company Ambrey Intelligence said unmanned aerial systems had attacked two tankers and one bulk carrier in the Arabian Sea and assessed that Tehran had mounted the attack. Two of the merchant vessels were Israeli-owned, it said, and one was Emirati.
Iran has blamed Israel for a Jan. 29 drone attack on a military site in the central city of Isfahan, vowing revenge for what appeared to be the latest episode in a long-running covert war.
Several nuclear sites are located in Isfahan province, including Natanz, the centerpiece of Iran’s uranium enrichment program, which Iran accuses Israel of sabotaging in 2021. There have been many explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial sites in recent years.
Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Friday that Iran was expanding its advanced weapons proliferation beyond the region despite an embargo, including talks to sell drones and precision-guided munitions to 50 countries.

Topics: Israel Palestine

Related

Tal Hanan. (video grab)
Media
Israel tech ‘threat to world’, say activists after hacking report
‘Armed robbery’: Israeli seizure of Palestinian prisoner funds condemned
Middle-East
‘Armed robbery’: Israeli seizure of Palestinian prisoner funds condemned

Latest updates

17,000 held for labor, residency, border violations in Saudi Arabia
17,000 held for labor, residency, border violations in Saudi Arabia
Aramco Saudi Ladies Tournament hosts Al-Ahli Women's team
Aramco Saudi Ladies Tournament hosts Al-Ahli Women's team
Italian authorities seize 14 tons of Captagon destined for Libya, Saudi Arabia 
Guardia di Finanza intercepted more than 84 million Captagon tablets — weighing 14 tons and with a value of more than €1 billion
Jeddah’s Fashion Hub shines spotlight on Saudi streetwear culture
Jeddah’s Fashion Hub shines spotlight on Saudi streetwear culture
Death toll from Daesh attack in Syria at least 53
Death toll from Daesh attack in Syria at least 53

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.