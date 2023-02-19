Sharjah Self-Defense tops medal table on Day 1 of AJP Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023

ABU DHABI: The AJP No-Gi Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023, organized by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro, kicked off at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City on Saturday with the UAE’s Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club taking home the most medals.
In the competitions for the Infant, Junior and Teen, Youth, Master 1 and Master 2 categories held on the first day of the event, A.F.N.T took second place followed by Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Jiu-Jitsu Club in third. In country rankings, the UAE came on top while Brazil and Russia took second and third places respectively. Competitions for the amateur and professional divisions will be held on Sunday.
“Athletes from more than 50 different nations participated in the competition. This suggests that, compared to past versions, the participation rate has increased,” said Mohammed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice president of the UAEJJF. “The event is held with high professionalism in keeping with Abu Dhabi’s status as the sport’s world capital, thanks to the efforts of the organizing committee and partners.
“The Abu Dhabi tournaments have risen to the top of the international sporting calendars and have made a significant contribution to the development of young athletes,” he added.
Ahmed Al-Sada, father of player Mohammed Ahmed Al-Sada (16 years old), a blue belt from Al-Wehda Academy, said the competition allows players to improve their combat skills and gain more experience through contact with various seasoned trainers in the game.
“Although my son Mohammed has participated in a number of events in the past, this is his first time competing at the AJP No-Gi Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship. It will teach him something new that will improve his career,” he said, adding that his son hopes to serve his country by winning medals.
“I am happy and grateful for today’s accomplishment,” said Shakhrom Makhmurodov of Tajikistan who plays for Checkmat International. He won gold in the Teen 62 kg division. “I put in good training over the last few days, and I received the reward. I would want to express my gratitude to the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and the event organizers for hosting such a powerful event.”
In turn, Brazilian Gerson Carvalho, a black belt from Team Gerson Carvalho, who participated in the Master 1 category, said: “I am really thrilled to reach the final and reach the podium. Today I had a few tough fights where everyone wanted to win, which shows the competition’s vigor and prestige as well as the competitors’ talent.”