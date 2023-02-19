Sharjah Self-Defense tops medal table on Day 1 of AJP Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023

UAE’s Yas Marina Circuit to stage World Triathlon Championship Series

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Sports Council has announced the official routes for the World Triathlon Championship Series race in Abu Dhabi, presented by Daman, with the Yas Marina Circuit selected as the venue.

Taking place on March 3 and 4, the season-opening race will see the world’s best professional and amateur triathletes compete at one of the UAE capital’s iconic sporting destinations, as the prestigious competition returns to the home of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix.

The event, which is expected to attract thousands of local, regional and international triathletes, features 15 race categories including the Elite Men and Women, Elite Para and Age Group, Junior and dedicated races for athletes of determination.

The race gets underway with the swimming leg in Yas Marina’s aquamarine waters against the backdrop of the W Abu Dhabi hotel and the famous motorsport circuit.

Following the swim, the triathletes will tackle the same course faced by Formula One drivers, as they cycle around the track. The bike course is described by race organizers as “a level of technicality to excite the seasoned triathletes looking for a challenge, while also well suited to the beginners.” The grandstands will also be open to fans as the triathletes make their way around the circuit.

The medals have also been revealed, and will be presented on stage to the top three finishers of each age category.

Mohammed Ahmed Al-Rumaithi, director of international events at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We are thrilled to announce that Yas Marina Circuit will once again be the venue for the World Triathlon Championship Series race in Abu Dhabi.

“While it is famous for its motorsport competitions, it is also a multi-purpose venue that caters for a number of different activities, and we have worked closely with our strategic partners to ensure the races are enjoyable and competitive while giving participants a unique opportunity of challenging themselves at an iconic world-class venue.

“As well as the race routes, we are also enhancing the way people enjoy the action with the Event Village having plenty of activities for all while there will be ample places across the island to watch the world’s best triathletes and cheer on your family and friends.

Taghrid Al-Saeed, executive director of group communications and destination marketing for Miral, added: “Following the success of the World Triathlon Championship Finals in November, we look forward to welcoming thousands to Yas Island for the opening leg of this year’s World Triathlon Championship Series.

“The event provides an opportunity to showcase the very best of Yas Island to not just the triathletes and spectators but to millions of TV viewers around the world in a pinnacle event on the triathlon sporting calendar.”

Located at the Formula 1 pit lanes, The Event Village will provide entertainment and activities and is free to enter.

The event has attracted some of the biggest names in triathlon. In the men’s category, the top 10 triathletes will be in action with France’s world No. 1 and world champion Leo Bergere headlining the stellar list.

In the women’s category, world No. 2 Georgia Taylor-Brown will be the top-ranked athlete which will also feature six of the world’s top 10 triathletes including world No. 3 Taylor Spivey of the US.

Tokyo Paralympic star Eva Maria Moral Pedrero, bronze medalist in the super contested PTWC class, will return after giving birth to a baby girl. Also lining up in the Para triathlon cup will be Tokyo bronze medalist in the PTS4 class Alejandro Sanchez Palomero.

There are also the Age Group race categories, which are designed to appeal to athletes of all ages and abilities, including first-time triathletes looking for a new challenge, seasoned triathletes seeking personal records, and junior athletes from 6 years of age.