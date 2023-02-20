You are here

Williams set to saddle first Saudi runner

Williams set to saddle first Saudi runner
Royal Ascot-winning trainer Ian Williams will be hoping for success in Saudi on Saturday. Credit: Focus On Racing.
  G3 Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap presents Enemy with toughest challenge yet
Riyadh: UK trainer Ian Williams is set to have his first runner in Saudi Arabia, when 6-year-old Enemy lines up in the $2.5 million G3 Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap (3,000 meters) on Saturday.

A date at The Saudi Cup meeting was always on the agenda for Enemy, but it was dependent on how he performed on his reappearance this season, as Williams explained.

“He needed to go up in the weights to get in. That meant his first run this year in Dubai was an important part of getting into this race,” Williams said.

“He won impressively there and interestingly it was his first run back after a procedure on his wind. It was also over a mile-and-a-half (2,400 meters) rather than his preferred distance of closer to two miles.”

Enemy has contested some of the biggest staying races in the UK, facing the world’s highest-rated staying horses like Stradivarius and Kyprios in last year’s G1 Goodwood Cup, but this could be his toughest assignment to date.

He will be joined in the 3,000 meter contest by 2021 Ascot Gold Cup winner Subjectivist, as well last year’s York Ebor winner Trawlerman, while 2021 German Derby winner Sisfahan and Yasutoshi Ikee’s Silver Sonic are other notable contenders.

“I think it’s a very strong field, with Subjectivist and Trawlerman in there. There are some very good European horses and it’s certainly as tough a field as he’s ever run in, but he merits his chance after his recent performances,” Williams said.

“I think the trip will suit him well. He stays well and he’d like a decent early pace so he can drop his head. Given a choice between a mile-and-a-half and a mile-and-seven-furlongs (3,000 meters), we’d probably always vouch for the longer trip.”

Enemy was given a patient ride by Richard Kingscote when winning at Meydan last time but, despite stepping back up to what should be more like his optimum trip, Williams suggested they may try to ride the son of Muhaarar differently at King Abdulaziz Racecourse.

“I’m not sure how much we’ll hang on to him in Saudi. It’s a very different track that doesn’t have the wide-open space and galloping nature of Meydan,” Williams said, adding: “Richard Kingscote will ride him again and between us we’ll make a decision on exactly how we feel the race is going to be run.

“He’s been in great form, and we’ve been looking forward to the opportunity to run in Saudi. He’ll be my first runner there, it’s a challenge and great to be a part of it.”

The G3 Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap is the fifth race on Saudi Cup night, which culminates in the $20 million Saudi Cup.

First ever World Padel League to be held in Dubai

First ever World Padel League to be held in Dubai
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

First ever World Padel League to be held in Dubai

First ever World Padel League to be held in Dubai
  • Padel currently fastest-growing sport in world
  • New World Padel League to feature as ‘Greatest show on court’
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

Dubai: The world’s top-ranked padel players and entertainment stars are set to take part in the “Greatest show on court” with the inaugural World Padel League to be held in association with Dubai Sports Council at the Coca-Cola Arena from June 8 to 11.

The World Padel League will feature four teams, 24 of the world’s leading players, and four concerts with internationally renowned artists.

The four-day event will be staged in Dubai by the same team that recently concluded the World Tennis League, which proved a huge success.

Rajesh Banga, chairman of the World Padel League, said: “Our goal is to innovate and marry world-class sport with entertainment to give fans a unique and immersive experience.

“After the success of the World Tennis League and with the incredible growth we see in padel, specifically regionally, we are excited to live up to promise for another blockbuster event.”

Saeed Hareb, secretary-general of the Dubai Sports Council, said: “The World Padel League will increase popularity of sport more locally and globally with local and international players showcasing their talent, highlighting tournament rules and standards, and cementing the commitment we made to grow and develop the sports by fostering interest in residents and visitors to pursue active sports.

“We believe the WPL will attract more talent to our shores,” he added.

Topics: Padel World Padel League Dubai

Moment of truth as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury land in Saudi Arabia for grudge match

Moment of truth as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury land in Saudi Arabia for grudge match
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

Moment of truth as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury land in Saudi Arabia for grudge match

Moment of truth as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury land in Saudi Arabia for grudge match
  • The two undefeated fighters are in the Kingdom for their bout on Feb. 26 at Diriyah Arena
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: With under a week to go, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are in Saudi Arabia and gearing up to finally settle their long-running dispute in the ring at Diriyah Arena on Feb. 26.

Twice postponed, Paul versus Fury sees two undefeated fighters face off in the latest headline boxing event to take place in Saudi Arabia. This follows “Clash on the Dunes” between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua in 2019 and last summer’s “Rage on the Red Sea,” which again featured Joshua in a second meeting with Oleksandr Usyk.

“I’m delighted to finally be here in Saudi Arabia,” Fury said on arrival at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport. “First and foremost, I’d like to thank the Ministry of Sport, Saudi Arabian Boxing Federation, Prince Khaled, and all those who’ve worked hard to get this fight on and make it happen in such a fantastic country that’s fast becoming a new home for global sport.

“I’ve trained too hard, sparred too many decent guys and have too much experience for there to be any other outcome. There’s nothing Jake Paul does inside that ring that has me worried. He’s delusional for believing he’s going to win — I’m levels above him and he’s going to find that out the hard way.”

Paul responded in a similar dismissive manner. “I’m going to show him on Feb. 26 that this is the hurt business,” said Paul. “I’ve sparred against harder guys, people who are world champions and ranked number one in their divisions, so preparations could not have gone any better and I don’t feel any pressure going into this fight. People are definitely going to see a knockout and I’ll finish him inside three or four rounds. Tommy’s not going to like this sport anymore when I’m done with him.”

Ravi Samani, COO and acting head of marketing, public relations and communications at Skill Challenge Entertainment, said: “We’re now within touching distance of another epic event on Saudi shores. We cannot (wait) for ‘The Truth.’” He said it was a “blockbuster encounter” that should not be missed.

Fight week includes a press conference on Thursday, Feb. 23, with local, regional and international media in attendance. The official weigh-in will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Originally an actor and social media personality, Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the world of boxing since turning professional. Now a global phenomenon, the popular American holds famous stoppage victories over UFC legends Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.

Fury also enters the contest with confidence. The half-brother of WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, he has an unblemished record (8-0, 4 KOs) in his professional campaign and has insisted his victory is a “foregone conclusion,” and predicted his foe “won’t hear the final bell.”

Besides the main event, “The Truth” also features a mouth-watering undercard. Ilunga Makabu puts his WBC cruiserweight world title on the line against former two-weight world champion Badou Jack. In addition, rising Saudi boxing star Ziyad Almaayouf looks to continue his professional ascension against Ronald Martinez, and Ragad Al-Naimi makes history by becoming the first female Saudi boxer to make her professional debut.

Topics: boxing Jake Paul Tommy Fury Saudi Arabia

Women’s Tennis Association celebrates 50th anniversary at Dubai championship

Women’s Tennis Association celebrates 50th anniversary at Dubai championship
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

Women’s Tennis Association celebrates 50th anniversary at Dubai championship

Women’s Tennis Association celebrates 50th anniversary at Dubai championship
  • The tournament takes place at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium until Feb. 25
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The Women’s Tennis Association, the principle organizing body of women’s professional tennis, has joined hands with the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to mark its 50th anniversary.

WTA players, coaches and officials teamed up with championships representatives and tournament staff to form a human “50” on Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium’s center court at this year’s event, which runs until Feb. 25 and features 17 of the world’s top-20 female players.

Canadian ace Leylah Annie Fernandez, the World No. 39, was one of the players to take part in the landmark celebration.

“Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the WTA here in Dubai means a lot to me,” she said. “I am super honored and proud to be a part of the WTA and to hopefully inspire young women to achieve their dreams. I think the WTA has been doing a great job in the past few years. It has a long way to go, but we are on the right track.”

Salah Tahlak, joint COO and tournament director of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, said: “The WTA commemorating its 50th anniversary here in Dubai is quite amazing. The organization is a role model for other sporting bodies to follow in improving the sporting landscape for women around the world and promoting equality and inclusion for all.”

The WTA was established on June 21, 1973, on the eve of Wimbledon Championships, with the goal of promoting fairness and equality in women’s sports. The organization governs the WTA Tour, the worldwide professional tennis tour for women. Today, the WTA has more than 2,500 players from 100 countries with more than 50 tournaments held annually across six continents.

Topics: Dubai Tennis Championships women

Sharjah Self-Defense club victorious at Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Sharjah Self-Defense club victorious at Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

Sharjah Self-Defense club victorious at Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Sharjah Self-Defense club victorious at Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship
  • UAE topped country ranking followed by Brazil and Russia in second and third
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club claimed first place in the AJP No-Gi Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023 on Sunday at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City.

The A.F.N.T and Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Jiu-Jitsu Club finished in second and third places, respectively.

The championship, organized by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro, marked the first competition in the new season of AJP events. The competitions for the amateur and professional divisions were held on Sunday, the second day of the event, with the UAE topping the country ranking, followed by Brazil and Russia in second and third.

Mohammed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice president of the UAEJJF, presented trophies to the clubs that had taken the top three positions, in a ceremony after the competition.

Yousef Al-Batran, board member of the UAEJJF, congratulated the winners, saying: “Given the athletes’ incredible performances this weekend and the participation of hundreds of players from across the nation and beyond, we can say for sure that the 2023 sports season will be terrific. It further shows how the UAEJJF’s vision of developing the sport and nurturing future champions is succeeding.”

Al-Batran stressed that the UAE athletes had performed above expectations and complimented the boisterous spectators who had gathered to cheer them on.

Tariq Al-Bahri, director-general of the AJP, said the competition was a huge success. “I would like to thank clubs and academies both inside and outside the UAE for their support of the championship and for their faith in the events we organize in terms of promoting the best players and enabling them to develop fighting techniques and experiences. We will continue to coordinate such events across the emirates and abroad to promote jiu-jitsu,” he said.

Ahmed Almahri, a competitor from the UAE who competed for Al-Wahda Club and won gold in the Blue/Amateur/56 kg class, said: “I am glad that I could make it to the podium and gain 600 rating points at the start of the season. I undertook extensive training prior to the event which, I believe, enabled me to win all my matches today and take home the gold.”

Oman Sur Academy’s Abdullah Khamis Hamood Al-Farsi, who secured the bronze in the Brown/Professional/69 kg category, said: “I had long wanted to compete in this prestigious event, so I decided to put off my work and studies to compete in Abu Dhabi. These tournaments in Abu Dhabi are the real deal for international players as it gives the chance to socialize with the best players in the world.”

Paulo Pinto from Commando Group Academy, who competes in the Men’s  Black/Professional/120 kg division, said: “Every time I fight in the Abu Dhabi and UAE championships, I feel as if I’m competing in the jiu-jitsu homeland. Nobody better embodies the virtues of the noble game than the UAE society. I’m glad to be around them.”

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu UAE Abu Dhabi Sharjah

