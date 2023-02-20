You are here

  • Home
  • Afghanistan shuts vital border-crossing with Pakistan, residents report shots fired 

Afghanistan shuts vital border-crossing with Pakistan, residents report shots fired 

Afghanistan shuts vital border-crossing with Pakistan, residents report shots fired 
Taliban security personnel patrol after clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan forces at Torkham border crossing, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, Feb. 20, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/28vnq

Updated 21 sec ago
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL/REHMAT MEHSUD 

Afghanistan shuts vital border-crossing with Pakistan, residents report shots fired 

Afghanistan shuts vital border-crossing with Pakistan, residents report shots fired 
  • Pakistani side ‘did not meet commitments,’ Afghan official says 
  • Torkham border key for transit of travelers, goods for landlocked Afghanistan 
Updated 21 sec ago
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL/REHMAT MEHSUD 

KABUL/PESHAWAR: The main border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan has been closed, officials from both sides confirmed on Monday, with reports of authorities exchanging gunfire amid worsening relations between the two neighbors. 

Afghan authorities closed on Sunday the Torkham border crossing over Pakistan’s alleged refusal to facilitate trade transport and Afghan patients, Taliban officials confirmed with Arab News. 

“Doors have been shut down due to some issues,” Qazi Mullah Adil, governor spokesman of Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, told Arab News. 

The Torkham border crossing, a key point of transit for travelers and goods, is located in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar. 

“There were a lot of problems when Afghans were traveling,” Adil said. 

“There was no clash,” he added. “Only one gunfire (exchange) took place, nothing else.” 

Sedidullah Quireshi, deputy spokesman of Nangarhar’s information and culture department, said the crossing point has been closed since Sunday evening. 

“The Pakistani side did not meet their commitments. They had promised to provide facilities for trade transport and patients. Thus, the gateway has been shut down on the directions of our leadership,” he told Arab News. 

Quireshi said the closure will be temporary until the issue is resolved between officials of the neighboring countries. 

“Talks are underway with Pakistani authorities regarding the issue,” he said. 

Residents from both countries and Pakistani officials said gunfire erupted early on Monday. 

Akbar Khan Afridi, a senior police officer in the Pakistani town of Landi Kotal, near the Torkham border, said “there was gunfire in the morning.” 

Though the situation was relatively calm when the border crossing closed on Sunday evening, gunshots were heard the next day.   

“Monday morning, the Pakistani security forces started firing from their check posts toward the Afghan side,” Pacha, a resident of the Afghan town Torkham, told Arab News. 

The situation was quiet by Monday afternoon, said Irshad Mohmand, assistant commissioner of Pakistan’s Khyber district. 

“It’s calm now, the ceasefire is intact, and the gate is closed for all sorts of vehicular and pedestrian movements,” Mohmand told Arab News. 

At least one person was injured, Mohmand said. 

Cross-border fire and shootouts have occurred along the Afghan-Pakistan border for years. In the past, each side has closed Torkham and the Chaman border crossing in southwestern Pakistan, for various reasons. For landlocked Afghanistan, both crossings are vital for both trade and travel. 

Pakistan has witnessed since November a surge in militant attacks, when the Pakistani Taliban — the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — ended a months-long ceasefire with the government. The TTP is a separate militant group that openly pledged allegiance to the Afghan Taliban after the fall of Kabul in 2021.   

Since the Taliban takeover, Pakistan has allowed critically ill or injured Afghans to enter the country for medical treatment, though, like many other countries, it still does not recognize Afghanistan’s Taliban government. 

Topics: Afghanistan Pakistan Torkham

Related

UK broadcaster Stephen Fry faces Islamophobia allegation

UK broadcaster Stephen Fry faces Islamophobia allegation
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

UK broadcaster Stephen Fry faces Islamophobia allegation

UK broadcaster Stephen Fry faces Islamophobia allegation
  • Actor reportedly linked Muslims to terrorism with ‘Allahu akbar’ joke at Lord’s Cricket Ground
  • Marylebone Cricket Club CEO describes claim as ‘factually incorrect’
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: UK actor and broadcaster Stephen Fry has been accused of making an Islamophobic remark at an event at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, The Times reported on Monday.

The 65-year-old, who is president of ground owners Marylebone Cricket Club, was said to have linked Muslims with terrorism in a joke at a cricketing dinner.

One member, Chris Waterman, described the comment as “egregious” and deserving of disciplinary action.

He said in opening remarks, Fry referred to the Allahakbarries cricket club, founded in 1890 by author J. M. Barrie.

The name of the amateur team, which was active until 1913, was based on the mistaken interpretation that “Allahu akbar” meant “Heaven help us” in Arabic.

Fry reportedly said: “The term ‘Allahu akbar,’ when used today, is usually followed by a loud bang.”

However, other members said they had not heard the comment, with MCC CEO Guy Lavender describing Waterman’s account as “factually incorrect.”

Lavender added: “The dinner in question was enjoyed by those that attended and we have not received any other complaint from attendees in this regard.”

Topics: Lord’s Cricket Ground Marylebone Cricket Club Stephen Fry Islamophobia

Related

Islamophobia ‘every bit as big an issue as racism,’ says Jemima Khan
World
Islamophobia ‘every bit as big an issue as racism,’ says Jemima Khan
Islamophobia has reached ‘alarming’ levels: OIC
Saudi Arabia
Islamophobia has reached ‘alarming’ levels: OIC

US President Biden pledges $500m military aid during Kyiv visit

US President Biden pledges $500m military aid during Kyiv visit
The Ukraine visit comes at a crucial moment in the war as Biden looks to keep allies unified in their support for Ukraine. (AFP)
Updated 20 February 2023
AP

US President Biden pledges $500m military aid during Kyiv visit

US President Biden pledges $500m military aid during Kyiv visit
  • Visit comes at a crucial moment in the war as Biden looks to keep allies unified in their support for Ukraine
Updated 20 February 2023
AP

KYIV: President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit Monday to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky, a gesture of solidarity that comes days before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country.
Biden delivered remarks and met with Zelensky at Mariinsky Palace to announce an additional half-billion dollars in US assistance and to reassure Ukraine of American and allied support as the conflict continues.
The US leader recalled the fears nearly a year ago that Russia’s invasion forces might quickly take the Ukrainian capital. “One year later, Kyiv stands,” Biden said, jamming his finger for emphasis on his stand decorated with the US and Ukrainian flags. “Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you and the world stands with you.”
The Ukraine visit comes at a crucial moment in the war as Biden looks to keep allies unified in their support for Ukraine as the war is expected to intensify with both sides preparing for spring offensives. Zelensky is pressing allies to speed up delivery of pledged weapon systems and is calling on the West to deliver fighter jets to Ukraine — something that Biden to date has declined to do.
Zelensky said he and Biden spoke about “long range weapons and the weapons that may still be supplied to Ukraine even though it wasn’t supplied before.” But he did not detail any new commitments.
Biden’s mission with his visit to Kyiv — and then Warsaw — is to underscore that the United States is prepared to stick with Ukraine “as long as it takes” to repel Russian forces even as public opinion polling suggests that US and allied support for providing weaponry and direct economic assistance has started to soften. For Zelensky, the symbolism of having the US president stand side by side with him on Ukrainian land as the anniversary nears is no small thing as he prods the US and European allies to provide more advanced weaponry and to step up the pace of delivery.
“I thought it was critical that there not be any doubt, none whatsoever, about US support for Ukraine in the war,” Biden said.
The visit also gives Biden an opportunity to get a firsthand look at the devastation the Russian invasion has caused on Ukraine. Thousands of Ukrainian troops and civilians have been killed, millions of refugees have fled the war, and Ukraine has suffered tens of billions of dollars of infrastructure damage.
The trip also marks an act of defiance against Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had hoped his military would swiftly overrun Kyiv within days. A year later, the Ukrainian capital stands and a semblance of normalcy has returned to the city as the fighting has concentrated in the country’s east, punctuated by cruise missile and drone attacks against military and civilian infrastructure.
Biden, a Democrat, also got a short firsthand taste of the terror that Ukrainians have lived with for close to a year, as air raids sirens howled over the capital just as he and Zelensky were exiting the gold-domed St. Michael’s Cathedral, which they visited together. Looking solemn, they continued unperturbed as they laid a wreath and held a moment of silence at the Wall of Remembrance honoring Ukrainian soldiers killed since 2014.
Though Western surface-to-air missile systems have bolstered Ukraine’s defensives, the visit marked the rare occasion where a US president has traveled to a conflict zone where the US or its allies did not have control over the airspace. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the US had given advance notice of the trip to Moscow to avoid any miscalculation that could bring the two nuclear-armed nations into direct conflict.
The US military does not have a presence in Ukraine other than a small detachment of Marines guarding the embassy in Kyiv, making Biden’s visit more complicated than other recent visits by prior US leaders to war zones.
Speculation has been building for weeks that Biden would pay a visit to Ukraine around the Feb. 24 anniversary of the Russian invasion. But the White House repeatedly had said that no presidential trip to Ukraine was planned, even after the Poland visit was announced earlier this month.
Since early morning on Monday many main streets and central blocks in Kyiv were cordoned without any official explanation. Later people started sharing videos of long motorcades of cars driving along the streets where the access was restricted.
At the White House, planning for Biden’s visit to Kyiv was tightly held — with a relatively small group of aides briefed on the plans — because of security concerns.
Asked by a reporter on Friday if Biden might include stops beyond Poland, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby replied, “Right now, the trip is going to be in Warsaw.” Moments later — and without prompting — Kirby added, “I said ‘right now.’ The trip will be in — to Warsaw. I didn’t want to make it sound like I was alluding to a change to it.
Biden quietly departed from Joint Base Andrews near Washington shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday, making a stop at Ramstein Air Base in Germany before making his way into Ukraine.
Other western leaders have made the trip to Kyiv since the start of the war.
In June, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and then Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi traveled together by night train to Kyiv to meet with Zelensky. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Kyiv in November shortly after taking office.
This is Biden’s first visit to a war zone as president. His recent predecessors, Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush, made surprise visits to Afghanistan and Iraq during their presidencies to meet with US troops and those countries’ leaders.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine US Joe Biden Volodymyr Zelensky

Related

Ukraine presses US Congress members for F-16 jets as Russia steps up new offensive
World
Ukraine presses US Congress members for F-16 jets as Russia steps up new offensive
US says China mulling arming Russia in Ukraine war
World
US says China mulling arming Russia in Ukraine war

Philippines, US discuss joint coast guard patrols in South China Sea

Philippines, US discuss joint coast guard patrols in South China Sea
Updated 20 February 2023
Reuters

Philippines, US discuss joint coast guard patrols in South China Sea

Philippines, US discuss joint coast guard patrols in South China Sea
  • Details were not provided on the scale or timing of the proposed patrols
  • Chinese coast guard earlier accused of aiming a ‘military-grade laser’ against a Philippine coast guard vessel
Updated 20 February 2023
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines and the United States are discussing conducting joint coast guard patrols, including in the South China Sea, a Manila official said on Monday.
With overlapping sovereign claims in the strategic waterway, the Philippines has ramped up rhetoric against what it describes as China’s “aggressive activities” in the South China Sea, which has also become a flashpoint for Chinese and US tensions around naval operation.
Jay Tarriela, the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) spokesperson on South China See issues, told CNN Philippines that talks with the United States have advanced beyond the infancy stage and the likelihood of carrying out joint patrols is high.
Tarriela did not provide details on the scale or timing of the proposed patrols, which come after the Pentagon said this month the United States and the Philippines had “agreed to restart joint maritime patrols in the South China Sea.”
“There is already a clear path of possibility since the Defense Department of the United States has also supported the joint patrol with the Philippine navy and the US navy so there is a certainty for this particular joint patrols to happen between the coast guard of both countries,” Tarriela said.
“There is also a possibility that it will be conducted in the South China Sea in support of the freedom of navigation of the United States government,” he said.
Rommel Jude Ong, former vice commander of the Philippine Navy, told Reuters on Monday, the idea of a coast guard deployment in the South China Sea instead of the navy will “mitigate any miscalculation and prevent China from finding an excuse to escalate tension” in the waterway.
Earlier this month, the PCG accused China’s coast guard of aiming a “military-grade laser” against its vessel supporting a resupply mission for troops on an atoll, temporarily blinding its crew, prompting expressions of concern from other countries including Japan, Australia and the United States. China has refuted the PCG’s account, which it said did not reflect the truth.
The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the joint patrols.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr last week summoned China’s ambassador to relay his concern over the frequency and intensity of China’s actions in the South China Sea.

Topics: Philippines US China South China Sea

Related

US renews warning it will defend Philippines after China spat
World
US renews warning it will defend Philippines after China spat
Philippines beefs up forces, blames Beijing for ‘destabilizing’ South China Sea video
World
Philippines beefs up forces, blames Beijing for ‘destabilizing’ South China Sea

Beijing slams ‘false’ US claims that China may arm Russia

Beijing slams ‘false’ US claims that China may arm Russia
Updated 20 February 2023
AFP

Beijing slams ‘false’ US claims that China may arm Russia

Beijing slams ‘false’ US claims that China may arm Russia
  • ‘We do not accept the United States’ finger-pointing on China-Russia relations, let alone coercion and pressure’
Updated 20 February 2023
AFP

BEIJING: Beijing lashed out on Monday against US claims that China was considering sending arms to Russia to assist in its war in Ukraine.

“It is the United States and not China that is endlessly shipping weapons to the battlefield,” China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said when asked about the US claims.

“We urge the United States to earnestly reflect on its own actions, and do more to alleviate the situation, promote peace and dialogue, and stop shifting blame and spreading false information,” he told a regular briefing.

“It is clear to the international community who is calling for dialogue and fighting for peace, and who is adding fuel to the fire and encouraging opposition,” he added.

The statement came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CBS in an interview that China was now “considering providing lethal support” to Moscow ranging “from ammunition to the weapons themselves.”

He made similar comments in a series of interviews from Germany, where on Saturday he attended the Munich Security Conference and met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

Blinken’s accusations came as relations between China and the United States were further strained after Washington shot down what it said was a Chinese spy balloon earlier this month.

The United States has repeatedly warned China against providing support to Russia for its war in Ukraine, which is nearing its one-year anniversary.

Appearing on Sunday on ABC, Blinken said that US President Joe Biden had warned his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, as long ago as last March against sending weapons to Russia.

Since that time, “China has been careful not to cross that line, including by holding off on selling lethal weapons systems for use on the battlefield,” according to a US administration source familiar with the issue.

In Munich, Blinken and Wang Yi clashed over Washington’s shooting down of a Chinese balloon over its airspace.

During their encounter, Blinken “directly spoke to the unacceptable violation of US sovereignty and international law by (China’s) high-altitude surveillance balloon in US territorial airspace,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

He also warned Wang “about the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia or assistance with systemic sanctions evasion,” Price said.

In turn, Wang Yi told Blinken that their countries’ relations had been damaged by how Washington reacted to the balloon, which China has repeatedly described as a civilian craft for weather research that veered off course.

Wang Yi “made clear China’s solemn position on the so-called airship incident,” and “urged the US side to change course, acknowledge and repair the damage that its excessive use of force caused to China-US relations,” state news agency Xinhua reported.

Speaking on Saturday at the gathering of world leaders in Munich, the diplomat had condemned the US reaction to the balloon as “hysterical and absurd.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine China US

Related

US says China mulling arming Russia in Ukraine war
World
US says China mulling arming Russia in Ukraine war
China, Russia slam US ‘imperialist’ and ‘Cold War mentality’
World
China, Russia slam US ‘imperialist’ and ‘Cold War mentality’

Main Afghan-Pakistani border crossing closed, residents report gunfire

Main Afghan-Pakistani border crossing closed, residents report gunfire
Updated 20 February 2023
Reuters

Main Afghan-Pakistani border crossing closed, residents report gunfire

Main Afghan-Pakistani border crossing closed, residents report gunfire
  • Pakistani military, police and government spokespeople were not immediately available for comment
Updated 20 February 2023
Reuters

KABUL: The main border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan was closed on Monday, officials from the two sides said, and residents in the area reported the sound of gunfire near the normally bustling border transit point.
It was not immediately clear if Afghan or Pakistani authorities closed the Torkham border crossing, near the Khyber Pass, but it comes after relations between Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban and Pakistan have deteriorated sharply.
“The border is closed, we will share details later,” a spokesperson for the Taliban administration’s police force in the eastern Afghan province of Nangahar told Reuters.
Media reported that the border was closed on Sunday evening but did not give a reason.
Pakistani military, police and government spokespeople were not immediately available for comment but two Pakistani security officials in the region confirmed that the border had been closed and some gunfire had been exchanged.
Disputes linked to the 2,600 km border have been a bone of contention between the neighbors for decades.
The Torkham border point is the main point of transit for travelers and goods between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan.
Mohammad Ali Shinwari, a resident of Landi Kotal on the Pakistani side, said the border had been closed late on Sunday and gunfire erupted early on Monday.
“When we heard gunshots in the morning, we got worried and believed that troops of the two countries might have started fighting,” he said.
Clashes on the border have occurred for years, during the two-decade rule of Afghanistan’s US-backed government and since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021.
Clashes between Afghan and Pakistani security forces have also at times closed the second most important crossing between the two countries, at Chaman to the south.
Pakistan’s foreign minister told a security conference in Germany on Sunday that the risks of militancy stemming from Afghan soil could affect the world.
A Taliban foreign ministry spokesperson said later Pakistan should raise issues in private and not at public forums.
The foreign ministry said the Taliban administration would not allow its territory to be used against other countries, particularly against its neighbors.

Topics: Afghanistan Pakistan

Related

Latest updates

Afghanistan shuts vital border-crossing with Pakistan, residents report shots fired 
Afghanistan shuts vital border-crossing with Pakistan, residents report shots fired 
Discover NEOM Saudi Arabia tour event kicks off in Jeddah
Discover NEOM Saudi Arabia tour event kicks off in Jeddah
11 deals worth $1.2bn signed on first day of IDEX, NAVDEX
11 deals worth $1.2bn signed on first day of IDEX, NAVDEX
Britain summons Iran’s most senior diplomat over threat to journalists
Iran International said it was moving its live broadcasting studios to the US following threats it faced in Britain. (Screenshot
6 teams crowned champions at Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup 2023
6 teams crowned champions at Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup 2023

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.