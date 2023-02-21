Putin suspends US nuclear treaty, vows to keep fighting in Ukraine

You are here

Many observers expect Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech to address Moscow’s fallout with the West. (AFP)
  • Vladimir Putin accused West of raging the war
MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday suspended Moscow’s participation in a nuclear arms reduction treaty with Washington during a speech in which he accused the West of escalating the Ukraine conflict.
In his scathing state of the nation address to Russian lawmakers, Putin also vowed that Russia would keep fighting in Ukraine ahead of the first anniversary of the military campaign.
Accusing Western powers of wanting “to be done with us once and for all,” he said Russia was “forced” to suspend the New START treaty but would not pull out of the agreement altogether.
The 2010 treaty is the last major US-Russia arms control pact still in force but it has frayed in recent years, with accusations from Washington that Moscow was not complying with it.
Putin was speaking a day after US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv in which he promised additional arms deliveries for Ukraine, and ahead of a speech by Biden in Warsaw.
Referring to the conflict in Ukraine, Putin said: “step by step, we will carefully and systematically solve the aims that face us.”
He said it was “impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield.”
“The responsibility for fueling the Ukrainian conflict, for its escalation, for the number of victims... lies completely with Western elites,” Putin said.
A top US official described as an “absurdity” Putin’s accusations that Russia had been threatened by the West as justification for sending troops into Ukraine.
“Nobody is attacking Russia. There’s a kind of absurdity in the notion that Russia was under some form of military threat from Ukraine or anyone else,” White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters in Warsaw.
Putin also issued a warning to critics within Russia, saying: “Those who have embarked on the path of betrayal of Russia must be held accountable under the law.”
Turning to the economy, Putin said sanctions against Russia had not succeeded and were in fact hurting the West by raising energy prices.
“They have not succeeded and will not succeed,” he said.
“The Russian economy has proved much more resilient than the West expected.”
Russian official data on Monday showed the economy contracted by 2.1 percent last year despite sanctions — far less than had been expected.
Biden is due to deliver his own speech at around 1630 GMT after talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda, who has been a key advocate for Ukraine within the EU and NATO.
From Warsaw’s historic Royal Castle, Biden will “make it clear that the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine... for as long as it takes,” according to National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, who spoke to reporters last week.
He will also speak by telephone with the leaders of Britain, France and Italy, the White House has said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is due in Washington on March 3.
“You’ll hear messages in the president’s speech that will certainly resonate with the American people, certainly will resonate with our allies and partners, without question resonate with the Polish people,” Kirby said of the Warsaw address.
“I would suspect that you’ll hear him messaging Mr.Putin as well, as well as the Russian people.”
At his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, Biden pledged “unwavering” US support and some $500 million in ammunition and artillery supplies.
The visit came ahead of the February 24 anniversary of when Putin gave the order for Russian troops to enter Ukraine.
“One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands,” Biden said at the Mariinsky Palace, the Ukrainian president’s official residence.
When the Kremlin launched the offensive in Ukraine, its so-called “special military operation” was planned to be a rapid conquest leading to capitulation and the installation of a pro-Russian regime.
“Putin thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided,” Biden said Monday. “He thought he could outlast us.”
“He’s just been plain wrong,” he added.
On Tuesday, China said it was “deeply concerned” about the conflict, which it said was “intensifying and even getting out of control.”
Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Beijing would “urge the countries concerned to stop adding fuel to the fire as soon as possible, to stop shifting the blame to China,” following US claims that Beijing may be considering sending arms to Moscow.
China has sought to position itself as a neutral party, while maintaining close ties with its strategic ally Russia.
China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, is due in Moscow on Tuesday for talks, in his final stop of a European tour.
The Kremlin has said Wang may meet Putin during his visit, according to the state TASS news agency.
According to the latest estimates from Norway, the conflict has wounded or killed 180,000 Russian soldiers and 100,000 Ukrainian troops.
Other Western sources estimate the conflict has caused 150,000 casualties on each side.

Updated 59 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

US, allies to tighten screws on Russian sanctions evasion

US, allies to tighten screws on Russian sanctions evasion
  • Coalition of more than 30 countries would crack down on Russia’s purchases of dual-use goods
  • Sanctions would also seek to do more to stem the transshipment of oil and other restricted goods through bordering countries
Updated 59 min 41 sec ago
Reuters
WASHINGTON: The United States and its allies will impose new sanctions this week to crack down on Russia’s efforts to evade sanctions and export controls aimed at forcing Moscow to end its war in Ukraine, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday.
Adeyemo said a coalition of more than 30 countries would crack down on Russia’s purchases of dual-use goods like refrigerators to secure semiconductors needed for its military. The sanctions would also seek to do more to stem the transshipment of oil and other restricted goods through bordering countries, although he did not give details.
Officials would also warn companies and individuals still doing business with Russia that they faced sanctions if they continued doing so.
“The breadth of this coalition is what will enable us to continue to isolate Russia,” Adeyemo will say in a speech to be delivered at the Council on Foreign Relations on Tuesday, ahead of Friday’s one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
“We will force those that fail to implement our sanctions and export controls to choose between their economic ties with our coalition of countries — representing more than half of the world’s GDP — or providing material support to Russia, an economy that is becoming more isolated every day.”
The goal, Adeyemo said, was to keep raising the cost to Russia of evading sanctions and trying to get around an oil price cap imposed by the Group of Seven rich nations and Australia by creating its own alternative ecosystem to sell oil.
Russia had already been forced to divert billions in funds from the war to pay for insurance, shipping and other services, and Washington would seek “additional ways to drive up” those costs, he said, without elaborating.
Echoing remarks made in an interview with Reuters last week, Adeyemo said US and allied officials would warn companies and financial institutions in their own countries — and India and China — against evading sanctions imposed on Russia.
They were also providing “actionable” intelligence to countries, including several of Russia’s neighbors, to enable them to stamp out sanctions evasion. If they failed to act, he said, “we and our partners are prepared to use the various economic tools at our disposal to act on our own.”
US and coalition officials would warn companies and banks in these countries that they faced being cut off from Western markets and financial systems if they did not enforce sanctions.
Adeyemo acknowledged that Russia’s economic data appeared better than expected at the start of the war, but said Western sanctions were forcing the Kremlin to use limited resources to prop up its economy. “One year into this conflict, Russia’s economy looks more like Iran and Venezuela’s than a member of the (Group of 20 major economies),” he said in the prepared remarks.
Adeyemo said Washington was concerned about deepening ties between Russia and China, but Beijing could not provide Moscow with advanced semiconductors it needed to replace military equipment lost since the start of the war.

President Tsai: Taiwan to bolster military ties with United States

President Tsai: Taiwan to bolster military ties with United States
Updated 21 February 2023
AFP

President Tsai: Taiwan to bolster military ties with United States

President Tsai: Taiwan to bolster military ties with United States
  • ‘Taiwan will cooperate even more actively with the United States and other democratic partners to confront global challenges’
Updated 21 February 2023
AFP

TAIPEI: Taiwan will boost military exchanges with the United States to curb “authoritarian expansionism,” President Tsai Ing-wen said Tuesday after meeting with visiting US lawmakers.
The five-day US Congressional visit comes after a top US defense official reportedly made a rare and highly secretive stopover to the self-ruled island as Washington-Beijing tensions flared over alleged Chinese spy balloons.
“Taiwan and the United States continue to bolster military exchanges,” Tsai said after convening with the US delegation at her office in Taipei.
“Going forward, Taiwan will cooperate even more actively with the United States and other democratic partners to confront such global challenges as authoritarian expansionism and climate change.”
Tsai did not provide further details on what the future exchanges might entail.
Washington diplomatically recognizes Beijing over Taipei, but is the self-governing island’s most important international benefactor and supports Taiwan’s right to decide its own future.
Beijing, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to seize it one day, opposes any official exchanges with the democracy and has reacted with anger to a flurry of trips to the island by US politicians in recent years.

China ‘deeply concerned’ over Ukraine conflict, vows to ‘promote dialogue’

China ‘deeply concerned’ over Ukraine conflict, vows to ‘promote dialogue’
Updated 21 February 2023
AFP

China ‘deeply concerned’ over Ukraine conflict, vows to ‘promote dialogue’

China ‘deeply concerned’ over Ukraine conflict, vows to ‘promote dialogue’
  • China’s foreign minister Qin Gang: Beijing would ‘continue to promote peace talks’
  • China to publish a proposal this week aimed at finding a ‘political solution’ to the Ukraine crisis
Updated 21 February 2023
AFP

BEIJING: China’s foreign minister said Tuesday that Beijing is “deeply concerned” about the conflict in Ukraine, which is “intensifying and even getting out of control.”
Beijing will “work with the international community to promote dialogue and consultation, address the concerns of all parties and seek common security,” Qin Gang said in a speech on global security.
Referencing the coming first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of its neighbor on February 24, Qin said Beijing would “continue to promote peace talks.”
“At the same time, we urge the countries concerned to stop adding fuel to the fire as soon as possible, to stop shifting the blame to China,” Qin said, following US claims that Beijing may be considering sending arms to Moscow.
And regarding the island of Taiwan — which China claims as part of its territory and has vowed to seize one day — Qin urged countries to “stop making an uproar by shouting ‘Today Ukraine, tomorrow Taiwan’.”
China has said it will publish a proposal this week aimed at finding a “political solution” to the Ukraine crisis.
Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that Beijing was against attacks on nuclear power plants, opposed the use of biochemical weapons and was willing to work with “all parties.”

UN torture prevention panel terminates visit to Australia

SPT Chairperson Suzanne Jabbour. (Twitter @JabbourSuzanne)
SPT Chairperson Suzanne Jabbour. (Twitter @JabbourSuzanne)
Updated 21 February 2023
Reuters

UN torture prevention panel terminates visit to Australia

SPT Chairperson Suzanne Jabbour. (Twitter @JabbourSuzanne)
  • Spokesman: The Australian government ‘deeply regrets’ the decision by the UN panel
Updated 21 February 2023
Reuters

SYDNEY: A UN torture prevention panel terminated its suspended visit to Australia, saying it continued to face obstacles in getting access to some detention centers in the country.

The UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT) on Monday said it had requested several assurances in order to resume its visit but some guarantees were not provided, and it could not decide on a “reasonable timeframe” for a visit.

“Despite the good cooperation the Subcommittee has with the Australian federal authorities following our initial mission, there is no alternative but to terminate the visit as the issue of unrestricted access to all places of deprivation of liberty in two states has not yet been resolved,” SPT Chairperson Suzanne Jabbour said in a statement.

The Australian government “deeply regrets” the decision by the UN panel, a spokesperson for Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said in an emailed response.

“This is despite the fact that the SPT carried out successful visits to places of detention across almost all jurisdictions in Australia, and the progress made by Australia in addressing the concerns raised by the SPT,” it said.

An optional protocol against torture and degrading treatment, which Australia is a signatory to, allows for SPT to visit prisons, police stations and other detention centers unannounced.

New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, in October 2022 blocked the panel from visiting its prisons, saying the state maintained high standards at its jails and Australia was a sovereign country. Dreyfuss then said the decision by New South Wales was disappointing.

The UN delegation was also prevented from visiting correctional facilities in Queensland state prompting it to suspend its 12-day visit.

The offices of the premiers of New South Wales and Queensland did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comment.

Jabbour said a report based on what the panel had observed during its October visit would be shared with the Australian authorities.

Muslim minister is a front-runner to become Scotland’s first minister after Sturgeon’s resignation

Humza Yousaf, the most prominent Muslim politician in Scotland, was the first candidate to announce his intention to stand
Humza Yousaf, the most prominent Muslim politician in Scotland, was the first candidate to announce his intention to stand
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

Muslim minister is a front-runner to become Scotland’s first minister after Sturgeon’s resignation

Humza Yousaf, the most prominent Muslim politician in Scotland, was the first candidate to announce his intention to stand
  • Health Minister Humza Yousaf will take on Kate Forbes, the Scottish National Party’s more socially conservative finance secretary, in what looks likely to be a two-horse race
  • The party seems to be shifting toward a youthful ‘fresh perspective,’ after veterans Angus Robertson, the culture secretary, and deputy first minister John Swinney ruled themselves out
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Scotland’s Health Minister Humza Yousaf has emerged as a front-runner in the contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon as leader of the Scottish National Party and the country’s first minister.

Sturgeon, 52, shocked many in British politics last week when she announced she was resigning. She said she had become too divisive a figure and, after more than eight years of leading the SNP and the Scottish Parliament, was too tired to carry on.

Yousaf, the most prominent Muslim politician in Scotland, was the first candidate to announce his intention to stand in the leadership contest. He shares similar views with Sturgeon on many policies, and his chances of becoming leader received a boost on Monday morning when Angus Robertson, 53, the culture secretary, announced he would not be running.

John Swinney, 58, the deputy first minister and a former leader of the SNP in the early 2000s, ruled himself out on Thursday, saying his decision not to challenge for the leadership was intended to create space for a “fresh perspective” on the aims of the governing party, including its policy on pursuing Scotland’s independence from the UK.

As a result of those two announcements, the leadership contest is shaping up to be a two-candidate race between 37-year-old Yousaf and Kate Forbes, 32, the party’s more socially conservative finance secretary, who confirmed in a message posted on Twitter that she wants to succeed Sturgeon.

Yousaf launched his campaign on Monday in Clydebank, a town about eight miles west of Glasgow that was once renowned for its shipbuilding history, because his grandfather, Mohammed Yousaf, got his first job after emigrating to Scotland in 1962 at the massive Singer sewing machine factory that was once a major employer for the town.

He praised Scotland’s inclusive, diverse ethos, saying his candidacy was clear proof of this. He added that his grandfather “couldn’t have imagined, not in his wildest dreams, that his grandson would be running to be first minister of Scotland.”

The SNP has said it will choose its new leader within six weeks through a ballot of its members, the closing date for which is March 27.

