Saudi Sports for All Federation launches 6-month basketball program for Kingdom's expats

Saudi Sports for All Federation launches 6-month basketball program for Kingdom’s expats
The launch of the Basketball Program for Residents is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals. (Supplied)
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Sports for All Federation launches 6-month basketball program for Kingdom’s expats

Saudi Sports for All Federation launches 6-month basketball program for Kingdom’s expats
  • The Kingdom’s expats will be able to show off their skills while keeping fit
  • Program is open to male residents between the age of 24 and 60
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Sports for All Federation launched a six-month resident basketball program that will last until June 2023, aiming to meet the needs of basketball fans, stimulate competition, and encourage communities residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to practice the sport.

The first Basketball Program for Residents league began on Dec. 9, 2022, at Tarbiyah Namouthajiyah International School in Riyadh’s Al-Rayan neighborhood, with the SFA welcoming a diverse group of fans, players, and spectators to launch the program in exciting fashion.

Open to male participants between the age of 24 and 60, over 1,000 players are expected to take part in the program. Taking place from December 2022 to June 2023, basketball matches will be held every Friday as part of an ongoing league, with teams vying for top spot and honors.

The launch of the Basketball Program for Residents is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals. It builds upon the SFA’s work to raise physical activity levels in the country and will help empower more people to lead healthier and more active lives.

The new initiative marks another milestone on the SFA’s journey to creating a healthier Saudi Arabia. Working closely with the Saudi Arabian Basketball Federation, the SFA aims to enhance the Kingdom’s basketball culture and stimulate interest in the sport.

The SFA, in cooperation with the Saudi Basketball Federation, looks forward to unifying its efforts and launching an innovative program. Both entities will leverage their resources and networks to realize the country’s basketball — and sports — potential, offering access to more basketball experiences, events, and provisions for communities to take full advantage of.

The introduction of the Basketball Program for Residents follows the success of previous and ongoing SFA expat programs, including the National Cricket Championship, an initiative set up to encourage and facilitate a healthy and active lifestyle by harnessing the popularity of the beloved bat-and-ball game. In 2020, the SFA also joined forces with the Mantra Rays swim team to host a swimming program for young expats. Participants, representing 16 different nationalities, took part in the program, competing across six different age groups.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Sports for All Federation

Team of week for Roshn Saudi League round 17

Team of week for Roshn Saudi League round 17
The Roshn Saudi League team of the week.
Updated 20 February 2023
Khaled Alarafah

Team of week for Roshn Saudi League round 17

Team of week for Roshn Saudi League round 17
  • The 32-year-old Brazilian Al-Ittihad player Romarinho ranked 8.8 following his goal and another assist
Updated 20 February 2023
Khaled Alarafah

Riyadh: Romarinho has been voted the Roshn Saudi League player of the week by statistical website Sofascore after an incredible performance in round 17 of the season.

The 32-year-old Brazilian Al-Ittihad player ranked 8.8 following his goal and another assist, securing his team’s 3-0 victory over Ettifaq.

Goalkeeper Seung-gyu Kim of Al-Shabab was the only star of his category.

In defense, Ahmed Sharahili from Al-Ittihad, Jude Anthony of Al-Al-Khaleej, and Al-Fateh’s Marwane Saadane were among the top players.

Midfielder Mohammed Al-Dosari of Al-Raed, Ever Banega from Al-Shabab, Al-Wehda’s Faycal Fajr, Knowledge Musona of Al-Tai, along with player of the week Romarinho, were the best in their categories.

Forwards Julio Tavares of Al-Raed and Cristiano Ronaldo from Al-Nassr ranked top of their category.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League Al-ittihad Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo Romarinho

Williams set to saddle first Saudi runner

Williams set to saddle first Saudi runner
Royal Ascot-winning trainer Ian Williams will be hoping for success in Saudi on Saturday. Credit: Focus On Racing.
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

Williams set to saddle first Saudi runner

Williams set to saddle first Saudi runner
  • G3 Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap presents Enemy with toughest challenge yet
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: UK trainer Ian Williams is set to have his first runner in Saudi Arabia, when 6-year-old Enemy lines up in the $2.5 million G3 Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap (3,000 meters) on Saturday.

A date at The Saudi Cup meeting was always on the agenda for Enemy, but it was dependent on how he performed on his reappearance this season, as Williams explained.

“He needed to go up in the weights to get in. That meant his first run this year in Dubai was an important part of getting into this race,” Williams said.

“He won impressively there and interestingly it was his first run back after a procedure on his wind. It was also over a mile-and-a-half (2,400 meters) rather than his preferred distance of closer to two miles.”

Enemy has contested some of the biggest staying races in the UK, facing the world’s highest-rated staying horses like Stradivarius and Kyprios in last year’s G1 Goodwood Cup, but this could be his toughest assignment to date.

He will be joined in the 3,000 meter contest by 2021 Ascot Gold Cup winner Subjectivist, as well last year’s York Ebor winner Trawlerman, while 2021 German Derby winner Sisfahan and Yasutoshi Ikee’s Silver Sonic are other notable contenders.

“I think it’s a very strong field, with Subjectivist and Trawlerman in there. There are some very good European horses and it’s certainly as tough a field as he’s ever run in, but he merits his chance after his recent performances,” Williams said.

“I think the trip will suit him well. He stays well and he’d like a decent early pace so he can drop his head. Given a choice between a mile-and-a-half and a mile-and-seven-furlongs (3,000 meters), we’d probably always vouch for the longer trip.”

Enemy was given a patient ride by Richard Kingscote when winning at Meydan last time but, despite stepping back up to what should be more like his optimum trip, Williams suggested they may try to ride the son of Muhaarar differently at King Abdulaziz Racecourse.

“I’m not sure how much we’ll hang on to him in Saudi. It’s a very different track that doesn’t have the wide-open space and galloping nature of Meydan,” Williams said, adding: “Richard Kingscote will ride him again and between us we’ll make a decision on exactly how we feel the race is going to be run.

“He’s been in great form, and we’ve been looking forward to the opportunity to run in Saudi. He’ll be my first runner there, it’s a challenge and great to be a part of it.”

The G3 Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap is the fifth race on Saudi Cup night, which culminates in the $20 million Saudi Cup.

Topics: Saudi Cup 2023 Ian Williams G3 Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap

Moment of truth as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury land in Saudi Arabia for grudge match

Moment of truth as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury land in Saudi Arabia for grudge match
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

Moment of truth as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury land in Saudi Arabia for grudge match

Moment of truth as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury land in Saudi Arabia for grudge match
  • The two undefeated fighters are in the Kingdom for their bout on Feb. 26 at Diriyah Arena
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: With under a week to go, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are in Saudi Arabia and gearing up to finally settle their long-running dispute in the ring at Diriyah Arena on Feb. 26.

Twice postponed, Paul versus Fury sees two undefeated fighters face off in the latest headline boxing event to take place in Saudi Arabia. This follows “Clash on the Dunes” between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua in 2019 and last summer’s “Rage on the Red Sea,” which again featured Joshua in a second meeting with Oleksandr Usyk.

“I’m delighted to finally be here in Saudi Arabia,” Fury said on arrival at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport. “First and foremost, I’d like to thank the Ministry of Sport, Saudi Arabian Boxing Federation, Prince Khaled, and all those who’ve worked hard to get this fight on and make it happen in such a fantastic country that’s fast becoming a new home for global sport.

“I’ve trained too hard, sparred too many decent guys and have too much experience for there to be any other outcome. There’s nothing Jake Paul does inside that ring that has me worried. He’s delusional for believing he’s going to win — I’m levels above him and he’s going to find that out the hard way.”

Paul responded in a similar dismissive manner. “I’m going to show him on Feb. 26 that this is the hurt business,” said Paul. “I’ve sparred against harder guys, people who are world champions and ranked number one in their divisions, so preparations could not have gone any better and I don’t feel any pressure going into this fight. People are definitely going to see a knockout and I’ll finish him inside three or four rounds. Tommy’s not going to like this sport anymore when I’m done with him.”

Ravi Samani, COO and acting head of marketing, public relations and communications at Skill Challenge Entertainment, said: “We’re now within touching distance of another epic event on Saudi shores. We cannot (wait) for ‘The Truth.’” He said it was a “blockbuster encounter” that should not be missed.

Fight week includes a press conference on Thursday, Feb. 23, with local, regional and international media in attendance. The official weigh-in will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Originally an actor and social media personality, Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the world of boxing since turning professional. Now a global phenomenon, the popular American holds famous stoppage victories over UFC legends Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.

Fury also enters the contest with confidence. The half-brother of WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, he has an unblemished record (8-0, 4 KOs) in his professional campaign and has insisted his victory is a “foregone conclusion,” and predicted his foe “won’t hear the final bell.”

Besides the main event, “The Truth” also features a mouth-watering undercard. Ilunga Makabu puts his WBC cruiserweight world title on the line against former two-weight world champion Badou Jack. In addition, rising Saudi boxing star Ziyad Almaayouf looks to continue his professional ascension against Ronald Martinez, and Ragad Al-Naimi makes history by becoming the first female Saudi boxer to make her professional debut.

Topics: boxing Jake Paul Tommy Fury Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Shabab book place in Asian Champions League quarter-finals

Al-Shabab defeated FC Nasaf 2-0 in their second round clash in Qatar on Sunday
Al-Shabab defeated FC Nasaf 2-0 in their second round clash in Qatar on Sunday
Updated 20 February 2023
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Shabab book place in Asian Champions League quarter-finals

Al-Shabab defeated FC Nasaf 2-0 in their second round clash in Qatar on Sunday
  • Once Al-Shabab took an early lead, they always looked likely to emerge victorious
  • Could be joined by two other Saudi clubs in the final eight
Updated 20 February 2023
John Duerden

One down, two to go, or rather one through to the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League for Saudi Arabia with the potential for more to come.

Al-Shabab defeated FC Nasaf 2-0 in their second-round clash in Qatar on Sunday and it remains to be seen if they are joined in the last eight by fellow Saudi Arabian teams Al-Hilal and Al-Faisaly, who are in action on Monday.

If those two can follow Sunday’s victors in the last eight, they will be delighted and even more so if they progress as smoothly as Al-Shabab did against the team from Uzbekistan. While this meeting in the West Asia zone of the continental tournament — which is divided into two geographic halves until the final — was a competitive one, once Al-Shabab took an early lead, they always looked likely to emerge victorious.

Vicente Moreno’s men have looked like a serious contender from the beginning, winning their group in style by scoring 18 goals and conceding one, and look to have improved since the group stage finished last year.

The opening goal came after just 12 minutes. Ever Banega slotted the ball to Hussain Al-Qahtani, who galloped forward, and it seemed that all expected that the midfielder would lay the ball off. Yet with the space given by the retreating defenders, he kept going and decided to have a shot. While Abduvakhid Nematov looked to have it covered, a slight deflection wrongfooted the goalkeeper and the men in white were in front.

With Al-Shabab coming into the tournament on the back of four consecutive wins in the Roshn Saudi League where they sit joint top alongside Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, it left Nasaf, who had never appeared in the knockout stage of the Champions League before, with a mountain to climb. Yet the early breakthrough brought the Uzbekistan team out a little and they were almost back level eight minutes before the break when Riad Sharahili gave the ball away on the edge of the area but Oybek Bozorov’s shot cleared the bar.

Nine minutes after the restart, the roles from the first goal were reversed as Riyadh club took control of the tie in style. Al-Qahtani laid the ball off for Banega, and just outside the right side of the area the Argentine let fly with a shot that fizzed off the inside foot of the right post and then into the net.

The Central Asians did their best to get back into the game. With 15 minutes remaining, Javokhir Sidikov danced into the area and looked ready to pull the trigger but good defensive work from Nader Al-Sharari snuffed out the danger.

The tie ended in familiar fashion with Banega bearing down on goal. This time, however, his shot was saved by Nematov and that was that. Al-Shabab gave a solid performance and left a sense that there is a higher gear that they can reach if needed. Sooner or later, it will be.

Earlier in the day, Al-Duhail triumphed in the all-Qatar tie, defeating Al-Rayyan 7-6 in a penalty shootout after 120 minutes ended 1-1.

On Monday, Al-Hilal meet Shabab Al-Ahli of the UAE while Al-Faisaly take on Iran’s Foolad.

The quarter-finals will take place on Thursday with the semifinal held next Sunday. The team that emerges from the West Asian zone will go on to take on Urawa Reds of Japan in a two-legged final in April.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Al-Shabab Football Club AFC Asian Champions League

Documentary film looks back on locally trained horse’s historic victory in 2022 Saudi Cup

Documentary film looks back on locally trained horse’s historic victory in 2022 Saudi Cup
Nick Luck (left) and Prince Saud Bin Salman Al Saud (right) discuss Emblem Road's Saudi Cup win from last year. Supplied
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

Documentary film looks back on locally trained horse’s historic victory in 2022 Saudi Cup

Documentary film looks back on locally trained horse’s historic victory in 2022 Saudi Cup
  • This year’s Saudi Cup promises to be an open encounter with contenders from Japan, America and the Kingdom all in with a chance
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: A new documentary called “The Story of Emblem Road” tells the story of the horse’s victory in the 2022 Saudi Cup, through the eyes of its owner Prince Saud bin Salman Abdulaziz, jockey Alexis Moreno and Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, the chairman of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia. 

Prince Saud, speaking to the horse racing broadcaster Nick Luck, recalls his feelings about last year’s unexpected victory, and adds that he is approaching this year’s race with “cautious optimism” that Emblem Road can triumph again.

The horse’s rider this time around will be Moreno, who rode Emblem Road’s stablemate Making Miracles in 2022.

This year’s Saudi Cup promises to be an open encounter with contenders from Japan, America and the Kingdom all in with a chance, and the jockey club’s chairman believes it will be “a very interesting race.”

He added that he hoped Emblem Road’s victory 12 months ago had boosted the profile of racing in Saudi Arabia, and it is “not unimaginable that locally trained horses are able to compete on an international level and a platform like The Saudi Cup.”

This year’s event, at Riyadh’s King Abdulaziz Racetrack, takes place on Feb. 24-25.

Prize money of more than $35 million makes it the world’s “most valuable horse race,” according to organizers.

Topics: Saudi Cup 2023 Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal Alexis Moreno International Jockeys Challenge (IJC)

