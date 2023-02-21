Saudi Sports for All Federation launches 6-month basketball program for Kingdom’s expats

RIYADH: The Saudi Sports for All Federation launched a six-month resident basketball program that will last until June 2023, aiming to meet the needs of basketball fans, stimulate competition, and encourage communities residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to practice the sport.

The first Basketball Program for Residents league began on Dec. 9, 2022, at Tarbiyah Namouthajiyah International School in Riyadh’s Al-Rayan neighborhood, with the SFA welcoming a diverse group of fans, players, and spectators to launch the program in exciting fashion.

Open to male participants between the age of 24 and 60, over 1,000 players are expected to take part in the program. Taking place from December 2022 to June 2023, basketball matches will be held every Friday as part of an ongoing league, with teams vying for top spot and honors.

The launch of the Basketball Program for Residents is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals. It builds upon the SFA’s work to raise physical activity levels in the country and will help empower more people to lead healthier and more active lives.

The new initiative marks another milestone on the SFA’s journey to creating a healthier Saudi Arabia. Working closely with the Saudi Arabian Basketball Federation, the SFA aims to enhance the Kingdom’s basketball culture and stimulate interest in the sport.

The SFA, in cooperation with the Saudi Basketball Federation, looks forward to unifying its efforts and launching an innovative program. Both entities will leverage their resources and networks to realize the country’s basketball — and sports — potential, offering access to more basketball experiences, events, and provisions for communities to take full advantage of.

The introduction of the Basketball Program for Residents follows the success of previous and ongoing SFA expat programs, including the National Cricket Championship, an initiative set up to encourage and facilitate a healthy and active lifestyle by harnessing the popularity of the beloved bat-and-ball game. In 2020, the SFA also joined forces with the Mantra Rays swim team to host a swimming program for young expats. Participants, representing 16 different nationalities, took part in the program, competing across six different age groups.