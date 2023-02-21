You are here

Closing bell: TASI plunges for the second day in a row, sheds 101 points

Closing bell: TASI plunges for the second day in a row, sheds 101 points
Some 14 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange declined, while the rest gained (Shutterstock)
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI plunges for the second day in a row, sheds 101 points

Closing bell: TASI plunges for the second day in a row, sheds 101 points
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Tuesday lost 101.24 points — or 0.98 percent — to close at 10,269.73, extending Monday’s 122 points crash.

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index fell 1.17 percent to 1,401.04, the parallel market Nomu declined 1.40 percent to 19,017.37.

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.36 billion ($900 million) as 52 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 152 receded.

Among sectoral indices, 14 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange declined, while the rest gained.

The Real Estate Management and Development Index took the biggest hit, declining 2.15 percent to 2,658.37 as five of its six constituents slipped.

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. was the worst-performing stock of the day as it crashed 9,41 percent to SR70.30.

Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. also plummeted 6.88 percent to SR13.

The other prominent losers were Arab National Bank, Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., and Saudi Investment Bank.

Stock markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council region also mirrored the bearish momentum as Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, and Qatar inched lower.

On the announcements front, Advanced Petrochemical Co. informed the Saudi Stock Exchange that it booked a 64 percent decline in net profit after zakat and tax to SR295 million for 2022 from SR815.4 million in 2021.

Revenue fell 5.24 percent to SR2.95 billion in the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, from SR3.11 billion in the year-ago period.

The decline in net profit was due to the SR109 million loss the company accumulated from its subsidiary SK Advanced Co. in 2022 compared to the profit of SR11 million in 2021.

Moreover, propane and propylene purchase prices increased by 13 percent and 4 percent, respectively, during the period under review.

APC informed Tadawul that its board of directors approved a 5.5 percent cash dividend, or SR0.55 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. The company’s share price fell 2.39 percent to SR44.85.

Water equipment manufacturer Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. announced that its accumulated losses declined to 34.91 percent on Dec. 31, 2022, from 42.12 percent on Sept. 30, 2022.

The accumulated losses amounted to SR34.56 million of the paid-up capital of SR99 million. Amiantit’s share price increased slightly to SR38.80.

Meanwhile, Mobile Telecommunication Co. Saudi Arabia, also known as Zain KSA, signed an agreement with the Ministry of Finance to convert an existing commercial loan to a Shariah-compliant Murabaha facility.

The telco appointed Al Rajhi Bank as a Murabaha facility agent, it said in a statement on Tadawul. Zain KSA’s share price rose 1.53 percent to SR10.60.

Jordanian and Algerian ministers announce plans for closer economic ties

Jordanian and Algerian ministers announce plans for closer economic ties
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

Jordanian and Algerian ministers announce plans for closer economic ties

Jordanian and Algerian ministers announce plans for closer economic ties
  • Officials from the two countries agreed a road map to advance economic, trade and investment cooperation between now and 2025
  • Yousef Al-Shamali, Jordan’s minister of industry, trade and supply, said direct flights between the nations will begin on March 9
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Ministers from Jordan and Algeria have agreed a road map for the advancement of economic, trade and investment cooperation between now and 2025, the Jordan News Agency reported on Tuesday.
A delegation of officials from Jordan met their counterparts in Algeria to discuss bilateral cooperation in line with the visions and directives of their governments and the outcomes of a visit by King Abdullah II to Algeria in December. The plans include projects to expand trade exchanges, inter-investment volumes, and cooperation in a number of sectors.
Yousef Al-Shamali, Jordan’s minister of industry, trade and supply said the talks reflected a shared desire to strengthen bilateral ties in various fields to serve common interests and build on the success of the recent royal visit to Algeria.
He emphasized the importance of forming partnerships such as this in efforts to address challenges relating to food security, supply chains, emergencies and global geopolitical factors, and also highlighted a new air route that will connect the countries.
“A direct flight route between Amman and Algeria will be launched on March 9, with two flights a week by Royal Jordanian Airlines, followed by two flights by Air Algerie,” he added.
The road map includes the establishment of the Algerian-Jordanian Businessmen Council, ratification of trade and investment agreements, and meetings between economic experts and business leaders from both nations to discuss potential joint ventures, officials said.
The delegates also agreed to accelerate existing cooperative projects and investigate new opportunities in priority sectors such as energy, mining, culture, industry, agriculture, transport, tourism, handicrafts, health, labor and employment, and social security.
They arranged to hold meetings of sectoral committees before the end of this year, as well as the ninth session of the Jordanian-Algerian Joint Committee in Amman in June. Sector-specific technical committees and collaborative work teams will be established to investigate and monitor bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, officials added.
During the first 11 months of 2022, Jordanian exports to Algeria totaled $93.5 million, an increase of 8.1 percent from a year earlier. Algeria’s exports to Jordan totaled $138.5 million during the same period, an increase of 52.7 percent on the first 11 months of 2021.

IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 sees $3.4bn worth of deals signed

IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 sees $3.4bn worth of deals signed
Updated 21 February 2023
ARAB NEWS 

IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 sees $3.4bn worth of deals signed

IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 sees $3.4bn worth of deals signed
Updated 21 February 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Deals worth $2.2 billion were signed on the second day of the the International Defense and Naval Defense exhibitions held in Abu Dhabi – bringing the cumulative value of agreements across the events to $3.4 billion. 

The largest of the 12 contracts signed was worth $1.2 billion by Halcon, a subsidiary of Edge Group, to procure the Desert Sting P5 system, in addition to a $299 million contract by Halcon to procure Hunter systems. 

ADASI, another subsidiary of Edge Group, signed a $362 million deal to procure shadow systems. Trust International Group signed two local deals to procure Minimi machine guns and 7.62mm machine guns worth $48 million and $5.4 million, respectively.

Edge Group is a UAE state-owned conglomeration of 25 companies to provide military weaponry and related technologies.

International contracts announced included two with France’s Thales Six – one worth $86 million to develop and support ground station radio and the other a $43 million agreement to procure Central Monitoring Systems. 

A $15.5 million contract was also inked with the German company Rheinmetall to provide technical support for engagement simulation, and a $2.9 million deal with the US company Harris International was struck to procure telecom systems and intercom units. 

The announcement was made by Tawazun Council, the independent government entity that works closely with the Ministry of Defense, security agencies, and Abu Dhabi Police. 

The IDEX conference, first held in 1993 and now on its 16th edition, is organized by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company and the Ministry of Defense and will take place from Feb. 20 to 24. 

ADNEC and the Ministry of Defense are also organizing the launch of the 7th edition of the Naval Defense Exhibition which is taking place during the same time frame. 

Suez Canal revenue hits record monthly high of $594m in boost to Egypt's economy

Suez Canal revenue hits record monthly high of $594m in boost to Egypt’s economy
Updated 21 February 2023
Gobran Mohamed 

Suez Canal revenue hits record monthly high of $594m in boost to Egypt’s economy

Suez Canal revenue hits record monthly high of $594m in boost to Egypt’s economy
Updated 21 February 2023
Gobran Mohamed 

CAIRO: Egypt’s Suez Canal revenue saw a record high of 18.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($594 million) in December 2022, according to data released by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.

The figures come after the Suez Canal Authority announced 2022 delivered an all-time annual revenue record for the waterway, earning $8 billion in transit fees.

The income from the canal was about 25 percent higher than the $6.3 billion netted in 2021, following a series of toll hikes to help pad Egypt’s siphoned foreign reserves.

The canal is a source of much-needed foreign currency for Egypt, with global investors pulling billions out of the import-dependent economy during the current crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

Annual inflation hit 21.9 percent in December and the local currency has lost around half its value in less than a year in successive devaluations demanded as part of a $3 billion loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

Osama Rabie, chairman of the canal authority, said an average of 93 ships traversed the vital waterway daily during the aforementioned period carrying 1.41 billion tons of cargo.

The official attributed the boom in the canal’s traffic to the New Suez Canal project that helped increase the capacity of the waterway to receive giant ships and increased number of vessels.

Rabie said the North African country is steadily working to further expand the canal’s navigational course through the southern sector development project, which will improve navigational safety by 28 percent and increase the canal’s capacity.

This is in conjunction with the efforts to develop and modernize the fleet of marine units affiliated with the authority and adopt environmentally friendly procedures and policies, he added.

Connecting the Red Sea and the Mediterranean, the canal accounts for roughly 10 percent of global maritime trade and the majority of oil transported by sea.

Tolls were hiked three times last year for vessels traversing the man-made waterway, which is the fastest crossing from the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian Ocean.

Saudi Arabia unveils 27 projects to boost water desalination in Asir region

Saudi Arabia unveils 27 projects to boost water desalination in Asir region
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia unveils 27 projects to boost water desalination in Asir region

Saudi Arabia unveils 27 projects to boost water desalination in Asir region
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a move to boost the water supply to wider parts of the country, Saudi Arabia has unveiled 27 development projects worth SR4 billion ($1.07 billion) in the Asir region that will serve about 160,000 new beneficiaries.  

Inaugurated by Asir Gov. Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz, the projects are aimed at developing the drinking water system, securing the supply, and expanding the availability of services in the region.  

The schemes will also enable water and environmental sustainability in the Asir region in accordance with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.  

During the inauguration, the governor recognized the efforts of Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, the minister of environment, water, and agriculture, for ideating these projects.  

The Asir governor was briefed about the ministry’s efforts to enhance the operational capacity of projects, prepare new environment systems, and sustain natural resources.  

In addition, it was highlighted that the ministry enhanced the protection of vegetation covers, as well as expanded the rehabilitation and development of national parks.  

Al-Fadhli said the Saline Water Conversion Corp. has built a water transmission system to support strategic projects and enhance the security of desalinated water supplies.

The minister noted that the SWCC developed the water transmission system of the Abha urban feeding line, with a total cost of more than SR1.35 billion.

This will transport water from the preserved reservoirs in the city of Abha to the east of Khamis Mushayt.  

With a length of 57 kilometers and a transport capacity of 375,000 cubic meters per day, it will be able to feed the two cities through seven branches.  

Al-Fadhli added that the SWCC also established the third phase of the Shuqaiq-Abha water transmission system, worth over SR2 billion.  

This scheme includes pipes stretching a length of 137 km and will enhance the water supply in the city of Abha, governorates, and centers associated with its water system.  

In addition, the National Water Co. has implemented 21 water and environmental projects at a cost of more than SR535 million.  

These projects are expected to strengthen the drinking water distribution system and manage the demand in the Asir region.  

To achieve full utilization of water and its reuse, the water company implemented a project to deliver recycled water to Yala National Park in the Bisha governorate.  

This was done through the implementation of irrigation networks with lengths of more than 1.33 million meters, and at a cost that exceeded SR12 million.  

The ministry also implemented a concrete dam in Wadi Yabah in Bariq governorate, at a cost of more than SR121 million, to maximize the benefit of rainwater harvesting and enhance surface water sources.  

Another project implemented by the National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification is to increase the vegetation cover in Bisha. The scheme was executed by planting more than 150,000 trees, at a cost of over SR6 million.  

Al-Fadhli said they ensured that these projects were implemented in accordance with best practices and technical expertise in Saudi Arabia.  

Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica sign deals to boost trade ties

Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica sign deals to boost trade ties
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica sign deals to boost trade ties

Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica sign deals to boost trade ties
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Costa Rica on Tuesday signed two cooperation agreements to increase the volume of trade and investment between the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The deals were signed during a meeting between prominent members of the Saudi business community and a Costa Rican delegation led by the country’s Foreign Minister Dr. Arnoldo Andre Tinoco.

The Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Costa Rican Export Authority signed two agreements to boost economic cooperation and establish a joint business council to explore and identify investment opportunities in both countries.

The Costa Rican foreign minister expressed his country’s desire to strengthen economic ties with Saudi Arabia and described the establishment of the joint business council as the starting point in that direction.

He called on the Saudi business community to explore investment opportunities in Costa Rica and benefit from the incentives the country offers to foreign investors.

Badr bin Suleiman Al-Ruzaiza, vice president of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, highlighted the growing economic ties between the two countries. He noted the volume of trade exchange increased by 59 percent to reach SR355 million ($95 million) in 2021. 

The undersecretary for communication with investors at the Ministry of Investment, Badr bin Ibrahim Al-Badr, said a Saudi delegation comprising officials and representatives of the private sector will visit Costa Rica in near future to explore investment opportunities in different sectors particularly renewable energy, tourism and agriculture.

During the meeting, both sides gave presentations on the available investment opportunities in different sectors.

Tinoco also held a meeting with Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim during which they discussed ways to strengthen economic ties. The ministers also reviewed issues of mutual interest.

