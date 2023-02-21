You are here

Yemen fish market in troubled waters

Yemen fish market in troubled waters
The internationally recognized government of Yemen has halted all exports of fresh fish in response to a fish shortage in the local market and soaring domestic prices. KSrelief is working on opening ports that border the Gulf of Aden in Abyan, Lahij, Djale, Taiz, Hajjah and Amran in Yemen. (Shutterstock)
Updated 35 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen fish market in troubled waters

Yemen fish market in troubled waters
  • Government bans exports to stabilize prices, local market
  • Yemenis who had previously purchased fresh fish for export were given one week to ship their catch or suffer repercussions
Updated 35 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The internationally recognized government of Yemen has halted all exports of fresh fish in response to a fish shortage in the local market and soaring domestic prices.
Maj. Salem Abdullah Al-Soqotri, minister of agriculture, irrigation, and fisheries, has issued a circular banning all fish exports through the country’s land, sea, and air ports indefinitely, ordering the formation of an operation room at the ministry’s headquarters in Aden to monitor the implementation of the decision and provide daily updates to the public about fish prices, as well as to monitor daily fish catches and fish supplies to the local market.
Yemenis who had previously purchased fresh fish for export were given one week to ship their catch or suffer repercussions. The Yemeni public recently erupted as fish prices hit an all-time high, making fish a pipe dream for many in the country, whose riyal has lost more than 100 percent of its value.
The price of a kilogram of tuna, known locally as thamad and the most popular type of fish in Yemen, reached a record high of 12,000 riyals ($10) in the port cities of Aden and Al-Mukalla before falling to 7,000 riyals compared to nearly 3500 riyals months ago, eliciting public outrage and widespread criticism of the Yemeni government for failing to control prices.
Al-Soqotri told the Aden-based AIC TV on Monday that the ban was intended to create a balance between fish supplies to the local market and fish exports, primarily because the local market is experiencing a shortage of supplies and rising prices.
He said local authorities in the provinces would be responsible for implementing the ban and alerting his ministry when there is an excess of fish in the market.
“All stakeholders in this sector will be engaged in the implementation and evaluation,” the minister said, adding that the decision was also intended to provide fish to Yemeni canneries.
Critics have questioned the government’s capacity to enforce the ban, recalling prior such decisions that were routinely ignored.
Yemen sells thousands of tons of fish each year to neighboring countries such as Saudi Arabia and also to the EU.
The government ban did not accomplish the desired results, as fish prices remained practically constant throughout the country.
Fish vendors in the southern port city of Al-Mukalla told Arab News that prices remained high, citing a lack of supply in the market.
“Please don’t blame the sellers for the soaring pricing. The fish in the market is sparse,” Abdul Kader Al-Jefri, a fish seller, said, adding that Yemeni fishermen had stopped sailing farther into the sea to bring seafood owing to high fuel expenses.
“Fishermen often spend 300,000 riyals each trip to sea, and they sometimes return empty-handed or with a little catch.”
Next to Al-Jefri, another fish vendor lamented that the costs of all commodities, not just fish, had risen rapidly in Yemen, leaving them with no choice but to sell fish at high prices.
“Why do you just discuss the cost of fish? A fish can cost more than 1,200 riyals,” he said.
Yemenis in coastal cities, like Al-Jefri, also attribute the rise in fish prices to the uncontrolled overfishing by commercial fishing vessels off Yemen’s shores and to fish exports.
Some Yemenis said that fish had disappeared from their lunch plates as a result of high pricing, while others shifted to less costly and smaller varieties of fish or purchased just a few pieces of fish and cooked them with vegetables.
“I have a big family, and I nearly stopped buying tuna. We switched from cooking fish to cooking vegetables,” Um Abdullah, a radish vendor at Al-Mukalla fish and vegetable market, told Arab News.

UAE, Code.org sign deal to boost computer science education

UAE, Code.org sign deal to boost computer science education
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

UAE, Code.org sign deal to boost computer science education

UAE, Code.org sign deal to boost computer science education
  • Ministry to incorporate subject into all educational stages, kindergarten
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE’s Ministry of Education and non-profit platform Code.org have signed a memorandum of understanding to boost computer science education throughout the country, the Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The collaboration will concentrate on raising awareness of the importance of computer science, disseminating relevant resources and curriculum in Arabic, training teachers, and scheduling time for the subject during and after school hours.

Dr. Mohammed Ebrahim Almualla, the ministry’s under-secretary for academic affairs, and Code.org chief executive officer, Hadi Partovi, inked the MoU during the World Government Summit 2023 in Dubai.

Emirati Minister of Education Ahmad Belhoul Al-Falasi said that eliminating digital illiteracy and expanding computer science education to all UAE citizens was a top priority for the ministry.

He added that the ministry’s goal was to incorporate computer science into all educational stages, beginning with kindergarten, to improve students’ computational thinking skills.

He said: “The Ministry of Education works in line with the leadership’s directives to build the future education system in the country.

“As such, we work with our partners from government, private, and non-profits to improve various aspects of the education system, including the dissemination of computer science education and the integration of artificial intelligence within the education system.

“We are certain that this strategic cooperation with Code.org will help in serving these goals and aspirations,” Al-Falasi added.

Partovi said: We look forward to partnering with the UAE’s Ministry of Education to ensure all students in the country learn how to create technology and not just use it.”

During the summit, the ministry also announced that the UAE was one of the first countries to begin integrating AI tools across its education system by adopting generative pre-trained transformer-powered AI tutors, in partnership with Microsoft OpenAI.

 

King Ramses II misses his sun tan session

King Ramses II misses his sun tan session
Updated 21 February 2023
Gobran Mohamed

King Ramses II misses his sun tan session

King Ramses II misses his sun tan session
  • The 11-meter-high statue was originally placed in Aswan’s Abu Simbel temple more than 3,000 years ago so that the sun would be perpendicular to its face on Feb. 22 and Oct. 22 every year
Updated 21 February 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: King Ramses II will have to wait a while longer for the sun to shine this year, as thick cloud cover prevented it bathing his statue with light in a usually twice-yearly marvel believed to mark both his birth and coronation as Egyptian pharaoh.
The 11-meter-high statue, which weighs 80 tons, was originally placed in Aswan’s Abu Simbel temple more than 3,000 years ago so that the sun would be perpendicular to its face on Feb. 22 and Oct. 22 every year.
It was moved to the lobby of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza in 2018 and placed to receive the same light show, albeit a day earlier than usual. However, on Tuesday visitors were disappointed as poor weather meant it remained in shadow.
For centuries, the sun’s rays rose above the waters of Lake Nasser, crept into the ancient temple and extended 60 meters to illuminate a passage between four giant statues including that of the Egyptian pharaoh, bathing it in light for 20 minutes.
There are two theories as to why. The first is that the temple was designed so that the sun would mark the start and end of the farming season; the second that the two illumination days fell on Ramses II’s birthday and his coronation.
The temple area was flooded following the construction of the High Dam and formation of Lake Nasser, prompting a $40 million international campaign in the 1960s to save the monuments of Abu Simbel and Nubia.
The campaign involved moving the temple in sections. Ramses II’s statue was moved four times before being installed at the museum, which is 65 meters above river level.
It is believed that the Abu Simbel complex was built between 1265 B.C. and 1244 B.C. It was rediscovered in 1817 by Giovanni Pelonzi, an Italian Egyptologist.
The sun phenomenon was noticed in 1874 by British novelist and Egyptologist Amelia Edwards, who went on to publish her findings in “A Thousand Miles Up the Nile.”
 

Iranian-German dual national sentenced to death for terrorism

Iranian-German dual national sentenced to death for terrorism
Updated 21 February 2023
AFP

Iranian-German dual national sentenced to death for terrorism

Iranian-German dual national sentenced to death for terrorism
  • Iran-born Jamshid Sharmahd, 67, who is also a German national and a US resident, was arrested in August 2020
Updated 21 February 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: A Tehran court on Tuesday sentenced to death an Iranian-German dual national accused of being the leader of a “terrorist” group behind a deadly 2008 mosque bombing, the judiciary said.
“The Tehran Revolutionary Court sentenced Jamshid Sharmahd, the leader of the Tondar terrorist group, to death on the charge of corruption on earth through planning and directing terrorist acts,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online news agency reported.
Mizan said Sharmahd could appeal against his death sentence before the supreme court.
“The trial of this case was held in seven sessions in the presence of the accused and his lawyer, the plaintiffs and their families,” it said.
“According to the documents of the case, Sharmahd planned to commit 23 terrorist acts, of which he succeeded in five including the bombing of a mosque in (the southern city of) Shiraz on April 12, 2008, which killed 14 people and wounded 300 others.”
Iran-born Sharmahd, 67, who is also a German national and a US resident, was arrested in August 2020.
The group he is accused of leading aims to topple the Islamic republic and is outlawed as a terrorist organization by Iran.
Tondar, which means “thunder” in Farsi, is also known as the Kingdom Assembly of Iran.
Iran has criticized its arch-enemy Washington for having welcomed Sharmahd, accusing it “of supporting known terrorists who have claimed responsibility for several terrorist acts” in Iran.
Sharmahd, whose dual nationality is not recognized under Iranian law, grew up in an Iranian-German family, and moved to California in 2003, where he reportedly made statements hostile to both Islam and the Islamic republic on Farsi-language television channels based outside Iran.
Iran has carried out several executions in recent months that have sparked international outcry. In mid-January, it executed Iranian-British dual national Alireza Akbari, a former Iranian official, after convicting him of spying.

Iranian foundation offers land to Salman Rushdie’s attacker — state media

Iranian foundation offers land to Salman Rushdie’s attacker — state media
Updated 21 February 2023
Reuters

Iranian foundation offers land to Salman Rushdie's attacker — state media

Iranian foundation offers land to Salman Rushdie’s attacker — state media
  • Rushdie, 75, lost an eye and the use of one hand following the assault
Updated 21 February 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: An Iranian foundation has praised the man who attacked novelist Salman Rushdie last year, leaving him severely injured, and said it will reward him with 1,000 square meters of agricultural land, state TV reported on Tuesday through its Telegram channel.
Rushdie, 75, lost an eye and the use of one hand following the assault by a 24-year-old Shiite Muslim American from New Jersey on the stage of a literary event held near Lake Erie in western New York in August.
“We sincerely thank the brave action of the young American who made Muslims happy by blinding one of Rushdie’s eyes and disabling one of his hands,” said Mohammad Esmail Zarei, secretary of the Foundation to Implement Imam Khomeini’s Fatwas.
“Rushdie is now no more than living dead and to honor this brave action, about 1,000 square meters of agricultural land will be donated to the person or any of his legal representatives,” Zarei added.
The attack came 33 years after Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Iran’s supreme leader, issued a fatwa, or religious edict, calling on Muslims to assassinate Rushdie a few months after “The Satanic Verses” was published.
Rushdie, who was born in India to a Muslim Kashmiri family, has lived with a bounty on his head, and spent nine years in hiding under British police protection.
While Iran’s pro-reform government of President Mohammad Khatami distanced itself from the fatwa in the late 1990s, the multimillion-dollar bounty hanging over Rushdie’s head kept growing and the fatwa was never lifted.
Khomeini’s successor, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was suspended from Twitter in 2019 for saying the fatwa against Rushdie was “irrevocable.”
The man accused of attacking the novelist has pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder and assault charges.

How does aid get into rebel-held northwest Syria?

How does aid get into rebel-held northwest Syria?
Updated 21 February 2023
AFP

How does aid get into rebel-held northwest Syria?

How does aid get into rebel-held northwest Syria?
  • Many aid groups say they do not trust Syrian authorities to dispatch aid to areas under rival control
  • Nearly three million people, most of whom have been displaced by Syria’s war, live in the Idlib region under HTS control, while 1.1 million reside in areas of northern Aleppo held by Turkish proxies
Updated 21 February 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: Two weeks after a deadly earthquake struck Syria, only a trickle of UN aid has entered the rebel-held northwest of the war-ravaged country, with the slow pace sparking outrage and anger.
The 7.8-magnitude quake killed more than 44,000 people in Turkiye and Syria, including 3,600 in Syria, piling more misery on a population who activists say has been abandoned by the world in the midst of tragedy.

More than four million people live in areas outside government control in Syria’s north and northwest, 90 percent of whom depend on aid to survive.
Yet the first UN aid convoy crossed into the area on February 9 — three days after the quake struck — and carried tents and other relief for 5,000 that had been expected before the earthquake.
The UN largely delivers relief to Syria’s northwest via neighboring Turkiye through the Bab Al-Hawa crossing — the only way for aid to enter without Damascus’ permission.
The number of UN-approved crossings has shrunk from four in 2014 after years of pressure from regime allies China and Russia at the UN Security Council.
With the road leading to Bab Al-Hawa briefly damaged after the quake and aid workers in the devastated areas also affected, international pressure mounted for relief to pour in.
On February 13, the United Nations said Damascus had allowed it to also use Bab Al-Salama and Al-Rai crossings for three months.
Turkish-backed rebels operate the two crossings in the northern Aleppo province, while the jihadist Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) group controls Bab Al-Hawa in the Idlib region.
Despite the additional crossings, relief workers say the UN aid deliveries remain insufficient.
Since the quake struck, the UN said it sent nearly 200 trucks to northwest Syria — less than the weekly average of 145 recorded in 2022 according to Doctors Without Borders (MSF).
Syria’s White Helmets rescue group which operates in rebel-held areas have slammed the UN’s slow response, calling it a “crime.”
On February 12, UN relief chief Martin Griffiths acknowledged the body had “failed the people of northwest Syria.”
Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said Monday that 10 aid trucks had crossed at the Al-Rai border point.
“This is the first UN convoy through this border crossing since the Government of Syria agreed to its use for aid deliveries, which now brings us to three fully operating border crossings for the United Nations.”

International aid groups are not bound by the UN’s cross-border aid mechanism and can truck aid through other crossings with Turkiye’s approval.
International organizations also provide funding to aid groups in the northwest to “buy what they need either from the local market or from Turkiye through commercial crossings,” said Racha Nasreddine of ActionAid.
But with millions made homeless by the quake, stocks of blankets, food and tents were quickly depleted.
Although donations poured in, local groups struggled to secure necessities as prices of basic goods shot up at home while roads leading to Turkiye were damaged in the tremor, she said.
And while planeloads of foreign aid flooded regime-held areas after the quake, Syria’s northwest was largely left to fend for itself.

Although the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad does not control crossing points with Turkiye, the United Nations sought its approval to use them.
Syria and its ally Russia have long insisted that all relief pass through regime-controlled areas and Moscow has threatened to veto the UN cross-border mechanism at past security council meetings.
Many aid groups say they do not trust Syrian authorities to dispatch aid to areas under rival control.
On February 10, the Assad regime said it approved the delivery of humanitarian aid directly from government-held territory to rebel areas.
But the head of the jihadist HTS group, Abu Mohammed Al-Jolani, has said he would refuse any aid crossing going that route.
Nearly three million people, most of whom have been displaced by Syria’s war, live in the Idlib region under HTS control, while 1.1 million reside in areas of northern Aleppo held by Turkish proxies.
Turkish troops and about 30 Ankara-backed groups control border areas administered by local councils affiliated with nearby Turkish governorates.
Rival Kurdish authorities that rule swathes of the northeast sent 30 fuel tankers to northern Aleppo, but the convoy had to turn back after failing to get the greenlight to cross.
 

 

