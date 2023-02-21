Employee well-being at heart of Riyadh-Dubai summit

JEDDAH: The 2023 Middle East Wellbeing at Work Summit got underway on Tuesday in Riyadh, with the third and final day to be held in Dubai on Thursday.

Wellbeing at Work was started by Chris Cummings who wanted to make a positive impact on the workplace culture.

A group of passionate experts with strong purpose-driven values have been leading the annual Wellbeing at Work summits and roundtables since its inception in 2014.

Through their enthusiasm and belief, the leaders are determined to globally make well-being every organization’s strategic priority.

The three-day summit will bring together high-level human resource managers and well-being enthusiasts to discuss a range of topics, including burnout, anxiety, turnovers, and corporate health challenges.

Saudi human resources leaders will be among delegates taking part in the summit along with senior HR professionals from around the world.

The list of Saudi speakers includes Haitham Al-Balawi, chief HR officer at Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare, Rania Al-Ghamdi, JHAH’s director of talent learning and potential, and Maha Taibah, co-founder and chief executive officer of Rumman, a design firm with a focus on well-being in the workplace.

Taibah, whose company is also an event partner, said: “We are thrilled to participate in this important event. We believe that employee well-being is essential for the success of any organization, so we look forward to sharing our insights with other experts in the field.”

Maha Taher, co-founder and chief operating officer at Rumman, said the company was committed to providing holistic and innovative well-being solutions that empowered organizations and their employees to flourish in the Middle East.

She noted that company officials would be signing a memorandum of understanding with the National Center for Mental Health, adding that the agreement was in line with Vision 2030 programs, especially those related to the transformation of the health sector.

Taibah pointed out that giving employees autonomy over their wellness could increase employee engagement, as they felt supported, emotionally invested, and committed to their company.

“A workforce engaged and invested in the company’s success can drive positive changes and lead to overall business success,” she added.

According to a report by global analytics and advice firm Gallup, three out of every four employees in Saudi Arabia questioned said they were extremely enthusiastic about Vision 2030.

The study noted that the Saudi government was doing its best to help the country become more modern and competitive on the global stage while offering a better place to live and work, adding that the ambitious plan took into consideration that the Kingdom was becoming more attractive to tourists, developing new industries, and creating new jobs.