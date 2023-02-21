You are here

Employee well-being at heart of Riyadh-Dubai summit
Maha Taibah, co-founder and chief executive officer of Rumman, a design firm with a focus on well-being in the workplace.
Maha Taher, left, co-founder and chief operating officer of Rumman, and Maha Taibah, co-founder and chief executive officer at Rumman.
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

  • Wellbeing at Work was started by Chris Cummings who wanted to make a positive impact on the workplace culture
  • Saudi human resources leaders will be among delegates taking part in the summit along with senior HR professionals from around the world
JEDDAH: The 2023 Middle East Wellbeing at Work Summit got underway on Tuesday in Riyadh, with the third and final day to be held in Dubai on Thursday.

Wellbeing at Work was started by Chris Cummings who wanted to make a positive impact on the workplace culture.

A group of passionate experts with strong purpose-driven values have been leading the annual Wellbeing at Work summits and roundtables since its inception in 2014.

Through their enthusiasm and belief, the leaders are determined to globally make well-being every organization’s strategic priority.

The three-day summit will bring together high-level human resource managers and well-being enthusiasts to discuss a range of topics, including burnout, anxiety, turnovers, and corporate health challenges.

Saudi human resources leaders will be among delegates taking part in the summit along with senior HR professionals from around the world.

The list of Saudi speakers includes Haitham Al-Balawi, chief HR officer at Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare, Rania Al-Ghamdi, JHAH’s director of talent learning and potential, and Maha Taibah, co-founder and chief executive officer of Rumman, a design firm with a focus on well-being in the workplace.

Taibah, whose company is also an event partner, said: “We are thrilled to participate in this important event. We believe that employee well-being is essential for the success of any organization, so we look forward to sharing our insights with other experts in the field.”

Maha Taher, co-founder and chief operating officer at Rumman, said the company was committed to providing holistic and innovative well-being solutions that empowered organizations and their employees to flourish in the Middle East.

She noted that company officials would be signing a memorandum of understanding with the National Center for Mental Health, adding that the agreement was in line with Vision 2030 programs, especially those related to the transformation of the health sector.

Taibah pointed out that giving employees autonomy over their wellness could increase employee engagement, as they felt supported, emotionally invested, and committed to their company.

“A workforce engaged and invested in the company’s success can drive positive changes and lead to overall business success,” she added.

According to a report by global analytics and advice firm Gallup, three out of every four employees in Saudi Arabia questioned said they were extremely enthusiastic about Vision 2030.

The study noted that the Saudi government was doing its best to help the country become more modern and competitive on the global stage while offering a better place to live and work, adding that the ambitious plan took into consideration that the Kingdom was becoming more attractive to tourists, developing new industries, and creating new jobs.

Topics: 2023 Middle East Wellbeing at Work Summit Chris Cummings Maha Taher Maha Taibah

Tunisian press syndicate chief says he faces prosecution over protest

Tunisian press syndicate chief says he faces prosecution over protest
Updated 21 February 2023
Reuters

Tunisian press syndicate chief says he faces prosecution over protest

Tunisian press syndicate chief says he faces prosecution over protest
  • Mehdi Jlassi said he learned of the accusations after police showed his lawyer the formal complaint
  • The complaint accuses Jlassi of inciting disobedience against the police
Updated 21 February 2023
Reuters

TUNIS: The head of Tunisia’s press syndicate said on Tuesday he faced a police complaint over a protest last year, calling it an attempt to intimidate his organization and silence criticism of the president.
Mehdi Jlassi said he learned of the accusations after police showed his lawyer the formal complaint while she was defending other activists in the same case. She told him that his name was one of several listed alongside those activists, he said.
The complaint accuses Jlassi of inciting disobedience against the police and assaulting police officers during a small protest in July last year, Mehdi told Reuters by phone.
However, “there was no attack or clash with the police” during that protest, he added.
The police and Interior Ministry declined to comment on the complaint.
Police have this month carried out a wave of arrests of critics of President Kais Saied, who shut down the elected parliament in 2021 and assumed broad powers, moves his critics have called a coup.
Saied has said his actions were legal and necessary to save Tunisia from chaos. The police and Interior Ministry have declined comment on those arrests too but Saied has accused some of those detained of being behind price rises and shortages of goods.
Jlassi and the press syndicate have been vocal champions of freedom of speech in Tunisia, which blossomed after the 2011 revolution that brought democracy, and has largely persisted since Saied’s seizure of powers.
Concerns over press freedom have increased because one of those detained was Noureddine Boutar, head of Mosaique FM, Tunisia’s main independent news outlet. Jlassi said the syndicate would not back down.

Topics: Tunisia press syndicate Protests

Two Berlin festival films relive torture in Iranian prisons

Two Berlin festival films relive torture in Iranian prisons
Updated 21 February 2023
Reuters

Two Berlin festival films relive torture in Iranian prisons

Two Berlin festival films relive torture in Iranian prisons
  • “Where God is Not” by filmmaker Mehran Tamadon features accounts by three Iranian former political prisoners
  • Journalist Taghi Rahmani recounts how he maintained sanity while locked in a small cell
Updated 21 February 2023
Reuters

BERLIN: In “Where God is Not”, Iranian filmmaker Mehran Tamadon´s unflinching account of the torture of former political prisoners in Iran, the director asks his interviewees to relive the horrors of their incarceration.
The film – which opened at the Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday as part of a Tamadon double-bill exploring abuse in Iranian prisons – spotlights torture practices the director says intensified following the revolution of 1979 and continue today.
“It´s happening right now,” Tamadon told Reuters. “I´m sure that tonight somebody is being tortured in that way.”
Shot in an abandoned warehouse in Paris, where Tamadon lives, the film features interviews with three ex-prisoners in reconstructed cells and interrogation chambers made from wood.
One interviewee, who says he ran a video equipment rental company in Iran before competitors with government ties accused him of spying, describes how electric cables were wrapped around his feet, lacerating his skin, and assumes the excruciating “bundle” position, lying face down with his hands cuffed to his folded legs.
Another former inmate recounted with tears how a small yet sadistic tormenter named “Mr. Punisher” beat her and other female prisoners. The journalist Taghi Rahmani, who has been imprisoned multiple times, reveals how he maintained sanity while kept in a tiny cell.
The film, which forms part of an Iran focus at this year´s Berlinale, aims to confront prison guards in Iran with their own cruelty, Tamadon said.
“One objective is to show what is happening in Iran,” he added. “The second objective is for the interrogators to see themselves in a mirror.”
Iran´s most infamous prisons have drawn headlines in recent years, with sixteen video clips leaked in 2021 from Evin prison – often nicknamed “Evin University” because of the many dissident journalists and writers incarcerated there – showing what Amnesty International described at the time as “appalling abuse of prisoners”.
Iranian prisons chief Mohammad Mehdi Haj-Mohammadi later accepted responsibility, describing the scenes in a tweet as "unacceptable behaviour".
In “My Worst Enemy”, another Tamadon documentary that premiered at the Berlinale on Tuesday, the director turns the tables, asking three Iranian political refugees to interrogate him as if they were agents of the Islamic Republic.
Tamadon said that films draw viewers into torture victims´ worlds.
“We can´t really show the violence in a documentary, can we?” he said. “What is important is for the viewer to experience it in the cinema.”

Topics: Berlin Film Festival Iranian film

Netflix to slash subscription costs across Middle East

Netflix to slash subscription costs across Middle East
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

Netflix to slash subscription costs across Middle East

Netflix to slash subscription costs across Middle East
  • There is no change in the cost of subscription plans in Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Netflix on Tuesday dropped subscription prices across select countries in the Middle East.

In Yemen, Iraq, Tunisia, Jordan, Palestine, Libya, Algeria, Lebanon, Iran, and Sudan, the streaming service’s basic plan will now cost $3.99 instead of $7.99, its standard plan $7.99 instead of $9.99, and premium plan down from $11.99 to $9.99.

In Egypt, the basic plan has been slashed from 100 Egyptian pounds ($3.27) to 50, standard from 165 to 100 pounds, with the premium cut from 200 pounds to 150.

In Morocco, the basic plan has changed from 65 Moroccan dirhams ($6.28) to 35, standard from 95 to 65 dirhams, and premium from 125 to 95 dirhams.

There is no change in the cost of subscription plans in Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

New subscribers will see the reduced price immediately upon sign-up effective from Feb. 21, while existing subscribers will see the update roll out over the coming weeks and come into effect from the next billing cycle.

However, Netflix’s website said company plans and prices may change as it “continues to add more TV shows and movies and introduce new product features.”

Last year, Netflix launched its cheaper ad-supported basic plan in select markets. In the US, for example, the basic with ads plan costs $6.99, while the basic (without ads) plan costs $9.99.

In the Middle East, there is no indication that the lower cost of the plans is related to ads.

Topics: Netflix Netflix MENA

United Media Services launches first Egyptian documentary channel

United Media Services launches first Egyptian documentary channel
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

United Media Services launches first Egyptian documentary channel

United Media Services launches first Egyptian documentary channel
  • Journalist Sherif Saeed will head first-of-its-kind channel
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Egypt’s United Media Services has launched a new documentary channel, Al-Wathaeqya, on the Nilesat satellite.

Journalist Sherif Saeed has been appointed to head the first-of-its-kind channel and Ahmed Al-Deriny will take charge of the documentary production division.

The channel went live on Sunday with part one of an exclusive interview with Daesh’s Emir Haitham Abdelhamid. Parts two and three will be aired on Feb. 21 and Feb. 23, respectively.

The aim of the channel is to present issues of interest, across sectors such as politics and society economics, to Egyptians in a holistic manner.

It will screen documentaries about nature, regional issues, and prominent Egyptian figures, in addition to award-winning productions.

Officials said the channel had already acquired rights to exclusive content that would be aired free of charge.

Russian state TV website goes down during Putin speech

Russian state TV website goes down during Putin speech
Updated 21 February 2023
Reuters

Russian state TV website goes down during Putin speech

Russian state TV website goes down during Putin speech
  • The VGTRK website displayed a "technical works were being carried out" message
Updated 21 February 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian state media websites broadcasting President Vladimir Putin's address to the country's two houses of parliaments on Tuesday suffered an outage during his speech.
Reuters journalists in multiple locations were unable to access the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) website or the Smotrim live-streaming platform for periods during the speech.
A message on the VGTRK website said that "technical works were being carried out" while the Smotrim website was not loading.
Shortly before the speech started, state TV channels had broadcast a segment on the technical preparations that go into broadcasting the speech, saying the live stream would be carried across all major Russian TV channels.
The state-run RIA Novosti news agency said the outage was the result of a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack.
Reuters was unable to independently verify the reason for the outages.

Topics: Russia Putin address Russian TV

