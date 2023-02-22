You are here

Woods, McIlroy break ground on high-tech golf league site
Tiger Woods, center, and Rory McIlroy, right, talk to host Erin Andrews as they discuss the future home of their tech-infused golf league that will begin play next year, Tuesday on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP)
Updated 15 sec ago
AP

  • TMRW — pronounced “tomorrow” — says TGL play will begin early next year, and the league will be in partnership with the PGA Tour
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy put the silver-plated shovels into a pile of dirt and left sizable divots.

With that, their high-tech golf league got a bit closer to launch.

The ceremonial groundbreaking for the arena that will house the league that’s being called TGL was held Tuesday at Palm Beach State College, with Woods and McIlroy — two of the co-founders of TMRW Sports — there for the first step of actual construction.

TMRW — pronounced “tomorrow” — says TGL play will begin early next year, and the league will be in partnership with the PGA Tour. Woods and McIlroy, so far, have 11 players committed to the league. Besides them, the league will include world No. 1 Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele.

That list includes six players currently ranked 10th or better in the world, plus the game’s biggest draw in Woods.

“In terms of fan experience, it’s going to be nothing like golf has offered before,” McIlroy said.

The concept is this: Six teams of three PGA Tour players, squaring off in match play on a data-driven virtual course that also includes a short-game complex for chipping and putting.

It’ll be played on Monday nights, and will take only two hours, with in-arena fans all very close to the action. There will be 15 matches in the regular season, followed by semifinals and a final.

“We’re going to have excitement, we’re going to have something different, something that is is passionate,” Woods said. “We’ve been involved in teams before whether it’s Ryder Cup, President’s Cup, Irish national teams, for me high school, college, whatever it is. You’re going to get home and away, you’re going to get some people that you want to win and not win. We’re going to have that type of excitement.”

And you can bet on it. Literally, Woods pointed out.

“Wagering is part of our sport, part of our culture,” Woods said, then turned and looked at McIlroy. “We don’t know how to play golf without it.”

Access is part of the allure of the concept, along with the technology. Only a handful of fans at typical golf events can get close to the action, and they’re often running from hole to hole to stay with a certain group.

TGL players will be mic’d-up, and fans won’t have to guess what their thought processes are on certain shots.

“It’s going to give the viewer at home and also the people in the arena just more of an in-depth of sort of how we do things and how we sort of think through things in our head,” McIlroy said. “It’s just a more in-depth look into that.”

Mike McCarley, another co-founder and former Golf Channel president, said the arena will be built on a 10-acre (435,600-square feet) parcel of unused land. The partnership includes educational and recreational initiatives that will benefit Palm Beach State students, along with offering paid internships and other opportunities for students in technology, hospitality and administrative services.

“Think about how cool this will be for this land, this campus, to become a launching pad for future leaders in sports and media and technology as they learn here as part of TGL,” McCarley said. “We are breaking ground on much more than a dream, much more than a prime-time golf league.”

Real Madrid mount stunning fightback to thrash sorry Liverpool 5-2

Real Madrid mount stunning fightback to thrash sorry Liverpool 5-2
Updated 22 February 2023
AFP

  • Vinicius was the match-winner in last season’s final and now has five goals in four appearances against Liverpool
  • The Brazilian flashed a shot into the far corner to get the comeback started on 21 minutes
LIVERPOOL: Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema scored twice as Real Madrid produced another stunning Champions League fightback from 2-0 down to thrash Liverpool 5-2 in the first leg of their last 16 tie at Anfield on Tuesday.

Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah had given the hosts a perfect start in a repeat of last season’s Champions League final.

But Vinicius struck twice to level by half-time and, after Eder Militao had given Carlo Ancelotti’s men the lead, Benzema’s double put the holders well on the way to the quarterfinals.

Madrid’s 1-0 victory when the sides met in Paris last May was overshadowed by chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France that put the lives of supporters at risk.

An independent report into the organizational failings published last week found UEFA to bear “primary responsibility” for failures which “almost led to disaster.”

To rub salt into the wounds of supporters, UEFA had initially tried to pin the blame on fans for arriving late despite tens of thousands having been held for hours outside the stadium.

The Liverpool support responded by drowning out the Champions League anthem with a chorus of boos, while a series of banners in the Kop stand took aim at UEFA and the French authorities.

Once the action got underway, the players produced the spectacle expected of a clash between two clubs with a combined 20 European Cups.

Liverpool have suffered a huge hangover from missing out on both the Premier League and Champions League by the finest of margins last season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men sit eighth in the Premier League but briefly turned back the clock to explode out of the blocks.

Nunez produced a magical finish to flick home Salah’s pass inside four minutes.

Thibaut Courtois broke Liverpool hearts in Paris with a string of stunning saves that earned the Belgian man-of-the-match.

Madrid overcame two-goal deficits to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City on their road to a 14th European Cup last season and were forced to do so again by their normally solid goalkeeper.

A loose touch from Courtois handed Salah Liverpool’s second on a plate as the Egyptian became the Reds’ all-time top goalscorer in European competition with 42.

But the defending champions again showed remarkable powers of recovery to turn the tie around in little over 30 minutes of play.

Vinicius was the match-winner in last season’s final and now has five goals in four appearances against Liverpool.

The Brazilian flashed a shot into the far corner to get the comeback started on 21 minutes.

Madrid still needed some desperate defending from Dani Carvajal and Militao to prevent Salah and Nunez restoring Liverpool’s two-goal lead in a goalmouth scramble.

But another calamitous error from one of the world’s leading goalkeepers gifted Madrid an equalizer when Alisson Becker’s attempted clearance bounced off Vinicius and into an unguarded net.

Only a brilliant last-ditch challenge from Andy Robertson prevented Rodrygo from putting Madrid in front before halftime.

However, Liverpool’s leaky defense was far more brittle at the start of the second period as Militao was afforded a free header to turn in Luka Modric’s free-kick.

Fortune was also on the side of the Spanish giants for the fourth goal as Benzema’s shot deflected off Joe Gomez to leave Alisson stranded.

There was nothing lucky about the visitors’ fifth as a clinical team move cut Liverpool to pieces.

Modric burst through midfield and fed Vinicius, who teed up Benzema to coolly round Alisson and slot into the top corner.

The sides meet again on March 15, but the second leg now appears little more than a formality on a night Madrid showed why they remain the kings of Europe.

Napoli beat Frankfurt in Champions League last 16 first leg

Napoli beat Frankfurt in Champions League last 16 first leg
Updated 22 February 2023
AFP

  • The win sees Napoli return to Naples for the return leg in a dominant position
FRANKFURT: Napoli’s Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen got on the scoresheet again as the Serie A leaders beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in their Champions League last 16 first leg on Tuesday.

Osimhen scored before the break as Giovanni Di Lorenzo doubled their lead after the interval before the second leg in southern Italy on March 15.

Having scored in each of his last seven league matches, Osimhen gave the visitors the lead after 39 minutes, finishing off a swift counter just after Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp saved a Napoli penalty.

Frankfurt were reduced to 10 men early in the second half after a nasty challenge from striker Randal Kolo Muani found the shin of Napoli’s Frank Anguissa.

The visitors doubled their lead soon afterwards when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia set up Giovanni Di Lorenzo with a superb back heel — putting Napoli on course for what would be their first ever Champions League quarterfinal appearance.

Buoyed on by a home crowd celebrating the club’s first venture into the Champions League knockout rounds, Frankfurt started stronger, with in-form striker Randal Kolo Muani creating a goal chance out of nothing after four minutes.

With his back to goal inside the Napoli penalty area, the France forward chipped the ball over his head, turning to fire just wide of the right upright.

But as the opening half wore on the visitors’ quality began to show, with the runaway Serie A leaders dominating possession and field position.

The win sees Napoli return to Naples for the return leg in a dominant position as the 1988-89 Europa League winners look to go past the last 16 for the first time in their history.

The current Europa League holders Frankfurt will likely see their first Champions League campaign come to an end at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in March, unless they can turn the tie dramatically in their own favor.

Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee appoints officials, presents awards

Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee appoints officials, presents awards
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

  • The Riyadh Marathon was awarded best sporting event of 2022
  • Award for the most promising female Muay Thai athlete went to Hattan Al-Saif
RIYADH: The Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC) appointed officials and presented awards on the occasion of its 26th General Assembly at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex in Riyadh.

The event was chaired by President Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, and in attendance were SOPC Vice President Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, and Saudi sports federation presidents, board members, and officials.

The assembly approved the appointment of Yasser bin Saad Al-Otaibi as Chairman of the Audit and Internal Audit Committee and the membership of Adwaa bint Abdul Rahman Al-Arifi, and Moath bin Muhammad Al-Salami.

The assembly reviewed several reports, among them the report of the inaugural of 1st Saudi Games, the report on the strategy to support and develop sports federations, the Saudi Olympic Training Center, the Saudi Olympic Academy, and the report of the Athletes Committee, with the adoption of a draft amendment to the statutes of the Saudi Sports Arbitration Center.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki also honored several personalities and organizations that had contributed to Saudi sports during the year.

Former President of the Saudi Football Association Ahmed Bin Eid Al-Harbi was honored for his services to Saudi sport.

NEOM was honored for winning the 2029 Asian Winter Games hosting rights.

The Saudi Equestrian Federation received the award for the best sports federation.

The women’s sports award went to Lamia Al-Bahyan in recognition of her role in developing women’s sports and activating the women’s football league.

Saudi karate athlete Sanad Sufyani and rally driver Yazid Al-Rajhi were both honored.

Donia Abu Talib, a Saudi taekwondo team player, won the best female athlete award while her coach Corbin Boukadaf was also honored.

Monika Staab was honored for managing the Saudi women’s football team.

The award for the best paralympic athlete went to runner Abdul Rahman Al-Qurashi for his achievement in the West Asian Paralympic Games in Bahrain, where he won three gold medals at 100m, 200m, and 400m.

The award for the best paralympic female athlete went to Lujain Al-Thaqafi for achieving the gold medal in the boccia competition at the West Asian Games in Bahrain.

Saudi fencer Hussein Al-Taweel won the promising athlete award for achieving the gold medal in the Asian Junior Fencing Championship.

The award for the most promising female Muay Thai athlete went to Hattan Al-Saif for achieving third place and the bronze medal in the World Muay Thai Championship.

Paralympic athlete Adnan Nour Saeed was honored for achieving four gold medals in the Asian and Oceania Weightlifting Championships.

The Riyadh Marathon, in which more than 10,000 participants participated, won the best sporting event for 2022.

Alongside the assembly meeting, the President of the Saudi Weightlifting Federation, Muhammad Al-Harbi, and the President of the International Weightlifting Federation, Muhammad Al-Jaloud Al-Shammari, signed the contract to host the World Weightlifting Championship, which will be held next September in Riyadh.

PSG’s Neymar has ‘ligament damage’ in injured ankle

PSG’s Neymar has ‘ligament damage’ in injured ankle
Updated 22 February 2023
AFP

  • "New examinations taken today confirm a sprained ankle for Neymar with ligament damage," PSG said
  • His injury immediately built fears he could miss the return leg with Bayern on March 8
PARIS: Brazil forward Neymar has suffered ligament damage to his injured ankle, Paris Saint-Germain said on Tuesday, two weeks before the French club’s Champions League last 16, second leg with Bayern Munich.
Neymar, 31, was taken off on a stretcher with an ankle injury in the second half of PSG’s extraordinary 4-3 Ligue 1 win over Lille on Sunday.
“New examinations taken today confirm a sprained ankle for Neymar with ligament damage,” PSG said in a statement.
PSG confirmed after the victory a scan had shown no fracture, but said further tests would need to be carried out on the damage to the ligaments in the coming days.
His injury immediately built fears he could miss the return leg with Bayern on March 8.
The French champions will head to Germany looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg, when Kylian Mbappe was restricted to a second-half cameo as a substitute on his return from a thigh injury.
PSG will be looking to avoid going out of the Champions League in the last 16 for what would be the fifth time in seven seasons.
Neymar has already been ruled out of PSG’s crunch Ligue 1 game at Marseille this weekend.

AlUla Camel Cup to crown ‘Champion of Champions’ in stunning setting

AlUla Camel Cup to crown ‘Champion of Champions’ in stunning setting
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

  • Inaugural AlUla Camel Cup offering a grand prize pool of SAR80 million (more than $21 million)
  • The races will be held from March 14 – 17 against the scenic backdrop of AlUla
ALULA: The inaugural AlUla Camel Cup will culminate with the crowning of a ‘Champion of Champions’ to the backdrop of arguably Saudi Arabia’s most stunning scenery.

Under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Chairman of the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), the races will be held from March 14 – 17, with a total prize pool of SAR80 million (more than $21 million) on offer.

The AlUla Camel Cup is organized by the RCU in collaboration with the Saudi Camel Racing Federation (SCRF).

Amr AlMadani, CEO of the Royal Commission for AlUla said: “The AlUla Camel Cup will celebrate the most noble of Saudi Arabian sporting traditions, welcoming royalty VIPS, the elite of the sport and many distinguished guests to the most glorious of settings for this illustrious occasion.”

With such deep-rooted historical connections — such as the Incense Road Trading route where camel caravans traveled through AlUla trading precious goods, and the ancient petroglyphs featuring camels engraved across the rocks of AlUla — it is fitting that we celebrate the ‘ships of the desert’ with the first AlUla Camel Cup.

The inclusion of the AlUla Camel Cup to the Saudi Camel Racing Federation’s season ushers in a new era for the Kingdom’s cherished homegrown pursuit.

“We eagerly await March 14 when world-class sport will be combined with natural beauty and the epitome of modern luxury for a spectacle like no other.”

Mahmoud Suleiman Albalawi, Executive Director of SCRF, said: “The pinnacle of the Saudi Arabian camel racing season, which will crown a ‘Champion of Champions’, can have no better setting than the performance grade track at AlUla, a jewel of the desert where tradition meets modernity.

“Saudi Arabia has championed camel racing the world over, with historical records indicating the sport played a part in our ancient culture as far back as the 7th Century. The professional nature of camel racing has a similarly distinguished past, with the first professional camel race held in Saudi Arabia dating back to 1964 as part of a heritage festival.

“The evolving story of the sport, where we pay tribute to its timelessness and the special appeal it holds in the hearts and minds of the region’s people, will reach new heights at the AlUla Camel Cup in March 2023. Here the conclusion of our camel racing season, which began back in August 2022, will reach a truly spectacular finale.”

AlUla Camel Cup is one of the flagship sports events of AlUla Moments 2023 calendar of events and festivals, which includes five major festivals and six marque events. Other sports events taking place in AlUla are ‘The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup in AlUla 2023’ on March 4, ‘AlUla Trail Race’ on February 23 and 24, and the recent ‘Saudi Tour’ between January 30 and February 3.

In-depth details of each day at the AlUla Camel Cup, and activities surrounding the event, will be released in due course.

