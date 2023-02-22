You are here

More than 50 people trapped in China mine collapse: state media

More than 50 people trapped in China mine collapse: state media
A worker transfers material to an underground coal mine in Huaibei in China's eastern Anhui province on February 16, 2022. (AFP)
AFP

AFP

BEIJING: At least 57 people are missing after a coal mine collapsed in northern China’s Inner Mongolia region on Wednesday, state media reported.
The incident occurred in Alxa League in the western part of the region, the state-run outlet CGTN said on Twitter.
State news agency Xinhua said three people had been lifted out of the mine, two of whom showed “no vital signs.”
Rescue personnel have been dispatched to the scene, according to Xinhua.
State broadcaster CCTV reported that a collapse had occurred over a “wide area” of a shaft operated by the Xinjing Coal Mining Company.
“A number of working staff and vehicles have been buried,” CCTV reported.
Mine safety in China has improved in recent decades, as has media coverage of major incidents, many of which were once overlooked.
But accidents still occur frequently in an industry where safety protocols are often lax, especially at the most rudimentary sites.
Some 40 people were working underground when a gold mine in the northwestern Xinjiang region collapsed in December.
In 2021, 20 miners were rescued from a flooded coal mine in northern Shanxi province while two others died.

British-born Daesh recruit Shamima Begum loses appeal against removal of citizenship

British-born Daesh recruit Shamima Begum loses appeal against removal of citizenship
Updated 41 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

British-born Daesh recruit Shamima Begum loses appeal against removal of citizenship

British-born Daesh recruit Shamima Begum loses appeal against removal of citizenship
Updated 41 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: A British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Daesh lost her latest appeal against the UK government’s decision to take away her citizenship on Wednesday.
Shamima Begum left London in 2015 aged 15 and traveled with two school friends to Syria, where she married an Daesh fighter and gave birth to three children, all of whom died as infants.
She was stripped of her British citizenship on national security grounds in 2019, shortly after she was found in a detention camp in Syria.
Begum, now 23, challenged that decision at a hearing in London in November, when her lawyers argued that Britain’s interior ministry, the Home Office, failed to investigate whether she was a “child victim of trafficking”.
Her lawyers also argued that then-Home Secretary Sajid Javid had “pre-determined” that Begum’s British citizenship should be revoked before he received any evidence from officials.
But lawyers representing the Home Office said Begum’s case was about national security rather than trafficking, arguing that Begum had aligned with Daesh and stayed in Syria for four years until 2019.
On Wednesday, the Special Immigration Appeals Commission – a specialist tribunal which hears appeals against decisions to remove citizenship on national security grounds – dismissed Begum’s appeal. 

Germany expels two Iranian embassy employees over death sentence

Germany expels two Iranian embassy employees over death sentence
Updated 22 February 2023
Reuters
AFP

Germany expels two Iranian embassy employees over death sentence

Germany expels two Iranian embassy employees over death sentence
  • Tehran court sentenced to death an Iranian-German dual national accused of being the leader of a “terrorist” group behind a deadly 2008 mosque bombing
  • The group Sharmahd is accused of leading aims to topple the Islamic republic and is outlawed as a terrorist organization by Iran
Updated 22 February 2023
Reuters AFP

BERLIN: Germany has declared two employees of the Iranian embassy personae non gratae and ordered them to leave the country in protest over Iran sentencing a German national to death, a statement from the foreign office said on Wednesday.
Germany also summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires over the issue, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement, adding: “He was informed that we do not accept the massive violation of the rights of a German citizen.”
“We call on Iran to revoke Jamshid Sharmahd’s death sentence and provide him with a fair appeal process based on the rule of law,” she added.
A Tehran court on Tuesday sentenced to death an Iranian-German dual national accused of being the leader of a “terrorist” group behind a deadly 2008 mosque bombing, the judiciary said.
“The Tehran Revolutionary Court sentenced Jamshid Sharmahd, the leader of the Tondar terrorist group, to death on the charge of corruption on earth through planning and directing terrorist acts,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online news agency reported.
Mizan said Sharmahd could appeal against his death sentence before the supreme court.
“The trial of this case was held in seven sessions in the presence of the accused and his lawyer, the plaintiffs and their families,” it said.
“According to the documents of the case, Sharmahd planned to commit 23 terrorist acts, of which he succeeded in five including the bombing of a mosque in (the southern city of) Shiraz on April 12, 2008, which killed 14 people and wounded 300 others.”
Iran-born Sharmahd, 67, who is also a German national and a US resident, was arrested in August 2020.
The group he is accused of leading aims to topple the Islamic republic and is outlawed as a terrorist organization by Iran.
Tondar, which means “thunder” in Farsi, is also known as the Kingdom Assembly of Iran.
Iran has criticized its arch-enemy Washington for having welcomed Sharmahd, accusing it “of supporting known terrorists who have claimed responsibility for several terrorist acts” in Iran.
Sharmahd, whose dual nationality is not recognized under Iranian law, grew up in an Iranian-German family, and moved to California in 2003, where he reportedly made statements hostile to both Islam and the Islamic republic on Farsi-language television channels based outside Iran.
Iran has carried out several executions in recent months that have sparked international outcry. In mid-January, it executed Iranian-British dual national Alireza Akbari, a former Iranian official, after convicting him of spying.

EU asylum claims soar to seven-year high

EU asylum claims soar to seven-year high
Updated 22 February 2023
AFP

EU asylum claims soar to seven-year high

EU asylum claims soar to seven-year high
  • Syrians and Afghans were the two main nationalities seeking protection in Europe, together accounting for a quarter of the claims
  • According to the EUAA, there were 966,000 asylum applications in 2022
Updated 22 February 2023
AFP

Brussels: Asylum applications in the EU jumped last year after Covid travel curbs were lifted, surging 50 percent over 2021 to the highest level since a 2016 influx of refugees.
The preliminary data, from the EU Agency for Asylum (EUAA), showed there were nearly one million asylum claims lodged in 2022 in the bloc's 27 member states plus Switzerland and Norway.
Syrians and Afghans were the two main nationalities seeking protection in Europe, together accounting for a quarter of the claims.
Migrants from Turkey, Venezuela, Colombia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Georgia were the next biggest groups, though in smaller numbers.
Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion mostly did not come under the asylum data as they benefit from a separate EU temporary protection regime introduced in March 2022, which gives automatic protection after registration.
According to the EU statistics agency Eurostat, four million Ukrainians took up protected status and only two percent applied for asylum.
Still, that made for over 28,000 Ukrainians who applied for asylum in the EU in 2022 -- the most ever registered.
Travel restrictions that European and many other countries brought in during the early stages of the Covid pandemic blocked movement by many migrants, including asylum-seekers.
Those were largely lifted over the course of 2022 as EU countries rolled out mass Covid vaccination programmes.
In all, according to the EUAA, there were 966,000 asylum applications in 2022.
That compared with 1,251,815 claims in 2016.
The data showed the highest number of unaccompanied minors -- 43,000 -- since 2015, when more than a million asylum-seekers, most of them from war-torn Syria, came to Europe for protection.
Two-thirds of the unaccompanied minors came from Syria and Afghanistan.
In 2022, there were a total 131,697 applications from Syrians and 128,949 from Afghans.
Following were 55,437 claims from Turks and a threefold year-on-year increase in claims from Venezuelans and Colombians (some 51,000 and 43,000 respectively).
After came smaller numbers from Bangladeshis, Georgians, Ukrainians, Indians, Moroccans, Tunisians, Nigerians and Somalians.
The 16th-biggest group of asylum-seekers was Russians, with 16,920 claims.
Then came applicants from Egypt, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iran, Albania, Peru and Eritrea.

China, ASEAN to intensify negotiations on South China Sea code

China, ASEAN to intensify negotiations on South China Sea code
Updated 22 February 2023
Reuters

China, ASEAN to intensify negotiations on South China Sea code

China, ASEAN to intensify negotiations on South China Sea code
  • China and ASEAN to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the strategic trade corridor, through which about $3.4 trillion of goods pass each year
  • Beijing claims much of the South China Sea and has built islands from which it is capable of deploying advanced weaponry
Updated 22 February 2023
Reuters

JAKARTA: Negotiations on a code of conduct (COC) for the South China Sea will be intensified this year, Indonesian and Chinese officials said on Wednesday, as the region frets over China’s assertiveness in the strategic waterway.
Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Jakarta, ahead of a round of negotiations on the code starting in March.
“Indonesia and ASEAN would like to produce an effective, substantive and actionable (code of conduct),” Retno said, referring to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a regional bloc that Indonesia chairs this year.
Qin added that China and ASEAN will jointly safeguard peace and stability in the strategic trade corridor, through which about $3.4 trillion of goods pass each year.
China would work with ASEAN countries to accelerate consultations on the code, he said.
Beijing claims much of the South China Sea and has built islands from which it is capable of deploying advanced weaponry. The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Brunei also have some overlapping claims.
China and ASEAN countries agreed in 2002 to work toward creating a code of conduct and it was 15 years before moves were underway to create a framework for negotiations.
Some experts have accused China of intentionally holding up a process to create a binding set of rules, noting its use of grey-zone tactics and strategic ambiguity to press its territorial claims. China says it is committed to seeing the process through.
The code would advance a 2002 commitment by all parties to ensure freedom of navigation and overflight and “(refrain) from action of inhabiting on the presently uninhabited islands, reefs, shoals, cays, and other features.”
The latest talks would take place against a backdrop of increased diplomatic protests against China from the Philippines, which has increased overtures to Western powers like the United States and Australia to counter what it calls China’s “aggressiveness.”
Qin on Wednesday said Southeast Asian nations “should not be forced to take sides.”
“New cold war and competitiveness of great powers shouldn’t appear in the Asia-Pacific region. We believe that Indonesia and ASEAN will make their judgment and choice independently and autonomously in the fundamental interest of the stability, development and prosperity of the region,” he said.
They also discussed the crisis in military-ruled Myanmar, where ASEAN has struggled to get the generals to implement an agreed ‘five-point consensus’ for peace after the 2021 coup.
“As ASEAN chair, Indonesia will embark on engagements with all stakeholders in Myanmar, with the one goal of opening up a possibility of an inclusive national dialogue,” Retno said, adding Indonesia appreciates China’s support for the process.

China blasts Pentagon official’s Taiwan visit, military ties

China blasts Pentagon official’s Taiwan visit, military ties
Updated 22 February 2023
AP

China blasts Pentagon official’s Taiwan visit, military ties

China blasts Pentagon official’s Taiwan visit, military ties
  • Comments underscore dramatic deterioration in relations between Beijing and Washington
  • China’s campaign of diplomatic isolation has left Taiwan with just 14 formal allies
Updated 22 February 2023
AP

BEIJING: China on Wednesday sharply criticized a visit to Taiwan by a senior Pentagon official and reaffirmed it has sanctioned Lockheed Martin and a unit of Raytheon for supplying military equipment to the self-governing island democracy.
The comments from the Cabinet’s Taiwan Affairs Office underscore the dramatic deterioration in relations between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan, technology, spying allegations, and, increasingly, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Asked about the reported visit by Michael Chase, deputy assistant secretary of defense for China, office spokesperson Zhu Fenglian said China “resolutely opposes any official interaction and military collaboration” between the US and Taiwan.
Efforts by Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party to cement the island’s independence with foreign assistance are “doomed to failure,” Zhu told reporters.
China considers Taiwan part of its territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary, and has been stepping up its military and diplomatic harassment. The sides split amid civil war in 1949, and China’s authoritarian Communist Party has never held sway over the island.
A Pentagon spokesperson did not comment directly on Chase’s visit, repeating that “our commitment to Taiwan is rock-solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region.” Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said it had no information about any such visit.
Tensions between the US and China again ratcheted up last month after Washington accused Beijing of sending a spy balloon that was shot down over the American East Coast. Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a trip to Beijing in the wake of the incident and said over the weekend that the United States was concerned China would provide weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine.
China, which has declared a “no limits” friendship with Russia, has pointedly refused to criticize Moscow’s actions, blaming the US and NATO for provoking the Kremlin, and has blasted the punishing sanctions imposed on Russia. Russia, in turn, has strongly backed China over Taiwan.
On a visit to Moscow Tuesday, the Communist Party’s top diplomat Wang Yi said relations between Moscow and Beijing are “solid as a rock” and will “stand the test of the volatile international situation.”
Russia and China have an “excellent opportunity to continue close strategic cooperation and contacts to protect our shared strategic interests,” Wang said.
Also this week, a delegation of US lawmakers visiting Taiwan met on Tuesday with President Tsai Ing-wen, who said she looked for increased cooperation on issues from security to climate change.
On Monday, the delegation met with the head of the legislature as part of their five-day visit. They include Reps. Ro Khanna of California, Tony Gonzales of Texas, Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts and Jonathan Jackson of Illinois.
The congressional team held talks with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s founder Morris Chang, considered the father of the island’s world-leading microchip industry that is now investing heavily in US production.
Khanna and Auchincloss are both members of the new House select committee focused on competition with China.
Amid the flurry of exchanges, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and head of the National Security Council Wellington Koo were in Washington on Tuesday for what are believed to be security meetings.
They were filmed by Taiwan’s private TVBS television station entering the offices of the body the US uses to oversee relations with Taiwan in lieu of formal diplomatic ties. Washington cut formal relations in 1979 in order to establish ties with Beijing, but remains the island’s chief political and military ally.
China has increasingly lashed back at the increase in exchanges with Taiwan by officials and elected representatives from the US and other democratic nations. China’s campaign of diplomatic isolation has left Taiwan with just 14 formal allies, although it retains robust unofficial relations with dozens of other countries.
Last Thursday, China imposed trade and investment sanctions against Lockheed Martin Corp. and Raytheon Technologies Corp.’s Raytheon Missiles and Defense, barring them from importing goods into China or making new investments in the country.
The Ministry of Commerce declared they had been added to the “unreliable entity” list of companies whose activities are restricted because they might endanger national sovereignty, security or development interests. It wasn’t clear what impact the penalties would have.

