Pakistani woman ‘engulfed in flames’ after alleged attack by husband: UK coroners court

An inquest into the death of Nosheen Akhtar heard that the 31-year-old died in hospital one day after the alleged attack in Greater Manchester in July 2021. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 February 2023
  • Nosheen Akhtar, 31, died 1 day after suffering severe burns in 2021
LONDON: A Pakistani woman living in the UK who died from severe burns told emergency workers that her husband had poured flammable liquid over her before setting her on fire, the Metro newspaper reported.

An inquest into the death of Nosheen Akhtar heard that the 31-year-old died in hospital one day after the alleged attack in Greater Manchester in July 2021.

Rochdale Coroners Court was told that Akhtar had fled her home “engulfed in flames,” with neighbors rushing to try and save her.

Akhtar, who hailed from Pakistan, reportedly faced difficulties in her marriage with husband Waqas Mahmood, who was “worked up” but “cooperative” following the incident, a paramedic said.

Amy Bradburn, the paramedic who treated Akhtar, told the inquest hearing that her casualty’s face “looked as though it had been melted.”

The court heard that Akhtar had said to Bradburn, “my husband did it,” but the paramedic revealed that the woman had told another colleague that she had “poured petrol on herself.”

Akhtar’s mother, Zaheera Bibi, told the hearing that her daughter was frustrated over the state of her marriage. She said: “She used to ring and cry on the phone. There were so many fights and arguments between them.”

Akhtar was reportedly upset that Mahmood visited his ex-wife on a near daily basis.

“She wanted to make her marriage successful, and she wanted to do whatever she could do to save her marriage,” Bibi added.

The court was told that in February 2021, Akhtar had suffered an overdose and was taken to hospital.

Another medic present at the scene of the incident said that the woman was, “screaming in agony for us to help.”

Akhtar’s family in court described the woman as “brave and good-natured,” but added that she “kept a lot from the family.”

In a statement, the family said: “Nosheen did not want to show the family that she was stressed. She was very nice. She used to take care of us like a mother.”

The paramedic who treated Mahmood said: “I asked what had happened and he explained that his wife had poured white spirit on herself and set fire to herself.

“She came into the living room on fire, and he set about trying to extinguish the flames using cushions, towels, and blankets then picked her up and took her out of the house.”

The inquiry into her death was expected to last seven days. The court is set to be shown camera footage showing Akhtar fleeing the property while on fire as Mahmood and his brother use household items to stop the flames in the home.

Mahmood attended the inquest on Monday while his brother was absent.

United Kingdom (UK)

  • Early in the pandemic, deaths involving coronavirus were the highest among Bangladeshis, Black Caribbeans, and Pakistanis
  • Virus had its greatest impact on frontline workers, who are disproportionately ethnic minorities, expert says
LONDON: Ethnic minorities in the UK are no longer significantly more likely to die of COVID-19, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
Early in the pandemic, deaths involving coronavirus were the highest among Bangladeshis, Black Caribbeans, and Pakistanis than among white people.
Last year, all ethnic minority mortality rates decreased.
Recent data from the Office for National Statistics has revealed that there is now no statistically significant difference in the number of COVID-19-related deaths among ethnic minorities and the white population.
The reasons for this shift are complex, with experts citing “various factors” to consider.
Dr. Veena Raleigh, an epidemiologist and senior fellow at The King’s Fund, told the BBC that at the start of the pandemic, there was little understanding of the transmission and impact of COVID-19.
“The virus had its greatest impact on people who were most vulnerable or exposed to the infection — that was older people and people working in frontline jobs, key workers in the NHS, public transport, etc.,” Raleigh said.
“And of course, ethnic minorities are disproportionately working in those roles,” the epidemiologist added.
Raleigh continued: “Initially the virus had a terrible impact in terms of mortality. But over time, we learned more about how this virus transmits. For example, various social measures to control the spread of infection were introduced, like mask-wearing and social distancing. So that helped to moderate ethnic differences.
“And then, of course, the vaccination program came in. And although vaccination rates are lower in some ethnic minority groups, nonetheless, a significant proportion of the population is vaccinated — or has some immunity because they’ve been exposed to the virus.
“All of these factors have contributed to reducing ethnic differences in COVID-19 mortality over time.”
A spokesperson for the think tank Runnymede told the BBC: “COVID-19 was not just a health crisis; it was also a social and economic crisis.
“Unequal health outcomes are not confined to COVID-19, and longstanding racial and economic inequality is at the heart of understanding the pandemic.
“It is precisely because these inequalities are so systemic and interlinked that, when crisis hit, certain communities were impacted first, the hardest and in multiple ways.”

UK COVID-19 Minorities

Top Afghan, Pakistani officials meet in Kabul amid strained relations, security concerns

Top Afghan, Pakistani officials meet in Kabul amid strained relations, security concerns
Updated 22 February 2023

Top Afghan, Pakistani officials meet in Kabul amid strained relations, security concerns

Top Afghan, Pakistani officials meet in Kabul amid strained relations, security concerns
  • Afghan authorities closed main border crossing point at Torkham on Sunday
  • Since November, Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks
Updated 22 February 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: Top officials from Afghanistan’s Taliban government met with Pakistan’s defense minister and spy chief in Kabul on Wednesday, days after the main border crossing was closed and as Islamabad faces a growing security threat.
Reports of authorities exchanging gunfire surfaced on Monday after Afghan authorities closed the crossing at Torkham a day earlier over Pakistan’s alleged refusal to facilitate trade transport and Afghan patients going to the neighboring country for treatment.
Skirmishes have occurred along the Afghan-Pakistan border for years and in recent months have resulted in many civilian casualties with both Kabul and Islamabad blaming each other for the violence.
Afghanistan’s Defense Minister Mullah Mohammed Yaqoob and Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund held talks with the high-ranking Pakistani delegation in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.
“The two sides discussed issues on the ground, particularly the crossing points with Pakistan,” Mujahid told Arab News.
The Pakistani delegation was led by Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammed Asif and Nadeem Anjum, head of the Inter-Services Intelligence agency.
“God willing, a solution will be found for the difficulties,” he said.
“The Pakistani delegation was assured that no one will create a threat to Pakistan and the Pakistani side should too give attention to Afghan security until the economic and political relations of the two nations can be strengthened.”
In a statement issued by his office, Abdul Ghani Baradar said Pakistan and Afghanistan “are neighbors and should get along well.”
“Political and security concerns should not affect business or economic matters,” the statement read.
The Taliban official also called for the release of Afghans detained in Pakistan and urged for the facilitation of passengers and patients crossing at Torkham and Spin Boldak during Wednesday’s meeting, and assurances were given that the Pakistani side will work on the issues.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement that discussions touched on “security-related matters including counter terrorism measures.”
Since November last year, Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks after the Pakistani Taliban — the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — ended a months-long cease-fire with the government. The TTP is a separate militant group that openly pledged allegiance to the Afghan Taliban after the fall of Kabul in 2021.
Security issues were a priority for the Pakistani delegation’s visit to Kabul.
“Very clearly, the Pakistani delegation is there in Kabul because of security concerns,” Kaswar Klasra, editor in chief of the Islamabad Telegraph, told Arab News.
“The TTP has become a very great threat to Pakistan’s existence,” he said. “Pakistan is seeking the Taliban’s government help to stop TTP from attacking targets in Pakistan, and this is the core agenda of the Pakistani delegation.”
Since the Taliban takeover, Pakistan has allowed critically ill or injured Afghans to enter the country for medical treatment, though, like many other countries, it still does not recognize Afghanistan’s Taliban government.

Afghanistan Pakistan Taliban gunfire

Bangladesh’s expo in Riyadh bids to attract Saudi customers

Bangladesh’s expo in Riyadh bids to attract Saudi customers
Updated 22 February 2023

Bangladesh’s expo in Riyadh bids to attract Saudi customers

Bangladesh’s expo in Riyadh bids to attract Saudi customers
  • Market will open up potential in Gulf region for products, says expert
  • Dhaka’s exports to Kingdom worth $300m in 2021, scope for development
Updated 22 February 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladeshi firms are hopeful of expanding their export portfolio and attracting buyers from the Kingdom after showcasing their products in Riyadh on Wednesday.
Some 30 companies, which include firms from the garment and pharmaceutical sectors, are participating in the Bangladesh Products Exhibition, which is being held in the Saudi capital until Feb. 24.
The event was opened by Tipu Munshi, the country’s commerce minister, as the government in Dhaka is supporting the private sector’s mission.
The South Asian country is keen to use the Saudi market to increase its presence in the Gulf. The Export Promotion Bureau, part of the Ministry of Commerce, last October organized a trade and investment fair in Riyadh.
Ahsan H. Mansur, executive director at the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh, told Arab News on Wednesday: “If we can grab the Saudi market, all other Gulf countries will be easier to explore.
“In order to penetrate into this market, we need to invest more and have patience.”
Most of Bangladesh’s exports to Saudi Arabia have until now targeted its 2.5 million expatriate community living and working in the Kingdom.
However, Dhaka is relatively small in the Saudi market, with the country’s exports worth only about $300 million in 2021.
As Dhaka’s trade portfolio is dominated by the garment sector — the top industry in Bangladesh, contributing over 11 percent of the country’s gross domestic product and accounting for 80 percent of exports — it can capitalize on its strong reputation and also grab the potential of a “niche market” offered through Hajj pilgrimages, Mansur added.
At least 20 garment manufacturers are participating in the Riyadh expo this week.
Prof. Mustafizur Rahman, executive director of the Dhaka-based think tank Center for Policy Dialogue, said the expo in Riyadh will help introduce brands made in Bangladesh to Saudi importers and retailers.
He said: “The Bangladesh expo can play a significant role in boosting our exports to the Kingdom.
“The quality of the goods we are producing and the competitiveness, both are on positive trends now, but our brands are not that well recognized.
“If we can consistently monitor the market situation and the manufacturers continue the follow-ups in the Saudi market in order to build a good brand image, this expo will have a good impact on our exports.”

Bangladesh Saudi Arabia Bangladesh Products Exhibition

Blinken, UN chief to discuss Ukraine aid as UN Security Council meets

Blinken, UN chief to discuss Ukraine aid as UN Security Council meets
Updated 22 February 2023
Reuters

Blinken, UN chief to discuss Ukraine aid as UN Security Council meets

Blinken, UN chief to discuss Ukraine aid as UN Security Council meets
  • Blinken, while at the UNSC meeting in New York Thursday and Friday, "will underscore US commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty
Updated 22 February 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and United Nations Security General Antonio Guterres will meet to discuss ongoing support for Ukraine as the UN Security Council meets this week amid the one-year mark of Russia’s invasion, the US State Department said in a statement.
Blinken, while at the UNSC meeting in New York Thursday and Friday, “will underscore US commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and call upon the international community to endorse UN actions that will help secure a just and durable peace in Ukraine,” the department said.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Pupil stabs teacher to death at French school

Pupil stabs teacher to death at French school
Updated 22 February 2023
AFP

Pupil stabs teacher to death at French school

Pupil stabs teacher to death at French school
  • The teacher of Spanish, 52, was teaching a class at the school in the seaside town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz when the pupil, 16, attacked her with a knife
  • The attack in Saint-Jean-de-Luz is the first killing of a teacher in France since the October 2020 murder of Samuel Paty outside Paris by an extremist
Updated 22 February 2023
AFP

SAINT-JEAN-DE-LUZ, France: A teacher at a school in southwest France was killed on Wednesday in a stabbing attack by a teenage pupil in the middle of a lesson, the regional prosecutor said.
The teacher of Spanish, 52, was teaching a class at the school in the seaside town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz when the pupil, 16, attacked her with a knife.
She was given emergency aid at the scene, but Bayonne prosecutor Jerome Bourrier told AFP she died of her wounds. He added that the pupil was arrested.
The local daily Sud Ouest said the boy stormed into the teacher’s Spanish class with a knife and attacked her.
The school, Saint-Thomas d’Aquin, is a private and Catholic-based establishment close to the center of Saint-Jean-de-Luz, which in summer is one of France’s best loved resorts on the sandy Basque country coast.
By lunchtime, pupils were gradually leaving the premises after being confined to their classrooms for around two hours after the stabbing.
Anxious parents were waiting for them but only those parents of the class where the stabbing happened were allowed to enter the school, an AFP reporter said.
France’s Education Minister Pap Ndiaye said he was “extremely upset” by the death of the teacher and would be heading to the scene.
“I can barely imagine the trauma that this represents at a local level and more generally on a national scale,” said government spokesman Olivier Veran.
The BFM television channel said that the attacker had locked the classroom door and stabbed the teacher in her chest.
The channel quoted a source as saying that the boy then told another teacher that a “voice” had told him to carry out the action.
He is now in police custody, it said. No details have been released concerning his background.
Such attacks at schools are generally rare in France but there have been growing concerns about the security of teachers.
In the past 40 years, there have been fewer than a dozen deadly attacks in schools.
The attack in Saint-Jean-de-Luz is the first killing of a teacher in France since the October 2020 murder of Samuel Paty outside Paris by an extremist.
In July 2014, a 34-year-old teacher was stabbed to death in the southern town of Albi by the mother of a pupil. The perpetrator was later found to be legally irresponsible.
A Jewish school was targeted in the attacks carried out by Islamist gunman Mohamed Merah around Toulouse in 2012, with a teacher and three pupils shot dead.

France Saint-Jean-de-Luz Pap Ndiaye Samuel Paty

