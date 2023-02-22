You are here

Newcastle United
Newcastle United

Kieran Trippier eyes Wembley glory and a long career at Newcastle

Kieran Trippier eyes Wembley glory and a long career at Newcastle
Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier leaves the pitch after being substituted during their Premier League match against Liverpool at St. James’ Park, Newcastle on Feb.18, 2023. (Reuters)
Kieran Trippier eyes Wembley glory and a long career at Newcastle

Kieran Trippier eyes Wembley glory and a long career at Newcastle
  • The Magpies take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday
  • The club captain believes Newcastle will be challenging on all fronts in the coming years
NEWCASTLE: Kieran Trippier thinks Newcastle United will be competing for every trophy in the next few years — and he is hoping to keep playing until he is 40 to get a taste of it.
Trippier will lead the Magpies out at Wembley on Sunday as they take on his boyhood club Manchester United in the final of the Carabao Cup.
The England defender only signed on the dotted line for Newcastle 13 months ago — and few would have thought the transformation in fortunes would be so stark. Trippier arrived at St. James’ Park with the club fighting relegation. They now head into this weekend’s capital showpiece with eyes on the Champions League and the club’s first meaningful silverware since 1969.
“If you look back to last January, the progress we have made, we have earned the right to be in this position that we’re in today,” said the 32-year-old.
“The way that we have performed this season, we have tried to compete with all the top teams and we want to be where the top four are with Man United, Man City. That’s where Newcastle want to be. We have earned the right to be in the position that we are in.”
While this is the end of one particular journey — in the Carabao, a competition Newcastle have never won — it is far from the finish of the club’s rise, according to Trippier.
“I certainly believe this club will be fighting for every trophy possible and I’m not just saying that,” he said.
“A year down the line, we’re in a cup final. That’s a great stepping stone for us as a club to move forward,” Trippier added. “If I’m not here and they are playing Champions League football, I’ll be absolutely delighted that I’ve managed to help in some way to get them into the position that they will hopefully be in. I certainly believe they could be fighting for everything in a couple of years’ time. They have got the perfect manager in charge. He’s unbelievable. The owners are fantastic. I just hope that they do because Newcastle is a massive club.”
Trippier only recently penned a new one-year extension to his Magpies’ deal — but he hopes it will not be his last.
When asked about the longevity of his own career, he said: “You look at Tom Brady and Ryan Giggs. I played with a great pro, Michael Duff, when I was at Burnley. This is what I love. This is what I was born to do.”
Trippier says he will not stop playing until someone tells him to, and he hopes that will be many years from now, and at Newcastle.
“There’s nowhere else I would rather be. I love it here,” he said. “I have got a great relationship with everybody, from my teammates right to the top. I want to help the club and, hopefully, I will retire here in many years.”
Trippier believes he has the fitness levels necessary to play until his late 30s and has had a good injury record since returning from a broken foot last year.
“I have had a great injury record and I feel really good. I will do everything right, recover right, prepare right as I always have done. Hopefully, you will see me when I’m 40. You never know, do you? You’ve seen stranger things happen.”
The Trippier family will in some respects have divided loyalties at the weekend, with the Newcastle skipper coming for Red Devils stock, although he hopes his father puts his Old Trafford passions aside for one weekend at least.
“Me, of course. Well, I hope so,” said Trippier, when asked whom his father will be supporting this weekend.
“It’s a proud moment for all my family even though they are Reds. They will be supporting me. Hopefully, we can give a good account of ourselves for the club and bring the trophy back to Newcastle,” he said.
While he is proud to captain the team, Trippier says the club’s fortunes come first.
“If I’m captain or not, I’m still representing myself in the same way for the club but, of course, I would be proud to lead the lads out and hopefully it’s very positive by the end of the game.”
One of the biggest challenges facing the Magpies is Marcus Rashford, arguably the most in-form striker in the whole of top-level world football.
Rashford, of course, is no stranger to Trippier; they train and play regularly with each other for England.
“I know Marcus very well. I’m actually really happy for him because I’ve always known how unbelievable he is and he’s certainly hit some form,” said Trippier.
“But it’s not about one individual. You’ve got (Bruno) Fernandes, Casemiro, Luke Shaw, who’s been unbelievable this season as well. We can’t be too focused on them. Obviously, we need to review them, of course, but we need to focus on how we can hurt them. We want to go into that final to win. That’s our only priority.”

Topics: Newcastle United Kieran Trippier Premier league

Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab carry Saudi hopes into AFC Champions League quarterfinals

Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab carry Saudi hopes into AFC Champions League quarterfinals
Updated 31 min 27 sec ago
John Duerden

Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab carry Saudi hopes into AFC Champions League quarterfinals

Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab carry Saudi hopes into AFC Champions League quarterfinals
  • A win for both in Thursday’s one-off matches will set up an all-Saudi semifinal on Sunday
  • Al-Hilal booked their last eight place with a 3-1 win over the UAE’s Shabab Al-Ahli
Updated 31 min 27 sec ago
John Duerden

There have been plenty of big days in Saudi Arabian football in recent months and Thursday will be no different. Two teams from Riyadh are in action in the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League and, if Al-Shabab and Al-Hilal can overcome their opponents, then they will meet in what would be an epic all-Saudi Arabian semifinal clash on Sunday.

Al-Hilal are favorites in their big match. The title-holders are the defending Asian champions thanks to their unprecedented fourth win last time around and are looking to extend their own record and win continental crown number five. By contrast, the team standing in the way of the last four is Foolad, a side that have never reached this stage before.

Now the Iranians have to beat the most successful team in Asian history and one that earlier this month defeated the African champions and the South American title-holders on the way to the final of the FIFA Club World Cup. There, they lost to Real Madrid 5-3 in the final — a better result than Liverpool managed against the Spanish powerhouse on Tuesday.

Al-Hilal booked their last eight place with a 3-1 win over the UAE’s Shabab Al-Ahli on Monday. The victory, while fully deserved, was not completely comfortable.

“In the last match, we were very effective in scoring goals although we were not at our best,” said coach Ramon Diaz. “We understand that we have to play more aggressively and efficiently, especially in the midfield. The players agreed and are very motivated for the quarterfinal.”

With Peruvian international Andre Carrillo and Gustavo Cuellar ready to play and captain Salman Al-Faraj returning to fitness, the signs are good. “Foolad are very strong and will press,” said Diaz. “Their players combine well and have dynamism but our target will be to play at our level.”

There is a degree of uncertainty surrounding Foolad, however. After they defeated Al-Faisaly 1-0 on Monday to deny Saudi Arabia three teams in the last eight, head coach Javad Nekounam resigned. The former Iranian international, in charge of the club since 2019, gave no reason for his sudden departure but it could be that he is ready for the vacant Iran national team job. Assistant Hamidreza Rajabi has stepped up.

“I would like to thank my players for they have remained focused and are really determined to be at their best for the quarterfinal,” said Rajabi. “The (Al-Hilal) match is very tough for us because it is against the best team in the history of Asia, the defending champions and runners-up of the FIFA Club World Cup. However, we have not suffered any losses in the AFC Champions League and every team must know that when you play Foolad, you will have a tough match.”

While the continental form may be solid, domestically Foolad are sitting in mid-table and coming off the back of three straight defeats. It remains to be seen whether the coaching change inspires the team from Khuzestan to greater heights. They will need to be at their best against a side that loves winning in Asia.

On paper, Al-Shabab have a tougher task than their Riyadh rivals and take on one of West Asia’s strongest teams. Al-Duhail defeated Qatari rivals Al-Rayyan in a penalty shootout after two hours of football ended 1-1 on Sunday.

Coached by legendary Argentina striker Hernan Crespo, the team are top of the Qatar Stars League and won their group by eight points. With prolific forwards such as Michael Olunga and Almoez Ali, Al-Duhail have plenty of firepower, much more than FC Nasaf, the Uzbekistan team eliminated by Al-Shabab on Sunday.

The Riyadh giants were too good for the Central Asians as they ran out 2-0 winners but for a team that has kept six clean sheets in seven games so far in this tournament, the defense did look a little vulnerable. Yet Al-Shabab have plenty of talent throughout the side, are going well at home and are sitting level on points at the top of the table after four straight wins. This is an encounter that is too close to call, as coach Vicente Moreno pointed out.

“We have been at an excellent level domestically and the target is to reproduce our league form in the AFC Champions League,” the Spaniard said. “We are in the quarterfinals without having suffered any defeats and if we continue to play at a high level with total focus, we will be capable of winning.”

If so, then there is a chance of Al-Shabab meeting Al-Hilal — a Riyadh derby in the semifinals of the Asian Champions League. At a time when Saudi Arabian football is making international headlines almost every week, it would be another epic encounter.

Topics: Asian Champions League Al-Hilal Al-Shabab

Haiti beat Chile 2-1 to qualify for Women’s World Cup

Haiti beat Chile 2-1 to qualify for Women’s World Cup
Updated 22 February 2023
AP

Haiti beat Chile 2-1 to qualify for Women's World Cup

Haiti beat Chile 2-1 to qualify for Women’s World Cup
  • Players shed tears of joy when the final whistle blew, reflecting on success attained in the most difficult of circumstances
Updated 22 February 2023
AP

AUCKLAND: Haiti beat Chile 2-1 on Wednesday to qualify for the first time for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, bringing joy and “a breath of fresh air” to a strife-torn homeland.

Melchie Dumornay scored twice to ensure 55th-ranked Haiti will return to the southern hemisphere in July to play in Group D of the Women’s World Cup alongside England, China and Denmark.

Haiti are the first of three teams to qualify for the finals from a 10-team inter-continental playoff in New Zealand. Portugal will play Cameroon in the Group A playoff later Wednesday and Paraguay will play Panama Thursday for the last places in the 32-team tournament which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Dumornay recently was signed by seven-time Champions League winners Lyon and showed why with two pieces of slick finishing. She won the race to a through ball from Roselord Borgella in first-half stoppage time to give Haiti a 1-0 lead at the break.

Dumornay then seemed to make the game safe in the eighth of 11 minutes added on by the referee after Chile captain Christiane Endler had saved Nerilia Mondesir’s attempt from the penalty spot.

But Maria Jose Rojas scored in the 11th minute of stoppage time to keep Chile’s hopes alive and make the final moments nerve-wracking for Haiti’s Les Grenadiers, who held on to claim a historic victory.

Players shed tears of joy when the final whistle blew, reflecting on success attained in the most difficult of circumstances.

Haiti’s Les Grenadiers had to win two matches in New Zealand to qualify for their first World Cup. They beat Senegal 4-0 in their opening match and then beat 38th-ranked Chile for their first ever win over a South American opponent.

Prior to the tournament midfielder Danielle Etienne told ESPN “there’s a lot of unhappiness in the country and football is the joy.”

“Being able to qualify to the World Cup would be major,” she said at the time. “We want that for the country as a whole, to have a breath of fresh air and kind of step aside from anything going on.”

Topics: football Women's world cup

Howe backs former Liverpool keeper Karius in Newcastle United debut

Howe backs former Liverpool keeper Karius in Newcastle United debut
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

Howe backs former Liverpool keeper Karius in Newcastle United debut

Howe backs former Liverpool keeper Karius in Newcastle United debut
  • Magpies’ manager will also be able to call on services of Bruno Guimaraes for Carabao Cup final
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe is backing former Liverpool keeper Loris Karius to ‘handle the occasion’ as he looks set to make his Newcastle United debut in the Carabao Cup final.

The German keeper only signed for United in late 2022 as an injury replacement for Karl Darlow, who has since left for Hull City on loan. And due to the ineligibility of No. 2 Martin Dubravka, who is cup-tied due to appearing in the competition for this weekend’s opponents Manchester United, and a ban received this week by No. 1 Nick Pope, Karius is set to make his Magpies’ bow at Wembley on Sunday.

It will be Karius’ first final appearance since the 2018 Champions League final, in which he was to blame for two of Real Madrid’s three goals as the Reds were beaten 3-1.

Howe, though, knows that despite a lack of first-team action in recent times, the 29-year-old is fit and ready to take his place in the United XI.

“Loris has got incredible experiences. I’ve no doubts he can handle the occasion,” Howe said.

“No, not so much (concerned with lack of games) as it would be with an outfield player. Obviously, an outfield player, you’d have severe doubts about their physical performance. Are they able to last the game? With a goalkeeper, the skills are totally different.

“They (Karius and Mark Gillespie) have had games. They’ve had a lot of training games. They’re involved in everything. What they need to do, they’ve got it there. They just haven’t had that crowd in front of them when they do it. That’s the only difference.

“I understand it’s probably preferable if they had, but they haven’t.”

Karius’ time at Liverpool is largely defined by that disastrous final performance, but Howe does not think the player needs any special treatment when it comes to the build-up to what is Newcastle’s biggest game in 24 years.

“I’d be speaking to all my players on a one-to-one basis,” retorted Howe at the prospect of having a word in Karius’ ear.

“I’d speak to him as I speak to all my players to find out what they need, whether that’s training, help in any aspect of their play, getting their preparation right and they know what’s expected. That’s something I’ll speak to all the players about.”

Pope will sit out his first United game since August in the capital this weekend, having been handed a straight red card in the 2-0 home loss to Liverpool last time out.

Howe had talked of exploring every option in order to overturn the decision, but has since revealed the club did not appeal Pope’s ban.

“No, we didn’t appeal,” he said.

“As much as I felt sorry for Nick, and felt that the red card was really harsh for what he did, abiding by the rules, we didn’t think it worth appealing.

“I spoke to him Saturday night. He’s disappointed, he’s trying to process it all, but he’s so level-headed and team-orientated. His initial thought wasn’t with himself, it was with the team and what he needed to do to help whoever was playing,

“He’s an incredible personality, and I hope he gets another chance soon to play in a high-profile game like this.”

Meanwhile, on the selection front, Howe will be able to call on the services of Bruno Guimaraes, after the Brazilian sat out the last three games due to suspension.

News is awaited on Joe Willock, though, who is “touch and go” while Matt Targett should be available.

Howe said: “Certainly, Matt Targett’s improved a lot. He had a game at the weekend. We thought it was wise to leave him out of the game, and really pleased with his fitness. I was really pleased with what he did, so I’d say yeah, he’ll be available for selection.

“Joe Willock will probably be touch and go during the week. He’s improved, (it will) probably be a late decision on him.”

Topics: Loris Karius Newcastle United Eddie Howe

Real Madrid mount stunning fightback to thrash sorry Liverpool 5-2

Real Madrid mount stunning fightback to thrash sorry Liverpool 5-2
Updated 22 February 2023
AFP

Real Madrid mount stunning fightback to thrash sorry Liverpool 5-2

Real Madrid mount stunning fightback to thrash sorry Liverpool 5-2
  • Vinicius was the match-winner in last season’s final and now has five goals in four appearances against Liverpool
  • The Brazilian flashed a shot into the far corner to get the comeback started on 21 minutes
Updated 22 February 2023
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema scored twice as Real Madrid produced another stunning Champions League fightback from 2-0 down to thrash Liverpool 5-2 in the first leg of their last 16 tie at Anfield on Tuesday.

Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah had given the hosts a perfect start in a repeat of last season’s Champions League final.

But Vinicius struck twice to level by half-time and, after Eder Militao had given Carlo Ancelotti’s men the lead, Benzema’s double put the holders well on the way to the quarterfinals.

Madrid’s 1-0 victory when the sides met in Paris last May was overshadowed by chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France that put the lives of supporters at risk.

An independent report into the organizational failings published last week found UEFA to bear “primary responsibility” for failures which “almost led to disaster.”

To rub salt into the wounds of supporters, UEFA had initially tried to pin the blame on fans for arriving late despite tens of thousands having been held for hours outside the stadium.

The Liverpool support responded by drowning out the Champions League anthem with a chorus of boos, while a series of banners in the Kop stand took aim at UEFA and the French authorities.

Once the action got underway, the players produced the spectacle expected of a clash between two clubs with a combined 20 European Cups.

Liverpool have suffered a huge hangover from missing out on both the Premier League and Champions League by the finest of margins last season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men sit eighth in the Premier League but briefly turned back the clock to explode out of the blocks.

Nunez produced a magical finish to flick home Salah’s pass inside four minutes.

Thibaut Courtois broke Liverpool hearts in Paris with a string of stunning saves that earned the Belgian man-of-the-match.

Madrid overcame two-goal deficits to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City on their road to a 14th European Cup last season and were forced to do so again by their normally solid goalkeeper.

A loose touch from Courtois handed Salah Liverpool’s second on a plate as the Egyptian became the Reds’ all-time top goalscorer in European competition with 42.

But the defending champions again showed remarkable powers of recovery to turn the tie around in little over 30 minutes of play.

Vinicius was the match-winner in last season’s final and now has five goals in four appearances against Liverpool.

The Brazilian flashed a shot into the far corner to get the comeback started on 21 minutes.

Madrid still needed some desperate defending from Dani Carvajal and Militao to prevent Salah and Nunez restoring Liverpool’s two-goal lead in a goalmouth scramble.

But another calamitous error from one of the world’s leading goalkeepers gifted Madrid an equalizer when Alisson Becker’s attempted clearance bounced off Vinicius and into an unguarded net.

Only a brilliant last-ditch challenge from Andy Robertson prevented Rodrygo from putting Madrid in front before halftime.

However, Liverpool’s leaky defense was far more brittle at the start of the second period as Militao was afforded a free header to turn in Luka Modric’s free-kick.

Fortune was also on the side of the Spanish giants for the fourth goal as Benzema’s shot deflected off Joe Gomez to leave Alisson stranded.

There was nothing lucky about the visitors’ fifth as a clinical team move cut Liverpool to pieces.

Modric burst through midfield and fed Vinicius, who teed up Benzema to coolly round Alisson and slot into the top corner.

The sides meet again on March 15, but the second leg now appears little more than a formality on a night Madrid showed why they remain the kings of Europe.

Topics: real madrid Liverpool champions league UEFA Champions League

Napoli beat Frankfurt in Champions League last 16 first leg

Napoli beat Frankfurt in Champions League last 16 first leg
Updated 22 February 2023
AFP

Napoli beat Frankfurt in Champions League last 16 first leg

Napoli beat Frankfurt in Champions League last 16 first leg
  • The win sees Napoli return to Naples for the return leg in a dominant position
Updated 22 February 2023
AFP

FRANKFURT: Napoli’s Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen got on the scoresheet again as the Serie A leaders beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in their Champions League last 16 first leg on Tuesday.

Osimhen scored before the break as Giovanni Di Lorenzo doubled their lead after the interval before the second leg in southern Italy on March 15.

Having scored in each of his last seven league matches, Osimhen gave the visitors the lead after 39 minutes, finishing off a swift counter just after Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp saved a Napoli penalty.

Frankfurt were reduced to 10 men early in the second half after a nasty challenge from striker Randal Kolo Muani found the shin of Napoli’s Frank Anguissa.

The visitors doubled their lead soon afterwards when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia set up Giovanni Di Lorenzo with a superb back heel — putting Napoli on course for what would be their first ever Champions League quarterfinal appearance.

Buoyed on by a home crowd celebrating the club’s first venture into the Champions League knockout rounds, Frankfurt started stronger, with in-form striker Randal Kolo Muani creating a goal chance out of nothing after four minutes.

With his back to goal inside the Napoli penalty area, the France forward chipped the ball over his head, turning to fire just wide of the right upright.

But as the opening half wore on the visitors’ quality began to show, with the runaway Serie A leaders dominating possession and field position.

The win sees Napoli return to Naples for the return leg in a dominant position as the 1988-89 Europa League winners look to go past the last 16 for the first time in their history.

The current Europa League holders Frankfurt will likely see their first Champions League campaign come to an end at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in March, unless they can turn the tie dramatically in their own favor.

Topics: Napoli Eintracht Frankfurt champions league UEFA Champions League

