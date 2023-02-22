You are here

  • Home
  • ChatGPT launches boom in AI-written e-books on Amazon

ChatGPT launches boom in AI-written e-books on Amazon

Consumer interest so far has been sleepy, with authors having sold just a dozen AI-generated books through Amazon's Kindle Direct Publishing. (AFP/File)
Consumer interest so far has been sleepy, with authors having sold just a dozen AI-generated books through Amazon's Kindle Direct Publishing. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gqx8n

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

ChatGPT launches boom in AI-written e-books on Amazon

ChatGPT launches boom in AI-written e-books on Amazon
  • Bot-made e-books have sparked an intense debate about authenticity, future of writers
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Until recently, Brett Schickler never imagined he could be a published author, though he had dreamed about it. But after learning about the ChatGPT artificial intelligence program, Schickler figured an opportunity had landed in his lap.
“The idea of writing a book finally seemed possible,” said Schickler, a salesman in Rochester, New York. “I thought ‘I can do this.’“
Using the AI software, which can generate blocks of text from simple prompts, Schickler created a 30-page illustrated children’s e-book in a matter of hours, offering it for sale in January through Amazon.com Inc’s self-publishing unit.
In the edition, Sammy the Squirrel, crudely rendered also using AI, learns from his forest friends about saving money after happening upon a gold coin. He crafts an acorn-shaped piggy bank, invests in an acorn trading business and hopes to one day buy an acorn grinding stone.
Sammy becomes the wealthiest squirrel in the forest, the envy of his friends and “the forest started prospering,” according to the book.
“The Wise Little Squirrel: A Tale of Saving and Investing,” available in the Amazon Kindle store for $2.99 — or $9.99 for a printed version — has netted Schickler less than $100, he said. While that may not sound like much, it is enough to inspire him to compose other books using the software.
“I could see people making a whole career out of this,” said Schickler, who used prompts on ChatGPT like “write a story about a dad teaching his son about financial literacy.”
Schickler is on the leading edge of a movement testing the promise and limitations of ChatGPT, which debuted in November and has sent shock waves through Silicon Valley and beyond for its uncanny ability to create cogent blocks of text instantly.
There were over 200 e-books in Amazon’s Kindle store as of mid-February listing ChatGPT as an author or co-author, including “How to Write and Create Content Using ChatGPT,” “The Power of Homework” and poetry collection “Echoes of the Universe.” And the number is rising daily. There is even a new sub-genre on Amazon: Books about using ChatGPT, written entirely by ChatGPT.
But due to the nature of ChatGPT and many authors’ failure to disclose they have used it, it is nearly impossible to get a full accounting of how many e-books may be written by AI.
The software’s emergence has already ruffled some of the biggest technology firms, prompting Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. to hastily debut new functions in Google and Bing, respectively, that incorporate AI.
The rapid consumer adoption of ChatGPT has spurred frenzied activity in tech circles as investors pour money into AI-focused startups and given technology firms new purpose amid the gloom of massive layoffs. Microsoft, for one, received fawning coverage this month over its otherwise moribund Bing search engine after demonstrating an integration with ChatGPT.
But already there are concerns over authenticity, because ChatGPT learns how to write by scanning millions of pages of existing text. An experiment with AI by CNET resulted in multiple corrections and apparent plagiarism before the tech news site suspended its use.
THREAT TO ‘REAL’ AUTHORS?
Now ChatGPT appears ready to upend the staid book industry as would-be novelists and self-help gurus looking to make a quick buck are turning to the software to help create bot-made e-books and publish them through Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing arm. Illustrated children’s books are a favorite for such first-time authors. On YouTube, TikTok and Reddit hundreds of tutorials have spring up, demonstrating how to make a book in just a few hours. Subjects include get-rich-quick schemes, dieting advice, software coding tips and recipes.
“This is something we really need to be worried about, these books will flood the market and a lot of authors are going to be out of work,” said Mary Rasenberger, executive director of writers’ group the Authors Guild. Ghostwriting — by humans — has a long tradition, she said, but the ability to automate through AI could turn book writing from a craft into a commodity.
“There needs to be transparency from the authors and the platforms about how these books are created or you’re going to end up with a lot of low-quality books,” she said.
One author, who goes by Frank White, showed in a YouTube video how in less than a day he created a 119-page novella called “Galactic Pimp: Vol. 1” about alien factions in a far-off galaxy warring over a human-staffed brothel. The book can be had for just $1 on Amazon’s Kindle e-book store. In the video, White says anyone with the wherewithal and time could create 300 such books a year, all using AI.
Many authors, like White, feel no duty to disclose in the Kindle store that their great American novel was written wholesale by a computer, in part because Amazon’s policies do not require it.
When asked for comment by Reuters, Amazon did not address whether it had plans to change or review its Kindle store policies around authors’ use of AI or other automated writing tools. “All books in the store must adhere to our content guidelines, including by complying with intellectual property rights and all other applicable laws,” Amazon spokeswoman Lindsay Hamilton said via email.
A spokeswoman for ChatGPT developer OpenAI declined to comment.
FROM CONCEPTION TO PUBLICATION IN JUST HOURS
Amazon is by far the largest seller of both physical and e-books, commanding well over half of sales in the United States and, by some estimates, over 80 percent of the e-book market. Its Kindle Direct Publishing service has spawned a cottage industry of self-published novelists, carving out particular niches for enthusiasts of erotic content and self-help books.
Amazon created Kindle Direct Publishing in 2007 to allow anyone to sell and market a book from their couch without the hassle or expense of seeking out literary agents or publishing houses. Generally, Amazon allows authors to publish instantly through the unit without any oversight, splitting whatever proceeds they generate.
That has attracted new AI-assisted authors like Kamil Banc, whose primary job is selling fragrances online, who bet his wife he could make a book from conception to publication in less than one day. Using ChatGPT, an AI image creator and prompts like “write a bedtime story about a pink dolphin that teaches children how to be honest,” Banc published an illustrated 27-page book in December. Available on Amazon, “Bedtime Stories: Short and Sweet, For a Good Night’s Sleep” took Banc about four hours to create, he said.
Consumer interest so far has been admittedly sleepy: Banc said sales have totaled about a dozen copies. But readers rated it worthy of five stars, including one who praised its “wonderful and memorable characters.”
Banc has since published two more AI-generated books, including an adult coloring book, with more in the works. “It actually is really simple,” he said. “I was surprised at how fast it went from concept to publishing.”
Not everyone is blown away by the software. Mark Dawson, who has reportedly sold millions of copies of books he wrote himself through Kindle Direct Publishing, was quick to call ChatGPT-assisted novels “dull” in an email to Reuters.
“Merit plays a part in how books are recommended to other readers. If a book gets bad reviews because the writing is dull then it’s quickly going to sink to the bottom.”

Topics: ChatGPT Amazon Kindle Book

Related

Sci-fi magazine bans hundreds of AI chatbot authors
Media
Sci-fi magazine bans hundreds of AI chatbot authors
Photo/Supplied
Media
ChatGPT outperforms copywriters in STEP Conference’s outdoor adverts

Sci-fi magazine bans hundreds of AI chatbot authors

Sci-fi magazine bans hundreds of AI chatbot authors
Updated 59 min 17 sec ago
AFP

Sci-fi magazine bans hundreds of AI chatbot authors

Sci-fi magazine bans hundreds of AI chatbot authors
  • AI content creation tools have been raising concerns about plagiarism and cheating in exams
Updated 59 min 17 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: An American science fiction magazine said it had stopped accepting submissions and banned hundreds of authors after being deluged with stories written by artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots.
The rise of AI tools like ChatGPT, which can churn out text in natural-sounding language in a variety of styles, has sparked concern in many sectors, particularly with regard to plagiarism and cheating in exams.
ChatGPT was released to the public in November by US firm OpenAI and has led to a multibillion-dollar deal with Microsoft and the promise of revolutionizing the internet search market.
But Neil Clarke, editor of the Clarksworld sci-fi and fantasy magazine, told his followers on Twitter on Tuesday that he had banned more than 500 authors in February alone over "machine-generated submissions".
Before the advent of ChatGPT, he said, his magazine issued a handful of bans each month, mostly for plagiarism.
"Our guidelines already state that we don't want 'AI' written or assisted works," he wrote on Twitter.
"They don't care. A checkbox on a form won't stop them. They just lie."
He blamed the rise of influencers selling the idea of profitable "side hustles" using ChatGPT and conceded that his magazine did not yet have a solution to the problem.

Topics: ChatGPT AI

Related

China Fudan University team apologises after ChatGPT-style platform crashes hours after launch
Media
China Fudan University team apologises after ChatGPT-style platform crashes hours after launch
Photo/Supplied
Media
ChatGPT outperforms copywriters in STEP Conference’s outdoor adverts

Former UK MP stripped of parliamentary pass over links to Iran state TV

Former UK MP stripped of parliamentary pass over links to Iran state TV
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

Former UK MP stripped of parliamentary pass over links to Iran state TV

Former UK MP stripped of parliamentary pass over links to Iran state TV
  • ‘Palestine Declassified’ host Chris Williamson ‘risks bringing Parliament into disrepute,’ committee says
  • Williamson to appeal ‘absurd’ decision, accuses British political class of ‘breathtaking hypocrisy’
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Former UK Labour Party MP Chris Williamson has been stripped of his parliamentary pass over ties to Iranian state media channel PressTV.

Williamson, a close ally of former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, hosts PressTV’s “Palestine Declassified,” which investigates Palestinian issues and current affairs.

“The Administration Committee met and decided to suspend Chris Williamson’s parliamentary pass until further notice,” Charles Walker, chair of the committee, said in a statement.

“The committee considered that Mr. Williamson’s continued presence on PressTV, a broadcaster that has been banned in the UK and multiple other countries, is unacceptable and risks bringing Parliament into disrepute.”

Williamson said that he was “not surprised” at the decision and that he had not used his pass since losing his seat in 2019, accusing the British political class of “breathtaking hypocrisy.”

He said: “I wasn’t surprised by the decision to withdraw my parliamentary pass. The political class has been gripped by a kind of hypocritical hysteria.

“The grounds for the arbitrary cancellation of my pass are absurd.

“However, there is an important principle at stake here. This confected controversy over my parliamentary pass is an example of the disturbing scale of censorship and the breathtaking hypocrisy of the British political class.

“It seems I am being censured for presenting a program on PressTV about Israeli oppression of the Palestinian people, because it is an Iranian TV company.”

PressTV, an Iranian state-owned news network, was stripped of its licence to operate in Britain in 2012. The channel is considered one of Tehran’s top English-language media outlets.

Since its launch in February 2022, “Palestine Declassified,” which is co-produced by former Bristol University sociology professor David Miller, has been accused of promoting pro-Kremlin and anti-Zionist views.

Williamson’s Twitter account is officially flagged as “Iran state-affiliated media,” a classification that he contests in his profile biography.

The former MP has attracted controversy for his views on the Israel-Palestine issue.

In 2019, the former shadow minister was suspended from Labour after saying that his party had been “too apologetic” over antisemitism.

More recently, he claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is a “neo-Nazi-backed hypocrite,” accusing British MPs of “salivating about escalating the war in Ukraine.”

Williamson said that he will appeal the decision to strip his parliamentary pass.

Topics: UK British Labour Party Iran Palestine Declassified PressTV

Related

Labour tells UK government to impose fresh sanctions on Iran
Middle-East
Labour tells UK government to impose fresh sanctions on Iran
UK’s Labour Party drops antisemitism case against anti-Zionist Jew
World
UK’s Labour Party drops antisemitism case against anti-Zionist Jew

US Supreme Court weighs suit against Twitter over Istanbul massacre

US Supreme Court weighs suit against Twitter over Istanbul massacre
Updated 22 February 2023
Reuters

US Supreme Court weighs suit against Twitter over Istanbul massacre

US Supreme Court weighs suit against Twitter over Istanbul massacre
  • Twitter is accused of failing to police the platform for Daesh-related accounts or posts
  • Similar accusation was levelled against Google in connection with the 2015 Paris attacks
Updated 22 February 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court on Wednesday is set to hear for a second straight day a bid to hold Internet companies accountable for contentious content posted by users, this time involving a lawsuit against Twitter Inc. by the American relatives of a Jordanian man killed in a Istanbul nightclub massacre.
The justices on Tuesday heard arguments in an appeal arising from a separate lawsuit against Google LLC-owned YouTube, part of Alphabet Inc, by the family of an American woman killed in a Paris attack by Islamist militants. Both lawsuits were brought under a US law that enables Americans to recover damages related to “an act of international terrorism.”
Relatives of Nawras Alassaf accused Twitter of aiding and abetting the Daesh group, which claimed responsibility for the Jan. 1, 2017, attack that killed him and 38 others shortly after midnight during a New Year’s celebration, by failing to police the platform for its accounts or posts.
Twitter is appealing after a lower court allowed that lawsuit to proceed and found that the company had refused to take “meaningful steps” to prevent Islamic State’s use of the social media platform.
The nine justices in the case argued on Tuesday appeared torn over whether to narrow a form of legal immunity provided under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act that shields Internet companies from a wide array of lawsuits. The lower court dismissed that case largely based on Section 230 immunity.
That case involves a bid by the family of an American woman named Nohemi Gonzalez who was fatally shot in a 2015 rampage in Paris — an attack for which Islamic State also claimed responsibility — to hold Google liable for recommending to certain YouTube users content from the group.
In the Twitter case, the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals did not consider whether Section 230 barred the family’s lawsuit. Google and Meta’s Facebook also are defendants, but did not formally join Twitter’s appeal.
A key issue is whether the family’s claims sufficiently allege that the company knowingly provided “substantial assistance” to an “act of international terrorism” that would allow the relatives to maintain their suit and seek damages under the anti-terrorism law.
President Joe Biden’s administration is backing Twitter in the case, saying the Anti-Terrorism Act imposes liability for assisting a terrorist act and not for “providing generalized aid to a foreign terrorist organization” with no causal link to the act at issue. The administration backed the plaintiffs in the case argued on Tuesday.
Islamic State called the attack revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria. The main suspect, Abdulkadir Masharipov, an Uzbek national, was later captured by police.
Twitter in court papers has said that it has terminated more than 1.7 million accounts for violating rules against “threatening or promoting terrorism.”
Rulings in both cases are due by the end of June.

Topics: Twitter US supreme court Istanbul Attack Turkiye Meta Google

Related

Supreme Court weighs Google's liability in Daesh terror case
Media
Supreme Court weighs Google's liability in Daesh terror case
Twitter’s efforts against disinformation lagging behind, EU says
Media
Twitter’s efforts against disinformation lagging behind, EU says

Supreme Court weighs Google's liability in Daesh terror case

Supreme Court weighs Google's liability in Daesh terror case
Updated 22 February 2023
AP

Supreme Court weighs Google's liability in Daesh terror case

Supreme Court weighs Google's liability in Daesh terror case
  • Family of a Paris terrorist attack victim consider suing YouTube for helping Daesh attract new recruits
  • Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act shields social media platforms from lawsuits over user-generated content
Updated 22 February 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: In its first case about the federal law that is credited with helping create the modern internet, the Supreme Court seemed unlikely Tuesday to side with a family wanting to hold Google liable for the death of their daughter in a terrorist attack.
In two and a half hours of arguments, the justices seemed concerned about upending the internet in their interpretation of a 1996 law, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, that shields Google, Twitter, Facebook and other companies from lawsuits over content posted on their sites by others.
“We really don’t know about these things. These are not like the nine greatest experts on the internet,” Justice Elena Kagan said of herself and her colleagues, several of whom smiled at the description.
Congress, not the court, should make needed changes to a law passed early in the internet age, Kagan said.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of six conservatives, agreed with his liberal colleague in a case that seemed to cut across ideological lines.
“Isn’t it better,” Kavanaugh asked, to keep things the way they are and “put the burden on Congress to change that?”
The case before the court stems from the death of American college student Nohemi Gonzalez in a terrorist attack in Paris in 2015. Members of her family were in the courtroom to listen to arguments about whether they can sue Google-owned YouTube for helping Daesh spread its message and attract new recruits, in violation of the Anti-Terrorism Act.
The justices used a variety of examples to probe what YouTube does when it recommends videos to viewers, whether content produced by terrorists or cat lovers. Chief Justice John Roberts suggested what YouTube is doing isn't “pitching something in particular to the person who's made the request” but just a “21st century version” of what has been taking place for a long time, putting together a group of things the person may want to look at.
Justice Clarence Thomas asked whether YouTube uses the same algorithm to recommend rice pilaf recipes and terrorist content. Yes, he was told.
Lower courts have broadly interpreted Section 230 to protect the industry, which the companies and their allies say has fueled the meteoric growth of the internet and encouraged the removal of harmful content.
But critics argue that the companies have not done nearly enough and that the law should not block lawsuits over the recommendations, generated by computer algorithms, that point viewers to more material that interests them and keeps them online longer.
Any narrowing of their immunity could have dramatic consequences that could affect every corner of the internet because websites use algorithms to sort and filter a mountain of data.
Kagan noted that “every time anybody looks at anything on the internet, there is an algorithm involved,” whether it's a Google search, YouTube or Twitter. She asked the Gonzalez family's lawyer, Eric Schnapper, whether agreeing with him would ultimately make Section 230 meaningless.
Lower courts sided with Google.
A related case, set for arguments Wednesday, involves a terrorist attack at a nightclub in Istanbul in 2017 that killed 39 people and prompted a lawsuit against Twitter, Facebook and Google.
Several justices suggested that Wednesday's arguments might provide an avenue for avoiding the difficult questions in Tuesday's case. Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was “a little under the weather” according to the court and participated in arguments by phone, suggested the justices send the case back to a lower court.
Separate challenges to social media laws enacted by Republicans in Florida and Texas are pending before the high court, but they will not be argued before the fall and decisions probably won't come until the first half of 2024.

Topics: Google Paris Terror Attack Daesh

Related

Tech giants from Google to TikTok face tougher EU rules
Media
Tech giants from Google to TikTok face tougher EU rules
US sues Google on digital ad business dominance, joined by eight states
Media
US sues Google on digital ad business dominance, joined by eight states

Iran regime condemned for threats against journalists

Iran regime condemned for threats against journalists
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

Iran regime condemned for threats against journalists

Iran regime condemned for threats against journalists
  • RSF urged Iranian authorities to cease efforts to stifle independent media
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Reporters Without Borders has denounced threats from the Iranian regime that forced an independent news network to end its operations in the UK.

The Persian-language satellite channel Iran International suspended its London bureau and moved its operation to the US after threats against its staff. 

Despite receiving armed police protection, the network also closed its television studio in the west of the British capital.

“We condemn the ongoing threats against Iran International which have forced the channel to suspend its UK operations for safety,” said RSF UK Bureau Director Fiona O’Brien.

“No journalist should face such risks in connection with their work, whether in Iran, the UK, or anywhere else.

“We call on the Iranian authorities to immediately cease efforts to silence independent reporting, and urge the UK government to do its utmost to ensure journalists can safely do their jobs.”

London’s Metropolitan Police advised the channel to relocate after an Austrian national was charged on Feb. 13 with “collecting information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism,” according to the Metropolitan Police.

Last October, RSF denounced Tehran’s sanctions against UK-based international news outlets, including Iran International TV and BBC Persian.

Iranian journalists working in Turkey for Iran International TV have also reported being threatened.

Topics: Iran International Media Freedom

Related

Iran International halts London broadcasts on police advice amid threats
Media
Iran International halts London broadcasts on police advice amid threats
More security for UK-based Iran International after threats
Media
More security for UK-based Iran International after threats

Latest updates

ChatGPT launches boom in AI-written e-books on Amazon
ChatGPT launches boom in AI-written e-books on Amazon
Top Afghan, Pakistani officials meet in Kabul amid strained relations, security concerns
Top Afghan, Pakistani officials meet in Kabul amid strained relations, security concerns
Founding Day celebrations sweep Saudi Arabia
Founding Day celebrations sweep Saudi Arabia
Kieran Trippier eyes Wembley glory and a long career at Newcastle
Kieran Trippier eyes Wembley glory and a long career at Newcastle
Arab countries congratulate Saudi leaders over Founding Day
Arab countries congratulate Saudi leaders over Founding Day

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.