Morgan Stanley raises 2023 oil demand growth estimate by 36%

Global oil consumption is now expected to increase by about 1.9 million barrels per day, versus its previous 1.4 million bpd forecast, the bank said in a note dated Tuesday.
Global oil consumption is now expected to increase by about 1.9 million barrels per day, versus its previous 1.4 million bpd forecast, the bank said in a note dated Tuesday.
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

Morgan Stanley raises 2023 oil demand growth estimate by 36%

Morgan Stanley raises 2023 oil demand growth estimate by 36%
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Morgan Stanley has raised its global oil demand growth estimate for this year by about 36 percent, citing growing momentum in China’s reopening and a recovery in aviation, but flagged higher supply from Russia as an offseting factor.
Global oil consumption is now expected to increase by about 1.9 million barrels per day, versus its previous 1.4 million bpd forecast, the bank said in a note dated Tuesday.
“Mobility indicators for China, such as congestion, have been rising steadily,” while “flight schedules have firmed-up the outlook for jet fuel demand,” the bank said.
But supply from Russia has been stronger than expected, leading to a slightly smaller than previously assumed deficit in the second half of the year, analysts at the bank wrote, trimming their Brent oil price forecast for that period to $90-100 a barrel from $100-110 previously.
“We previously estimated a 1 mb/d year-on-year decline in 2023, which we moderate to 0.4 mb/d,” the bank said, referring to its Russian output outlook in million barrels per day.
Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs cut its 2023 Brent price forecast and raised its global supply forecasts for 2023 and 2024, with Russia, Kazakhstan and the US the most notable upward adjustments.
But Goldman also noted that a 1.1 million bpd rise in Chinese demand this year should push oil markets back into a deficit in June.
Oil prices fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, with benchmark Brent crude trading around $82.75 per barrel on worries over the impact of higher US interests on economic growth and fuel demand.
However, expectations of tighter global supplies and rising demand from China cushioned the overall price weakness.

Topics: Oil Demand China US Fed Reserve Forecast Analyst prices WTI Brent

Oil falls on fuel demand worries ahead of US Fed comments

Oil falls on fuel demand worries ahead of US Fed comments
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Oil falls on fuel demand worries ahead of US Fed comments

Oil falls on fuel demand worries ahead of US Fed comments
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Wednesday as concerns about fuel demand were stoked by expectations minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s most recent policy meeting due later in the day would indicate a need for higher interest rates.

Brent crude futures for April delivery were down 79 cents, or 0.95 percent, to $82.26 a barrel at 1452 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for April dropped by 68 cents, or 0.89 percent, to $75.68 a barrel.

The minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting are expected to give traders a glimpse how much further interest rates may need to rise to slow inflation and cool an economy that has remained stronger than expected despite monetary tightening.

Higher interest rates tend to lift the dollar, making dollar-denominated oil more expensive for holders of other currencies and reducing demand.

Other economic reports from the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, showed some troubling signs however. Sales of existing homes fell in January to their lowest since October 2010.

A preliminary Reuters analyst poll on Tuesday also showed a rise in US crude inventories, exacerbating demand worries. 

The economic outlook across Europe, however, continues to show resilience, UBS said in a note. This followed business surveys released on Tuesday which showed surprisingly strong growth.

Expectations of tighter global supplies and rising demand from China also cushioned overall price weakness.

Analysts expect China’s oil imports to hit a record high in 2023 to meet increased demand for transportation fuel and as new refineries come on stream.

In a note on Wednesday, Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ Bank, pointed to state-owned PetroChina and Unipec booking 10 supertankers to import oil from the US next month, equal to about 20 million barrels of crude, as signs of rising Chinese demand. China is the world’s largest oil importer.

Topics: Oil Brent WTI Fed interest

Third day of IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 sees signing of 11 deals worth $1.5bn

Third day of IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 sees signing of 11 deals worth $1.5bn
Updated 54 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Third day of IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 sees signing of 11 deals worth $1.5bn

Third day of IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 sees signing of 11 deals worth $1.5bn
Updated 54 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE’s Tawazun Council signed 9 deals with local and foreign companies worth 5.7 billion dirhams ($1.5 billion) on behalf of the country’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday — the third day of the International Defense and Naval Defense exhibitions currently underway in Abu Dhabi. 

The council also signed two deals worth 134 million dirhams on behalf of the Abu Dhabi Police. With the signing of these 11 deals, the number of agreements signed across the ongoing defense expo reached 34 worth 18.4 billion dirhams, according to the council's spokesmen Majed Ahmed Al-Jaberi and Zayed Saeed Al-Meraikhi.

Al-Meraikhi told a press conference that the council signed 9 contracts on behalf of the Defense Ministry. Out of the total, he added, five deals were signed with international firms.

The biggest contract worth 4 billion dirhams was awarded to Earth, a subsidiary of Edge Group to develop a tactical data link network. Another contract, worth 1 billion dirhams, was signed with Edge Group’s subsidiary Halcon to procure the Al Tariq system.

A contract worth 28 million dirhams was signed with International Diving Trade to provide technical support to the boat workshop.

The council signed a 27 million dirham contract with International Golden Group to procure scanning and monitoring devices.

Tawazun Council manages the contractual, legal, and financial aspects of procurement and the management of programs from rollout to completion.

The international contracts announced on Wednesday included two with France’s Thales, one is worth 176 million dirhams to provide technical support for the GM-200 radars and the other is a 6 million dirhams contract to provide technical support and training on CMS.

The other two contracts included a 407 million dirhams deal with the French company Naval Group, to procure anti-torpedoes’ CANTO systems and mu-90 torpedoes.

The UAE’s body signed a 68 million dirhams contract with a US-based company Kaman to procure a proximity fuze and also finalized a contract worth 37 million dirhams with Frequentis AG of Austria to develop an operation center.

Al-Jaberi detailed the two 134 million dirhams deals signed on behalf of Abu Dhabi Police, which included a contract worth 62 million dirhams with Leonardo of Italy to procure an AW139 Helicopter and a 72 million dirhams contract with Nimr, a subsidiary of Edge Group, to procure Ajban vehicle 4X4.

Topics: IDEX 2023 Abu Dhabi Defense expo

Moody's upgrades Morocco's banking sector outlook to stable 

Moody’s upgrades Morocco’s banking sector outlook to stable 
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

Moody's upgrades Morocco's banking sector outlook to stable 

Moody’s upgrades Morocco’s banking sector outlook to stable 
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Amid a challenging financial ecosystem, global credit ratings agency Moody’s has upgraded its outlook for banks in Morocco from negative to stable.  

The assessment indicates continued efforts of the Moroccan government to support the banking sector.

“Islamic banking has made relatively little headway in Morocco so far, despite the country’s large Muslim population,” Moody’s observed in its report.  

Even though Muslims make up over 90 percent of the country’s total population, the Islamic banking sector accounted for only 1.4 percent of the aggregate banking assets by the end of 2021.  

Nevertheless, “Moroccan banks’ capital will remain stable but modest compared with their emerging market and African peers,” according to the report. 

The agency maintained a stable outlook in the banking sectors of Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, and the West African Economic and Monetary Union. South Africa’s banking outlook was also upgraded from negative.  

Global instability caused by climate threats, pandemics, and more recently the Ukraine war have left Africa’s banking environment fragile.  

Even with the difficult operating environments in many of these nations, the banks’ deposit-based funding structure, capital, and profitability are set to hold steady, Moody’s added.  

“Profitability will be supported by improving net interest margins from rising interest rates that will compensate for higher costs and loan loss provisions,” said Constantinos Kypreos, senior vice president at Moody’s.  

“Reported capital ratios will also be stable, with banks potentially reducing dividend payouts if required.” 

Moody’s noted that the asset quality for nearly all banks is expected to decline, indicating households reduced disposable incomes and businesses’ declining earnings.  

African banking systems will remain deposit-funded and liquid, enabling financial stability. As for the Nigerian and Egyptian banks, foreign currency liquidity will still pose a threat.  

The agency predicted continued low growth for South Africa, and robust growth for Egypt, Kenya, and WAEMU. 

Topics: Moody's Moody's Analytics

Taliban sets up investment consortium with firms from Russia, Iran

Taliban sets up investment consortium with firms from Russia, Iran
Updated 22 February 2023
Reuters

Taliban sets up investment consortium with firms from Russia, Iran

Taliban sets up investment consortium with firms from Russia, Iran
  Afghanistan's economy has been severely hampered since the Taliban took over in 2021
  Azizi said the administration was focused on launching several longterm business plans including the consortium and special economic zones
Updated 22 February 2023
Reuters

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban-led administration has set up a consortium of companies, including some in Russia, Iran and Pakistan, to create a investment plan focusing on power, mining and infrastructure, the acting commerce minister said on Wednesday.
The consortium included 14 Afghan businessmen and his ministry had signed a memorandum of understanding with the foreign companies who would send delegates to Kabul to look into projects worth up to $1 billion, Nooruddin Azizi told Reuters.
Afghanistan’s economy has been severely hampered since the Taliban took over in 2021, sparking the international community to cut most development funding and enforce sanctions on the banking sector.
A series of attacks waged by Daesh against foreign targets has also worried some investors.
Azizi said the administration was focused on launching several longterm business plans including the consortium and special economic zones, and that it was working on ensuring security.
“Lots of discussions on security have taken place in cabinet meetings also, commissions have been established and ... the hiding places (of militants) have been destroyed,” he said.
“The Islamic Emirate will ensure security and will support the private sector in the security field,” he said, referring to the Taliban administration.
As well as mining and power projects, he said the consortium was eyeing the possibility of building a second tunnel through the Salang pass that connects Afghanistan’s north to the rest of the country, and a project to divert water from northern Panjshir province to the capital as well as re-building the main highway connecting Kabul to western Herat province.
The minister said the Taliban administration was planning to focus on building special economic zones it hoped would attract foreign investment.
His ministry has helped develop a plan to convert foreign bases into the zones, and a board was being set up with representatives of different ministries. He declined to elaborate while the details were finalized with other ministries and senior leadership.
Shipments of oil, gas and wheat under a major deal with Russia last year had begun arriving in Afghanistan by road and rail through Central Asia, he said, after the payments were made via banking channels despite sanctions that have limited many international payments.
He did not elaborate on which banks had facilitated the payment.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban investment consortium Russia Iran

PIF-backed ACWA Power expands Indonesian portfolio with green hydrogen project 

PIF-backed ACWA Power expands Indonesian portfolio with green hydrogen project 
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

PIF-backed ACWA Power expands Indonesian portfolio with green hydrogen project 

PIF-backed ACWA Power expands Indonesian portfolio with green hydrogen project 
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi power generation firm ACWA Power has signed an agreement for a new giga-scale green hydrogen project to expand its Indonesian portfolio.  

The Public Investment Fund-backed company has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the chemical manufacturing firm Pupuk Indonesia for the development of the project, according to a statement. 

The state-owned Pupuk Indonesia is the largest off-taker of ammonia in the region. 

The MoU was signed by PI President and Group CEO Bakir Pasaman and ACWA Power Executive Vice President and Global Head of Green Hydrogen Andrea Lovato. 

It was signed in the presence of the Vice Minister of the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprise of Indonesia Pahala Mansury as well as Indonesian petroleum firm Pertamina CEO Nicke Widyawati, among other representatives. 

This comes after ACWA Power announced last November that it will work with Indonesia’s state-owned electricity provider to develop battery storage for renewable energy facilities and green hydrogen development in the Asian country.  

The firm signed an MoU with PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara — known as PLN — at the B20/G20 Summit in Bali that coincided with the state visit of the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to Indonesia.  

According to the terms of the MoU, ACWA Power and PLN will jointly investigate several avenues of partnership, including a project study for pump storage for a 600-800MW hydroelectricity facility; investigating the possibility of a 4GW battery energy storage system and the development of a green hydrogen/ammonia facility that is powered by hydroelectricity.  

During the same time, on the sidelines of the G20 summit, ACWA Power and Indonesian energy firm Pertamina New & Renewable Energy signed a joint development agreement on core utilities supplies to Tuban Grass Root Refinery and Petrochemical Project in Java, eastern Indonesia. 

This came as Indonesia’s National General Energy Plan stated that 23 percent of the country’s power should be generated via renewable energy sources by 2025.   

ACWA Power, which also develops renewable energy and water desalination projects, wants to ensure the ingenuity and entrepreneurship of the private sector. Its aim is to make available electricity and desalinated water in a reliable and responsible manner to support the social development and economic growth of nations. 

Topics: ACWA Power Saudi Indonesia hydrogen project

