You are here

  • Home
  • How long will escalating Israel-Iran hostilities remain a covert conflict?

How long will escalating Israel-Iran hostilities remain a covert conflict?

Special How long will escalating Israel-Iran hostilities remain a covert conflict?
People inspect the damage in the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike, allegedly targeting a logistics center run by the IRGC, which killed five people and damaged several buildings in Syria’s capital Damascus on Sunday, Feb. 19. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4cxef

Updated 31 sec ago
Paul Iddon

How long will escalating Israel-Iran hostilities remain a covert conflict?

How long will escalating Israel-Iran hostilities remain a covert conflict?
  • Israel is widely thought to be behind ongoing attacks and acts of sabotage against IRGC and Tehran’s nuclear program
  • With the nuclear deal all but dead and Netanyahu back in office, the regional power calculations appear to have changed
Updated 31 sec ago
Paul Iddon

IRBIL, IRAQI KURDISTAN: Barely two months in and 2023 has already proven an eventful year in the ongoing covert conflict between Israel and Iran.

Early on Sunday, an Israeli airstrike killed five people and damaged several buildings in Syria’s capital Damascus. Two Western intelligence agents cited by Reuters news agency said the attack’s target was a logistics center run by Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The strike in the heart of Syria’s capital followed two noteworthy incidents in January. On Jan. 28, a night-time drone strike targeted a military facility in the central Iranian city of Isfahan. This was swiftly followed by another air attack the following night against a convoy of Iranian trucks that had entered Syria from Iraq.

Experts believe that Israel was most likely behind all of these covert operations.

Over the past decade, Israel has been conducting an air campaign to prevent the IRGC from transferring advanced weaponry to its regional militia proxies, particularly Hezbollah in Lebanon.

It has also sought to deny the IRGC a military foothold in Syria. In fact, the Al-Qaim border crossing between Iraq and Syria, the site of the Jan. 29 attack, is an area frequently targeted in such strikes.

Israel is also thought to have been behind a series of covert strikes and acts of sabotage against drone- and missile-production facilities inside Iran and the country’s nuclear program.

Furthermore, it is the prime suspect in the assassination of senior Iranian nuclear scientists, most notably Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, killed in November 2020 in a road ambush near Tehran, allegedly involving an autonomous satellite-operated gun.

The flurry of strikes in 2023 may signal that Israel is accelerating and intensifying these concurrent campaigns at a time of changing geopolitical priorities.




Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a meeting with the Iranian supreme leader (unseen) in Tehran, on January 23, 2019. (AFP)

The 2015 Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which sought to curb Iran’s uranium enrichment in return for sanctions relief, is all but dead, despite the best efforts of the Biden administration and its European allies.

Far from reining in its nuclear program, Tehran has stepped up uranium enrichment to the point that it can build “several” nuclear weapons if it chooses, according to Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“One thing is true: They have amassed enough nuclear material for several nuclear weapons, not one, at this point,” Grossi told European lawmakers on Jan. 24. “They have 70 kilograms (155 pounds) of uranium enriched at 60 percent ... The amount is there. That doesn’t mean they have a nuclear weapon. So, they haven’t proliferated yet.”

He also noted that the level of enrichment “is long past” the point that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned about back in 2012.

At the UN that year, Netanyahu famously held up a card featuring a cartoon bomb to illustrate how much highly enriched uranium Iran needed before it could build a bomb.

Given this context, and Netanyahu’s return to office at the helm of a shaky new coalition with a hard-right constituency, further attacks across Iran and the wider region are a strong possibility in the coming weeks and months.




Given the recent return to power of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu — pictured in 2019 talking about Iran’s nuclear research — as head of a far-right coalition government, some analysts think it likely Israel will step up its attacks on Iran. (AFP)

“To me, both attacks are the continuation of Israel’s long-range interdiction campaign to prevent Iran from (fully) weaponizing Syria and Hezbollah and achieving a nuclear weapons capability,” Farzin Nadimi, a defense and security analyst and associate fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, told Arab News.

“The timing might be by accident, but I would not be surprised to learn that the production hall that was attacked in Isfahan was somehow involved in Hezbollah’s precision munitions program or fabrication of components for Iran’s nuclear program.

“This was the policy of previous Israeli administrations and will continue to be the priority of current and future Israeli governments.”

Nadimi predicts that these attacks will likely increase “in size and numbers” since “the Iranian regime is expected to accelerate all its offensive deterrent programs in the future.”

Despite an “ever-existing risk of escalation at any moment,” he is unsure whether there could be an all-out war between Israel and Iran in 2023. Nevertheless, he believes “a serious exchange before 2025 is a possibility.”

Nicholas Heras, senior director of strategy and innovation at the New Lines Institute, believes a military confrontation is inevitable if Iran moves to produce a nuclear weapon.

“We are approaching midnight before a region-wide war between Iran and Israel and the US breaks out,” he told Arab News.

“Israel, with US support, is sending a clear signal to Iran that there is a military option on the table to bring a war to Iranian soil if Iran decides to build nuclear weapons.”

In hindsight, Heras said: “It is clear that the calculations in Washington have changed and that there is a growing sense that Netanyahu might be right that only the credible threat of war will stop Iran from going for the bomb.”

Israel’s actions are part of a broader effort to pre-empt Iran’s attempt to weaponize its proxies in Lebanon, Syria and the Gaza Strip.




An image from a video that reportedly shows a drone attack on an Iranian military site in Isfahan province on Jan. 28. Experts believe Israel was probably behind this and the other recent attack on an Iranian target, in Syria. (AFP)

“With ongoing uncertainty in the West Bank, and Netanyahu’s coalition partners pushing for the annexation of Palestinian land, Netanyahu is trying to refocus his political allies in Israel on Iran,” Heras said.

“Netanyahu sees Iran, and the Iranian weapons programs, especially AI and advanced missiles, as the strategic threat to Israel.”

Kyle Orton, an independent Middle East analyst, views the latest strikes as part of the “new normal” of low-level warfare between Israel and Iran and an extension of the Syria air campaign.

“The Israeli operation in Isfahan looks to have been mostly symbolic, a statement from Israel’s new government, primarily to its domestic audience,” he told Arab News. “The evidence available suggests there was not much damage, so whatever was destroyed will cause minimal disruption.”

Orton also questions whether the Israeli campaign has inflicted any serious or lasting damage on Iran and its proxies, pointing out that Israel has struck many of the same targets in Syria multiple times to negligible effect.

“The focus on physical infrastructure with the Israeli strikes, and only occasionally on IRGC officials and scientific staff in the nuclear program, means Iran’s regime can easily regenerate what is lost,” he said.

While Israel has extensively infiltrated the Iranian intelligence apparatus, to the extent that it has neutralized the foreign operations of the IRGC and established a broad reach inside Iran, Orton says that it nevertheless continues to lose ground “at a strategic level.”




People shovel debris at the scene of a reported Israeli missile strike in Damascus, on February 19, 2023. (AFP)

In his view, Iran has already entrenched itself in Syria to the point that it cannot be removed. He also is unimpressed by “the continued Israeli belief that Russia is ‘allowing’ them to strike at Iran in Syria, rather than being incapable of stopping them.”

He described this as a “dangerous delusion” with a ripple effect that has damaged Israel’s political relations with the US and Europe since it is “holding up this ‘understanding’ with Russia as an explanation for doing so little over Ukraine.”

Iran’s entrenchment in Syria is not the only area in which it is challenging Israel. On Feb. 10, a suspected Iranian drone targeted an Israeli-linked commercial shipping tanker in the Arabian Sea.

The attack on the Liberian-flagged oil tanker linked to Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer, which caused minor damage, was viewed by observers of the “shadow war” as a salvo from the Iranian side.

“Iran also continues to be dominant in Iraq, Lebanon, Gaza and Yemen, with threatening and growing outposts of the (Islamic) revolution in Bahrain, Afghanistan and West Africa,” Orton said.

In effect, this has left Israel “sharing three borders with Iran,” he added.

In Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, the IRGC has also been building up the quantity and quality of the weapons systems it has supplied its proxies.

For example, as part of its precision-munitions program, the IRGC has been upgrading Hezbollah’s large arsenal of missiles in Lebanon so the group can accurately strike specific targets.

As a result, according to Orton, these groups could potentially “inflict catastrophic damage” on Israel in retaliation for airstrikes against Iran’s nuclear program.

“At some point, this might well be a sufficient deterrent to prevent Israel even contemplating such an attack,” he said.

“It has to be admitted that the moment where Israel could militarily stop Iran from acquiring the bomb has probably already passed. The Iranians have not formally crossed the nuclear threshold, i.e., carried out a test explosion, more for political reasons than technical ones.”

In the meantime, Heras says, Iran will continue embarking on “a clandestine campaign to ramp up pressure on the US in Iraq and to strike at Israeli assets in the region and globally.”

Topics: Iran Israel Editor’s Choice

Related

The IRGC has frequently been accused of trying to assassinate opponents on other countries’ soil. (File/AFP)
Middle-East
Iran planning to assassinate diaspora Jews if Israel attacks: French journalist 
Israel appears to have been behind drone strike on Iranian factory: US official video
Middle-East
Israel appears to have been behind drone strike on Iranian factory: US official

US extremely concerned by levels of violence in Israel and West Bank

US extremely concerned by levels of violence in Israel and West Bank
Updated 22 February 2023
Reuters

US extremely concerned by levels of violence in Israel and West Bank

US extremely concerned by levels of violence in Israel and West Bank
  • Washington recognized Israel's security concerns but was deeply concerned by the large number of injuries and loss of civilian life
Updated 22 February 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States is extremely concerned by the levels of violence in Israel and the West Bank and is concerned that a raid by Israeli forces there could set back efforts at restoring calm, the State Department said on Wednesday.
State Department spokesman Ned Price told a regular press briefing that Washington recognized Israel’s security concerns but was deeply concerned by the large number of injuries and loss of civilian life.
Israeli troops killed 10 Palestinians, including at least four gunmen and three civilians, and wounded over 100 others during a raid on the flashpoint city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, witnesses and medical officials said.

Topics: US Ned Price Israeli

Related

Palestinians: 6 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank
Palestinians: 6 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank
Tens of thousands of Israelis join anti-government protests
Middle-East
Tens of thousands of Israelis join anti-government protests

Lebanese economy should benefit from maritime border deal with Israel: US envoy

Lebanese economy should benefit from maritime border deal with Israel: US envoy
Updated 22 February 2023
ALI YOUNES

Lebanese economy should benefit from maritime border deal with Israel: US envoy

Lebanese economy should benefit from maritime border deal with Israel: US envoy
  • Lebanon has taken positive steps on economic reforms, Amos Hochstein tells event attended by Arab News
  • Israel, Lebanon signed US-brokered agreement in October 2022 after years of failed attempts
Updated 22 February 2023
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: With the success of the US-brokered maritime border agreement with Israel, Lebanon could be on the path to economic recovery, said Amos Hochstein, US special presidential coordinator for global infrastructure and energy security.

Hochstein, the primary mediator of the agreement, was speaking at an event on Wednesday organized by the US institute of Peace in Washington D.C. and attended by Arab News.

Israel and Lebanon signed the agreement on Oct. 27, 2022. It aimed to end a dispute over maritime boundaries between the two countries in the eastern Mediterranean region where oil and natural gas have been discovered in recent years.

“The agreement at its core is a boundary agreement, not an energy agreement,” said Hochstein, adding that it created legally and internationally recognized maritime borders between the two countries.

Lebanon and Israel are officially still in a state of war ever since the latter’s establishment in 1948.

Hochstein said the agreement gives Lebanon the rights to the Qana gas field, which has not yet been explored.

However, he added that Israel has a “fair right to some of the gas” because parts of the field extend beyond the agreed-upon boundary.

Israel agreed in the deal that a consortium led by French energy company Total will buy its share of discovered gas.

Hochstein described the negotiations as complex because both countries have no formal ties and do not deal with each other directly, and therefore had to sign separate agreements with the US and with the consortium.

Therefore, he said, “the maritime agreement isn’t just one agreement, it’s multiple separate agreements.”

He added that what helped make it possible after years of failed attempts were new political and economic conditions on the ground in both countries, especially Lebanon.

Hochstein said Lebanon suffers from a severe economic crisis, lacks proper energy infrastructure and has very limited electricity output, which created public pressure on the ruling elite.

He added that Israel has ample supplies of natural gas it extracts from other fields, especially the neighboring Karish field in the Mediterranean, which provides its economy with cheap electricity. What motivated Israel to sign the deal is its political and security considerations, he said.

Hochstein highlighted some of the positive steps Lebanon has taken regarding some of the economic reforms recommended by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, which would help attract foreign investors in the aftermath of the maritime agreement with Israel.

He said one of the benefits of the deal is that it creates an economic and political environment for international companies such as Total to invest in Lebanon.

As an example, he said when one member of the international consortium that is supposed to explore gas in the Qana field left, Qatar quickly joined the consortium in its place.

Hochstein added that the US-sponsored regional agreement to supply Lebanon with gas and electricity from Egypt and Jordan via Syria is ready, and Lebanon can benefit from it immediately once its domestic bureaucratic and political hurdles are removed.

“It could flow into Lebanon tomorrow,” he said, adding that the country needs to think more about establishing a renewable energy infrastructure that would give it energy security and more electricity.

He said the government should mandate every new building to have some measure of rooftop solar energy.

Topics: Lebanon Israel Amos Hochstein

Related

Special What the new Lebanon-Israel maritime border deal means for everyone graphic
Middle-East
What the new Lebanon-Israel maritime border deal means for everyone
US envoy signals optimism on Lebanese-Israeli maritime border deal
US envoy signals optimism on Lebanese-Israeli maritime border deal

Lebanese panic as tremor strikes, sea retreats

Lebanese panic as tremor strikes, sea retreats
Updated 22 February 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese panic as tremor strikes, sea retreats

Lebanese panic as tremor strikes, sea retreats
  • The 4.3-magnitude tremor, the latest in a series of minor quakes, hit the coastline near the southern city of Sidon shortly after 8 a.m.
  • Earlier, a 6.3-magnitude quake centered 20 km offshore struck northern Lebanon on Monday night
Updated 22 February 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A small earthquake that struck South Lebanon early on Wednesday sparked widespread panic as residents ran from their homes barefoot, with many saying they “feared for their children’s lives.”
The 4.3-magnitude tremor, the latest in a series of minor quakes, hit the coastline near the southern city of Sidon shortly after 8 a.m., further terrifying Lebanese still recovering from the shock of twin earthquakes that devastated large areas of Turkiye and Syria over two weeks ago.
Earlier, a 6.3-magnitude quake centered 20 km offshore struck northern Lebanon on Monday night, followed by two others off the coast of southern Lebanon, near Sidon, on Tuesday.
Experts joined caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati in appealing for calm.
However, many Lebanese fear their houses will be unable to withstand a violent quake and that they will be abandoned to their fate by the state.
Mikati visited the National Center for Geophysics on Wednesday to inspect its seismic monitoring equipment, but warned: “What is certain, according to science, is that no one can predict when an earthquake or tremor may occur.”
He appealed for calm, adding that the Disaster Management Authority has taken “all necessary measures to protect citizens” and is testing its readiness with trials in several governorates.
Amid growing alarm after the quake on Monday, American University of Beirut earthquake researcher Tony Nemer said that people must accept that Lebanon is located in a seismic zone.
“But the Lebanese must remain calm,” he added.
George Kettaneh, head of the Lebanese Red Cross, said that several cases of anxiety and panic attacks were treated after the quake.
Zeina, 50, who lives on the 13th floor of an apartment block in Beirut, said: “My family and I will not be able to escape if a major earthquake hits. We have decided to stay, but I do not hide the fact that we are psychologically devastated and can no longer bear the stress.”
Ghada, 31, who lives two floors below, said: “The sound of the building shaking was terrifying. My husband refuses to leave and believes it does not make sense to go outside. I tried my best to remain calm and seated on the couch during Monday’s tremors. Thankfully, I did not feel Tuesday’s earthquakes, but God knows what could happen and when. We are living an ongoing trauma.”
Ezzat, 35, said: “I feared for my children’s lives. I put my family in the car and started driving like hundreds of others around us. In Lebanon, one cannot know for sure if the building is earthquake-resistant or if the laws were circumvented.
“Over two years ago, we survived the Beirut port explosion, and now we have to survive daily tremors. I live in a newly constructed building, but who knows if it can withstand so many tremors?”
Many Lebanese were also alarmed by photos showing a noticeable fall in the sea level near Sidon, with some linking the phenomenon to the latest earthquake.
However, Milad Fakhri, director of the National Center for Marine Sciences, said: “This is a natural phenomenon related to the tidal process and occurs throughout the year. It is in no way related to the quakes and tremors hitting the region, nor is it an early sign of a possible tsunami.”

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Lebanon

Related

Special Lebanon ‘is a hostage to the veto power’ of Hezbollah, says Lebanese economist Nadim Shehadi video
Middle-East
Lebanon ‘is a hostage to the veto power’ of Hezbollah, says Lebanese economist Nadim Shehadi
Hezbollah expands financial wing as Lebanon’s banking crisis continues
Middle-East
Hezbollah expands financial wing as Lebanon’s banking crisis continues

10 Palestinians killed, scores shot in Israel’s West Bank raid

10 Palestinians killed, scores shot in Israel’s West Bank raid
Updated 22 February 2023
Mohammed Najib

10 Palestinians killed, scores shot in Israel’s West Bank raid

10 Palestinians killed, scores shot in Israel’s West Bank raid
  • Young boy, elderly resident among those killed in city of Nablus
  • ‘Nothing justifies terrorism,’ UN chief Antonio Guterres says
Updated 22 February 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Israeli troops killed 10 Palestinians on Wednesday in an hourslong raid on the occupied West Bank city of Nablus that also left more than 100 people with gunshot wounds, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
The Israeli army said the raid targeted militant suspects “in a hideout apartment” who were accused of shootings in the West Bank. Three of the suspects — two from the Lion’s Den militant group and one from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad — were killed, it added.
The operation sparked anger among Palestinians who announced a comprehensive protest strike to be held in Bethlehem on Thursday.
In Ramallah on Wednesday, Palestinians held marches to condemn the crimes of Israeli occupation forces, while shops closed as people mourned the dead.
Mustafa Barghouti, secretary of the Palestinian National Initiative, told Arab News that the killings, which included a young boy and an elderly citizen, were evidence that the occupation government was “operating out of its understanding with the American side.”
“The Palestinian Authority is just a cover for its crimes,” he said.
Barghouti urged the PA to cut off all forms of security contact and coordination with Israel, “which only knows the language of force in dealing with the Palestinian people.”
Taysir Nasrallah, a member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council in Nablus, told Arab News: “This criminal occupation targets Palestinian civilians without hesitation and justification.”
The deaths in Nablus took the number of Palestinians killed this year to 61, the Health Ministry said.
Palestinian presidency spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh blamed the Israeli government for the escalation in violence.
“The crime committed by the occupation forces in the city of Nablus today reaffirms the importance of our demand that the international community move immediately to stop the Israeli crimes against our people, their land and their sanctities, and to stop the unilateral Israeli measures,” he said.
He urged the US government to take immediate action and put effective pressure on Israel to end its crimes and aggression against Palestinians.
President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah movement said: “The ongoing aggression against our people in Nablus and the entire Palestinian land confirms that the occupation government is continuing to exacerbate the situation through its bloody terrorism, which is practiced by the occupation army and settler militias, targeting civilians, children, the elderly, medical staff and the press.”
Hussein Al-Sheikh of the Palestine Liberation Organization said the “barbaric, planned and premeditated criminal act that the occupation committed today in Nablus is a massacre demonstrating its criminal nature.”
The Palestinian leadership was considering taking steps at all levels in response to this “barbaric act,” he added.
The PIJ said: “We affirm that the blood of the martyrs of Nablus will not be in vain and that the occupation’s objectives behind this aggression will fail. The resistance continues, the fighting continues and the enemy must wait for the resistance’s response at any moment and from anywhere.”
The group’s armed faction in Gaza, Al-Qassam Brigades, said it was watching “the enemy’s escalating crimes against our people in the occupied West Bank” and warned that its patience was running out.
Meanwhile, UN chief Antonio Guterres called for an end to Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian lands.
“Each new settlement is another roadblock on the path to peace,” he said. “All settlement activity is illegal under international law. It must stop.”
He added that “incitement to violence is a dead end. Nothing justifies terrorism.”

Topics: Israelis Palestinians massacre West Bank

Related

Palestinians on strike in East Jerusalem
Middle-East
Palestinians on strike in East Jerusalem
Deadly road crash kills 6 in Egypt, including Palestinians
Middle-East
Deadly road crash kills 6 in Egypt, including Palestinians

Emirates recycles 500 tons of plastic, glass in 2022

Emirates recycles 500 tons of plastic, glass in 2022
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

Emirates recycles 500 tons of plastic, glass in 2022

Emirates recycles 500 tons of plastic, glass in 2022
  • Airline uses recycled plastics to make blankets, bags
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE airline Emirates said it recycled more than 500 tons of plastic and glass last year by collecting bottles used by customers on its flights.

That is about the same weight as a fully loaded A380 aircraft.

The discarded items are collected by cabin crew and then sent to a recycling plant in Dubai. Glass items are crushed and remelted before being used to make new bottles, while plastic bottles are cleaned, chopped into flakes, melted into pellets and shipped to manufacturers for use in the production of new products.

For the past six years, Emirates has used recycled plastics to make the blankets it provides to economy passengers on long-haul flights. Each blanket takes about 28 plastic bottles to make.

The company said it had saved more than 95 million plastic bottles from landfill and that its sustainable blanket program was the largest in the airline industry.

Emirates’ complimentary toy bags, baby amenity kits and plush toys for children are also made from recycled plastic bottles and other environmentally friendly materials.

The company said its belt bags, duffle bags and backpacks were produced from a yarn made entirely of recycled plastic bottles, while its tea and coffee stirrers, paper straws and in-flight retail bags were made from wood and paper products from responsibly managed forests.

 

Topics: Emirates Airline

Related

Emirates signs 3-year deal to sponsor British team in SailGP
Sport
Emirates signs 3-year deal to sponsor British team in SailGP
Emirates launches airbridge to transport relief goods to Turkiye, Syria
Middle-East
Emirates launches airbridge to transport relief goods to Turkiye, Syria

Latest updates

Murray advances in Doha with marathon win over Zverev
Murray advances in Doha with marathon win over Zverev
China backs Putin as tension over war soars
China backs Putin as tension over war soars
Heavy snow snarls travel as winter storms hit US
Heavy snow snarls travel as winter storms hit US
NATO chief sees ‘some signs’ China could back Russia’s war
NATO chief sees ‘some signs’ China could back Russia’s war
Who’s Who: Abdulmohsen Al-Madhi, CEO of innovation, emerging technology center at DGA
Who’s Who: Abdulmohsen Al-Madhi, CEO of innovation, emerging technology center at DGA

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.