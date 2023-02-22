Who’s Who: Abdulmohsen Al-Madhi, CEO of innovation, emerging technology center at DGA

You are here

Abdulmohsen Al-Madhi
Abdulmohsen Al-Madhi has been CEO of the innovation and emerging technology center at the Digital Government Authority since December 2021.

He is responsible for providing technological vision and an innovation roadmap to develop strategies that support government agencies in adopting these emerging tools in their products and services.

Before joining the Digital Government Authority, Al-Madhi held several positions in  institutions specializing in digital transformation in the public and private sectors.

He worked in multiple positions at the Saudi e-government program “Yesser,” which provides leading digital government services and solutions that are process driven and cost-effective.

His roles in the e-government program included executive director of the digital innovation center, digital advisory group general manager, the center of excellence director, capacity development manager, business development support manager, e-government consultant, e-services project manager and relationship manager of the financial sector.

Over the past 15 years, he gained a wide range of leadership and professional experience in innovation, entrepreneurship and information technology.

Al-Madhi played an influential role as an Oracle financial application specialist in the Saudi Telecom Co., where he achieved success in the improvement and customization of Oracle financial applications on the “Health Check Project.”

He was part of the functional teamwork in the Oracle upgrade project and the general ledger module in STC. His work also included the implementation of Oracle Daily Business Intelligence as a functional consultant.

He began his career as an information systems developer at Saudi Aramco, where he accomplished improving the e-doc system of the Social Insurance division.

Al-Madhi holds a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran.

RIYADH: Saudi Ambassador to Cote d’Ivoire, Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Subaie, attended the opening ceremony of the Arab Cultural Days in Abidjan.

This event was organized by the Group of Arab ambassadors accredited to Cote d’Ivoire, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The ceremony was also attended by Arab and foreign officials, heads of diplomatic missions and representatives of international organizations who are accredited to the West African country.

During the ceremony, popular Saudi, Moroccan and Palestinian dances were performed, while the attendees toured the exhibitions and pavilions dedicated to each of the Arab states, including the Kingdom.
 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Israeli forces on Wednesday after they stormed into a major Palestinian city in the occupied West Bank.

The four-hour raid, which the Israeli military said was to find wanted militants, took place in Nablus and triggered a fierce gun battle that killed at least 10 Palestinians and wounded scores of others.

Among the dead were two Palestinian men, aged 72 and 61, and a 16-year-old boy, according to health officials.

The ministry reiterated the Kingdom’s rejection of the severe violations of international law carried out by Israeli forces.

It called on the international community to assume its responsibilities to end the occupation, stop escalation and Israeli aggression, and provide civilians with necessary protection.

The ministry also expressed the Kingdom’s sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Palestine, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Consul General of Japan in Jeddah Izuru Shimmura held a reception at his residence on Feb. 16 to celebrate the birthday of Japan’s Emperor Naruhito on the occasion of his 63rd birthday.

The reception was attended by officials, diplomats, businessmen and friends from Saudi Arabia.

At the outset of the reception, the national anthems of Japan and Saudi Arabia were played, followed by a speech by Shimmura in which he welcomed the guests and conveyed to them the warm gratitude of IWAI Fumio, ambassador of Japan to Saudi Arabia.

Shimmura expressed his wishes for the development of bilateral relations between Japan and the Kingdom under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and through the relationship between the Saudi royal family and the Japanese imperial family.

He also announced that the Consulate-General of Japan in Jeddah has engaged in various activities to further familiarize the people of Jeddah with Japan, and will hold a four-day Japanese cultural festival from March 1-4 in cooperation with Hayy Jameel in Jeddah, inviting those interested in Japan and its culture to enjoy a wide range of Japanese cultural attractions such as movies, tea ceremony, music and Japanese food.

Shimmura said that Jeddah is the second largest economic city in Saudi Arabia, and is extremely important for the relationship between Japan and Saudi Arabia, with many Japanese companies and Japanese residents in Jeddah active in their respective fields.

He referred to the recent cooperation with Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry in holding a lecture on smart cities and confirmed Japanese companies’ readiness to expand their activities in other areas such as solar power generation, water and sewage facilities and entertainment sectors.

He also said that the Consulate-General of Japan in Jeddah, together with Ambassador Iwai and the Embassy of Japan in Riyadh, will do their utmost to further strengthen ties between Japan and Saudi Arabia with the support of the Saudi government and Jeddah business community.

The consul general said that in his capacity as the first representative of the government of Japan to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, he would continue to work to strengthen relations between Islamic countries and Japan.

The reception was attended by more than 200 guests as well as by three Japanese restaurants in Jeddah promoting a variety of Japanese dishes such as sushi.

RIYADH: Japan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday hosted a reception in Riyadh to celebrate Emperor Naruhito’s 63rd birthday.

The event was held at envoy Fumio Iwai’s residence in the Saudi capital in the presence of Riyadh Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, diplomats, dignitaries, and guests from the public and private sectors.

In a speech at the reception, Iwai noted that the occasion was taking place on the eve of the Saudi Founding Day, highlighting the long-lasting friendship and bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said: “We witness rapid changes in the Kingdom every day, but I believe there are aspects that never change, and the special bond between the two royal families of the Kingdom and Japan is one example.”

He pointed out that both nations were committed to their joint visions for 2030 that had been further enhanced through a series of ministerial exchanges last year which included two official visits by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to Japan in July and September.

The ambassador also noted the participation of Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih in the sixth Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 ministerial meeting in Tokyo in November, and the visit of Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura to Riyadh in December.

“These visits became a great opportunity to enhance the relationship between the governments as well as new business developments concluding 15 new memorandums of understanding,” Iwai added.

He said numerous Japanese companies had opened offices in Riyadh during 2022 including Astellas Pharma, IT security firm Trend Micro Inc., and healthcare business Sysmex, while air-conditioning manufacturer Daikin Industries, Ltd., had set up a factory in Rawdat Al-Sudair.

The envoy told attendees that he had visited all 13 provinces of Saudi Arabia and was impressed by the widespread support and ongoing implementation of the Vision 2030 reform plan.

And he said 2025 would mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“We look forward to working even closer with Saudi Arabia, so that the two countries can celebrate this important occasion with tangible and future-oriented achievements,” Iwai added.

Robot with 11 languages to receive visitors at King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa

MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has provided a robot that speaks 11 languages to receive visitors at the King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The robot will also acquaint visitors with services provided at the complex and can recognize basic emotions, faces, and have voice interaction with visitors through touch and hand motion.
The machine weighs around 29 kilograms, has a battery life of up to eight hours, a similar charge time, and a speed of three kilometers per hour. It can be operated non-stop when connected to electricity.

