Who’s Who: Abdulmohsen Al-Madhi, CEO of innovation, emerging technology center at DGA

Abdulmohsen Al-Madhi has been CEO of the innovation and emerging technology center at the Digital Government Authority since December 2021.

He is responsible for providing technological vision and an innovation roadmap to develop strategies that support government agencies in adopting these emerging tools in their products and services.

Before joining the Digital Government Authority, Al-Madhi held several positions in institutions specializing in digital transformation in the public and private sectors.

He worked in multiple positions at the Saudi e-government program “Yesser,” which provides leading digital government services and solutions that are process driven and cost-effective.

His roles in the e-government program included executive director of the digital innovation center, digital advisory group general manager, the center of excellence director, capacity development manager, business development support manager, e-government consultant, e-services project manager and relationship manager of the financial sector.

Over the past 15 years, he gained a wide range of leadership and professional experience in innovation, entrepreneurship and information technology.

Al-Madhi played an influential role as an Oracle financial application specialist in the Saudi Telecom Co., where he achieved success in the improvement and customization of Oracle financial applications on the “Health Check Project.”

He was part of the functional teamwork in the Oracle upgrade project and the general ledger module in STC. His work also included the implementation of Oracle Daily Business Intelligence as a functional consultant.

He began his career as an information systems developer at Saudi Aramco, where he accomplished improving the e-doc system of the Social Insurance division.

Al-Madhi holds a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran.