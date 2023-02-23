You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ — new villain, higher stakes in MCU's latest

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ — new villain, higher stakes in MCU's latest

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ — new villain, higher stakes in MCU's latest
Paul Rudd, Kathryn Newton and Evangeline Lilly in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.’ (Marvel Studios)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p535x

Updated 22 sec ago
Shyama Krishna Kumar

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ — new villain, higher stakes in MCU's latest

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ — new villain, higher stakes in MCU's latest
  • The director and cast discuss the making of the latest Marvel blockbuster 
Updated 22 sec ago
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: With “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially kicks off Phase 5, pushing further into the multiverse saga.   

This means pulling the characters into the dangers of the unfamiliar landscape of the otherworldly sub-atomic quantum realm and also introducing the main antagonist of this new phase, Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors.   

 

“We’ve never been in that central story position. We’ve always been what people would call ‘the palate cleanser,’” says actress Evangeline Lilly, who plays Hope van Dyne, aka Wasp, to Arab News. “After a huge ‘Avengers’ film where everything gets really tense, ‘Ant-Man’ comes along and cheers you up and makes everything feel good. And this one is like that, in that there’s still the sweetness, there’s still the family stories, and there’s still the humor, but it’s also much more in line with the other MCU epics, where it’s a big, broad story.”  

When director Peyton Reed, who also directed the first two ‘Ant-Man’ films, returned for the threequel, he decided, along with lead star Paul Rudd, that he wanted to put his superhero in real danger by having him face-off against a formidable enemy.   




Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer and Evangeline Lilly in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.’ (Marvel Studios)

“When we landed on Jonathan for Kang the Conqueror, I could easily see he was physically imposing. He just has this seriousness and a very, very different energy than Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang or Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne. That seemed like a fun juxtaposition,” says Reed. “And I wanted to take what people perceived as the sort of light-hearted ‘Ant-Man’ movies and really mix it up. Paul and I had conversations early on about if we got to do a third one, we really wanted to put Scott through the wringer, we wanted him to be really beaten up.”   

The film opens with Lang settling back into family life after defeating Thanos, publishing a new book, “Lookout for the Little Guy” (now an actual book fans can purchase in bookstores, if so inclined), and navigating his reunion with his now grown-up daughter Cassie, played in “Quantumania” by Kathryn Newton.    

“So, he’s looking in the rearview mirror; he’s resting on his laurels,” Reed says. “And what better way to shake up Scott Lang than to have his now-18-year-old daughter start busting him on it? She’s a young woman with her own ideas about life and idealism and what being a hero might look like. So, she’s very critical of her dad in a great way that felt like a natural dynamic.”    

For Newton, who is making her MCU debut with “Quantumania,” Cassie’s evolution into a superhero felt like the logical next step.  

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree and I think she just wants to be like her dad. During the blip, she’s been fighting the good fight at home. Like, if there’s someone who needs help crossing the street or with their groceries, I bet she’s the first one to volunteer. She wasn’t going to sit and wait for her dad to show up, which I find very brave in itself. I think she’s a superhero without the suit. I think that the suit is second to who she is as a hero and solidifies her as a little superhero. But she’s not quite there yet. She’s still on her way,” Newton says.   

 

And while Scott and Cassie are renegotiating their father-daughter relationship, the film also sees Hope and her mother Janet van Dyne, played by Michelle Pfeiffer, reuniting after a 30-year absence.   

“It was so comforting to have another woman there who I could lean on, who I could talk to. We could commiserate with one another. If she was struggling, I was there for her. If I was struggling, she was there for me,” says Lilly about getting more screentime with Pfeiffer in “Quantumania.”  

“We would even sometimes fall into comfortable riffing in character off-screen. So, I’d be Hope and she’d be Janet. We’d have arguments that weren’t scripted and weren’t part of the film. And sometimes we would really be yelling at each other, trying to express what they were feeling.  

“And that was a first for me, I’ve never had that experience on a Marvel film, where I got that deep into the character work with another actor. So, it was wonderful; it added so many layers for me as a performer,” she adds.  




Michelle Pfeiffer in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.’ (Marvel Studios)

Newton, who has been acting since the age of four, also found comfort in her new cast members on her MCU debut.   

“I’m a really shy person, but I feel like a movie set is a safe place, because your cast mates, your director, your writer… they all hired you to show up and bring something to the table. They want you to shine,” she says. “So, from a young age, that’s always given me a lot of confidence. But I was still really nervous to join this cast. It’s their third movie — they all know each other well. But I didn’t need to be nervous; that was a waste of energy because they’re just awesome.” 

Topics: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Ant-Man and the Wasp Evangeline Lilly Peyton Reed Kathryn Newton

Backstreet Boys set to perform in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE

Backstreet Boys set to perform in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE
Iconic US boyband the Backstreet Boys are going on a world tour. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

Backstreet Boys set to perform in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE

Backstreet Boys set to perform in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Iconic US boyband the Backstreet Boys will perform in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE as part of their DNA World Tour, it was announced on Wednesday evening.

The 90s group will perform for Saudi fans at the F1 Concert Zone in Jeddah on May 11, 2023, just after they hit the stage in Bahrain.

“We are so excited to announce the Middle Eastern, African and Indian leg of THE BACKSTREET BOYS DNA WORLD TOUR! Between the 1st and 19th of May, Backstreet Boys will be performing in seven countries including Egypt, The UAE, and Saudi Arabia,” event organizer Live National announced on Instagram.

The “I Want It That Way” hitmakers will perform in Abu Dhabi on May 7 and Cairo on May 1.

Tickets are available at https://www.livenation.me/.

Topics: Backstreet Boys

Egypt’s El Gouna Film Festival to return after one-year hiatus  

Egypt’s El Gouna Film Festival to return after one-year hiatus  
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

Egypt’s El Gouna Film Festival to return after one-year hiatus  

Egypt’s El Gouna Film Festival to return after one-year hiatus  
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Following a one-year hiatus, Egypt’s El-Gouna Film Festival announced that this year’s edition will take place from Oct. 13- 20 at the Red Sea resort town.  

In July 2022, the festival released a statement explaining that the 2022 edition will be cancelled due to the “current global challenges” that lead to a “consequent need to develop an integrated strategy that will live up to the growing expectations of the festival as a leading platform for film, art and culture.”  

The festival’s artistic director Intishal Al-Timimi said in a statement that the one-year break “allowed GFF’s management to reflect on the artistic and organizational aspects of the festival and to focus on consolidating the role GFF has played so far in the development of the film industry regionally and internationally.” 

The festival is held under the patronage of El Gouna founder Samih Sawiris. In a released statement, he said: “I believe that El Gouna Film Festival has been an important artistic, creative, and cinematic activity in the region. 

“I am committed to nurturing it so that it may continue to contribute to spurring growth of film and filmmakers: locally, regionally and globally. With the return of festival, I renew my faith in the belief that the arts and creativity are critical to the development of society,” he added.  

Since the festival’s launch in 2017, it has become one of the leading art and film events in the Middle East. It aims to showcase a wide variety of regional and international films to “foster better communication between cultures through the art of filmmaking,” according to the festival’s website.  

It is also a meeting hub for filmmakers from around the world. 

Topics: El Gouna Film Festival

Exploring the architecture of the UAE’s Abrahamic Family House — a mosque, church and synagogue

Exploring the architecture of the UAE’s Abrahamic Family House — a mosque, church and synagogue
Updated 22 February 2023
Rawaa Talass

Exploring the architecture of the UAE’s Abrahamic Family House — a mosque, church and synagogue

Exploring the architecture of the UAE’s Abrahamic Family House — a mosque, church and synagogue
Updated 22 February 2023
Rawaa Talass

ABU DHABI: For the first time in the UAE, a mosque, church and synagogue are standing side-by-side in an elevated complex called the Abrahamic Family House.

Located in Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Cultural District, the complex’s neighbors are the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum — with the latter two under construction.

The Imam Al-Tayeb Mosque. (Supplied)

Entering the Abrahamic Family House is free of charge, with the exception of guided tours. It is currently only accessible to worshipers but will open to the general public on March 1.

Upon entering the welcoming center, visitors encounter an important object that started it all — a large foundation stone, signed by UAE president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Al Azhar Mosque in Cairo Ahmed El-Tayeb.

This architectural project arose as a result of the UAE declaring 2019 as the Year of Tolerance. “The Abrahamic Family House is a space to learn and to get together,” a representative told invited journalists at a press preview this week.

The interior of the Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue. (Supplied)

The airy and sun-washed venue was designed by Ghanaian-UK architect Sir David Adjaye. “As an architect I want to create something that enhances the richness of human life,” he said in a statement.

“Our hope is that through these buildings, people of all faiths and from across society can learn and engage in a mission of peaceful coexistence for generations to come.”

The thoughtfully executed complex features three modernistic and cube-like houses of worship, sharing the same scale of 30 meters high, wide and deep. All facilities are labeled in Arabic, English and Hebrew. Aside from the houses of prayer, the landmark has a baptistery, a purifying bath in Judaism called mikvah and ablution areas.

The interior of His Holiness Francis Church. (Supplied)

Made of regionally sourced limestone, the buildings reveal facades that are lined with pillars. Each exterior design has its own meaning, depending on its corresponding faith. The Catholic church, called His Holiness Francis Church, can seat up to 300 people. Inside, a large cross looms over the podium and a sea of wooden beams fall from its ceiling.

Throughout the venue, there are small calming pools of water, a symbolic element of purity, designed in the shape of a triangle, denoting the three religions on site. The houses also share a common garden of regional trees.

Meanwhile, His Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque has seven arches, a significant number in Islam, on its facade. Under a high ceiling, its exterior and interior walls are embellished with bedazzling patterns, welcoming natural light inside.

An exterior shot of His Holiness Francis Church. (Supplied)

Its style is a nod to an architectural element known as the mashrabiya — detailed wooden latticework commonly found in North Africa. Within the mosque, which can seat up to 322 people shoulder to shoulder, there is a smaller space dedicated to female worshipers.

And finally, the country’s first purpose-built synagogue is named after Moses Ben Maimon, a Jewish philosopher who was born in 12th century Cordoba, Andalusia. The synagogue, showing on its walls Judaism’s Ten Commandments, heavily features triangles in its architecture, referring to Prophet Abraham's tent, an emblem of security and hospitality.

Topics: Abrahamic Family House 

‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour set to attend MEFCC 2023 in Abu Dhabi  

‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour set to attend MEFCC 2023 in Abu Dhabi  
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour set to attend MEFCC 2023 in Abu Dhabi  

‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour set to attend MEFCC 2023 in Abu Dhabi  
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: “Stranger Things” star David Harbour is set to dazzle his fans at the upcoming Middle East Film and Comic Con, taking place in Abu Dhabi from March 3-5.  

The actor, who plays Chief Hopper in Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and the Red Guardian in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be at the event on March 4 and 5.  

In a recent interview with Discussing Film, the actor said that he’s ready to say goodbye to “Stranger Things,” which will wrap up after its fifth and final season.   

“What’s funny is when I started the show, I never, ever wanted it to end,” Harbour said. “That’s why I love the show. I think it’s a great show, even if I wasn’t in it. Now we’re almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end. But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there’s a sadness there. But also, we’ve all grown up.”  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour)

Harbour, who has seen his star rise significantly since landing the role of Hopper, recently appeared in the holiday-themed movie “Violent Night” and stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film “Thunderbolts,” set for release in summer 2024.  

Other celebrities attending MEFCC include “Stranger Things” cast member Jamie Campbell Bower, “Moon Knight” actress May Calamawy, Hollywood star Andy Serkis, “House of the Dragon” and “Doctor Who” star Matt Smith, and “Star Wars” veteran Anthony Daniels.  

Topics: David Harbour Stranger Things MEFCC Middle East Film and Comic Con

Director Elizabeth Banks shines in Alaïa dress at LA film premiere 

Director Elizabeth Banks shines in Alaïa dress at LA film premiere 
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News/AP

Director Elizabeth Banks shines in Alaïa dress at LA film premiere 

Director Elizabeth Banks shines in Alaïa dress at LA film premiere 
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News/AP

DUBAI: US actress and filmmaker Elizabeth Banks sparkled in a sequined gold gown by Parisian label Alaïa, which was founded by late Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaïa, at the Los Angeles premiere of her film “Cocaine Bear,” renamed “Crazy Bear” in Gulf cinemas.  

The star wore a sequin-embellished minidress with side draped panels that drew on opulent design references from the 1980s. The fashion house is now helmed by creative director Pieter Mulier.  

The dress drew on opulent design references from the 1980s. (Supplied)

Banks directed and co-produced the film written by US screenwriter Jimmy Warden.  

The film, which is now available in cinemas in the Middle East, is inspired by the true story of the “Cocaine Bear,” an American black bear that stumbled upon a stash of drugs in 1985. The movie imagines what might have transpired if the bear didn’t quickly die but went on a coke-fueled rampage through a national forest, terrorizing park wardens, campers and drug dealers seeking the lost shipment. After an initial taste, the bear goes after more cocaine with all the zeal of Yogi pursuing a picnic basket. 

“Cocaine Bear” was renamed “Crazy Bear” in Gulf cinemas. (Supplied)

Since her directorial debut in 2015’s “Pitch Perfect 2,” Banks has carved out a second career behind the camera. She last helmed 2019’s “Charlie’s Angels.” With Universal’s backing, “Cocaine Bear” struck her as not just a viable happening project but one where she could marry a gory animal attack movie with comedy. 

“Most people are surprised that it is a real thing, and very surprised that I’m the person that made it,” Banks said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I just got a text from someone who was like, ‘I’ve been hearing about this movie, and I had no idea you made it.’” 

“(People) love things with strong flavor. That’s the word I hear a lot in my marketing meetings,” Banks added. “It’s harder and harder to find things that are theatrically exciting. The hope was that we were making something people needed to leave their house to see.” 

The rest of the cast includes Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson, Alden Ehrenreich and Ray Liotta. It was one of Liotta’s final performances before his death last May, and one that connects back to his similarly cocaine-laced performance in “Goodfellas.” 

Topics: Elizabeth Banks Alaia

Latest updates

Top seeds in title frame as Dubai Tennis Championships enter quarter-finals
Top seeds in title frame as Dubai Tennis Championships enter quarter-finals
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ — new villain, higher stakes in MCU's latest
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ — new villain, higher stakes in MCU's latest
Jake Paul is fearless and Tommy Fury ‘has doubts,’ says Derek Chisora ahead of The Truth in Diriyah
Jake Paul is fearless and Tommy Fury ‘has doubts,’ says Derek Chisora ahead of The Truth in Diriyah
Israel says Palestinian militants fired rockets after raid
Israel says Palestinian militants fired rockets after raid
US women clinch SheBelieves Cup with 2-1 win over Brazil
US women clinch SheBelieves Cup with 2-1 win over Brazil

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.