You are here

  • Home
  • GCC real estate sector to witness acceleration in H1 2023, report says

GCC real estate sector to witness acceleration in H1 2023, report says

GCC real estate sector to witness acceleration in H1 2023, report says
The UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are all set to see their real estate sectors grow, according to the report (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cf26a

Updated 25 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

GCC real estate sector to witness acceleration in H1 2023, report says

GCC real estate sector to witness acceleration in H1 2023, report says
Updated 25 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The real estate sector in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries is expected to grow in the first half of 2023,  driven by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, according to a report published by the Kuwait Financial Center, also known as Markaz. 

The center noted that Saudi Arabia’s ‘Real Estate Macro Index’ score for the first half is 3.5 out of 5, while Kuwait and the UAE scored 3.6 and 3.7 respectively – indicating that the sectors are expected to be on a solid upward trajectory in the first six months of 2023. 

According to Markaz, a score of 5 indicates ‘strong’ growth, while a score of 1 indicates poor performance. 

The ‘Real Estate H1 2023 Outlook’ further noted that Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economic growth is expected to accelerate in the first half of this year, while the overall economic growth could slow down in 2023 compared to 2022. 

Markaz added that the value of real estate transactions in Saudi Arabia from January to September 2022 had been SR 172.5 billion ($45.98), marking an increase of 12.2 percent year-on-year. 

“Saudi Arabian real estate market has been broadly positive, supported by favorable economic conditions and government initiatives. However, rising interest (rates) and sober global economic outlook poses some headwinds,” said Markaz in the report. 

According to the Markaz report, the UAE economy is anticipated to witness robust growth in 2023 and record a gross domestic product increase of 4.2 percent – echoing the forecast made by the International Monetary Fund.

The report further pointed out that the real estate sector in the UAE had a positive 2022, witnessing a rise in rentals and property prices. 

“From the start of the year, 2022, to September 2022, average property prices and rents increased by 8.9 percent and 26.6 percent respectively in Dubai. Transaction value in the first nine months of 2022 in Dubai touched record-high levels and has already surpassed the volume witnessed in full-year 2021,” said Markaz in the report.

Kuwait’s real oil GDP growth rate is expected to be 2 percent in 2023, lower than the 12.4 percent seen in 2022, owing to production cuts mandated by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, according to the report. 

The report further noted that the non-oil economic activity in Kuwait is expected to grow at 3.4 percent in 2023. 

The Markaz report added that sales in the real estate sector were stable in the third quarter of 2022 supported by commercial and investment sectors compensating for the decline in the private housing segment. 

Commercial sector growth in Kuwait witnessed a year-on-year rise of 241.6 percent to 124 million Kuwaiti dinars ($404.09 million), while investment in the sector was at 253 million dinars during the third quarter of 2022. 

The report is prepared by Marmore MENA Intelligence, the research arm of Markaz, and it is designed to help investors in identifying the current state of the real estate market using a list of economic indicators.

Topics: real estate Real estate sector Kuwait Financial Center

Related

Real estate markets in KSA and Dubai poised for positive growth in 2023: Deloitte 
Business & Economy
Real estate markets in KSA and Dubai poised for positive growth in 2023: Deloitte 

Kuwait to see solid growth in spending in 2023: Fitch report 

Kuwait to see solid growth in spending in 2023: Fitch report 
Updated 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Kuwait to see solid growth in spending in 2023: Fitch report 

Kuwait to see solid growth in spending in 2023: Fitch report 
Updated 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Boosted by a robust macroeconomic environment, Kuwait is expected to witness solid growth in spending this year, according to a recent report by Fitch Solutions.  

As relatively strong oil prices support export revenue, the report noted that consumer spending in Kuwait in 2023 will post moderate yet stable growth of 4.4 percent year-on-year, down from the 5.2 percent estimated in 2022. 

In nominal terms, total spending will come in at 20.6 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($67 billion) in 2023, up from 19.2 billion dinars in 2022. 

The rate of growth over 2021-2022 was higher than expected following a successful COVID-19 vaccination rollout, the Fitch report said, adding that a more stable outlook over 2023-2027 is predicted as the volatility linked to COVID-19 subsides.  

The outlook for spending growth in 2023 is underpinned by the expectation that the introduction of a value-added tax will be postponed until 2024 amid concerns over inflation and the dissolution of Parliament. 

The positive outlook for consumer spending in 2023 is also in line with the Fitch Solutions team’s forecast which states that the country’s real gross domestic product will grow by 2.7 percent in 2023 and another 5.1 percent in 2024. 

The budgetary draft presented to the Parliament in January this year suggests that government spending will remain elevated and a potential budgetary deficit is likely. 

The Fitch Solutions report expected oil prices to remain strong over 2023 and support both public and private sector spending in Kuwait over the next 12-14 months.  

The most recent data from Kuwait Central Statistical Bureau indicates that consumer price inflation was recorded at 3.1 percent year-on-year in December 2022, down from 4.2 percent in December 2021.   

The report forecasts Kuwait’s consumer price inflation to average 2.1 percent year-on-year in 2023. It also noted that the 2023/24 budget is likely to have strong provisions for essential subsidies which will keep inflation low.  

In keeping with the country’s positive outlook, the Central Bank of Kuwait approved the Kuwait Finance House’s program to issue sukuk with a value not exceeding $4 billion, according to Al Arabiya. 

Topics: Kuwait Fitch Inflation GDP

Saudi Arabia, UAE non-oil foreign trade up 70% in past decade at $37bn: FCSC 

Saudi Arabia, UAE non-oil foreign trade up 70% in past decade at $37bn: FCSC 
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, UAE non-oil foreign trade up 70% in past decade at $37bn: FCSC 

Saudi Arabia, UAE non-oil foreign trade up 70% in past decade at $37bn: FCSC 
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Non-oil foreign trade between the UAE and Saudi Arabia jumped 70 percent over the last ten years, hitting 136 billion dirhams ($37 billion) by the end of 2022, WAM reported citing official data. 

The non-oil trade exchanged last year increased 9 percent from 124.6 billion dirhams the previous year, according to statistics from the UAE’s Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center. 

The figures showed the total value of non-oil exports from the UAE to Saudi Arabia over the past ten years was around 975.5 billion dirhams.  

In 2022, non-oil imports from the Kingdom to the UAE were valued at 34 billion dirhams. 

As for non-oil exports from the UAE to Saudi Arabia, it was valued at 35.6 billion dirhams last year, whereas re-exports amounted to 66.4 billion dirhams. 

The volume of non-oil trade was valued at 104 billion dirhams in 2020, 113 billion dirhams in 20219, and 107.4 billion dirhams in 2018, showed the preliminary data.  

Petroleum and oil obtained from bituminous minerals topped the list of Emirati imports in 2022, with a value of over 10.8 billion dirhams, and then by ethylene polymers in their primary forms — valued at 3.6 billion dirhams. 

Raw, semi-worked or powdered gold followed with a value of 1.7 billion dirhams, and then insulated wires and cables for electricity valued at 1.1 billion dirhams, with laundry products last valued at 811 million dirhams. 

Gold topped the list of key commodities exported from the UAE to Saudi Arabia in 2022, with a value of 8.7 billion dirhams, followed by ornaments and jewelry at around 2.5 billion dirhams.  

Copper wires came next at 2.4 billion dirhams, followed by flat products of iron or steel at 891 million dirhams, while mineral oils were valued at 829 million dirhams last year. 

Telephone devices, including phones for cellular networks and other wireless networks, topped the list of goods that were re-exported to Saudi Arabia in 2022, with a value of 9.1 billion dirhams, according to the FCSC. 

Machines for the self-processing of information and their units, magnetic or optical readers, and machines for transmitting information on stands in the form of codes followed, valued at 6.6 billion dirhams.  

This was followed by vehicle parts and supplies worth 2.2 billion dirhams, woven clothing worth 2.3 billion dirhams, and jewelry worth 1.9 billion dirhams.

Topics: Saudi Arabia - UAE trade

Related

Update Saudi Arabia’s oil exports value climbs over 11% to $23bn in December: GASTAT   
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s oil exports value climbs over 11% to $23bn in December: GASTAT   

Americana Restaurants proposes cash dividend as net profit hits $259m in 2022 

Americana Restaurants proposes cash dividend as net profit hits $259m in 2022 
Updated 23 February 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 

Americana Restaurants proposes cash dividend as net profit hits $259m in 2022 

Americana Restaurants proposes cash dividend as net profit hits $259m in 2022 
Updated 23 February 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Americana Restaurants International and its subsidiaries recorded SR972 million ($259 million) net profit after Zakat and tax in 2022, registering a 27.12 percent increase compared to 2021. 
This is the first announcement of financial results by Americana after its historic concurrent dual listing on the Saudi Stock Exchange and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. 

According to a bourse filing, the Public Investment Fund-owned company maintained a strong growth momentum last year as revenues soared to SR8.9 billion, up 15.9 percent compared to 2021. 

The company noted that the overall growth in revenue was driven by robust like-for-like sales growth of 13.6 percent as well as gross new store openings which totaled 220. 

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for 2022 stood at SR2.01 billion, a 15.4 percent rise compared to 2021. 

As the profit surged, the board of directors of the company approved a cash dividend of $0.0123 per share, for the second half of 2022. 

“As a pioneer with over 50 years of heritage across the Middle East and North Africa, 2022 was a landmark year. Americana Restaurants elevated its global presence as a publicly listed company, in readiness for its next chapter as one of the most profitable, growth-oriented and diversified F&B operators,” said Mohamed Ali Rashed Alabbar, chairman of Americana Restaurant. 

He added: “The Middle East and North Africa region remains uniquely attractive for out-of-home dining, with strong macroeconomic tailwinds, a growing youth population and soaring urbanization. These dynamics, coupled with the cultural internationalism of our target markets, provide our business with a springboard for growth across MENA and Kazakhstan.” 

Its KFC brand contributed approximately 61 percent of the company’s revenue in 2022, which generated a revenue of SR400 billion, followed by Hardee’s and Pizza Hut brands generating revenues of SR107 million and SR70 million respectively. 

Alabbar further noted that Americana’s “near-term focus will be to leverage the strength of its platform to increase the penetration of existing brands, enter new categories and expand geographically both organically and inorganically by entering new markets.” 

He added that the company will continue to invest in restaurant redesigns and organizational efficiency to minimize capital recovery periods and maintain cost discipline. 

Topics: americana PIF pizza hug KFC

Related

Americana eyes up hundreds more restaurants after stellar stock market debut
Business & Economy
Americana eyes up hundreds more restaurants after stellar stock market debut
Americana announces investor allocations for Saudi-UAE IPO
Corporate News
Americana announces investor allocations for Saudi-UAE IPO

Oil Updates — Crude up; ADNOC set to raise $2bn from gas unit IPO

Oil Updates — Crude up; ADNOC set to raise $2bn from gas unit IPO
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude up; ADNOC set to raise $2bn from gas unit IPO

Oil Updates — Crude up; ADNOC set to raise $2bn from gas unit IPO
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices rose slightly in thin Asian trade on Thursday, pausing from a six-day losing streak fed by mounting concerns that more aggressive interest rate increases by central banks could pressure economic growth and fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose 32 cents or 40 percent to $80.92 per barrel at 08.15 a.m. Saudi time. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 35 cents, or 0.47 percent, to $74.30 a barrel.

ADNOC looks to raise up to $2 billion from IPO of gas unit

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. said on Thursday it has set a price range for an initial public offering of its gas unit that could raise up to $2 billion and give ADNOC Gas an equity valuation of $47 billion to $50.8 billion.

The price range for the unit it created in November by combining its gas processing arm and its liquefied natural gas subsidiary was set at 2.25 dirhams ($0.6126) to 2.43 dirhams per share, the company said in a statement.

Cornerstone investors Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, Alpha Wave Ventures II, IHC Capital Holding, OneIM Fund I, and entities ultimately controlled by ADQ and the Emirates Investment Authority have made a combined commitment of around $850 million, it added.

ADNOC is selling roughly 3 billion shares in its gas business, equivalent to about 4 percent of its issued share capital.

At the top of the range, ADNOC would raise roughly $2 billion from the sale, according to Reuters calculations.

The final offer price is expected to be announced on March 3, while listing and trading are expected to commence on March 13, the company said.

ADNOC is sharpening its focus on the gas market as Europe seeks to replace all Russian energy imports as early as mid-2024 after gradual supply cuts since Western sanctions were imposed on the country over its invasion of Ukraine.

APA beats quarterly profit estimates on higher crude prices

US oil producer APA Corp. on Wednesday posted a quarterly profit that topped Wall Street expectations, as higher demand amid tight supplies boosted crude prices.

APA said its total production for the October-December quarter rose 7 percent to 414,435 barrels of oil equivalent per day, while average oil prices climbed to $86.17 per barrel from $78.52.

The company reiterated its full-year 2023 upstream capital budget of $2 billion to $2.1 billion and expects adjusted barrels of oil equivalent growth of 4 percent to 5 percent, and oil growth of more than 10 percent in the year.

“This year our emphasis will be on higher-margin oil development,” APA CEO John Christmann said in a statement.

The Houston, Texas-based firm reported an adjusted profit of $1.48 per share for the three months that ended on Dec.31, compared with the average analyst estimate of $1.29 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia

Related

Oil Updates — Brent down; Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ decisions not politicized 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Brent down; Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ decisions not politicized 
Oil Updates — Crude climbs; India’s Russian oil imports surge to a record in January 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude climbs; India’s Russian oil imports surge to a record in January 

Morgan Stanley raises 2023 oil demand growth estimate by 36%

Morgan Stanley raises 2023 oil demand growth estimate by 36%
Updated 22 February 2023
Reuters

Morgan Stanley raises 2023 oil demand growth estimate by 36%

Morgan Stanley raises 2023 oil demand growth estimate by 36%
Updated 22 February 2023
Reuters

NEW YORK: Morgan Stanley has raised its global oil demand growth estimate for this year by about 36 percent, citing growing momentum in China’s reopening and a recovery in aviation, but flagged higher supply from Russia as an offseting factor.
Global oil consumption is now expected to increase by about 1.9 million barrels per day, versus its previous 1.4 million bpd forecast, the bank said in a note dated Tuesday.
“Mobility indicators for China, such as congestion, have been rising steadily,” while “flight schedules have firmed-up the outlook for jet fuel demand,” the bank said.
But supply from Russia has been stronger than expected, leading to a slightly smaller than previously assumed deficit in the second half of the year, analysts at the bank wrote, trimming their Brent oil price forecast for that period to $90-100 a barrel from $100-110 previously.
“We previously estimated a 1 mb/d year-on-year decline in 2023, which we moderate to 0.4 mb/d,” the bank said, referring to its Russian output outlook in million barrels per day.
Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs cut its 2023 Brent price forecast and raised its global supply forecasts for 2023 and 2024, with Russia, Kazakhstan and the US the most notable upward adjustments.
But Goldman also noted that a 1.1 million bpd rise in Chinese demand this year should push oil markets back into a deficit in June.
Oil prices fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, with benchmark Brent crude trading around $82.75 per barrel on worries over the impact of higher US interests on economic growth and fuel demand.
However, expectations of tighter global supplies and rising demand from China cushioned the overall price weakness.

Topics: Oil Demand China US Fed Reserve Forecast Analyst prices WTI Brent

Related

Global oil demand surpassed pre-pandemic levels in December 2022: JODI Data 
Business & Economy
Global oil demand surpassed pre-pandemic levels in December 2022: JODI Data 

Latest updates

GCC real estate sector to witness acceleration in H1 2023, report says
GCC real estate sector to witness acceleration in H1 2023, report says
UK raises almost $120m in Turkiye, Syria quake relief appeal
UK raises almost $120m in Turkiye, Syria quake relief appeal
European Commission bans TikTok on official devices
European Commission bans TikTok on official devices
Kuwait to see solid growth in spending in 2023: Fitch report 
Kuwait to see solid growth in spending in 2023: Fitch report 
UK risks ‘unintended consequences’ over failure to repatriate ex-Daesh fighters: govt adviser
UK risks ‘unintended consequences’ over failure to repatriate ex-Daesh fighters: govt adviser

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.