You are here

  • Home
  • Italy ‘very worried’ about developments in Tunisia: FM

Italy ‘very worried’ about developments in Tunisia: FM

Italy ‘very worried’ about developments in Tunisia: FM
Demonstrators attend a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied, on the anniversary of the 2011 uprising, in Tunisia on Jan.14, 2023. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8n3dz

Updated 15 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy ‘very worried’ about developments in Tunisia: FM

Italy ‘very worried’ about developments in Tunisia: FM
  • Antonio Tajani pledges economic support, urges international institutions to do the same
  • ‘It is necessary to contribute to Tunisian stabilization and growth,’ he says after phone call with IMF chief
Updated 15 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy’s foreign minister said his country is “very worried” about the difficult economic and social situation in Tunisia, where there are shortages of food commodities and tensions between the government and trade unions.
Antonio Tajani also urged international institutions to provide Tunisia with financial support.
“There is great Italian concern about the social crisis in Tunisia. It is necessary to contribute to Tunisian stabilization and growth also with economic support,” he said after a telephone conversation with Kristalina Georgieva, director general of the International Monetary Fund. “Italy will continue to do its part,” Tajani pledged.
He raised the issue on Monday at the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels. “In that country (Tunisia) the situation is complicated, and we must make sure that Europe is involved,” he said, calling for the subject to be “a fundamental point” on the council’s agenda.
During a phone call on Wednesday with Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar, Tajani reaffirmed Italy’s willingness to keep supporting Tunisia economically and with international funders.
According to Italy’s Foreign Ministry, Tajani invited Ammar to visit Italy “in a bid to cement the tradition of consultation between the two countries.”
Ammar praised Tunisian-Italian relations and affirmed his willingness to further foster them in various fields.

Topics: Italy Tunisia Food social trade unions

Related

Tunisia’s Ennahdha leader faces new police probe
Middle-East
Tunisia’s Ennahdha leader faces new police probe
Tunisia’s Saied expels European trade union chief for taking part in protest
Middle-East
Tunisia’s Saied expels European trade union chief for taking part in protest

Turkiye expands probe into construction sector after quake

Turkiye expands probe into construction sector after quake
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Turkiye expands probe into construction sector after quake

Turkiye expands probe into construction sector after quake
  • “160 of them have been detained, 18 are in police custody and 175 have been released on bail,” Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said
  • Tens of thousands of buildings collapsed without warning following the violent tremor as many people slept
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

ANKARA: Turkish authorities have expanded a criminal probe into individuals responsible for buildings levelled by a deadly earthquake with 564 suspects identified, the interior minister has announced.
A 7.8-magnitude tremor on February 6 and its aftershocks have killed more than 43,000 people in Turkiye and left millions without homes.
“160 of them have been detained, 18 are in police custody and 175 have been released on bail,” Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in an interview on the state-run TRT Haber channel late Wednesday.
“We have banned all of those under investigation from traveling. Nothing is more precious than human life.
“We are being thorough.”
Tens of thousands of buildings collapsed without warning following the violent tremor as many people slept.
Turkish media has vocally criticized developers for using shoddy materials and failing to comply with construction codes.
In the face of growing anger, several developers were arrested in the first days following the earthquake.
“1,250,000 buildings were examined in 11 provinces. 164,321 buildings made up of 520,000 independent units have already been destroyed, severely damaged or urgently need to be destroyed,” Environment Minister Murat Kurum announced on Thursday.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced plans to rebuild 270,000 homes in the devastated provinces within one year.
“We are making plans taking into account the cultural landscape, our children’s future and guaranteeing our towns are on safe ground,” Kurum added.
“We will build the new housing with this in mind.”

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake police BUILDINGS criminal probe

Related

UK raises almost $120m in Turkiye, Syria quake relief appeal
World
UK raises almost $120m in Turkiye, Syria quake relief appeal

Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering — judicial source

Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering — judicial source
Updated 23 February 2023
Reuters

Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering — judicial source

Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering — judicial source
  • The charges come after an 18-month investigation into whether Salameh and his brother embezzled over $300 million
  • The Salameh brothers have denied the charges
Updated 23 February 2023
Reuters

BEIRUT: Longtime central bank governor Riad Salameh, his brother Raja and one of his assistants have been charged with money laundering, embezzlement and illicit enrichment, a senior judicial source said on Thursday.
The charges come after an 18-month investigation into whether Salameh and his brother embezzled more than $300 million from Lebanon’s Central Bank between 2002 and 2015.
Judicial authorities in at least five European countries are investigating Salameh and his brother Raja on the same allegations.
The Salameh brothers have denied the charges. The governor did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
He has dismissed accusations of illicit enrichment as part of an effort to scapegoat him for Lebanon’s financial collapse, which has brought new scrutiny to his three-decade tenure.
Lebanese judge Raja Hamoush filed the charges against the Salameh brothers and an adviser Marianne Hoayek on Thursday.
The preliminary investigation carried out by Lebanon’s judiciary was completed in June 2022 but had since stalled.
The country’s prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat had at the time referred Salameh and a number of unidentified associates to a Beirut prosecutor to file charges including illicit enrichment, embezzlement, money laundering and tax evasion.
But the prosecutor recused himself and was later removed from the case following a complaint from Salameh.
Oueidat said in January he was planning on naming a new prosecutor to take the case forward.
Salameh, central bank governor since 1993, still enjoys backing from powerful Lebanese leaders. Many judges largely owe their appointments to politicians.
Salameh’s current term is set to end in July. He said he will not seek to stay on.

Topics: Lebanon Riad Salameh Lebanon Central Bank

Related

Special Lebanese economy should benefit from maritime border deal with Israel: US envoy
Middle-East
Lebanese economy should benefit from maritime border deal with Israel: US envoy
Special Lebanon ‘is a hostage to the veto power’ of Hezbollah, says Lebanese economist Nadim Shehadi video
Middle-East
Lebanon ‘is a hostage to the veto power’ of Hezbollah, says Lebanese economist Nadim Shehadi

Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent

Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent
Updated 23 February 2023
AP

Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent

Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent
  • The acknowledgment came from Iran’s Nour News, a website linked to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council
  • Iran is known to have been enriching uranium at Fordo up to 60 percent purity
  • Tehran’s program was contained by the 2015 nuclear deal that America unilaterally withdrew from in 2018
Updated 23 February 2023
AP

DUBAI: Iran on Thursday directly acknowledged an accusation attributed to international inspectors that it enriched uranium to 84 percent purity for the first time, which would put the Islamic Republic closer than ever to weapons-grade material.
The acknowledgement by a news website linked to the highest reaches of Iran’s theocracy renews pressure on the West to address Tehran’s program, which had been contained by the 2015 nuclear deal that America unilaterally withdrew from in 2018. Years of attacks across the Middle East have followed.
Already Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who recently regained his country’s premiership, is threatening to take military action similar to when Israel previously bombed nuclear programs in Iraq and Syria. But while those attacks saw no war erupt, Iran has an arsenal of ballistic missiles, drones and other weaponry it and its allies already have used in the region.
The acknowledgment Thursday came from Iran’s Nour News, a website linked to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, overseen by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Nour News separately is sanctioned by Canada for having “participated in gross and systematic human rights violations and perpetuated disinformation activities to justify the Iranian regime’s repression and persecution of its citizens” amid nationwide protests there.
The comments by Nour News follow days of muddled comments by Iran not directly acknowledging the accusation by inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency that Iran had enriched up to 84 percent.
Bloomberg first reported Sunday that inspectors had detected Uranium particles enriched up to 84 percent. The IAEA, a United Nations agency based in Vienna, has not denied the report, saying only “that the IAEA is discussing with Iran the results of recent agency verification activities.”
In its comments Thursday, Nour News urged the IAEA to “not fall prey to the seduction of Western countries” and declare that Iran’s nuclear program was “completely peaceful.”
“It will be clear soon that the IAEA surprising report of discovering 84 percent enriched uranium particles in Iran’s enrichment facilities was an inspector’s error or was a deliberate action to create political atmospheres against Iran on the eve of the meeting of" its board, Nour News said on Twitter. The board, a group of nations that oversees the IAEA, will meet beginning March 6 in Vienna.
The IAEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday over Nour News’ remarks.
It wasn’t immediately clear where the 84 percent enrichment allegedly took place, though the IAEA has said it found two cascades of advanced IR-6 centrifuges at Iran’s underground Fordo facility “interconnected in a way that was substantially different from the mode of operation declared by Iran to the agency in November last year.” Iran is known to have been enriching uranium at Fordo up to 60 percent purity — at level which nonproliferation experts already say has no civilian use for Tehran.
Iran also enriches uranium at its Natanz nuclear site.
Weapons-grade uranium is enriched up to 90 percent. While the IAEA’s director-general has warned Iran now has enough uranium to produce “several” nuclear bombs if it chooses, it likely would take months more to build a weapon and potentially miniaturize it to put on a missile.
The new tensions over Iran’s program also take place against the backdrop of a shadow war between Iran and Israel that has spilled out across the wider Middle East. Netanyahu, who long has advocated military action against Iran, mentioned it again in a talk this week.
“How do you stop a rogue nation from acquiring nuclear weapons?” Netanyahu rhetorically asked. “You had one that’s called Saddam Hussein’s Iraq. It was stopped by military force, ours. You had a second one that is called Syria that tried to develop nuclear weapons. And it was stopped by a military action, ours.”
He added: “A necessary condition, and an often sufficient condition, is credible military action. The longer you wait, the harder that becomes. We’ve waited very long.”

Topics: Iran nuclear program iran nucelar deal

Related

Germany expels two Iranian embassy employees over death sentence
World
Germany expels two Iranian embassy employees over death sentence
Two Berlin festival films relive torture in Iranian prisons
Media
Two Berlin festival films relive torture in Iranian prisons

Ahmed Qureia, top Palestinian negotiator with Israel, dies

Ahmed Qureia, top Palestinian negotiator with Israel, dies
Updated 23 February 2023
AP

Ahmed Qureia, top Palestinian negotiator with Israel, dies

Ahmed Qureia, top Palestinian negotiator with Israel, dies
  • A key player in the 1993 Oslo peace accords, Qureia witnessed the rise of the dream of Palestinian statehood that surged during the negotiations
Updated 23 February 2023
AP

RAMALLAH: Ahmed Qureia, a former Palestinian prime minister and one of the architects of interim peace deals with Israel, has died at age 85.
A key player in the 1993 Oslo peace accords, Qureia witnessed the rise of the dream of Palestinian statehood that surged during the negotiations. But he also saw those hopes recede, with the prospect of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict drifting further than ever.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas confirmed Qureia’s death on Wednesday. The cause of death was not immediately made public, but Qureia had been ill for some time with a heart condition.
“Abu Alaa stood in the lead defending the causes of his home and people,” Abbas said in a statement carried by the official Wafa news agency, using Qureia’s nickname.
Born in 1937 in Abu Dis, suburb of east Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank, Qureia joined the Fatah movement in 1968.
He rose quickly through the ranks under the leadership of its founder, late Palestinian President Yasser Arafat, and became a member of its decision-making body, the Central Committee, in 1989. He was also a member of the PLO Executive Committee.
Qureia headed the Palestinian delegation to Oslo, where intensive talks with Israel led to the peace accords in 1993, which created the Palestinian Authority and set up self-rule areas in the Palestinian territories. During ensuing rounds of negotiations with Israelis, he met all Israeli prime ministers who were in office before 2004, including Yitzhak Rabin, Ariel Sharon, Shimon Peres, Benjamin Netanyahu and Ehud Olmert, and US Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.
Peace talks have collapsed in the three decades since the accords. Israel has driven up settlement building in the West Bank, and imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip after the Islamic militant Hamas took power there after it routed forces loyal to Fatah. Violence is again flaring up between the sides, especially in the West Bank.
In a 2013 interview with the Associated Press marking two decades since the Oslo agreements, Qureia said that if he knew then what he knows now he wouldn’t have agreed to the accords.
“With such kinds of blocs of settlements? No. With the closure of Jerusalem? No. Not at all,” Qureia said in an interview at his office in the Jerusalem suburb of Abu Dis.
After the establishment of the PA, Qureia won a seat in the first parliamentary elections in 1996 and chaired the Palestinian Legislative Council.
After Abbas resigned as the PA’s first prime minister in 2003, Arafat replaced him with Qureia. He held the post until 2006, when the militant Hamas group scored a landslide victory in the second Palestinian elections.
During his tenure as prime minister, Qureia was the subject of controversy after reports accused his family of having financial interest in a company that sold Egyptian cement to Israel, which the latter used to build the West Bank separation barrier.

Topics: Palestine

Related

Update Israel says Palestinian militants fired rockets after raid
Middle-East
Israel says Palestinian militants fired rockets after raid
Palestinian president under fire for ‘backing down’ over contentious UN Security Council resolution
Middle-East
Palestinian president under fire for ‘backing down’ over contentious UN Security Council resolution

Israel says Palestinian militants fired rockets after raid

Israel says Palestinian militants fired rockets after raid
Updated 23 February 2023
AP

Israel says Palestinian militants fired rockets after raid

Israel says Palestinian militants fired rockets after raid
  • Earlier the military said six rockets had been fired from the Gaza Strip
Updated 23 February 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said Palestinian militants fired six rockets from the Gaza Strip toward the country’s south early Thursday, hours after an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank triggered a fierce gunbattle in which 11 Palestinians were killed.
The rocket attacks, which were not immediately claimed by Palestinian militant groups, appear to be triggered by the Wednesday morning raid in Nablus.
The Israeli military said air defenses intercepted five of the rockets which were fired toward the cities of Ashkelon and Sderot. One missile landed in an open field. Israeli aircraft then struck several targets in northern and central Gaza. There were no reports of injuries in Israel or Gaza.
Among the dead in Nablus were three Palestinian men, ages 72, 66 and 61, and a 16-year-old boy, according to health officials. Scores of others were wounded.
It was one of the bloodiest battles in nearly a year of fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem and raised the likelihood of further bloodshed. Israeli police said they were on heightened alert, while the Hamas militant group in Gaza said its patience was “running out.” Islamic Jihad, another militant group, vowed to retaliate.
The four-hour operation left a broad swath of damage in a centuries-old marketplace in Nablus, a city known as a militant stronghold.
In one emotional scene, an overwhelmed medic pronounced a man dead, only to notice the lifeless patient was his father. Elsewhere, an amateur video showed two men, apparently unarmed, being shot as they ran in the street.
Israel has been carrying out stepped-up arrest raids of wanted militants in the West Bank since a series of deadly Palestinian attacks in Israel last spring.
Israeli officials liken these operations to “mowing the lawn,” saying they are necessary to prevent a difficult situation from turning worse. But the raids have shown few signs of slowing the violence, and in cases like Wednesday’s operation, can raise the likelihood of reprisals.
The Israeli military said it entered Nablus, the West Bank’s commercial center, to arrest three militants suspected in previous shooting attacks. The main suspect was wanted in the killing of an Israeli soldier last fall.
The military usually conducts raids at night in what it says is a tactic meant to reduce the risk of civilian casualties. But military spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said forces moved quickly after intelligence services tracked down the men in a hideout.
Hecht said Israeli forces surrounded the building and asked the men to surrender, but instead they opened fire. One militant who tried to flee the building was shot and killed. He said the military then fired missiles at the house, flattening the building and killing the other two men.
At the same time, he said, troops that had set up an outside perimeter came under heavy fire, setting off an intense gunfight. The military said others hurled rocks and explosives at the troops, and officials released a video taken from inside an armored vehicle as crowds of Palestinian youths pelted it with stones. There were no Israeli casualties.
The influx of wounded overwhelmed the city’s Najah Hospital, said Ahmad Aswad, the head nurse of the cardiology department.
The 36-year-old medic told The Associated Press that he saw many patients shot in the chest, head and thighs. “They shot to kill,” he said.
In a moment he said will haunt him, he and a colleague carefully extracted a bullet from a 61-year-old man’s heart. After the chaos subsided and they pronounced their patient dead, they looked at the man’s face. It was his colleague’s father, Abdelaziz Ashqar.
His colleague, Elias Ashqar, was overcome and went silent. “It didn’t feel like we were in reality,” Aswad said.
In the Old City of Nablus, people stared at the rubble that had been a large home in the centuries-old marketplace. From one end to the other, shops were riddled with bullets. Parked cars were crushed. Blood stained the cement ruins. Furniture from the destroyed home was scattered among mounds of debris.
Time-stamped security footage widely shared online appeared to show two young men running down a street. Gunshots are heard, and both fall to the ground, with one’s hat flying off his head.
The two men did not appear to be armed, but the video did not show the events that led to the shooting.
Hecht called the video “problematic,” and said the military was looking into it.
Various Palestinian militant groups claimed six of the dead — including the three targeted in the raid — as members. There was no immediate word on whether the others belonged to armed groups. Later, officials said a 66-year-old man had died from tear gas inhalation.
As the bodies were paraded through the crowd on stretchers, thousands of people packed the streets, chanting in support of the militants. Masked men fired into the air.
Israel’s police force said it was beefing up security in the West Bank and east Jerusalem in anticipation of violence.
Last month, Israeli troops killed 10 people in a similar raid in the northern West Bank. In response, Palestinian militants fired rockets from Gaza. The following day, a lone Palestinian gunman opened fire near a synagogue in an east Jerusalem settlement, killing seven people.
Days later, five Palestinian militants were killed in an Israeli arrest raid elsewhere in the West Bank. That was followed by a Palestinian car ramming that killed three Israelis, including two young brothers, in Jerusalem.
The fighting comes at a sensitive time, less than two months after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new hard-line government took office.
The government is dominated by ultranationalists who have pushed for tougher action against Palestinian militants and vowed to entrench Israeli rule in the occupied West Bank. Israeli media have quoted top security officials as expressing concern that this could lead to even more violence as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan approaches.
The Cabinet includes a number of West Bank settler leaders. In a move that could further raise tensions, Yesha, the settlement council, announced that Israeli planning officials had granted approval to nearly 2,000 new homes in settlements across the West Bank. There was no immediate confirmation from the government, but an announcement was expected Thursday.
The Palestinians and most of the international community say settlements built on occupied lands are illegal and obstacles to peace. Over 700,000 settlers now live in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, territories captured by Israel in 1967 and sought by the Palestinians for a future state.
In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US recognizes Israel’s “very real” security concerns, but was also “deeply concerned” about the deaths and injuries from the raid.
He urged both sides to avoid steps that could “inflame tensions,” including the possible approval of new settlements.
The Israeli decision comes in the wake of a UN presidential statement that strongly criticized settlements. The US blocked what would have been a stronger, legally binding council resolution.
American diplomats claimed to have extracted an Israeli pledge to halt unilateral action to block the resolution. The approval of new settlements by Israel would appear to undermine that claim.
The Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, urged the international community “to put an end to these massacres against our people.”
In the Gaza Strip, Abu Obeida, a spokesman for the ruling Hamas militant group, warned that Hamas’ “patience is running out,” he said.
Late Wednesday, Palestinian activists burned tires along Gaza’s frontier with Israel in protest.
Hamas has battled Israel in four wars since seizing control of Gaza in 2007.
Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad Al-Nakhala called the Israeli raid a “huge crime.”
“It is our duty as resistance forces to respond to this crime without hesitation,” he said.
Nearly 60 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, according to an AP tally.
Last year, nearly 150 Palestinians were killed in those areas, making it the deadliest year there since 2004, according to figures by the Israeli rights group B’Tselem. Some 30 people on the Israeli side were killed in Palestinian attacks.

Topics: Israel Palestine Gaza strip

Related

US extremely concerned by levels of violence in Israel and West Bank
Middle-East
US extremely concerned by levels of violence in Israel and West Bank
11 Palestinians killed, scores shot in Israel’s West Bank raid
Middle-East
11 Palestinians killed, scores shot in Israel’s West Bank raid

Latest updates

Italy ‘very worried’ about developments in Tunisia: FM
Italy ‘very worried’ about developments in Tunisia: FM
Yorkshire admit documents deleted in cricket race case
Yorkshire admit documents deleted in cricket race case
Collective Retreats inks deal with NEOM to develop sustainable tourism hub in Trojena
Collective Retreats inks deal with NEOM to develop sustainable tourism hub in Trojena
Tens of millions still use Instagram in Iran despite crackdown: Meta
Tens of millions still use Instagram in Iran despite crackdown: Meta
Egypt records highest-level foreign direct investment  
Egypt records highest-level foreign direct investment  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.