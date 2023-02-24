Part-Arab models Gigi Hadid, Loli Bahia walk the star-studded Prada show in Milan 

DUBAI: Part-Arab models have been taking over the Milan Fashion Week runways, walking for renowned luxury brands.
On Thursday, Dutch Palestinian catwalk star Gigi Hadid and French Algerian model Loli Bahia walked the Prada show.
Hadid, the 27-year-old star, stepped on the runway in a long tailored grey coat layered over a black jumper. She also wore a pair of matching grey shorts, adorned with delicate white three-dimensional flowers, and elevated her look with a pair of pale blue high heels.
Hadid’s makeup was kept minimal, but she donned light pink false lashes.
Meanwhile, Bahia sported a black cropped duffle coat with a structured hood and a calf-length pencil skirt. She wore black heels to match and added a pop of color by wearing yellow false lashes.
US supermodel Kendall Jenner also made an appearance on the runway wearing a camel duffel coat and bright yellow heels.
Some of the region’s It-girls attended the show including Saudi model Hala Abdallah, Romanian Jordanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi, Lebanese influencer Nathalie Fanj, Iraqi bloggers Rania Fawaz and Ola Farahat, Dubai-based fashion influencer Leena Al-Ghouti and Egyptian hijab-wearing model Aya Mohamed.
Other A-list guests included Dua Lipa, Sienna Miller, May Ray Thurman Hawke and Jeon Somi.
The latest Prada collection is designed by co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. Prada said that the pair wanted to give importance to modest, purposeful looks, not just “extreme glamour.’’
There is an emphasis on architecture in the outwear, but with a more feminine touch. Cropped capes with military detailing offered a fresh silhouette, as did duffle coats with unexpected volumes on the back.
Perhaps the most adaptable of the runway looks were the pencil trousers worn with ribbed knitwear and pumps. They were shown in fetching color combinations like pink and seafoam green.
Hadid and Loli are not the only models taking over the runway in Milan.
Moroccan Italian model Malika El-Maslouhi opened the fashion show for Italian fashion label GCDS.
She wore a black leather skirt suit with a yellow shirt and a black tie. She accessorized her look with a bright yellow purse and heels. She opted for a curly retro hairstyle.
“I opened this gorgeous show. LOVED GCDS,” she wrote on Instagram.
Meanwhile, British Moroccan model Nora Attal walked for Italian label Tod’s. She walked the runway in a purple dress, with a high collar, that was clinched at the waist.
Middle Eastern masterpieces in the spotlight at Sotheby’s
Experts from the auction house discuss some of the highlights from the Al-Zayani collection of modern and contemporary art from the region
Updated 24 February 2023
Adam Grundey
DUBAI: On April 25, Sotheby’s will be auctioning a collection of more than 80 modern and contemporary works by Arab artists. All are owned by Bahraini collector Abdulrahman Al-Zayani, “one of the leading collectors in the Middle East,” who, along with his family, has amassed “a multitude of artworks from the historic Islamic world to modern and contemporary international art and design.”
“Exploring myriad themes and mediums, each work represents a different aesthetic whilst tying into a rich thread of cultural heritage,” a press release states.
“It’s an important collection for a few reasons,” Sotheby’s contemporary art specialist Ashkan Baghestani tells Arab News. “First, single-owner sales of modern and contemporary Arab art are quite rare in our region. Secondly, this collector has bridged two worlds, bringing them together with his vision, his taste and his passion. It will speak to the older, more academic collector, but also to a younger one.”
For sales purposes, Baghestani explains, Sotheby’s categorizes “modern” art as being “from the first modern movements in Egypt in the 1920s,” while “contemporary” means “everything from the Eighties to today” — though he stresses that there are some “nuances” and some artists that fall into both camps.
Here, Baghestani and Alexandra Roy, Sotheby’s head of sale for 20th Century Art / Middle East, discuss some of the highlights from the collection, many of which will be exhibited in Dubai from Feb. 28 to March 3.
Abdel Hadi El-Gazzar
‘Untitled’ (Gratzella's Portrait)
The acclaimed Egyptian artist is known for his “surrealist, out-there work,” Roy explains. “But during a short period of a couple of years when he studied in Rome, he shifted his style dramatically and focused on portraits. But there’s only a handful of them.”
That makes this portrait from around 1960 of a young girl called Gratzella, extremely special — one of the works in the collection that, Baghestani says, should attract interest from institutions “because these are early, really important, works that you can’t simply buy on the market.”
“I think there’s something very sweet and very moving about this portrait,” says Roy. “It reminds me a bit of Modigliani.”
When El-Gazzar returned to Egypt, he immersed himself in Sufism, focusing on “religion, people on the fringes of society who believe in these mystical experiences,” Roy explains. “This portrait (was created during) just a short break from that; it’s so unusual for him.”
Fouad Kamel
‘Untitled’ (The Drinker)
Kamel is a seminal figure in the development of modern Arab art, as a founding member of the surrealist Art and Liberty Group — a collection of poets, artists, and writers, many of whom had studied and worked in Europe. When the Second World War began, they returned to Egypt inspired spiritually by the fight against fascism and aesthetically by cubism and surrealism.
“Before, there was this very academic, (classical) European, way of looking at art,” Roy says. “They were breaking away from that. They were very focused on nationalistic issues that were happening, as well as post-war inequality.”
This piece, from 1941, “embodies this entire movement,” Roy explains. “This disfigured body of ‘The Drinker’ is symbolic of the anxiety that was caused by the Second World War, but also by all of the social pressures in Egypt at the time. They’re fighting against the status quo and using surrealism to create these extraordinary, powerful artworks which have a very strong political influence.”
Gazbia Sirry
‘The Garden’
Sirry is, Roy says, “considered one of the best artists of her generation” and this work from 1959 brings together a number of her favorite themes. While there are political aspects to her work — as with many Egyptian artists at the time — Sirry also focused on people’s inner lives. “It’s a very introspective painting,” says Roy. “She’s using a landscape of memories; that’s the best way to read this work.”
The woman on the left of the painting, Roy points out, “looks a bit like a mummy,” evoking the country’s pharaonic works. “A lot of these artists were looking back at pharaonic times, but many were also educated in Europe, so there’s this interesting mixture as they try to forge their own cultural identity. Once you start to read these paintings in that light, you understand they’re so different from anything else: You have these fragments or evocations of what they’ve learned, but also the history and political conditions of their countries. Modernism in Egypt was happening at the same time as a lot of changes, politically. And each artist responds to them differently.
“There’s something very happy about this painting, with the bright pink. And there’s something very unusual in the layout also,” she continues. “It’s not the usual way to present a narrative in Western paintings; you have different scenes happening at different times. And you see that in Islamic miniature painting — different elements of a story placed on a page. This is a bit of a coming-of-age for her; it’s a woman looking internally at her own relationships.”
Hassan Hajjaj
‘Miriam Green’
The Moroccan artist’s vibrant singular style has made him one of the most collectable artists around. This piece demonstrates a different side to Al-Zayani’s taste.
“We’ve been talking about these modern artworks that are imbued with a lot of nationalistic symbolism and history, and then you have someone like Hajjaj, who’s also making a commentary about Orientalism, about the way that people are portrayed — making a statement on media, consumer culture, vanity, all of that. But doing it in a funky, quite playful way,” says Roy.
“What I really like about this collection is that includes some very serious pieces, but also these more fun, playful works that lighten the mood. When you walk into Al-Zayani’s home, though, you see a synergy between them.”
Farid Belkahia
‘Untitled’ (1981)
“Belkahia is by far my favorite Moroccan artist,” says Baghestani. “He’s the one who really revived this idea of craftsmanship in art, which was overlooked after most of these artists came back from Europe having embraced more contemporary practices.”
“He studied in Europe in very rigorous academic conditions, moved back, and then was looking to reinvent how to teach art in a local setting,” says Roy. “So, his focus was very much on craftsmanship — classes that included carpentry, jewelry, and carpet making.”
Each of the characters on this vellum-based work are inspired by Berber iconography, Roy explains, “And he’s looking at phenomena of trance as well. Like El-Gazzar, who was fascinated by Sufism and mysticism, Belkahia’s looking at the way that people use these half-conscious states. This painting evokes that.”
Fahrelnissa Zeid
‘Erbil: Réalités Nouvelles’
Zeid, says Baghestani, had “a fascinating life.” She married into the Hashemite royal family, but was also “one of the most radical female artists from the region.”
Zeid was educated in the West and her work was shown in major European exhibitions from the 1940s onwards. “She fully embraced abstraction at an early age,” Baghestani says. “Her mosaic works, like this one — an extremely rare piece from the early Fifties — look like ancient Byzantine mosaics, but also embrace futurism and abstraction. She had such a three-dimensional mind. When you stand in front of these paintings, they’re incredible. There’s such a depth to them. You’re transported. They’re almost mystical.
“At a time when figuration was prominent, a few artists — and Zeid was one of them — really embraced abstraction,” he continues. “That really wasn’t the trend at the time, but now they’re finally getting the respect and treatment they deserve.”
Recipes for success: Saudi chef Mona Mosly discusses her VOX cinemas collab, the importance of being yourself
Updated 24 February 2023
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: Known for her creative take on classic favorites, Saudi chef Mona Mosly is one of the region’s most recognizable celebrity chefs, renowned for her creative takes on classic favorites.
As well as being a judge on the Arabic-language version of talent show “Top Chef,” Mosly has extensive experience in culinary art, having trained professionally in Switzerland before attending the world-renowned Le Cordon Bleu in London and subsequently honing her craft at restaurants across the Middle East.
In January, Mosly joined forces with VOX Cinemas in Riyadh and Jeddah to curate an expanded menu that features more than 20 dishes, including kibbeh nachos and BBQ chicken bao, Armenian tabbouleh, dukka madani chicken burger, halva cookies with Syrian ice cream, Thai curry salmon and more.
“What I love about this is that (movies) bring people joy,” Mosly tells Arab News. “I believe that I can bring people joy with my food as well. And it’s all about happiness, right? So it’s a beautiful collaboration for me.”
When VOX first reached out, Mosly says, her first thought was to create a menu of cinema food, “with an Arabic or Saudi twist.”
She explains: “I believe that food has to be related to us. It could take us to a beautiful memory. It could remind us of flavors from our childhood and all that.”
One of her favorite dishes on the menu is the kibbeh nachos. “It’s basically kibbeh, but it looks like nachos. Instead of cheddar sauce, I used mohamara sauce, so it gives the same feeling,” she says. “I also love the fish and chips, because it has a very nice story behind it. I like food that can gather different cultures together.”
Here, Mosly takes a trip down memory lane to when she first started her career, and offers advice for amateur chefs.
Q: When you started out as a professional, what was the most-common mistake you made when preparing a dish?
A: When I was working for Leylaty ballroom in Jeddah, I once burned 80 kilos of morels — one of the most expensive mushrooms. But after that, morel became my favorite ingredient. In kitchens — or any job where you work with your hands — if you don't make mistakes, you’ll never learn.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
Be yourself. Food is all about who you are. You translate what you have within you to people.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
Garlic. Or onion. They are the essence of food.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?
After six years of ‘Top Chef,’ believe me, I don’t want to critique anything. I’m done critiquing. I go out to have fun. I’ve reached a place where I don’t want to critique, I just want to enjoy.
What’s the most-common mistake you find restaurants making?
What annoys me the most is when food doesn’t have a taste because the cook didn’t respect the ingredients. I don’t understand how you can end up cooking a dish that doesn’t taste of anything.
When you go out to eat, what’s your favorite cuisine?
It depends. My cheat meal will always be a burger. But if I want to give myself a treat, I'll go for sushi — or Japanese cuisine anyway.
What customer behavior or request most annoys you?
When people like something, they don’t try other stuff. I find that sad, rather than annoying. Why did you like the first thing that you tried? Because you tried it. That’s why you have to try other things too.
What’s your favorite dish to cook and why?
I do enjoy things like rolling warak enab (stuffed vine leaves) or stuff that takes time, because I’m a very fast person. I do everything very quickly. So, I like things that calm me down like baking. I like having to wait.
As a head chef, what are you like in the kitchen? Are you laidback? Or a disciplinarian?
I believe that when you are loved, appreciated and respected, you can do wonders. So, that’s what I try to give to the people I work with. Really, I like to dance, I like to sing, I like to enjoy being with my team. But when something goes wrong, something goes wrong. So, sometimes, I do have to shout.
THE ROUNDUP – 4 pop-culture highlights from across the region
From music videos to artworks, here are four pop-culture highlights from across the region
Updated 24 February 2023
Arab News
Rasha Nahas
‘Habbetek’
The Berlin-based Palestinian artist released the video for this track to coincide with the launch of her album “Amrat,” in late January. The sparse track is, according to a press release, “an urban love story — a situation of confrontation, of relationships existing between airplanes, cities, attachments and disappointments. In a very minimal yet precise arrangement, sentimental echoing synths accompany laid back vocals and fuzzy bass lines.”
Sandmoon
‘Spirals in My Head’
“Lockdowns, economic meltdowns, explosions … with this kind of subject matter, one would expect heavy guitars and angry vocals,” the Lebanese band’s vocalist, Sandra Arslanian tells Arab News. Instead, she says, she went another way. “As if drained and lobotomized by what’s happening, the song explores these themes with delicate, almost distant, vocals telling an unnerving tale.”
Rima Yussef
‘Ahenu Ilayka’
The multi-faceted Lebanese singer has been making waves regionally over the past couple of years, taking on a variety of genres. Her latest track is described in a press release as “a modern beat combined with her sweet angelic voice,” that “takes her listeners to a magic world between 1001 nights and the future.”
Afifa Aleiby
‘Wish Flower’
This piece is part of the Iraqi artist’s upcoming exhibition “Timeless Echoes” at Dubai’s Zawyeh Gallery. A press release describes Alieby’s style as “poetic” mixing “a unique beauty” with “emotional intensity.” Her work is “a reflection of women’s state in society,” although she stresses that she is not making “a feminist statement.”
Saudi filmmakers’ DH’BAB Production aims to bridge culture gap between Hollywood and Saudi Arabia
Updated 23 February 2023
Raffi Boghosian
LOS ANGELES: Saudi filmmakers Hisham Fageeh and Sultan Tamer have decided to take a step toward bridging the culture gap between Hollywood and post-cinema ban Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning film industry.
The pair recently launched their company DH’BAB Production, which provides a platform for Saudi creators to tell stories uniquely rooted in their culture.
“America has a deep history of representing Arabs in a specific way, and other minorities,” Fageeh said in an interview with Arab News. “I don’t necessarily need to change all of Hollywood. I just want to make a tiny, tiny enclave where people are telling authentic stories that are not racist or Orientalist.”
The goal of Fageeh, the comedian and star of “Barakah Meets Barakah,” and his partner – fellow producer Tamer – is to ensure their movies are as entertaining for ardent film fans as for those with little theatre-going experience.
“We’re going to focus on genre stuff. So, a lot of horror, a lot of comedy,” said Fageeh. “The prestige stuff is important. We love it and we know we have friends that are doing it, but we want to make movie going a tradition back home, especially with the cinemas opening up.”
The founders believe that streaming cinema is not enough, and hope that the movies they make can become blockbusters in their home country and popularize theaters as a place for community members to come together.
“Because it’s the only visceral space that exists that is accessible to everyone where you can go and collectively laugh at a film or you can hold your breath at the suspense of a horror or a thriller,” Fageeh explained.
“I really want that to be part of the social and cultural tradition of people in Saudi Arabia,” he added.
According to the website, the company is now working on two productions — “Grave Sin” and “The Tribe” — that are in the development stage.
“Grave Sin” is a horror feature film set in Saudi Arabia that revolves around Aziz, who begrudgingly leaves Japan to console his grieving mother by building her a new house. Paranormal activity will blur the lines between emotional and actual demons haunting him.
“The Tribe” is a Saudi Arabia-set television series centered on a group of Jeddah high schoolers who survived a bus crash in the world’s largest uninterrupted desert, Rub Al-Khali, The Empty Quarter, and must uncover the dark supernatural secrets of an ancient, buried city if they ever hope to go home.
Meet Kuwaiti actress Rawan Mahdi: Breakout star of Netflix’s ‘The Exchange’
The actress says the show offered ‘the first chance to show our identies as Kuwaiti artists’
Updated 23 February 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: Kuwait has long been a stronghold for the dramatic arts in the Gulf region, producing numerous series and plays year after year that often get the Arabian Peninsula talking. With “The Exchange,” Netflix’s latest original series set in the country, Kuwait may have found its first global hit, earning an endorsement from The New York Times along with acclaim from reviewers and audiences both in the Middle East and worldwide.
By telling a female-focused finance story with wit, style, and substance, “The Exchange” may mark the moment that Kuwait’s deep roster of artistic talent finally earns the breakthrough they have long been yearning for — with the dream of telling their stories on the world stage set to become a reality.
“We have an identity that we’ve never had a real chance to show,” Rawan Mahdi, the series’ breakout star, tells Arab News. “This show is the first chance we’ve had to show our identities as Kuwaiti artists. This was the dream that I and many of us have always had. Now, our aspirations are set even higher.”
Mahdi herself, who dominates the show’s screentime through its six episodes, is a major reason why the project — a period piece set in 1987 — works so well. She plays Farida, a recently-divorced single mother whose struggles to provide for her family lead her to the Kuwaiti Stock Exchange. There, she teams up with Munira, a savvy trader also attempting to reshape the broken ‘boys club’ from the inside. Together, they battle the misogyny and biases that hold them back to become forces of nature within the exchange, earning the respect of their peers and the envy of their enemies — all to help their struggling families.
“When I was first approached by the producer, they thought I was suitable for both roles, but I really connected with Farida’s soul. As the story progressed, she came to me more and more, piece by piece. In the first two episodes, she’s very restricted — she’s keeping things on the inside, but as she starts to blossom at the stock exchange, you really see her come to life,” says Mahdi.
Farida, as it turns out, is a not merely a creation of the writers’ imagination. In fact, she is based on the mother of the series’ co-creator Nadia Ahmad, who raised her daughter in the late Eighties in similar circumstances.
It is no surprise, then, that when Mahdi arrived at the premiere, her biggest concern was not what the critics, influential audience members or executives might think. The only feedback she was truly nervous about was that of Ahmad’s mother herself, who was in attendance.
“I was so scared what Nadia’s mom would think,” Mahdi admits. “But when we finally met, what she said to me was truly humbling, and left me speechless. She said to me the most beautiful words that I can’t ever let myself forget.”
Ahmad’s mother approached her after the premiere, watching intently from the front row as Mahdi took the microphone and delivered an impassioned speech about why she felt “The Exchange” was a landmark moment for both Gulf drama and for representation of Khaleeji women.
“She told me how proud she is, and how the representation of Kuwaiti women (in the show) is really beautiful. ‘Watching it, I fell in love with your character. Even the way you speak about it, and hearing the way you speak about my daughter’s project, fills me with pride,’ she said to me,” says Mahdi.
Even Ahmad herself, who did not speak much with Mahdi during production, which Mahdi believes was to allow her the artistic freedom to interpret the role on her own, was wowed by the level of detail that Mahdi put into embodying the role, with a truly transformative physicality that made the character feel real throughout.
“For me, that was possible because Farida and I share the same values — everything we do is for love, to love, and because of love,” says Mahdi. “I was raised in a family that was all about love, especially in my relationship with my dad. So when I found that in Farida, it touched me so much, and it became the thing I latched onto in my performance of her, and the moments when that love shines through were the most special moments for me on set,” Mahdi continues.
It was through her love for her father that Mahdi first discovered her passion for film and television, and first set her goal of becoming an actress. Her father is the renowned Iraqi screenwriter and director Mehdi al-Sayegh, who has lived his whole life in Kuwait.
“He lives his daily life surrounded by art, and he taught me about everything beautiful in life. He showed me great cinema, and would break down how film worked without a goal in mind — just because this is what he was passionate about, and how he raised me,” says Mahdi.
“Cinema and my dad have taught me everything I know about life, and have made me feel like life is fine. It makes sense that I’m an actor now, because I’m so interested in this artform. I love life, but life is not easy. Cinema can make sad moments beautiful, and make beautiful moments shine even brighter,” she continues.
As Mahdi fell in love with film and television from across the world, she quietly wondered why stories like that couldn’t come from Kuwait, hoping for the day she could commit her talents to something she was truly proud of.
‘When this script came to me, it was an absolute joy. It was a one-of-a-kind script in our region; I’d never read anything like it since I started acting,” she says.
“While it follows men and women fighting through the course of their lives in the Eighties, to me it represents the same struggles that I think men and women in Kuwait are having today. Now, all of us are struggling to find our passion, struggling to do what we love or achieve what we want.
“I was so inspired that this captured Kuwait both then and now. I wish it had come earlier, but I’m glad it came now,” Mahdi continues.
She truly saw what makes “The Exchange” so special at the premiere, as she looked behind her as the screening ended and saw the faces of all those in the audience.
“What I saw in people’s eyes was really something I’d never seen before. It was really overwhelming — coming from the closest people in my life, to total strangers, to the people I work with,” Mahdi says. “There was something in their eyes that was so proud, and so real. People looked at me, especially my friends, like I had given them hope. That was magical for me. That was true beauty.”