Where We Are Going Today: Mamo Michelangelo, French and Italian dishes in Riyadh

Diners at Mamo Michelangelo can be forgiven for thinking they are at the center of an Italian work of art.
Located in the Al-Faisaliah Hotel, in the heart of Riyadh, Mamo offers an amazing experience for both lunch or dinner.
The restaurant’s food is influenced by French and Italian traditions, and combines old family recipes with seasonal Mamo specialties.
A menu of fine Italian cuisine features dishes such as a creamy burrata from Naples, a lamb shoulder cooked to perfection in the wood-fired oven, seabass and a succulent chicken, as well as signature dishes such as truffle focaccia and truffle ravioli.
Traditional tiramisu and lemon tart are available for dessert.
Diners can enjoy a five-star meal in an authentic setting adorned with vintage items, with creative touches that give the restaurant’s plates and windows an Italian flair.
Outdoor and indoor seating are available , as well as free Wi-Fi and valet parking, which is convenient for this busy area of the capital.
The restaurant offers special set menus for every occasion, including a Valentine's offering.
Desserts also include a gelato selection, a platter of favorites such as tiramisu, Sicilian cheesecake, lemon tarte and creme brulee, and a choice of sorbets.
Recipes for success: Saudi chef Mona Mosly discusses her VOX cinemas collab, the importance of being yourself
Updated 24 February 2023
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: Known for her creative take on classic favorites, Saudi chef Mona Mosly is one of the region’s most recognizable celebrity chefs, renowned for her creative takes on classic favorites.
As well as being a judge on the Arabic-language version of talent show “Top Chef,” Mosly has extensive experience in culinary art, having trained professionally in Switzerland before attending the world-renowned Le Cordon Bleu in London and subsequently honing her craft at restaurants across the Middle East.
In January, Mosly joined forces with VOX Cinemas in Riyadh and Jeddah to curate an expanded menu that features more than 20 dishes, including kibbeh nachos and BBQ chicken bao, Armenian tabbouleh, dukka madani chicken burger, halva cookies with Syrian ice cream, Thai curry salmon and more.
“What I love about this is that (movies) bring people joy,” Mosly tells Arab News. “I believe that I can bring people joy with my food as well. And it’s all about happiness, right? So it’s a beautiful collaboration for me.”
When VOX first reached out, Mosly says, her first thought was to create a menu of cinema food, “with an Arabic or Saudi twist.”
She explains: “I believe that food has to be related to us. It could take us to a beautiful memory. It could remind us of flavors from our childhood and all that.”
One of her favorite dishes on the menu is the kibbeh nachos. “It’s basically kibbeh, but it looks like nachos. Instead of cheddar sauce, I used mohamara sauce, so it gives the same feeling,” she says. “I also love the fish and chips, because it has a very nice story behind it. I like food that can gather different cultures together.”
Here, Mosly takes a trip down memory lane to when she first started her career, and offers advice for amateur chefs.
Q: When you started out as a professional, what was the most-common mistake you made when preparing a dish?
A: When I was working for Leylaty ballroom in Jeddah, I once burned 80 kilos of morels — one of the most expensive mushrooms. But after that, morel became my favorite ingredient. In kitchens — or any job where you work with your hands — if you don't make mistakes, you’ll never learn.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
Be yourself. Food is all about who you are. You translate what you have within you to people.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
Garlic. Or onion. They are the essence of food.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?
After six years of ‘Top Chef,’ believe me, I don’t want to critique anything. I’m done critiquing. I go out to have fun. I’ve reached a place where I don’t want to critique, I just want to enjoy.
What’s the most-common mistake you find restaurants making?
What annoys me the most is when food doesn’t have a taste because the cook didn’t respect the ingredients. I don’t understand how you can end up cooking a dish that doesn’t taste of anything.
When you go out to eat, what’s your favorite cuisine?
It depends. My cheat meal will always be a burger. But if I want to give myself a treat, I'll go for sushi — or Japanese cuisine anyway.
What customer behavior or request most annoys you?
When people like something, they don’t try other stuff. I find that sad, rather than annoying. Why did you like the first thing that you tried? Because you tried it. That’s why you have to try other things too.
What’s your favorite dish to cook and why?
I do enjoy things like rolling warak enab (stuffed vine leaves) or stuff that takes time, because I’m a very fast person. I do everything very quickly. So, I like things that calm me down like baking. I like having to wait.
As a head chef, what are you like in the kitchen? Are you laidback? Or a disciplinarian?
I believe that when you are loved, appreciated and respected, you can do wonders. So, that’s what I try to give to the people I work with. Really, I like to dance, I like to sing, I like to enjoy being with my team. But when something goes wrong, something goes wrong. So, sometimes, I do have to shout.
Where We Are Going Today: TATEL offers distinct Spanish flavor in Diriyah, Riyadh
Some of the most mouthwatering foods that you will find at Tatel are the semola risotto with grated truffle, the oysters, and the fried eggs with red tuna tartare
Updated 19 February 2023
Rahaf Jambi
Tatel, a Spanish restaurant backed by sports stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Nadal, is now open in Diriyah, Riyadh.
Bujairi Terrace, where Tatel is located, is a premium dining hotspot that offers exceptional views of the Kingdom’s most important historical and cultural icon, Turaif.
Tatel serves up a delectable selection of Spanish haute cuisine together with inventive mocktails and drinks to create a singular sensory experience.
Their carefully curated gastronomic selection offers a distinct Spanish flavor. The superior customer service, live music ambiance and specialty drinks create a well-rounded experience for people who appreciate good food, good music and good company.
Everyone can find something to enjoy on the Tatel Diriyah menu. Start with a classic gazpacho soup and crispy eggplant with honey sabayon and progress to the main course with chicken and mushroom cannelloni if you’re in the mood for pasta or the fish of the day, the grilled sea bass. Meat lovers should try the grilled slow-cooked beef ribs or national T-bone steak.
Some of the most mouthwatering foods that you will find at Tatel are the semola risotto with grated truffle, the oysters, and the fried eggs with red tuna tartare.
The best way to end the evening is with something sweet. Don’t miss Tatel’s famous cheesecake, sticky toffee pudding or authentic torrija, a Spanish sticky bread pudding. A selection of ice cream and sorbets is also available if you want something chilled.
The founding partners of Tatel wanted people everywhere to experience authentic Spanish flavors. The dream came true in 2014 with the inauguration of Tatel Madrid, a well-known restaurant in the city and the group’s flagship, which was followed by other openings in the most upscale districts of the world’s major capitals.
MULTAN: In one of the oldest cities in South Asia, preparing the sweet delicacy known as Sohan Halwa would usually take 35-year-old Muhammad Fayyaz hours at a time.
His routine involves a lot of stirring in a barely ventilated kitchen, before the brown mixture cools off and becomes thick enough for other workers to pack them into shiny tin boxes for sale. When one batch is complete, Fayyaz moves on to another.
“It takes us a maximum of four to five hours to prepare this,” Fayyaz said.
The confection, he said, is a blend of corn flour, sugar, cardamom, and desi ghee, or clarified butter. They are usually topped with dried fruits, which adds texture and flavor to the sweet and thick dish.
The Pakistani city of Multan, located in the southern part of Punjab province, has seen its fair share of history dating back thousands of years, including the time when it was conquered by Alexander the Great.
Today, Multan has also garnered a reputation for its world-famous mangoes and traditional dessert Sohan Halwa, which are sold in many shops across the city.
Some establishments, such as Ahmad Sohan Halwa, Hafiz Ka Multani Sohan Halwa, and Al-Khair Sweets and Bakers, have been in business for decades and see hundreds of visitors daily who are eager to get a taste of the popular sweets.
The dessert known throughout Pakistan has also gained a reputation in the Middle East, said Ahmad Ali, who manages local business Ahmad Multani Sohan Halwa and Falooda Shop.
Millions of Pakistanis live in Middle East countries including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and they would get requests from their employers to return with Sohan Halwa after a trip back home, Ali said.
“(Sohan Halwa) is very popular among Arabs in their countries,” he told Arab News.
Muhammad Farooq, 24, said he would often get the dessert as gifts for friends and relatives traveling to Saudi Arabia.
“Whenever a relative of ours goes to Saudi Arabia for Umrah or Hajj, we always send this as a gift to them,” Farooq told Arab News.
Sohan Halwa has grown increasingly popular as a gift item and is enjoyed throughout the year, but even more so during winter.
“All things that are useful and beneficial for your health are found in this halwa,” Rashid Qazi, a 42-year-old customer at one of the shops, told Arab News.
“It is made here with particular care and preparation, and is very popular around the world as well,” Qazi said. “It is a gift of Multan.”
Ramla Terraza takes visitors on a tasting journey through the international flavors of Argentina, Japan and Australia.
Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News
Jones the Grocer, which is a restaurant and shop in the Ramla Terraza zone, offers those visiting the area during Riyadh Calendar the most delicious dishes, boasting distinctive Australian tastes and made from the finest ingredients.
Another of its attractions is its cheese room, where customers can view and buy many types of the delicious product.
Jones the Grocer is the perfect place for special meals. It contains many sections, including freshly baked goods and specialty coffees, in addition to stocking imported produce to satisfy the desires of its customers.
Indoor and outdoor seating areas make visiting the restaurant a memorable experience.
Highlights from the menu include grilled Atlantic salmon, beef tenderloin with veal juice, and an award-winning burger with wagyu beef, which is made even more mouthwatering with the addition of crispy onion rings, and is the most popular dish among customers.
There is also a range of refreshing drinks, and desserts including chocolate brownies.
Meals of distinctive character are presented to reflect the culture of the countries, with modern seating areas and live musical performances adding to the experience.
Reservations can be made through The Chefs app.
The General Entertainment Authority launched the Riyadh Calendar last month and it continues until the middle of March.
It offers visitors to the city the opportunity to attend a variety of events, including concerts and other top entertainment.
The Groves, Boulevard World, Boulevard Riyadh City and other zones feature a variety of activities and attractions for all the family, with different opening times.
Recipes for success: Chef Sara Aqel offers advice and a tasty panelle recipe
Updated 19 February 2023
Adam Grundey
DUBAI: Sara Aqel was born and raised in Jordan by her Palestinian parents. Food, she says, has always been a major part of her life.
“My mom’s a very warm person and she loved playing host. The house was never empty. I think most people in the Levant would agree that food is the center of everything. At funerals, you’ll have everyone crying, but a couple of them are crying and planning what to cook for everyone else. At weddings, we think about what’s on the buffet or what’s for dessert a lot more than we think about the dress or the shoes. So, just organically, food was where I found comfort.
“Curiosity played a big role too,” she continues. “Seeing a cake turn from a batter into a sponge and not understanding how that trick worked. ‘What’s happening?’ So I started reading more and more about it.”
At 18, Aqel headed to culinary school in Switzerland, then landed a prestigious internship in Hong Kong, and eventually made her way to Dubai.
Here, Aqel discusses experimenting, the joy of dough and the power of love, and provides a delicious panelle recipe.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs cooking at home?
Taste it. Sometimes you think ‘It looks the same as last time I made it, so it must be OK.’ But you have to taste it. I mean, cooking at home is different — in a restaurant you have the pressure: You don’t want someone’s first impression to be that you’ve made a mistake. But when you’re cooking at home, you can take some risks: If you want to put chocolate in your risotto, do it. It’s no big deal. When I was cooking at home, I’d experiment and try dishes out on my parents. Sometimes they sucked, but my dad would just laugh and say, ‘This is great. But let’s never do it again.’
Is there a single ingredient that can improve any dish?
Love. If you put your heart into it, it always works. No matter how difficult you’re finding it. If you treat it like one of those relationships where you really love the person and you don’t want to break up — you want to keep trying — that’ll make it work.
I like Levantine cuisine, for sure; it’s healthy and it’s earthy. And Japanese. The Levantine feeds my soul and nourishes my body. The Japanese moves my entire palate; my brain eats it with me. [Laughs.] And bakeries too. I could eat cake any time of day.
What’s your favorite dish to cook?
I really enjoy making pizzas. I like the combination of bread and something else — savory or sweet. I always have pizza dough in the fridge, so sometimes, especially if I’m in a hurry, I’ll make a pizza. It takes five minutes, but it stays in your heart for a full day. I really enjoy making things with dough — but with my hands, not a machine. I like handling the dough itself.
Yes I do. And then I like to eat it. I like to feel it twice. [Laughs.]
What customer request most annoys you?
To customize a dish — unless it’s for dietary needs. I feel like we’ve put a lot of effort into our menu and there are a lot of options for everyone. We’ve covered all areas. Actually, it doesn’t annoy me, it just kind of breaks my heart a little. I’m a very emotional person; I get attached to the food I make. So I feel like they’re telling me, “Your son’s hair isn’t nice. You should shave it.” I’m, like, “Whyyyy?”
Chef Sara’s Panelle
Panelle dough
INGREDIENTS: 300g chickpeas; 900g water; 10g chopped parsley; salt to taste
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Warm the water in a pot
2. Gradually add chickpea flour, mixing constantly with a whisk until the mixture is firm and lump-free
3. Add parsley and salt
4. Spread mixture on a tray lined with 5mm baking paper
5. Keep in the fridge for a day to dry out
6. Remove dough and cut into equal rectangles
7. Fry at 200c for two minutes
8. Serve with tzatziki mix
Tzatziki mix
INGREDIENTS: 300g Greek yoghurt; 100g cucumber; 1 garlic clove; 15g dill; 6ml white vinegar; 20ml olive oil; salt and pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Grate cucumber and strain all the water using a cheese cloth