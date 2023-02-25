Iran still seeking to kill Donald Trump, general says

You are here

Former US President Donald Trump had ordered Tehran strike in response to attacks on US interests in Iraq that his administration blamed on Iran. (File/AFP)
  • Tehran has repeatedly vowed to avenge the killing of top commander Qasem Soleimani
TEHRAN: An Iranian general warned his country is still seeking to kill former US president Donald Trump and his secretary of state Mike Pompeo in revenge for assassinating top commander Qasem Soleimani.
Tehran has repeatedly vowed to avenge the killing of Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ foreign operations, in a US drone strike on Baghdad airport in January 2020.
“We hope we can kill Trump, Pompeo, (former US general Kenneth) McKenzie and the military commanders who gave the order” to kill Soleimani, General Amirali Hajjizadeh, the Guards’ aerospace unit commander, said on television late Friday.
Trump had ordered the strike in response to a number of attacks on US interests in Iraq that his administration blamed on Iran.
Days later, Iran retaliated by firing missiles at a US air base in Iraq that housed US troops. None were killed, but Washington said dozens suffered traumatic brain damage.
The United States and its allies have repeatedly expressed concerns about Iran’s ballistic missile program as well as its “destabilising” role in the Middle East.
In his televised remarks, Hajjizadeh said Iran was “now able to hit American ships at a distance of 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles).”
“We have set this limit of 2,000 kilometers out of respect for the Europeans and we hope that the Europeans show themselves worthy of this respect,” the Iranian general said.
On Saturday, Iranian state television aired video of what it said was a newly unveiled “Paveh cruise missile with a range of 1,650 kilometers (1,025 miles)” developed by the Guards.
The official broadcaster reported on Friday that Iran was likely to provide Syria with the 15-Khordad surface-to-air missile system to “reinforce” its defensive capabilities.

AU condemns Tunisia’s ‘shocking’ statement on migrants

AU condemns Tunisia’s ‘shocking’ statement on migrants
Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

AU condemns Tunisia’s ‘shocking’ statement on migrants

AU condemns Tunisia’s ‘shocking’ statement on migrants
  • President Kais Saied sparked an outcry after saying “hordes” of sub-Saharan African migrants were causing crime
Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

NAIROBI, Kenya: The African Union has condemned remarks by Tunisia’s president directed at migrants in his country from elsewhere on the continent and warned against “racialized hate speech” that could bring harm.
President Kais Saied sparked an outcry this week after saying “hordes” of sub-Saharan African migrants were causing crime and posed a demographic threat in Tunisia.
Saied later sought to reassure “legal” migrants they were welcome but doubled down on claims that those illegally in Tunisia were changing the composition of the country.
In a statement, the AU Commission said it had called Tunisia’s representative for an urgent meeting to register “deep shock and concern at the form and substance” of the remarks on behalf of the continent-wide bloc.
“The Chairperson of the African Union Commission H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat strongly condemns the shocking statement issued by Tunisian authorities targeting fellow Africans which go against the letter and the spirit of our Organization and founding principles,” read the statement issued Friday.
Faki said AU member states were obligated “to treat all migrants with dignity, wherever they come from, refrain from racialized hate speech that could bring people to harm, and prioritize their safety and human rights.”
Tunisian rights groups accused Saied of hate speech but the president said those accusing him of racism “want division and discord and seek to damage our relations with our brothers.”
Saied, who has seized almost total power since a dramatic July 2021 move against parliament, urged his national security council on Tuesday to take “urgent measures” to tackle irregular migration.
According to official figures quoted by the FTDES, Tunisia, which has a population of some 12 million, is home to more than 21,000 citizens from sub-Saharan African countries, most of them having arrived in an irregular situation.
np/fb

Quake-prone Istanbul not at heightened risk: expert

Quake-prone Istanbul not at heightened risk: expert
Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

Quake-prone Istanbul not at heightened risk: expert

Quake-prone Istanbul not at heightened risk: expert
Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

ISTANBUL: Fears of another major earthquake have been rekindled in Istanbul since the February 6 disaster that hit Turkiye and Syria, but a prominent Turkish seismologist has reassured the risk “hasn’t increased.”
“The risk hasn’t increased because we are talking about completely different systems,” Dogan Kalafat, the director of the Kandilli Observatory’s Earthquake-Tsunami Monitoring Center in Istanbul, told AFP.
Turkiye’s most populated city is situated near the North Anatolian Fault while the recent 7.8-magnitude quake that killed 43,500 people occurred along another fault in the country’s southeast, Kalafat explained.
Still, the 16 million residents of Istanbul, a city that spreads over two continents and has seen skyscrapers mushroom in recent years, are wondering if they’re ready for the “Big One.”
“I’d like to say it, but sadly, it’s a very big city with too many poorly constructed buildings,” said Kalafat, who has denounced using low-quality cement and building on “soft soils.”
While waiting for a large-scale quake, “we must make good use of the time. We must build earthquake-proof houses on solid soil. It’s the most important precaution to take,” the seismologist stressed.
At the observatory, seismologists take turns every eight hours watching a series of computer screens monitoring potential tremors.
In front of them, on a wall at least five meters (16 feet) tall, a giant screen provides real-time readings from 260 seismic stations across the country.
“Nine thousand aftershocks have taken place in Turkiye since February 6,” which is more than “seven or eight times normal,” Kalafat said.
On one of the desks, a laminated map shows the North Anatolian Fault, which crosses the Sea of Marmara, only “15 to 17 kilometers” from the southern shores of Istanbul, Kalafat said.
In 2001, two years after a 7.4-magnitude quake left 17,000 people dead in northwest Turkiye, Kalafat calculated a 65 percent probability that a quake with a magnitude above 7 would occur before 2030 in the same region — which includes Istanbul.
The risk climbed to 75 percent in 50 years and 95 percent in 90 years.
“These statistics are still relevant,” said Kalafat, adding: “even with the technology of today, it is impossible to predict an earthquake.”
“We can indicate, with a certain margin of error, where an earthquake can occur and what magnitude it can be, but we can’t know when it will occur,” he said.
The Kandilli Observatory has developed an early warning system “but Istanbul is too close to the fault line” for a system to be effective, Kalafat said.
On one of the desks, sitting between two screens, is a black telephone with two red labels with the public disaster management agency’s acronym, allowing scientists to send an alert for a major earthquake.
The early warning could win “a maximum of seven or eight seconds” — not enough time to allow inhabitants to get to safety.
In comparison, the telephonic warning system in Japan’s Tohoku region, which was struck by a devastating earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, buys the public 45 seconds.
“There, you can send a message warning citizens, but we don’t have this possibility here,” he said.

Key Hezbollah financier arrested in Bucharest: Authorities

Mohammad Ibrahim Bazzi. (Photo/social media)
Mohammad Ibrahim Bazzi. (Photo/social media)
Updated 25 February 2023
AP

Key Hezbollah financier arrested in Bucharest: Authorities

Mohammad Ibrahim Bazzi. (Photo/social media)
  • Daniel J. Kafafian, acting head of the Drug Enforcement Administration in New Jersey, said the defendants “attempted to provide continued financial assistance to Hezbollah, a foreign terrorist organization responsible for death and destruction”
Updated 25 February 2023
AP

NEW YORK: A Lebanese and Belgian citizen considered a key financier of the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah was arrested Friday in Bucharest, Romania’s capital, federal authorities said.
Mohammad Ibrahim Bazzi, 58, who was labeled a “global terrorist” by the United States in 2018 when $10 million was offered for information about his whereabouts, has funneled millions of dollars to Hezbollah over the years, authorities said.
US Attorney Breon Peace in Brooklyn said the extradition of Bazzi and Lebanese citizen Talal Chahine, 78, was sought on charges contained in an indictment returned last month in Brooklyn federal court.
“Mohammad Bazzi thought that he could secretly move hundreds of thousands of dollars from the United States to Lebanon without detection by law enforcement,” Peace said in a release. “Today’s arrest proves that Bazzi was wrong.”
Charges lodged against Bazzi and Chahine included conspiracy to cause US individuals to conduct unlawful transactions with a global terrorist and money laundering conspiracy. It was unclear who will represent the men when they arrive in the United States.
Daniel J. Kafafian, acting head of the Drug Enforcement Administration in New Jersey, said the defendants “attempted to provide continued financial assistance to Hezbollah, a foreign terrorist organization responsible for death and destruction.”
Romanian law enforcement authorities took Bazzi into custody after he arrived in Bucharest on Friday, according to the release announcing his arrest.
Authorities said Bazzi and Chahine conspired to force or induce an individual in the US to liquidate their interests in some real estate assets in Michigan and covertly transfer hundreds of thousands of dollars in proceeds out of the US to Bazzi and Chahine in Lebanon.
The men were caught on recorded conversations proposing numerous ways to conceal from US law enforcement officials that Bazzi was the source and destination of the proceeds of the sale and that the men were involved, authorities said.

 

Iran boasts of new long-range cruise missile

Iran boasts of new long-range cruise missile
Updated 25 February 2023
Reuters

Iran boasts of new long-range cruise missile

Iran boasts of new long-range cruise missile
  • IRGC aerospace chief says quest to kill Trump, Pompeo still on
  • Iranian leaders have often vowed to avenge the  US assassination of IRGC chierf Soleimani
Updated 25 February 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran has developed a cruise missile with a range of 1,650 km (1,025 miles), a top Revolutionary Guards commander said on Friday, in a move likely to raise Western concerns after Russia’s use of Iranian drones in the Ukraine war.
Separately, Amirali Hajjizadeh, the head of the Revolutionary Guards aerospace force, also spoke of Iran’s often repeated threat to avenge the US killing of a top Iranian commander, saying “We are looking to kill (former US President Donald) Trump.”
“Our cruise missile with a range of 1,650 km has been added to the missile arsenal of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Hajjizadeh, told state TV.
The television broadcast what it said was the first footage showing the new Paveh cruise missile.
Hajjizadeh said Iran did not intend to kill “poor soldiers” when it launched a ballistic missile attack on US-led forces in Iraq days after Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in 2020 in Baghdad.
“God willing, we are looking to kill Trump. (Former Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo ... and military commanders who issued the order (to kill Soleimani) should be killed,” Hajjizadeh said in the television interview.
Iranian leaders have often vowed to avenge Soleimani in strong terms.
Iran has expanded its missile program, particularly its ballistic missiles, in defiance of opposition from the United States and expressions of concern by European countries. Tehran says the program is purely defensive and of a deterrent nature.
Iran has said it had supplied Moscow with drones before the war in Ukraine. Russia has used the drones to target power stations and civilian infrastructure.
In November, the Pentagon said the United States was skeptical of reports quoting Hajjizadeh as saying Iran had developed a hypersonic ballistic missile. 

Palestinian nurse spots own father among dying casualties from Israel raid

Palestinian nurse spots own father among dying casualties from Israel raid
Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

Palestinian nurse spots own father among dying casualties from Israel raid

Palestinian nurse spots own father among dying casualties from Israel raid
  • Ashqar said his father Abdel Aziz, 65, had been returning from prayers in the Old City when he was caught up in the Israeli incursion
Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

NABLUS, Palestinian Territories: When Israel conducted its deadliest raid in the occupied West Bank in almost two decades this week, a young Palestinian nurse rushed to help.
As critical case after critical case succumbed to their wounds, Elias Al-Ashqar, 25, let out a blood-curdling roar.
“My father! My father,” he screamed, as he realized his dad was among the 11 people killed in the raid on the flashpoint city of Nablus.
“I was on my regular shift in the hospital on Wednesday morning. I was busy with a group of medical students from An-Najah University,” Ashqar told AFP.
It was then that the emergency department alarm bell sounded, warning of multiple incoming casualties, an increasingly frequent occurrence amid the growing violence of recent months.
As he entered, he saw two people on opposite beds. “The doctors were trying to resuscitate them,” he told AFP, tears welling in his eyes.
“I helped the doctors with the first patient. He was young but soon died, so I tried to help save the life of the second man without looking at his face.
“The doctors were trying to resuscitate him, so I left them to help other cases... but I had a strange feeling the second wounded man belonged to me.
“I ran back and asked about him, and they told me that he had been martyred, so I subconsciously pulled back the curtain, and discovered that the martyr was my father.”
Ashqar said his father Abdel Aziz, 65, had been returning from prayers in the Old City when he was caught up in the Israeli incursion. He said his father was unarmed.
Recent clashes in Nablus are at least partly the result of the emergence of a new militant group in the city dubbed the Lions’ Den, that claims to rise above traditional factional loyalties and has been blamed for a number of attacks on Israeli targets.
Israel said Wednesday’s raid targeted two Lions’ Den members, as well as a member of the Islamic Jihad militant group.
As young men lined up to offer their condolences on Friday, Ashqar said his father had simply been going about his everyday life and lamented the prospects of ever winning justice for him.
“I don’t know whether the Palestinian person is different to the European or American person,” he said.
“We just wish we could have a life, we just want a life.”

 

