Milan goalkeeper Maignan back after five months, says Pioli

Milan goalkeeper Maignan back after five months, says Pioli
AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli during their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Tottenham Hotspur at San Siro, Milan on Feb. 14, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

Milan goalkeeper Maignan back after five months, says Pioli

Milan goalkeeper Maignan back after five months, says Pioli
  • France international Maignan suffered a calf injury in Les Bleus' 2-0 win over Austria in the Nations League in September
  • "Tomorrow Mike will play in goal," Pioli told reporters ahead of Sunday's match
Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

ROME: Mike Maignan will return as AC Milan goalkeeper for this weekend’s Serie A clash with Atalanta after five months out injured, coach Stefano Pioli said on Saturday.
France international Maignan suffered a calf injury in Les Bleus’ 2-0 win over Austria in the Nations League in September, causing him to miss out on the World Cup as Hugo Lloris’ deputy.
His last match for Milan was the champions’ home defeat to league leaders Napoli a few days before.
“Tomorrow Mike will play in goal,” Pioli told reporters ahead of Sunday’s match.
“He was the best goalkeeper last season, he has given us so much in all sorts of situations. He hasn’t played for five months but he’s doing well both physically and mentally.
“He’s been like a caged lion, he’s very motivated.”
Maignan, 27, was one of the stars of Milan’s charge to a first Serie A title since 2011 last season and had been performing well before his injury.
He will have two matches to return to his best form before Milan travel to London next month for the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie with Tottenham Hotspur.
Pioli has already conceded that Milan’s title defense is over as they sit 18 points behind Napoli in fourth, with a fight on their hands for a place in next season’s Champions League.

Topics: AC Milan Stefano Piolo Mike Maignan Italian Serie A

Updated 44 min 52 sec ago
AFP

Arsenal extend lead, Leeds climb out of bottom three

Arsenal extend lead, Leeds climb out of bottom three
  • The Gunners snapped a four-game winless streak with two late goals at Aston Villa last week to take back control of the title race
Updated 44 min 52 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Arsenal opened up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League thanks to a 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday as Leeds beat Southampton 1-0 to give new boss Javi Gracia a winning start.

The Gunners snapped a four-game winless streak with two late goals at Aston Villa last week to take back control of the title race.

Mikel Arteta’s men needed no such drama at the King Power and should have run out far more convincing winners.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was handed the captain’s armband by Arteta as a show of support for Ukraine to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the defender’s homeland.

Eddie Nketiah was dropped in Arteta’s other big call, but the Spaniard’s decision to start both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard paid dividends.

Trossard had a brilliant first half strike into the top corner controversially ruled out by a VAR review for a foul by Ben White on Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward.

But Martinelli was not to be denied one minute into the second period when he coolly slotted home from Trossard’s pass.

Bukayo Saka had a second goal ruled out for offside as Arsenal failed to turn their domination into a more convincing scoreline.

Leeds had not won a league game since before the World Cup break, a run which saw Jesse Marsch sacked.

But they snapped that streak in a clash between the bottom two before kick-off at Elland Road.

Junior Firpo scored the only goal 13 minutes from time to lift Leeds out of the relegation zone.

West Ham were the other big winners of the day in the battle to beat the drop as four goals in the final 20 minutes potentially saved David Moyes’ job in a 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

According to reports this week, the former Manchester United manager faced the sack if the Hammers lost.

Two goals in three minutes from Danny Ings transformed the mood around the London Stadium before Declan Rice and Michail Antonio sealed West Ham’s second league win since October.

Everton slipped back into the bottom three after losing 2-0 at home to Aston Villa.

Ollie Watkins’ penalty and Emi Buendia’s strike condemned Sean Dyche to a first home defeat since taking charge of the Toffees.

Topics: Arsenal english Premier League Leicester City

Newcastle boosted by Almiron contract extension, return of Guimaraes and Willock for cup final

Newcastle boosted by Almiron contract extension, return of Guimaraes and Willock for cup final
Updated 25 February 2023
Arab News

Newcastle boosted by Almiron contract extension, return of Guimaraes and Willock for cup final

Newcastle boosted by Almiron contract extension, return of Guimaraes and Willock for cup final
  • Selection dilemma for Eddie Howe as he could drop Allan Saint-Maximin for Carabao Cup final clash with Manchester United
Updated 25 February 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United have received a double boost ahead of the Carabao Cup final with Manchester United.

Top scorer Miguel Almiron has been rewarded for his goal-laden 2022-23 form with a new three-and-a-half-year contract, announced on the eve of the League Cup showpiece at Wembley on Sunday.

And on the fitness front, Eddie Howe’s midfield options have not only been boosted by the return from suspension of Bruno Guimaraes, but also Joe Willock, who has been pictured training having appeared to shake off a hamstring problem which kept him out of last weekend’s Premier League loss to Liverpool.

The return of Willock poses a selection dilemma for Howe, who could opt to trade out Allan Saint-Maximin and solidify down the left after shipping two goals to the Reds last weekend. He could also switch Alexander Isak for second top scorer Callum Wilson.

One player certain of a place in the side, however, is Almiron.

The Paraguayan has been a key component in United’s rise this campaign, netting 10 goals in his 23 top flight games to date, an incredible tally when compared against his nine goals in the previous three years in the competition.

And the club have moved to secure the 29-year-old to a longer-term deal — much to the delight of the player.

He said: “I am very happy to sign a new contract with Newcastle.

“I felt at home at Newcastle from the beginning. I’ve felt very welcomed and I feel like part of the family, so I am very happy to stay here and I am going to keep giving everything on the pitch to thank the people of Newcastle.

“The truth is that I've worked really hard since I came to Newcastle to improve my level and to be where I am at the moment, and I also thank the staff and my teammates, who have helped me a lot during these four years,” Almiron added. “I think this is a reward for that hard work and I am very happy.

“On Sunday, we have a very important match and while the new contract makes me really happy, the most important thing is that we celebrate this contract with a victory,” he said.

Almiron has made more than 150 appearances for the Magpies since signing in January 2019 in a deal worth about $25 million.

Signed from Atlanta United, Almiron has won both the Premier League Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards for October this season.

Head coach Eddie Howe said: “Miggy is a hugely important part of our squad on and off the pitch and I’m very pleased to see his contribution acknowledged in this way. I’m delighted we’ll continue our journey together.”

Topics: Newcastle United Carabao Cup Manchester United

Klopp urges Liverpool to keep pace with rivals’ spending

Klopp urges Liverpool to keep pace with rivals’ spending
Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

Klopp urges Liverpool to keep pace with rivals' spending

Klopp urges Liverpool to keep pace with rivals’ spending
  • After nearly winning the quadruple last season, the Reds now look in need of a major overhaul
  • Liverpool are languishing in eighth place in the league and their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League via a top four finish look bleak
Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool’s owners that his struggling side must keep pace with their rivals’ spending in the summer transfer window.

Klopp’s side travel to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday looking to bounce back from a chastening 5-2 defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 first leg at Anfield.

Liverpool are languishing in eighth place in the Premier League and their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League via a top four finish are hanging by a slender thread.

After nearly winning the quadruple last season, the Reds now look in need of a major overhaul and Klopp acknowledged they have work to do in the next transfer window.

However, the departure of sporting director Julian Ward this summer and the potential loss of Champions League revenue could hinder Klopp’s hopes of matching the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle, Manchester City and Manchester United in the race for new recruits.

“It’s not helpful (losing out on the Champions League). Money always has an impact. Of course it is influential but this is a summer where we have to be in the market, definitely,” Klopp said.

“I am sorry that we cannot guarantee the Champions League at this moment but it’s not done yet, we will fight for it, so we don’t have to talk about it as though it is not possible.”

He added: “My job is to make it 100 percent clear what we need from a sports point of view and then other people are responsible for giving us the resources or whatever. I have nothing to do with that.

“We built a stand and a training ground and the club is in a really good place but around us a few people are speeding up a little bit and you cannot ignore that.”

Earlier this week, Liverpool’s principal owner John W Henry confirmed the club had not been put up for sale by his Fenway Sports Group, who are looking for external investment.

Klopp hopes that means he will get backing in the transfer market.

“I am optimistic when he is optimistic because it is his business. I am not involved in the search for investors,” added Klopp.

“I always have the same say. I cannot decide, at all, about money. Not about one penny. It is always the same.”

Topics: Jurgen Klopp Liverpool UCL English Premier League (EPL)

Solomon plays super-sub again as Fulham rescue Wolves draw

Solomon plays super-sub again as Fulham rescue Wolves draw
Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

Solomon plays super-sub again as Fulham rescue Wolves draw

Solomon plays super-sub again as Fulham rescue Wolves draw
  • Relegation candidates at the start of the campaign, sixth-placed Fulham have been one of the season’s biggest surprises
  • They remain firmly in contention to qualify for the Europa League
Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

LONDON: Manor Solomon extended his hot streak as the Fulham forward came off the bench to rescue a 1-1 draw against Wolves in Friday’s Premier League clash.

Marco Silva’s side trailed to Pablo Sarabia’s first goal in five appearances for Wolves since his January move from Paris Saint Germain.

But Israel international Solomon netted after halftime to stretch Fulham’s unbeaten run in the league to four matches.

Solomon made a quiet start after joining Fulham on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk last year, but the 23-year-old now has three goals in his last three appearances.

Solomon is the first Israeli player to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances since Liverpool’s Ronny Rosenthal in 1992.

“It’s not for sure that he will start next time. He doesn’t have 90 minutes in his legs yet,” Silva said of Solomon.

“He has been really important but let’s hope he continues doing it.”

Tipped as relegation candidates at the start of the campaign, sixth-placed Fulham have been one of the season’s biggest surprises and they remain firmly in contention to qualify for the Europa League.

“We have to prove our quality on the pitch. Of course I’m proud of my players and our position in the table,” Silva said.

Wolves were bottom of the table going into the World Cup break, but have lifted themselves out of the relegation zone.

Julen Lopetegui’s 15th-placed side are four points clear of the bottom three.

“We have the need to get a lot of points to stay out of relegation. It’s going to be a hard task but we have one more (point) today,” Lopetegui said.

After a scrappy opening, Wolves took the lead from the first serious chance for either team in the 23rd minute.

Raul Jimenez guided a deft header back to Sarabia and the Spanish midfielder controlled with his left foot before using his right to drive a clinical finish into the far corner from eight yards.

Ruben Neves should have doubled Wolves’ lead when the Portugal midfielder headed wide from Matheus Nunes’ cross.

Andreas Pereira was inches away from equalising in spectacular style on the stroke of halftime as Jose Sa tipped over the Fulham midfielder’s 30-yard free-kick.

Jimenez nodded just wide from Sarabia’s cross before Wolves forward Matheus Cunha was stretchered off after lengthy treatment following a seemingly innocuous challenge.

Solomon has been in fine form of late, coming off the bench to net the winner against Brighton last weekend.

Reprising his super-sub role after coming on at half-time on this occasion, Solomon equalized in the 64th minute with a superb curler that arrowed into the far corner from the edge of the area.

Chasing a winner, a Fulham penalty appeal was rejected after a VAR check when Joao Palhinha went down under an apparent push from Mario Lemina.

Sa preserved Wolves’ point deep into stoppage-time when he plunged to his right to keep out Carlos Vinicius’s towering header.

Topics: Fulham Manor Solomon English Premier League (EPL) Marco Silva

Man United drawn with Real Betis in last 16 of Europa League

Man United drawn with Real Betis in last 16 of Europa League
Updated 24 February 2023
AP

Man United drawn with Real Betis in last 16 of Europa League

Man United drawn with Real Betis in last 16 of Europa League
  • United will host the fifth-place Spanish team on March 9 in the first leg at Old Trafford
  • Premier League leader Arsenal will face Sporting Lisbon, with the first leg played in Portugal
Updated 24 February 2023
AP

NYON, Switzerland: Manchester United were paired with Real Betis in the round of 16 of the Europa League on Friday, giving the 2017 champions another Spanish opponent after eliminating Barcelona.
United will host the fifth-place Spanish team on March 9 in the first leg at Old Trafford, where Barcelona were beaten 2-1 on Thursday to complete a 4-3 aggregate victory.
“They are a playing team, a skillful team,” Man United manager Erik ten Hag said of Betis, who his team played in a friendly during the mid-season break for the World Cup. “You know what you get from Spanish football. We also played Real Sociedad this season and so we know (that) only when you play your best, you have a chance to survive.”
The last Ukrainian team left in this season’s European competitions, Shakhtar Donetsk, were drawn to face Dutch league leader Feyenoord. Shakhtar will have three defenders suspended for the first leg they will host in neighboring Poland because of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.
Premier League leader Arsenal will face Sporting Lisbon, with the first leg played in Portugal.
Arsenal were seeded in the draw because they were among the eight winners of Europa League groups, and those teams play the second leg at home. Unseeded teams hosting the first leg came through the playoff round, which involved Europa League group runners-up and teams which placed third in a Champions League group.
Juventus were paired with Freiburg and six-time champion Sevilla will be at home first against Fenerbahce. Union Berlin will have a reunion with Union Saint-Gilloise after they also met twice in the group stage.
Roma, coached by José Mourinho, will play Real Sociedad, while Bayer Leverkusen were paired with Ferencvaros.
Ferencvaros will host the second leg at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, the stadium that will also stage the Europa League final on May 31.
In the round of 16 of the third-tier Europa Conference League, Villarreal — a Champions League semifinalist last season — were paired with Anderlecht while Fiorentina will host the first leg against Sivasspor.
In other matches, West Ham travel to Cyprus for the first leg against AEK Larnaca, Sheriff will host Nice in Moldova, and Lazio are at home first against AZ Alkmaar, potentially on March 7 to avoid a clash at Stadio Olimpico with Roma’s game in the Europa League.
Also, it was: Lech Poznan vs. Djurgarden; Basel vs. Slovan Bratislava; and Gent vs. Istanbul Basaksehir.
The Europa Conference League final is scheduled for June 7 in Prague.

Topics: UEFA Europa League Manchester United Arsenal

