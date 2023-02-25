British Muslim women honored for achievements in business 

You are here

The Saverah Women in Business Awards ceremony celebrated British Muslim women for their outstanding achievements. (AN Photo/Sarah Glubb)
The Saverah Women in Business Awards ceremony celebrated British Muslim women for their outstanding achievements. (AN Photo/Sarah Glubb)
The Saverah Women in Business Awards ceremony celebrated British Muslim women for their outstanding achievements. (AN Photo/Sarah Glubb)
25 February 2023

  • The inaugural Saverah Women in Business Awards ceremony featured 17 categories
  • More than 200 businesses entered their nominations, and 90 companies were shortlisted as finalists
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: British Muslim women have been celebrated for their outstanding achievements in the rapidly expanding community of Muslim female entrepreneurs in the UK.

More than 200 unique and thriving businesses entered their nominations, and 90 companies were shortlisted as finalists.

“It was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the amazing talented British Muslim women that we have, and I think it’s really good to have all of these positive role models and we’ve got so many young girls out there who are aspiring to do the best that they can do,” Ridwana Wallace-Laher, one of the judges, told Arab News.




Penny Appeal raised at least £50,000 ($60,000) for victims of the earthquakes in Turkiye during the ceremony. (AN Photo/Sarah Glubb)

“There’s so many talented women out there,” she added. “It’s wonderful to see that all the women in the room are there as future leaders and future role models.”

Wallace-Laher’s charity Penny Appeal was one of several organizations to sponsor the ceremony, which raised at least £50,000 ($60,000) for victims of the earthquakes in Turkiye.

The London-based company, which also provides aesthetic treatments and skin and cosmetic products, provides accessible and feasible opportunities for thousands of women around the world that want to potentially pursue a career in the beauty or aesthetics sector, she said.

“My main aim has always been to break the stigma against the sector,” Kaisar, 30, said. “I reach out to communities that may not have the means to follow their career paths, and I would ideally reach women to give them an opportunity to make something of themselves.”




Sarah Kaisar, founder and director of Sarah Artistry Academy, won the Businesswoman of the Year award for her positive impact in the industry. (AN Photo/Sarah Glubb)

The British-Pakistani, who has a legal background, said her company is currently also based in Dubai, Madrid and Los Angeles but would like to expand to more countries around the world and offer even higher qualifications.

Sweet Lounge, which was set up in 2014 and specializes in vegan and halal confectionery, received the Food and Beverage Business of the Year award.

The Midlands-based company stocks in a number of UK chains, but has also started exporting to the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

“As a Muslim businesswoman, the way that people may look at me, it might be slightly different from others, as you can understand business is a very male dominated industry already,” said Greta McDonald, CEO and founder of Sweet Lounge Group.




Greta McDonald, CEO and founder of Sweet Lounge Group, received the Food and Beverage Business of the Year award. (AN Photo/Sarah Glubb)

“To be a female, and to try and achieve big things in the industry that I’m in, people might think I’m not able to achieve those things,” said the 28-year-old British-Lithuanian. “So, I feel like I have to set an example that there’s no limit for Muslim women to achieve anything in business.”

The Digital Business of the Year award was given to rotibox, a modern solution for making traditional homemade rotis with no mess, which was created by entrepreneur and mom Sophia Choudry three years ago.

“To win this award is amazing, especially to be the winner of digital business, because three years ago, I didn’t even have an Instagram account, so it means a lot that I’ve been recognized for all the efforts that I’ve made across all the social media platforms,” she said.




The Digital Business of the Year award was given to rotibox, which was created by entrepreneur and mom Sophia Choudry. (AN Photo/Sarah Glubb)

“It’s fantastic that my product is being recognized and I’m making a difference in people’s lives, but I also feel very privileged to be representing South Asian culture,” and keeping it “alive through food,” the 44-year-old British-Pakistani added.

LCFitness, a ladies only fitness business specialized in high strength workouts, won the Health and Wellness Business of the Year award, honoring seven years of hard work.

Personal trainer and strength and conditioning coach, Lianne Crisp, 39, set up her business to teach kettlebell workouts.

“I’m a Muslim woman, a hijabi woman, and at the time, ladies only fitness, there was only something like Zumba or dance, and that was something that I wasn’t interested in,” she said.




Personal trainer and strength and conditioning coach, Lianne Crisp, won the Health and Wellness Business of the Year award for her ladies only fitness business, LCFitness. (AN Photo/Sarah Glubb)

“I thought, if I want to train strength, and if I want to use kettlebells, surely there’s going to be other women like me that don’t just want to do some kind of dance-based fitness, and then, lo and behold, I have over 200 females on my books and I’m the only trainer,” she added.

Crisp, who converted to Islam at the age of 17, said it was important for women in the fitness industry to work together and support and champion each other.

“At the end of the day, that’s the only way that we’re going to be able to grow as Muslim females if we push each other up and raise each other up and there’s no competition because we’re all unique. We’re all different and we’re striving,” she added.

Canadian actor Hayden Christensen to attend MEFCC 2023 in Abu Dhabi

Canadian actor Hayden Christensen to attend MEFCC 2023 in Abu Dhabi
Updated 25 February 2023
Arab News

Canadian actor Hayden Christensen to attend MEFCC 2023 in Abu Dhabi

Canadian actor Hayden Christensen to attend MEFCC 2023 in Abu Dhabi
Updated 25 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: “Star Wars” actor Hayden Christensen is set to join the stellar lineup of stars at the upcoming Middle East Film and Comic Con, taking place in Abu Dhabi from March 3-5.

The Canadian actor will have a meet and greet session to take pictures with his fans in the Middle East.

Christensen made his acting debut when he was 12, when he appeared in supporting roles on television series such as “Family Passions,” “Harrison Bergeron,” “In The Mouth Of Madness,” “Goosebumps,” “Forever Knight,” “Are You Afraid Of The Dark,” “The Virgin Suicides” and “Higher Ground,” which received critical acclaim and garnered the young actor praise for his skills.

Christensen skyrocketed to fame when he was cast as Anakin Skywalker in the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy from 2002 to 2005. The character would later become the franchise’s big bad Darth Vader.

Other celebrities attending MEFCC include “Stranger Things” cast member Jamie Campbell Bower, “Moon Knight” actress May Calamawy, Hollywood star Andy Serkis, “House of the Dragon” and “Doctor Who” star Matt Smith, “Star Wars” veteran Anthony Daniels and “Stranger Things” star David Harbour.

Topics: Hayden Christensen Middle East Film and Comic Con

Saudi influencers put on a show at Saudi Cup

Saudi influencers put on a show at Saudi Cup
Updated 25 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi influencers put on a show at Saudi Cup

Saudi influencers put on a show at Saudi Cup
Updated 25 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Fashion influencers, designers and media personalities in Saudi Arabia are turning heads in chic, intricate dresses at the Saudi Cup this weekend.

Saudi fashion influencer Hala Al-Harithy and celebrity-loved fashion designer Honayda Serafi both wore black abayas with detailed gold embroidery. They added sheer scarves over their heads to keep the cultural feel to their modern styles.

Al-Harithy’s gown was by Saudi label KHAّRAZ.

TV host and content producer Ajwa Aljoudi opted for a structured camel-colored abaya from Saudi label La’beso. It featured a cape that wrapped around her chest.

Riyadh-based fashion blogger Sausan Al-Kadi wore a cropped grey kaftan with draped sleeves, which she layered over matching gray trousers and a blazer that was clinched at the waist to give feminine elegance. Her set was by designer Mona Al-Shebil.

Saudi fashion star Alanoud Badr was fully dressed by designs from the Kingdom. She wore a thobe-inspired gown as she posed for pictures with her social media friends.

Journalist Abrar Bahabri wore a maroon set designed by Noura Al-Ghilaisi. The ensemble was made up of two pieces: A form-sitting jumpsuit and a shoulder-padded cape that added elegance to her look.

“Happy to be here at @thesaudicup wearing an amazing outfit designed by @nouraalghilaisi,” Bahabri said on Instagram, sharing her look with 41,000 followers.

One of the designers in the spotlight is Nour Al-Dhahri, who launched a Saudi luxury label under her own name in 2013 and dressed Saudi influencer Nojoud Al-Rumaihi.

The handmade designer ensemble for Al-Rumaihi has more than 700,000 beads and was inspired by the culture of the Kingdom’s Asir region, Al-Dhahri told Arab News.

“We were inspired by the inscriptions they do — they have inscriptions on the walls and buildings, and this is what inspired us,” she said.

The gown, which took more than two months to make, is made up of two pieces — a form-fitting plain dress and a cutout cape with a long train.

“This is the second year I (wear a Saudi brand at Saudi Cup) and I can’t tell you how happy I am. Just seeing the designers so happy gives me so much joy…probably more than wearing anything else, because I feel like this is from us to us,” Al-Rumaihi told Arab News. 

Topics: 2023 Saudi Cup Hala Al-Harithy Honayda Serafi

Berlinale’s first Yemeni film lays country’s struggles bare

Berlinale’s first Yemeni film lays country’s struggles bare
Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

Berlinale’s first Yemeni film lays country’s struggles bare

Berlinale’s first Yemeni film lays country’s struggles bare
Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

BERLIN: Director Amr Gamal said this week he wanted to “open a window” to Yemen with “The Burdened,” the first film from the country ever to show at the Berlinale festival.

Shot in Gamal’s home city of Aden, the film follows the struggle of married couple Isra’a and Ahmed as they try to make the best of life in the poverty-stricken country.

Isra’a is pregnant. They already have three children and with school fees due, they know they can't afford a fourth. The couple decide on an abortion – an extremely difficult process in the deeply conservative country.

Their quest also takes place against a backdrop of constant obstacles such as military checks in the streets, power cuts and having to haul water from the street to the kitchen.

“Everybody needs something to push them to wake up every morning. And my motive was always Aden,” Gamal, 39, told AFP.

“The Burdened” is Gamal’s second feature film, after “Ten Days Before The Wedding” in 2018. (mad-distribution.film)

“I love my city very much and I feel it needs to be documented and shown to the world – the heritage, the buildings, the streets, the culture,” he said.

The film offers generous footage of Aden’s cityscape against the backdrop of the mountains and ocean, as well as street scenes shot with residents as extras.

Gamal said the storyline was inspired by the real-life struggle of a couple he knew.

“I was close to my friend and his wife. Seeing them going through all this, the idea started to grow in me,” he said.

In the film, picked for the festival’s Panorama sidebar section, the couple both want the abortion – but Isra’a has more doubts than her husband.

“Maybe if it wasn’t for the war, if it wasn’t for the economic collapse and they didn’t lose their jobs, maybe the fourth child would now be playing with his siblings,” Gamal said.

“The Burdened” is Gamal’s second feature film, after “Ten Days Before The Wedding” in 2018.

Critics at the Berlinale have praised its true-to-life feel and sparse storytelling.

Reaching a wide audience at the Berlinale, which runs until Sunday, “feels great,” Gamal said. “It’s a rare opportunity to make people see something from Yemen.”

Topics: Amr Gamal The Burdened Berlinale festival

